BurgerIM Cocktail Bar

2306 Medical Center Parkway

Suite B1

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Order Again

Big Burgerim

Classic style Angus Beef

$9.99
Cowboy Style Dry aged Beef

$9.99
California Style Grilled Chicken

$9.99
Buffalo Style Crispy Chicken

$8.99
Caliente Style Spanish Beef

$9.99
Hawaiian Salmon

$9.99
Tahini Style Falafel

$8.99

Breakfast style Turkey Burger

$9.99

Classic Style Impossible Burger

$10.99

Classic Burgerim

Duo

$8.99
Trio

$13.30

Sharing

Family Box

$48.39
Party Box

$60.49

Chicken

Chicken Wings

$9.67
Crispy Chicken Strips

$9.67

Sides

Burgerim Fries

$3.62

Cajun Fries

$5.68
Onion Rings

$4.59
Sweet Potato Fries

$4.59
Half & Half

$4.59

Bacon & Cheese Fries

$5.68

Garlic Aioli Fries

$5.68

Jalapenos & CHeese Fries

$5.68

Fresh Salads

House Salad

$8.46
Caesar Salad

$8.46

Kids Burgerim

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Drinks

Soft Drink

$2.79
Milkshake

$5.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Gourmet Food For Everyone

2306 Medical Center Parkway, Suite B1, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

