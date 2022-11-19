Burgers
BurgerIM CA092 - Palmdale
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Chef Inspired Burgers
Location
38713 N. Tierra Subida Ave, Ste 215-220, Palmdale, CA 93551
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Palmdale
Jamba - 000476 - Palmdale Marketplace
4.7 • 1,539
39340-D 10th Street W. Palmdale, CA 93551
View restaurant
Jamba - 001147 - 47th Street Pavilion
4.7 • 1,217
38107-B 47th Street East Palmdale, CA 93552
View restaurant