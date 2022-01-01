Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Chicken

BurgerIM CA125 - Moreno Valley (Eucalyptus Ave)

116 Reviews

$$

27130 Eucalyptus Ave

Ste. B

Moreno Valley, CA 92555

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Chicken

6 Wings

6 Wings

$7.99
12 Wings

12 Wings

$14.99

24 Wings

$26.99
Crispy Chicken Strips (4 Pieces)

Crispy Chicken Strips (4 Pieces)

$8.99

Wing Wed Only

Vegan Nuggets (8 piece)

$6.99
Crispy Chicken Strips (Copy)

Crispy Chicken Strips (Copy)

$8.99

Salads

Caesar Salad Side

$3.99

Large Caesar Salad

$6.99

House Salad Side

$3.99

Large House Salad

$6.99

A La Carte

2 Pack

$8.99

3 Pack

$10.99

Big Burgerim

Burgerim Fries

Burgerim Fries

$3.49

Burgerim Fries (Large)

$4.49

Circle Fries

$4.49Out of stock
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.79

Onion Rings

$3.79
Half & Half

Half & Half

$3.79

Cajun Fries

$3.79

Garlic Aioli Circle Fries

$5.49
Bacon Cheese Fry

Bacon Cheese Fry

$4.78

Jalapeño Cheese Fry

$4.78

Cheese Fry

$3.79

Chilli Cheese Fries

$5.99

Chilli Cheese Fries (large)

$7.99

Jalapeño Poppers (6 Pieces)

$3.99

Zucchini Fries (12 Pieces)

$4.99

Fried Pickles (6 Pieces)

$7.99

Side of Cheese Sauce

$0.99

Side Of Ranch

$0.49

Beverages

Coca Cola Freestyle (Medium)

Coca Cola Freestyle (Medium)

$2.99

Coca Cola Freestyle (Large)

$3.99

Milkshakes

$4.99

Bottled Water

$1.49

Seltzer

$4.00

Beer (Corona)

$4.50

Beer (Modelo)

$5.50

Beer (805)

$6.00

Beer (951)

$6.00

Desserts

Dole Cup

$3.99

12oz Dole Whip Float

$4.99

16oz Dole Whip Float

$5.99

Vanilla Cone

$1.49

Pineapple Cone

$1.99

ICEE 16OZ

$2.99

ICEE 24OZ

$3.49

Big Burgerim

Angus Beef

Angus Beef

$8.99
The Cowboy

The Cowboy

$9.99
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$9.99
Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$8.99
Spanish Beef

Spanish Beef

$9.99
Hawaiian Salmon

Hawaiian Salmon

$9.99
Falafel

Falafel

$8.99
Greek Lamb

Greek Lamb

$9.99

Impossible Burger

$10.49

Classic Burgerim

Duo

Duo

$8.99
Trio

Trio

$11.99

Sharing

Family Box

Family Box

$39.99
Party Box

Party Box

$49.99

Chicken

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$7.99
Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$8.99

Sides

Burgerim Fries

Burgerim Fries

$3.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.29
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29
Half & Half

Half & Half

$4.29

Fresh Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Kids Burgerim

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Drinks

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.79
Milkshake

Milkshake

$5.29

Starters

6 Wings

6 Wings

$6.99
12 Wings

12 Wings

$13.99

24 Wings

$19.99
Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$6.99

Salads

House Salad Side

$3.99

Large House Salad

$6.99

Caesar Salad Side

$3.99

Large Caesar Salad

$6.99

A la Carte

1 Pack-

$4.99

2 Pack-

$6.99

3 Pack

$10.99

Big Burgerim

Burgerim Fries

Burgerim Fries

$3.49

Burgerim Fries (Large)

$4.49
Sweet Potato Fries-

Sweet Potato Fries-

$3.79

Onion Rings-

$3.79
Half & Half

Half & Half

$3.79

Cajun Fries

$3.79

Zucchini Fries

$4.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$3.99

Garlic Aioli Fries

$4.78

Bacon & Cheese Fries

$4.78

Jalapeno & Cheese Fries

$4.78

Cheese Fries

$3.79

Chilli Cheese Fries

$5.99

Chilli Cheese Fries (Large)

$7.99

Side of Cheese Sauce

$0.99

Side of Ranch

$0.99

Side of Premium Sauce

$0.99

Beverages

Coca Cola Freestyle

Coca Cola Freestyle

$2.79

Milkshake

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Chef Inspired Burgers.

Website

Location

27130 Eucalyptus Ave, Ste. B, Moreno Valley, CA 92555

Directions

Gallery
BurgerIM image
BurgerIM image
BurgerIM image

Similar restaurants in your area

R Burgers - Moreno Valley
orange starNo Reviews
23750 Alessandro Boulevard Moreno Valley, CA 92553
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - CA027 - Riverside (University Ave) NEW
orange star4.5 • 1,119
1201 University Ave Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurantnext
Pizza Chalet & Johnnie's Broasted Chicken
orange star4.5 • 1,154
34299 Yucaipa Blvd Yucaipa, CA 92399
View restaurantnext
Slaters 50-50 - Riverside
orange starNo Reviews
3750 University Ave Riverside, CA 92501
View restaurantnext
Bushfire Kitchen - MENIFEE
orange starNo Reviews
30080 Haun Rd, Suite 360 Menifee, CA 92584
View restaurantnext
All Star Drafts Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 144
2785 Cabot Drive Corona, CA 92883
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Moreno Valley

WaBa Grill - WG0267 - Moreno Valley (Moreno Beach Dr)
orange star4.7 • 1,979
14475 Moreno Beach Drive, #103 Moreno Valley, CA 92555
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Moreno Valley
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
Yucaipa
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
San Bernardino
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Menifee
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Fontana
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Mira Loma
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Corona
review star
Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
Lake Elsinore
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston