Burgers

BurgerIM South Riding

review star

No reviews yet

25150 Loudoun County Pkwy

South Riding, VA 20152

Popular Items

Angus Beef Classic
Burgerim Fries
Duo

Big Burgerim

1/4 Lb. Chicken, House Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Mixed Greens, Pickles, Buffalo Sauce
Angus Beef Classic

Angus Beef Classic

$7.99

1/3 Lb. Patty, House Sauce, Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Pickles, Shaved Onions, American Cheese

Spanish Beef Caliente

Spanish Beef Caliente

$8.99

1/3 Lb. Patty, Habanero Aioli, Grilled Jalapeño, Leaf Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese

Dry Age Beef Cowboy

Dry Age Beef Cowboy

$8.99

1/3 Lb. Patty, Barbecue, Onion Ring, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese

Grilled Chicken California

Grilled Chicken California

$8.99

1/4 Lb. Chicken, Chipotle Aioli, Mixed Greens, Roma Tomato, Avocado, Swiss Cheese

Crispy Chicken Buffalo

Crispy Chicken Buffalo

$7.99

1/4 Lb. Chicken, House Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Mixed Greens, Pickles, Buffalo Sauce

Hawaiian Salmon

Hawaiian Salmon

$8.99

1/4 Lb. Patty, Red Cabbage Slaw, Pineapple, Ginger Vinaigrette, Barbecue Glaze

Greek Lamb

Greek Lamb

$8.99

1/3 Lb. Patty, Tzatziki, Mixed Greens, Shaved Onions, Roma Tomato

Falafel Burger

Falafel Burger

$7.99

1/4 Lb. Patty, Tahini, Mixed Greens, Pickles, Shaved Onions, Roma Tomato

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$7.99

1/3 Lb. Patty, House Sauce, Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Pickles, Shaved Onions, American Cheese

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$10.99

1/3 Lb. Patty, House Sauce, Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, Pickles, Shaved Onions, American Cheese

Classic Burgerim

Duo

Duo

$8.99
Trio

Trio

$11.99

Sharing

Family Box

Family Box

$39.99
Party Box

Party Box

$49.99

Chicken Wings & Strips

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.99
Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$7.99

Sides

Burgerim Fries

Burgerim Fries

$3.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.99
Sweet Potatoes

Sweet Potatoes

$4.99
Half & Half

Half & Half

$4.99
Garlic Aioli Fries

Garlic Aioli Fries

$5.99
Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.99
Jalepeno Cheese Fries

Jalepeno Cheese Fries

$5.99

Fresh Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Kids Burgerim

Kids Cheese Burger

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.49

Burgerim Bun, Angus Beef, and American Cheese Only.

Kids Chicken Strips

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.49

Drinks

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.79
Milk Shakes

Milk Shakes

$5.49
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Gourmet Burgers and Brews

25150 Loudoun County Pkwy, South Riding, VA 20152

