Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Chicken

Burgerim San Jose N First

1,173 Reviews

$$

1751 North 1st Street

Ste 10

San Jose, CA 95112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Angus Beef
Burgerim Fries
Spanish Beef

Big Burgerim

Angus Beef

Angus Beef

$9.99
The Cowboy

The Cowboy

$9.99
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$9.99
Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$9.99
Spanish Beef

Spanish Beef

$9.99
Hawaiian Salmon

Hawaiian Salmon

$9.99
Falafel

Falafel

$8.99
Greek Lamb

Greek Lamb

$9.99

Impossible Burger

$10.99

Wagyu Beef

$10.99

Classic Burgerim

Duo

Duo

$10.99
Trio

Trio

$12.99

Sharing

Family Box

Family Box

$44.99
Party Box

Party Box

$54.99

Chicken

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$11.99
Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$7.99

Sides

Burgerim Fries

Burgerim Fries

$3.49
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.29
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29
Half & Half

Half & Half

$4.29

Fresh Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$7.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Kids Burgerim

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99

Drinks

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.79
Milkshake

Milkshake

$5.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Chef Inspired Burgers

Website

Location

1751 North 1st Street, Ste 10, San Jose, CA 95112

Directions

Gallery
BurgerIM image
BurgerIM image
BurgerIM image
BurgerIM image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chicken Meets Rice (San Jose)
orange star3.5 • 5
949 Ruff Dr San Jose, CA 95110
View restaurantnext
Wicked Chicken - Wicked Chicken
orange star4.4 • 2,624
2565 The Alameda Santa Clara, CA 95050
View restaurantnext
Chika
orange star4.3 • 311
300 Santana Row Ste 110 San Jose, CA 95128
View restaurantnext
Chick'nCone - Santa Clara
orange starNo Reviews
5350 Great America Pkwy Ste 102 Santa Clara, CA 95054
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Story Road - San Jose
orange star4.0 • 210
779 STORY RD SAN JOSE, CA 95122
View restaurantnext
Brew City Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,528
651 W. Hamilton ave Campbell, CA 95008
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Jose

BIll's Cafe - The Alameda
orange star4.4 • 6,269
2089 The Alameda San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Jose
West San Jose
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Evergreen
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Willow Glen
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
East San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)
Fairgrounds
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Santa Teresa
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Cambrian Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Blossom Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston