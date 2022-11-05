Restaurant header imageView gallery

BurgerIM

review star

No reviews yet

5135 Peachtree Parkway

Suite 925

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Order Again

Starters

6 Wings

6 Wings

$8.99
12 Wings

12 Wings

$14.99

24 Wings

$22.99
Crispy Chicken Strips Basket

Crispy Chicken Strips Basket

$9.99

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Popper

$7.99

A La Carte

Duo

$10.99

Trio

$14.99

A-la-Carte Big Burgerim

Big BurgerIM

Philly Cheese steak

$9.99

Quesadilla

$9.99

Lamb Gyro

$9.99

Buffalo Wrap

$9.99

Cuban Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Extra Sauce

$0.99

Special Sandwiches

Pita Wraps

Sides

Tri-Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.98

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.98

Mozarella Sticks(4 Pcs)

$4.99

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$9.99
Half & Half

Half & Half

$4.29

Macaria & Cheese

$7.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Chips Fry

$4.29

Spicy Steak Jalapeño Fries

$7.99

Jalapeño Cheese Fry

$4.98

Bacon Cheese Fry

$4.98

Garlic Aioli Fries

$4.98

Cheese Fry

$4.00

Salads

Caesar Salad Side

$3.99

Large Caesar Salad

$6.99

House Salad Side

$3.99

Large House Salad

$6.99

Burgers

DUO

DUO

$11.99

Choose two (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings

TRIO

TRIO

$14.99

Choose three (3 oz) proteins and mix & match your toppings.

Big BurgerIM

PARTY BOX

PARTY BOX

$49.99

A-la-Carte Big Burgerim

Family Box

Family Box

$49.00

Drinks

Smoothie

$4.99

Red Bull

$3.99

Deer park Bottled water

$2.19
Milkshake

Milkshake

$5.29

MM Apple Juice

$3.19

MM Orange Juice

$3.19

Beverages

Milkshake

$5.99

Red Bull

$3.99

Deer park Bottled water

$2.19

Can drink

$2.99

MM Apple Juice

$3.19

MM Orange Juice

$3.19

Fruit Smoothie

$4.69

Iced Tea

$2.49

FIJI Bottled water

$2.99

St. pellegrino Mineral Water

$2.99

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Kids Meal

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.99

Cake

Red Velvet

$4.99

Tiramisu

$4.99

Milkshakes

Vanilla

Chocolate

Cookies&cream

Peach

Blueberry

Strawberry

reese's peanut butter cup

Nutella

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Chef Inspired Gourmet Burgers

Website

Location

5135 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 925, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Directions

