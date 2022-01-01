Burgers
Chicken
BurgerIM CA125 - Moreno Valley (Eucalyptus Ave)
116 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Chef Inspired Burgers.
Location
27130 Eucalyptus Ave, Ste. B, Moreno Valley, CA 92555
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
R Burgers - Moreno Valley
No Reviews
23750 Alessandro Boulevard Moreno Valley, CA 92553
View restaurant
BurgerIM - CA027 - Riverside (University Ave) NEW
4.5 • 1,119
1201 University Ave Riverside, CA 92507
View restaurant
Pizza Chalet & Johnnie's Broasted Chicken
4.5 • 1,154
34299 Yucaipa Blvd Yucaipa, CA 92399
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Moreno Valley
More near Moreno Valley