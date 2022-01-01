A map showing the location of Burgerim Riverside 3522 Madison st#101View gallery
Chicken
Burgers

Burgerim Riverside 3522 Madison st#101

No reviews yet

3522 Madison st#101

Riverside, CA 92504

Order Again

Combos

DUO

$10.98

Two of our Mini-Burgers with a choice of side and drink

TRIO

$13.98

Three of our Mini-Burgers with a Choice of Side and a Drinks

Party Box

$49.99

16 of Our Mini Burgers - Up to four choices of your favorite

Family Box

$39.99

8 of our mini-Burgers with option for up to two protein and style options with 8 wings, and a side for your family to share.

Spanish Beef BB Combo

$11.98

A bigger BurgerIM burger. Choose your meat and style!

Angus BB Combo

$10.98

Dry Aged BB Combo

$11.98

Greek Lamb BB Combo

$11.98

Grilled Chix BB Combo

$11.98

Crispy Chix BB Combo

$10.98

Hawaiian Salmon BB Combo

$11.98

Falafel BB Combo

$10.98

Uncut BB Combo

$11.98

Turkey BB Combo

$10.98

Veggie BB Combo

$10.98

Impossible Burger BB Combo

$12.98

Starters

6 Wings

$8.99

6 wings tossed in your choice of Sauce. Includes a dipping sauce.

12 Wings

$14.99

12 wings tossed in your choice of Sauce. Includes a dipping sauce.

24 Wings

$26.99

24 wings tossed in your choice of Sauce. Includes a dipping sauce.

Crispy Chicken Strips

$7.99

Three crispy chicken strips served dipping sauces.

Make It Meal

$3.99

Wing Wednesday

$0.99

Salads

Side- House Salad

$3.99

Side house salad with tomato, cucumber, onion, parsley, mint leaves, tossed with a lemon & Olive Oil Dressing & tahini sauce on a bed of Romaine.

Large House Salad

$6.99

House salad with tomato, cucumber, onion, parsley, mint leaves, tossed with a lemon & Olive Oil Dressing & tahini sauce on a bed of Romaine.

Side - Caesar Salad

$3.99

Small Caesar salad, romaine, parmesan, croutons, and Caesar Dressing.

Large Caesar Salad

$6.99

Caesar salad, romaine, parmesan, croutons, and Caesar Dressing.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Fresh Mixed Greens, cucumbers, grilled onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, grilled chicken, with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Add On Patty

$1.99

A La Carte

1 pack - Mini Burger A La Carte

$4.99

One mini Burger with your protein and style choice.

2 pack - Mini Burgers A La Carte

$6.99

Two Mini Burgers.

3 Pack - Mini Burgers A La Carte

$9.99

Three Mini Burgers.

BurgerIM Fries

$2.99

A side of delicious fresh fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.79

Onion Rings

$3.79

Half & Half

$3.79

Cajun Fries

$2.99

Big Burgers

$6.99

Garlic Aioli

$4.49

Jalepeno & Cheese Fries

$4.49

Bacon & Cheese Fries

$4.49

Make It Meal

$3.99

Sauce Charge

$0.20

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Dessert

New York Cheesecake

$3.95

Marshmallow Dream Bar

$2.95

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$3.95

A slice of our Gluten-Free Flourless chocolate cake.

Non Alc Drinks

Coca Cola Freestyle

$2.79

Milkshake

$4.99

Redbull

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.79

Bottled Water

$1.00

kids juice

$0.99

kids milk

$1.99

Large Drink

$3.79

Medium Drink

$3.29

Bottles

$7 Beer

$7.00

$6 Beer

$6.00

$5 Beer

$5.00

$4 Beer

$4.00

Drafts

$7 Beer

$7.00

$6 Beer

$6.00

$5 Beer

$5.00

$4 Beer

$4.00

16 oz Beer $9

$9.00

16 oz Beer $8

$8.00

16 Oz Beer $6

$6.00

SELTZER

seltzer

$5.00

CACTI

Cacti

$5.00

Beer Pitcher $20

Michelab Ultra, Budlight

$20.00

Nude

Nude

$2.00

Nude 12 cans

$20.00

Nude pack

$38.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3522 Madison st#101, Riverside, CA 92504

Directions

