Burgers
Chicken

BurgerIM PA001 - Warrington PA

No reviews yet

711 Easton Road

Warrington, PA 18976

Chicken

Red Curry Chicken Kathi Roll

$11.99

Paneer

Red Paneer Veggi Kathi Roll

$11.99

Wing Box

Samosa Chat

$9.99

Duo Vada Pav

Duo Vada Pav

$7.99

Trio Vada Pav

Trio Vada Pav

$10.99

Big Burgerim

Angus Beef

Angus Beef

$6.99
The Cowboy

The Cowboy

$7.99
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$7.99
Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$6.99
Spanish Beef

Spanish Beef

$7.99
Hawaiian Salmon

Hawaiian Salmon

$7.99
Falafel

Falafel

$6.99
Greek Lamb

Greek Lamb

$7.99

Impossible Burger

$9.99

Classic Burgerim

Duo

Duo

$6.99
Trio

Trio

$9.99

Sharing

Family Box

Family Box

$39.99
Party Box

Party Box

$49.99

Chicken

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$6.99
Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$6.99

Sides

Burgerim Fries

Burgerim Fries

$2.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.79
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.79
Half & Half

Half & Half

$3.79

Fresh Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$6.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Kids Burgerim

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Drinks

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.79
Milkshake

Milkshake

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Chef Inspired Burgers

711 Easton Road, Warrington, PA 18976

