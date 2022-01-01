Main picView gallery
Burgers

BURGERIM_MIAMI LAKES

14 Reviews

$$

6704 Main St

Miami Lakes, FL 33014

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Stlyle
Sweet Potato Fries
Grilled Chicken

BURGER STYLE

Classic Stlyle

1/3 Lb. Patty | House Sauce Leaf Lettuce | Roma Tomato | Pickles Shaved Onions | American Cheese (719 Cal)

Crispy Chicken Style

Spanish Style

Grilled Chicken

Cowboy Style

Greek Style

Mahi Club Style

Tahini Style

Plain Jane

MAKE_IT_A_MEAL

$4.99

SPECIALTY BURGERS

BEYOND

$13.99

Mix greens|Tomato Marmalade|Tomato|Red Onion|House Pickles|American Cheese| Roasted Garlic Aoli

GOUDA

$13.99

Mixed greens| Tomato Marmalade| Pickles| Smoked Gouda Cheese| Chipotle Aoili|

TRUFFLE

$13.99

Swiss Cheese Sauteed Onions Fried Onions Truffle Aioli

TACO

$13.99

Onion Bun| Leaf Lettuce| Taco Sauce| Pepper jack cheese| Pico de Gallo| Avacado| Tortilla Chips| Chipotle Aioli|

HAWAIIN TURKEY

$13.99

Mix greens| Creole Turkey Patty| Beef Bacon| Swiss Cheese| BBQ Sauce| Pineapple| Avacado Aioli

BIG BURGERIM

ANGUS BEEF

$8.99

Mixed greens| Tomato Marmalade| Pickles| Smoked Gouda Cheese| Chipotle Aoili

COWBOY

$10.99

SPANISH

$10.99

FALAFEL

$8.99

GRILLED CHICKEN

$9.99

CRISPY CHICKEN

$9.99

GREEK LAMB

$11.99

MAHI CLUB

$11.99

DUOS

DUO BURGER #1 AND #2

$10.99

PICK YOUR DRINK AND SIDE

$4.99

TRIOS

TRIO BUREGER #1 #2 & #3

$12.59

PICK YOUR DRINK AND SIDE

$4.99

PARTY BOX

PTY BURGERS ROW 1-4

$49.99

FAMILY BOX

FMB BURGER

$39.99

KIDS COMBOS

KIDS BURGER and FRIES

$6.99

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS and FRIES

$6.99

WINGS & THINGS

6 Piece Wings

$8.99

12 Piece Wings

$16.99

24 Piece Wings

$32.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

SALADS

House Salad (SMALL)

$3.99

House Salad (LARGE)

$6.99

Ceasar Salad (SMALL)

$3.99

Ceasar Salad (LARGE)

$6.99

MAKE IT A MEAL

PICK YOUR DRINK AND SIDE

$4.99

EXTRA CONDIMENTES

BBQ Sauce

$0.79

Habnero Sauce

$0.79

Ceasar Dressing (single)

$0.79

Balsamic Dressing

$0.79

Garlic Aioli Sauce

$0.79

Chipotle Aioli (single)

$0.79

Avocado Aoili

$0.79

Tahini Sauce (single)

$0.79

DRINKS

Jones Soda

$2.79

Kids Drink

$1.99

WATER

$0.99

SIDES

BurgerIM Fries

$3.59

Onion Rings

$4.79

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.79

1/2BM Fries & 1/2ORings

$4.79

1/2BM Fries & 1/2SW Fries

$4.79

1/2SW Fries & 1/2ORings

$4.79

Garlic Aioli Fries

$4.99

Bacon & Cheese Fries

$5.59

Jalapeno & Cheese Fries

$4.99

Truffle Fries

$5.99

MILKSHAKES

COOKIES AND CREAM

$4.59

VANILLA

$4.59

CHOCOLATE

$4.59

STRAWBERRY

$4.59

MANGO

$4.59Out of stock

BERRY ACAI

$4.59

BIG BURGERIM

ANGUS BEEF

$8.99

Mixed greens| Tomato Marmalade| Pickles| Smoked Gouda Cheese| Chipotle Aoili

COWBOY

$10.99

SPANISH

$10.99

FALAFEL

$8.99

GRILLED CHICKEN

$9.99

CRISPY CHICKEN

$9.99

GREEK LAMB

$11.99

MAHI CLUB

$11.99
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6704 Main St, Miami Lakes, FL 33014

Directions

Main pic

