Burgers
Chicken

Burgerim CA129 - 840 Blossom hill rd. San Jose

557 Reviews

$$

840 Blossom Hill Rd

San Jose, CA 95123

Popular Items

Angus Beef
Burgerim Fries
Duo

Starters

12 Piece Wings

$12.99

24 Piece Wings

$20.99

36 Piece Wings

$30.99

4 pcs Chicken Strips

$7.99

6pcs Jalapeno Poppers

$4.99

Curly Fries

$4.49

Burgerim Fries

$3.79

Onion Rings

$4.49

Sweet Potatoes

$4.49

Garlic Aioli Fries

$4.99

Moz Stick

$4.99

Mozzerella Stick

$4.99Out of stock

Big Burgerim

Angus Beef

Angus Beef

$8.99
The Cowboy

The Cowboy

$9.99
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$9.99
Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$8.99
Spanish Beef

Spanish Beef

$9.99
Falafel

Falafel

$8.99
Greek Lamb

Greek Lamb

$9.99

Impossible Burger

$8.99

Classic Burgerim

Duo

Duo

$8.99
Trio

Trio

$11.99

Sharing

Family Box

Family Box

$39.99
Party Box

Party Box

$49.99

Chicken

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$7.99
Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$7.99

Sides

Burgerim Fries

Burgerim Fries

$3.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.29
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29
Half & Half

Half & Half

$4.29

Fresh Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Kids Burgerim

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Beverages

Milkshake

$5.49

Glass Bottle Soft drink

$2.79

Dasani

$1.99

Red Bull

$3.49

Soda Can

$1.99

Juice

$1.49

Sauces

Garlic Aioli

$0.59

Sweet Crunchy Chili garlic

$0.79

House Sauce

$0.59

Ranch

$0.49

BBQ

$0.49

Habanero Aioli

$0.59

Chipotle Aioli

$0.59

Garlic Parm

$0.59

KBBQ

$0.59

Carolina Reaper

$0.59

Jalepeno Ranch

$0.59

Honey Mustard

$0.59

Mango Habenero

$0.59

Tzatziki

$0.99
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
@burgerimsanjose

Website

Location

840 Blossom Hill Rd, San Jose, CA 95123

Directions

