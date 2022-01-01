Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Burgers
Chicken

BurgerIM CA117 - Tulare

114 Reviews

$$

1661 Retherford St

Tulare, CA 93274

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Big Burgerim

Angus Beef

Angus Beef

$6.99
Dry-Aged Beef

Dry-Aged Beef

$7.99
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$7.99
Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$6.99
Spanish Beef

Spanish Beef

$7.99
Hawaiian Salmon

Hawaiian Salmon

$7.99
Falafel

Falafel

$6.99
Greek Lamb

Greek Lamb

$7.99

Impossible Burger

$9.99

Classic Burgerim

Duo

Duo

$6.99
Trio

Trio

$9.99

Sharing

Family Box

Family Box

$34.99
Party Box

Party Box

$44.99

Chicken

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$6.99
Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$6.99

Sides

Burgerim Fries

Burgerim Fries

$2.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.79
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.79
Half & Half

Half & Half

$3.79

Drinks

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.79
Milkshake

Milkshake

$3.99

Fresh Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$6.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Kids Burgerim

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Chef Inspired Burgers

1661 Retherford St, Tulare, CA 93274

