Restaurant header imageView gallery

BurgerIM DC001 - Washington DC

review star

No reviews yet

850 Quincy St Northwest

Washington, DC 20011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

SNACKS

(1) Honey Butter Biscuit

$1.49

(2) Honey Butter Biscuits

$2.49

(6) Honey Butter Biscuits

$6.49

(6) Boneless Wings

$5.99

(10) Boneless Wings

$9.99

Chicken Cracklings

$4.99

(1) Crispitos (Tortilla with Chicken & Cheese)

$2.99

SIDES

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (Small)

$3.49

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (Large)

$4.99

Jambalaya (Small)

$3.49

Jambalaya (Large)

$4.99

Red Beans & Rice (Small)

$3.49

Red Beans & Rice (Large)

$4.99

Mac-N-Cheese (Small)

$3.49

Mac-N-Cheese (Large)

$4.99

Wedge Fries (Small)

$2.99

Wedge Fries (Large)

$4.99

Wedge Fries (Family)

$6.99

MEAL DEALS (CHICKEN PIECES)

(2) Dark + (1) Honey Biscuit

$5.99

(3) Dark + (1) Honey Biscuit

$7.99

(4) Dark + (1) Honey Biscuit

$9.99

(2) Mix + (1) Honey Biscuit

$6.59

(3) Mix + (1) Honey Biscuit

$8.59

(4) Mix + (1) Honey Biscuit

$10.59

(2) White + (1) Honey Biscuit

$6.99

(3) White + (1) Honey Biscuit

$8.99

(4) White + (1) Honey Biscuit

$10.99

(4) Cajun Tenders + (1) Honey Biscuit

$8.99

(6) Cajun Tenders + (1) Honey Biscuit

$10.99

Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

SEA FOOD

(5) Fried Shrimp + (1) Honey Biscuit

$6.99

(10) Fried Shrimp + (1) Honey Biscuit

$10.99

(16) Fried Shrimp + (1) Honey Biscuit

$14.99

(1) Fried Fish + (1) Honey Biscuit

$5.59

(2) Fried Fish + (1) Honey Biscuit

$8.99

(3) Fried Fish + (1) Honey Biscuit

$11.99

CHICKEN to SHARE

(8) Cajun Tenders

$13.99

(12) Cajun Tenders

$18.99

(25) Cajun Tenders

$35.99

(8) Dark Chicken

$12.99

(12) Dark Chicken

$18.99

(16) Dark Chicken

$26.99

(25) Dark Chicken

$48.99

(8) Mix Chicken

$15.99

(12) Mix Chicken

$20.99

(16) Mix Chicken

$29.99

(25) Mix Chicken

$44.99

(8) White Chicken

$16.99

(12) White Chicken

$25.99

(16) White Chicken

$36.99

ADD SMALL SIDE

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (Small)

$3.49

Jambalaya (Small)

$3.49

Red Beans & Rice (Small)

$3.49

Mac-N-Cheese (Small)

$3.49

ADD SMALL SIDE with DRINK

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (Small) + Drink

$4.99

Jambalaya (Small) + Drink

$4.99

Red Beans & Rice (Small) + Drink

$4.99

Mac-N-Cheese (Small) + Drink

$4.99

ADD Ons

(1) Whole Wing

$2.59

(1) Leg

$2.59

(1) Breast

$3.99

(1) Thigh

$2.59

(1) Tender

$2.79

TRADITIONAL WINGS

(5) Wings (Krispy)

$8.99

(10) Wings (Kripsy)

$16.99

(20) Wings (Kripsy)

$30.99

(40) Wings (Kripsy)

$55.99

(5) Wings (Buffalo)

$8.99

(10) Wings (Buffalo)

$16.99

(20) Wings (Buffalo)

$30.99

(40) Wings (Buffalo)

$55.99

(5) Wings (Cajun Sweet & Sour)

$8.99

(10) Wings (Cajun Sweet & Sour)

$16.99

(20) Wings (Cajun Sweet & Sour)

$30.99

(40) Wings (Cajun Sweet & Sour)

$55.99

FAMILY MEALS (Chicken & Tenders)

(12) MiX Chicken + (6) Tenders + (6) Biscuits & Family Veggie Fries

$39.99

(12) Cajun Tenders + (6) Biscuits & Family Veggie Fries

$29.99

SAUCES

BAR B Q

$0.89

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.89

KRISPY KRUNCHY ORIGINAL SAUCE

$0.89

RANCH

$0.89

SWEET & SOUR

$0.89

TARTAR

$0.89

BUFFALO

$0.89

Cake

Ice Lemon Loaf Cake

$2.99

Walnut Brownie

$2.99

Burgers

Big Fried Fish Burger (Greek Style)

$8.99
All hours
Sunday11:55 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
Monday10:55 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:55 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:55 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:55 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday10:55 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:55 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Chef Inspired Burgers

Website

Location

850 Quincy St Northwest, Washington, DC 20011

Directions

Gallery
BurgerIM image
BurgerIM image
BurgerIM image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taqueria Habanero - DC
orange star4.5 • 941
3710 14th St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Honeymoon Chicken - Petworth DC
orange starNo Reviews
4201 Georgia Avenue Northwest Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext
Timber Pizza Co. - 809 Upshur St NW
orange starNo Reviews
809 Upshur St NW Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext
Little Food Studio
orange starNo Reviews
849 Upshur Street NW Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext
Commonwealth Cantina - Petworth - Washington DC
orange starNo Reviews
3911 GEORGIA AVE NW Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext
Menya Hosaki
orange star4.5 • 130
845 Upshur St NW Washington, DC 20011
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston