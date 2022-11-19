BurgerIM imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Chicken

BurgerIM South Corona

1,344 Reviews

$$

1240 East Ontario Avenue

#107

Corona, CA 92881

Popular Items

Burgerim Fries
Classic Angus Burger
Truffle Mushroom Burger

Breakfast Burritos

Delicious vegetarian option for your savory breakfast burrito. 3 fresh cracked, cage-free scrambled eggs, melted Cheddar cheese, seared Impossible sausage patties, and crispy potato tots wrapped in a toasted 12” flour tortilla. Comes with avocado salsa Verde side
Egg & Cheddar Burrito

$6.49

3 fresh, cage-free scrambled eggs, melted Cheddar cheese, and crispy potato tots wrapped in a toasted 12” flour tortilla. Comes with avocado salsa verde side

Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Breakfast Burrito

$6.49

3 fresh cracked, cage-free scrambled eggs, melted Cheddar cheese, smokey bacon, and crispy potato tots wrapped in a toasted 12” flour tortilla. Comes with avocado salsa verde side.

Sausage, Egg and Cheddar Breakfast Burrito

$6.49

3 fresh cracked, cage-free scrambled eggs, melted Cheddar cheese, seared pork sausage patties, and crispy potato tots wrapped in a toasted 12” flour tortilla. Comes with avocado salsa verde side.

Avocado, Egg and Cheddar Breakfast Burrito

$6.49

3 fresh cracked, cage-free scrambled eggs, melted Cheddar cheese, fresh avocado, and crispy potato tots wrapped in a toasted 12” flour tortilla. Comes with avocado salsa verde side.

Turkey, Avocado, Egg and Cheddar Breakfast Burrito

$7.49

3 fresh cracked, cage-free scrambled eggs, melted Cheddar cheese, sliced smoked deli turkey, fresh avocado, and crispy potato tots wrapped in a toasted 12” flour tortilla. Comes with avocado salsa verde side.

Bacon, Sausage, Egg & Cheddar Breakfast Burrito

$8.49

3 fresh cracked, cage-free scrambled eggs, melted Cheddar cheese, smokey bacon, pork sausage, and crispy potato tots wrapped in a toasted 12” flour tortilla. Comes with avocado salsa Verde side.

Bacon, Turkey, Avocado, Egg and Cheddar Breakfast Burrito

$8.49

3 fresh cracked, cage-free scrambled eggs, melted Cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, sliced smoked deli turkey, fresh avocado, and crispy potato tots wrapped in a toasted 12” flour tortilla. Comes with avocado salsa verde side.

Breakfast Brioche Sandwiches

Egg & Cheddar Brioche

$5.49

2 scrambled eggs, melted Cheddar cheese, and Sriracha aioli on a warm brioche bun.

Chili Crisp & Egg Brioche

$5.49

3 fresh cracked, cage-free scrambled Eggs, Sausage, American Cheese and Chili Crisp Aioli on a toasted everything Bagel

Bacon Egg & Cheddar Brioche

$6.49

2 scrambled eggs, melted Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, and Sriracha aioli on a warm brioche bun.

Sausage, Egg & Cheddar Brioche

$6.49

2 scrambled eggs, melted Cheddar cheese, breakfast sausage, and Sriracha aioli on a warm brioche bun.

Pepper & Egg Brioche

$6.49

2 fresh cracked, cage-free scrambled Eggs, Pepper Jack cheese, peppers, and Cholula aioli on a toasted Everything Bagel.

Bacon, Sausage, Egg and Cheddar Brioche

$7.49

2 scrambled eggs, melted Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, breakfast sausage, and Sriracha aioli on a warm brioche bun.

Bacon, Turkey, Avocado, Egg & Cheese Brioche

$7.49

2 scrambled eggs, melted Cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, sliced smoked turkey, avocado, and Sriracha aioli on a warm brioche bun.

Smoked Turkey, Avocado, Egg & Cheddar Brioche

$7.49

2 scrambled eggs, melted Cheddar cheese, sliced smoked turkey, avocado, and Sriracha aioli on a warm brioche bun.

Crispy Avocado & Egg Brioche

$7.49

Egg, pepper Jack cheese, crispy fried avocado, sliced tomato, and spicy aioli on your choice of bread

Spicey Bacon & Egg Brioche

$7.49

Egg, aged cheddar cheese, bacon, and spicy bacon aioli on a warm Brioche Bun

Breakfast Croissants Sandwiches

Egg & Cheddar Croissant

$5.99

2 scrambled eggs, melted Cheddar cheese, and Sriracha aioli on a warm croissant.

Bacon Egg & Cheddar Croissant

$6.99

2 scrambled eggs, melted Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, and Sriracha aioli on a warm croissant.

Sausage, Egg and Cheddar Croissant

$6.99

2 scrambled eggs, melted Cheddar cheese, breakfast Sausage and Sriracha aioli on a warm croissant.

Turkey, Avocado, Egg & Cheddar Croissant

$7.99
Bacon, Sausage, Egg & Cheddar Croissant

$7.99

2 scrambled eggs, melted Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, breakfast sausage, and Sriracha aioli on a warm croissant.

Bacon, Turkey, Avocado Egg & Cheese Croissant

$8.99

2 scrambled eggs, melted Cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, sliced smoked turkey, avocado, and Sriracha aioli on a warm croissant.

Breakfast Bagel Sandwiches

Egg & Cheddar Everything Bagel

$5.49
Bacon, Egg, & Cheddar Everything Bagel

$6.49

Bacon, Egg, melted cheddar cheese, and spicy bacon aioli on a toasted Everything Bagel. YUM!

Sausage, Egg & Cheddar Everything Bagel

$6.49

Sausage Patties, Egg, American cheese, and chili crisp aioli on a toasted Everything Bagel.

Egg, Pepperjack, Peppers & Siracha aioli

$6.49

3 fresh cracked, cage-free scrambled Eggs, Pepper Jack cheese, peppers, and Cholula aioli on a toasted Everything Bagel.

Bacon, Sausage, Egg & Cheddar Everything Bagel

$7.49

2 scrambled eggs, melted Cheddar cheese, smoked bacon, breakfast sausage, and Sriracha aioli on a toasted Everything Bagel

Turkey, Egg Avocado & Cheddar Everything Bagel

$7.49

Bacon, Turkey, Avocado, Egg & Cheddar Everything Bagel

$8.49

Breakfast Burgers

Our new Breakfast Burger is here! Our 1/3 lb Charbroiled Patty, Eggs, American Cheese, ketchup and Tator tots on a Premium Brioche bun!

Breakfast Burger

$9.99

1/3LB Charbroiled Angus Patty, ketchup, bacon, egg, Tater Tots, American Cheese

Breakfast Sides

Tator Tots

$4.99

Try our delicious Tator tots, deep fried to a golden brown Crispy on the outside and pillowy soft on the inside.

Spicy Tater Tots

$5.49

Try our delicious Spicy Tator tots, deep fried to a golden brown Crispy on the outside and pillowy soft on the inside.

Side of Bacon (2 pieces)

$2.49

Looking for a little something extra? Grab a Side of Hickory Smoked Bacon to compliment your meal (2 Pieces)

Breakfast Sausage Patties (2)

$2.49

Looking for a little something extra? Grab a side of our grilled sausage patties to compliment your meal. (2 Pieces)

Churro (1)

$2.49

Enjoy our Churros deep fried to a golden brown & rolled in cinnamon and sugar~! Add a Chocolate, Caramel or Strawberry dipping sauce to take your Churro to the next level!

Churros (2)

$4.49

Enjoy 2 Churros deep fried to a golden brown & rolled in cinnamon and sugar~! Add a Chocolate, Caramel or Strawberry dipping sauce to take your Churro to the next level!

Churros (6)

$10.99

Enjoy 6 of our Churros deep fried to a golden brown & rolled in cinnamon and sugar~! Add a Chocolate, Caramel or Strawberry dipping sauce to take your Churro to the next level!

Everything Bagel and Cream Cheese

$2.99

Enjoy our Everything Bagel with cream Cheese, available toasted or not toasted

Burgerim Fries

$3.49

Not just for lunch anymore! Grab a side of our golden Brown BurgerIM fries ro compliment your meal!

Drinks

Orange Juice

$2.99

Enjoy an Orange Juice with your meal!

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Enjoy a Chocolate milk with your breakfast, it will surely hit the spot!

Strawberry Milk

$3.50

Enjoy a Strawbery milk with your breakfast, it will surely hit the spot!

Coke

$1.69

Enjoy a can of Coke with your meal!

Diet Coke

$1.69

Enjoy a can of Diet Coke with your meal!

Sprite

$1.99

Enjoy a can of Sprite with your meal!

Bottled Water

$1.99

Enjoy a Fresh Bottled water with your meal. Brands will vary depending on availability.

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.99

Enjoy cold Brew coffee with your meal!

Extra Sauces

Homemade Ranch

$0.79

Try our Homemade Ranch YUM~!

Salsa Verde

$0.79

Try a side of our Homemase Salsa Verde!

House sauce

$0.79

Try a side of our Homemade House sauce!

Sriracha Aioli

$0.79

Try our Homemade Sriracha Aioli~!

Garlic Aioli

$0.79

Try a side of our homemade garlic Aioli~!

Blue Cheese

$0.79

Try a side of our delicious Blue cheese dressing ~!

Cheese Sauce

$0.99

Try a side or our delicious Cheese sauce~!

Big Burgerim

Classic Angus Burger

$7.99

Our delicious Classic Burger comes with a 1/3 lb. Angus Beef Patty, melted American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Shaved Onions, Pickles and our Freshy Made House Sauce

Cowboy Burger

$8.99

Our delicious Cowboy Burger comes with a 1/3 lb. Angus Beef Patty Melted with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Onion Ring and our BBQ Glaze

California Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Our delicious California Grilled Chicken is marinated in our special seasonings and comes with Melted Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado and our freshly made Chipotle Aioli

Caliente Spicy Burger

$8.99

Our delicious Caliente Burger comes with a 1/3 lb. Angus Beef patty, with Cajun seasoning, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Grilled Jalapenos Lettuce and Freshly made Habanero Aioli.

Buffalo Crispy Chicken Burger

$7.99

Our mouth watering Crispy Chicken comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Sauteed onions, Pickles, House sauce & smothered in our Buffalo Sauce

Impossible Burger (Made from Plants)

$9.99

Our delicious Impossible Burger Plant Based patty comes with Lettuce, Tomato Shaved Onions, Pickles, American Cheese and our freshly made house sauce

Hawaiian Wild Salmon Burger

$8.99

Our Delicious Wild Caught Salmon Burger comes with Grilled Pineapple. Red Cabbage tossed in Sesame Ginger Sause & BBQ Glaze

Butterball Turkey Burger

$8.99

Our Delicious all white meat 1/3 lb. Butterball Turkey comes with lettuce, Tomato, Shaved Onions, Pickles, American cheese and our freshly made house sauce.

Truffle Mushroom Burger

$8.99

Our mouth watering Truffle Burger comes with a 1/3 lb. Angus Beef Patty, melted Pepper Jack Cheese Sautéed Mushrooms in Truffle Butte and our freshly made House Sauce

Greek Lamb Burger

$8.99

Our Delicious 1/3lb, Greek Lamb (Angus Beef and Lamb blend) is like a gyro in a burger comes with lettuce, Tomato, Shaved Onions, & Tzatziki Cucumber Sauce

Tahini Falafel Burger (Vegan)

$7.99

Our delicious 1/4 lb. Tahini Falafel Burger (patty made from Chickpeas) comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Shaved Onions, Pickles & freshly prepared Tahini Sauce, [All toppings are VEGAN]

BLT (Bacon, Lettuce Tomato)

$6.99

Our Delicious BLT includes mouth-watering Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise.

Philly Cheese Steaks

Classic Cheese Steak

$9.99

Classic 8” Philly cheesesteak loaded with grilled steak and melted cheese on a toasted amoroso’s roll.

Grilled Pepper Cheesesteak

$9.99

8” Philly cheesesteak loaded with grilled steak, melted cheese and grilled poblano peppers on a toasted amoroso’s roll.

Grilled Mushroom Cheese Steak

$9.99

8” Philly cheesesteak loaded with grilled steak, melted cheese and savory grilled mushrooms on a toasted amoroso’s roll.

Grilled Onion Cheesesteak

$9.99

8” Philly cheesesteak loaded with grilled steak, melted cheese and grilled onions on a toasted amoroso’s roll.

Classic Burgerim (Mini Burgers)

Choose 2 proteins for our Duo and 3 for the trio! Mix and match your toppings. Looking for a different taste? Choose 1 of our Custom Styles, Classic, Cowboy, California or Caliente. Add on our Premium Toppings to create your own Masterpiece!
Duo*

$8.99

Choose two (2) proteins and mix and match your toppings. Looking for a different taste? Choose 1 of our Custom Styles, Classic, Cowboy, California or Caliente. Add on our Premium Toppings to create your own Masterpiece!

Trio*

$11.99

Choose three (3) proteins and mix and match your toppings. Looking for a different taste? Choose 1 of our Custom Styles, Classic, Cowboy, California or Caliente. Add on our Premium Toppings to create your own Masterpiece!

Sharing

Family Box

$42.99

The family box comes with 8 Burgers, 8 wings, fries and Onion Rings

Party Box

$52.99

The party box comes with 16 Burgers, choose up to 4 different Patties (Angus, Grilled Chicken Crispy Chicken and more)

Burger Box

$29.99

Enjoy 8 of our Classic Burgers and Fries in a convenient Burger box. You can choose to upgrade styles and customize the burgers to what your craving!

Chicken

Chicken Wings

$8.99

YES! We have wings too! They are finger licking delicious!

Crispy Chicken Strips

$8.99

4 strips. With your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, or sweet crunchy chili garlic sauce.

Sides

Burgerim Fries

$3.49

Cajun Fries

$3.99
Onion Rings

$4.99
Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49
Bacon & Cheese Fries

$4.99

The name says it all! Fries loaded with cheese and bacon!

Garlic Aioli Fries

$4.99

Our world famous Garlic Aioli Fries come with House made Garlic Aioli & Parmesan Cheese over our fries

Jalapenos & Cheese Fries

$4.99

Jalapeños & Cheese Fries come with melted Cheddar Cheese & Grilled Cajun Jalapeños. I

Tator Tots

$4.49

Our new Tots are crunchy on the outside yet pillowy soft on the inside

Fresh Salads

House Salad

$7.99
Caesar Salad

$7.99

Drinks

Can Soft Drink

$1.99
Milkshake

$4.99
Freestyle Fountain Drink 21 oz

$2.99

Kids Burgerim

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

Dipping Sauces

Extra / Dipping Sauce

Drinks and Desserts

16 Oz Pineapple Dole Whip

$4.99

Enjoy the same Dole Whip you would get at Disneyland, A great dessert on a warm or cold day!