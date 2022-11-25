Restaurant header imageView gallery

BurgerIM CA061 - Tracy

review star

No reviews yet

2469 Naglee Rd.

Tracy, CA 95403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Big Burgerim

Angus Beef

Angus Beef

$7.99
The Cowboy

The Cowboy

$8.99
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$8.99
Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$7.99
Spanish Beef

Spanish Beef

$8.99
Hawaiian Salmon

Hawaiian Salmon

$8.99
Falafel

Falafel

$7.99
Greek Lamb

Greek Lamb

$8.99

Impossible Burger

$11.99

Classic Burgerim

Duo

Duo

$7.99
Trio

Trio

$10.99

Sharing

Family Box

Family Box

$44.99
Party Box

Party Box

$54.99

Chicken

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$7.99
Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$7.99

Sides

Burgerim Fries

Burgerim Fries

$3.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.29
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29
Half & Half

Half & Half

$4.29

Fresh Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Kids Burgerim

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.49

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.49

Drinks

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.79
Milkshake

Milkshake

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

BURGERIM TRACY GOURMET BURGER & BEER

Location

2469 Naglee Rd., Tracy, CA 95403

Directions

Gallery
BurgerIM image
BurgerIM image

