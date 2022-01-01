Restaurant header imageView gallery

BurgerIM NY011 - New Windsor

210 Reviews

$$

113 Temple Hill Rd

New Windsor, NY 12553

Popular Items

Popular Items

Big Burgerim
Kids Chicken Strips
FAMILY PACK

Starters

6 Wings

6 Wings

$7.99
12 Wings

12 Wings

$12.99

24 Wings

$20.99
Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$7.99

Wing Wed Only

Salads

Caesar Salad Side

$4.99

Large Caesar Salad

$7.99

House Salad Side

$4.99

Large House Salad

$7.99

Cobb Salad

$9.99

A La Carte

2 Pack

$8.99

3 Pack

$11.99

Big Burgerim

Burgerim Fries

Burgerim Fries

$3.49
Sweet Potato Fries-

Sweet Potato Fries-

$4.29

Onion Rings-

$4.29
Half & Half

Half & Half

$4.29

Cajun Fries

$3.78
Bacon Cheese Fry

Bacon Cheese Fry

$4.48

Jalapeño Cheese Fry

$4.48

Sauce .049

$0.49

Cheese Sauce 0.79

$0.79

Combos

DUO

DUO

$11.99

Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings

TRIO

TRIO

$14.99

Choose three (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings.

Big Burgerim

Big Burgerim

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$6.99
Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99
FAMILY PACK

FAMILY PACK

$39.99
PARTY BOX

PARTY BOX

$49.99

Beverages

Coca Cola Freestyle

Coca Cola Freestyle

$2.79

Milkshake

$5.29

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Monster

$3.50

Sprite

$2.99

Non Alcoholic Bev

$2.49

Bottled Water

$1.29

Lemonade

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.99

Big Burgerim

Angus Beef

Angus Beef

$8.99
The Cowboy

The Cowboy

$9.99
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$9.99
Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$8.99
Spanish Beef

Spanish Beef

$9.99
Hawaiian Salmon

Hawaiian Salmon

$9.99
Falafel

Falafel

$8.99
Greek Lamb

Greek Lamb

$9.99

Impossible Burger

$10.49

Classic Burgerim

Duo

Duo

$8.99
Trio

Trio

$11.99

Sharing

Family Box

Family Box

$39.99
Party Box

Party Box

$49.99

Chicken

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$7.99
Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$7.99

Sides

Burgerim Fries

Burgerim Fries

$3.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.29
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29
Half & Half

Half & Half

$4.29

Fresh Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Kids Burgerim

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Drinks

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.79
Milkshake

Milkshake

$5.29
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Chef Inspired Burgers

113 Temple Hill Rd, New Windsor, NY 12553

