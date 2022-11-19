Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

BurgerIM CA092 - Palmdale

review star

No reviews yet

38713 N. Tierra Subida Ave

Ste 215-220

Palmdale, CA 93551

--Combos

DUO

DUO

$11.98

Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings

TRIO

TRIO

$13.98

Choose three (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings.

Big Burgerim

Big Burgerim

$11.00
Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$6.99
Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99
--FAMILY PACK

--FAMILY PACK

$34.99
PARTY BOX

PARTY BOX

$44.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Chef Inspired Burgers

Location

38713 N. Tierra Subida Ave, Ste 215-220, Palmdale, CA 93551

