BurgerIM NY006 - Dobbs Ferry

270 Reviews

$$

18 Hamilton Ave

Space J-30

Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

Order Again

Big Burgerim

Angus Beef

Angus Beef

$8.99
The Cowboy

The Cowboy

$9.99
Grilled Chicken
$9.99

Grilled Chicken

$9.99
Crispy Chicken
$8.99

Crispy Chicken

$8.99
Spanish Beef
$9.99

Spanish Beef

$9.99
Hawaiian Salmon
$9.99

Hawaiian Salmon

$9.99
Falafel

Falafel

$8.99
Greek Lamb

Greek Lamb

$9.99

Impossible Burger

$10.49

Classic Burgerim

Duo

Duo

$8.99
Trio

Trio

$11.99

Sharing

Family Box

Family Box

$39.99
Party Box

Party Box

$49.99

Chicken

Chicken Wings
$9.99

Chicken Wings

$9.99
Crispy Chicken Strips
$7.99

Crispy Chicken Strips

$7.99

Sides

Burgerim Fries
$3.49

Burgerim Fries

$3.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.29
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.29

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29
Half & Half

Half & Half

$4.29

Fresh Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99
Caesar Salad
$7.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Kids Burgerim

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Drinks

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.79
Milkshake

Milkshake

$5.29
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Chef Inspired Burgers

Website

Location

18 Hamilton Ave, Space J-30, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

Directions

