BURGERMANIA

Order Again

Popular Items

Cajun Fries
Cheese Burger Slider
Spicy Chicken Slider

Smash Burgers

Single Patty, Pickle, Onion, Mustard & Ketchup

Manic Hamburger

$5.99

Single Patty, Pickle, Onion, Mustard & Ketchup

Manic Cheese Burger

$6.99

Single Patty, Pickle, Onion, American Cheese, Mustard & Ketchup

Deluxe

Deluxe

$7.99

Single Patty, Mixed Greens, Roma Tomato, Pickle, Onion, American Cheese with Signature Manic Sauce

Double Deluxe

Double Deluxe

$10.49

Double Patty, Mixed Greens, Roma Tomato, Pickle, Onion, American Cheese with Signature Manic Sauce

FDNY

FDNY

$10.49

Double Patty, Mixed Greens, Grilled Jalapeño, Provolone Cheese, Manic Seasoning, Spicy Pepper Sauce

Oozy Burger

Oozy Burger

$10.49

Double Patty, Sauteed Mushrooms, Sauteed Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese with Chipotle Aioli

Big Boy

Big Boy

$11.99

Juicy Double Patty, Double Cheddar Cheese, Beef Bacon, Sauteed Onion, Roma Tomato, Mixed Greens, with Creamy Southwest Sauce

Atomic Burger

Atomic Burger

$12.99

Juicy Triple Patty on Double Cheddar Cheese, Mix Greens, Sauteed Onions, Grilled Jalapeno, with Smoky BBQ and House Ranch

Juicy Lucy

Juicy Lucy

$15.99

Juicy Four Patty on Four American Cheese, Onion, Pickle, Roma Tomato, Mixed Green, Top with Mayo, Mustard and Ketchup.

Manic Hamburger Combo

$10.99

Juicy Single Patty, Pickle, Onion, Mustard & Ketchup with Cajun Seasoned Fries and Drink

Manic Cheese Burger Combo

$11.99

Juicy Single Patty, Pickle, Onion, American Cheese, Mustard & Ketchup with Cajun Fries and Drink

Deluxe Combo

Deluxe Combo

$12.99

Juicy Single Patty, Mixed Greens, Roma Tomato, Pickle, Onion, American Cheese with Signature Manic Sauce served with Cajun Seasoned Fries and Drink

Double Deluxe Combo

Double Deluxe Combo

$15.49

Marshmallow Soft Buns with Juicy Double Patty, Mixed Greens, Roma Tomato, Pickle, Onion, American Cheese, Signature Manic Sauce served with Cajun seasoned Fries and Drink

FDNY Combo

$15.49

Marshmallow Soft Buns with Juicy Double Patty, Mixed Greens, Grilled Jalapeño, Provolone Cheese, Manic Seasoning, Spicy Pepper Sauce served with Cajun Seasoned Fries and Drink.

Oozy Burger Combo

Oozy Burger Combo

$15.49

Marshmallow Soft Buns with Juicy Double Patty, Sautéed Mushrooms, Sautéed Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese with Chipotle Aioli served with Crispy Cajun Seasoned Fries and Drink

Big Boy Combo

Big Boy Combo

$16.99

Marshmallow Soft Buns with Juicy Double Patty, Double Cheddar Cheese, Beef Bacon, Sauteed Onion, Roma Tomato, Mixed Greens, with Creamy Southwest Sauce served with Crispy Seasoned Fries and Drink

Atomic Burger Combo

Atomic Burger Combo

$17.99

Marshmallow Soft Buns with Juicy Triple Patty on Double Cheddar Cheese, Mix Greens, Sautéed Onions, Grilled Jalapeno, with Smoky BBQ and House Ranch served with Crispy Cajun Seasoned Fries and Drink.

Juicy Lucy Combo

Juicy Lucy Combo

$20.99

Marshmallow Soft Buns with Juicy Four Patty on Four American Cheese, Onion, Pickle, Roma Tomato, Mixed Green, Top with Mayo, Mustard and Ketchup served with Crispy Seasoned Fries and Drink

Holy Chick

$8.99

Crispy Fried Chicken Cutlet, House Sauce, Sauteed Onions, Mixed Greens, Pickles, Peri-Peri Sauce

Holy Chick Combo

$13.99

Marshmallow Soft Buns wiith Crispy Fried Chicken Cutlet, House Sauce, Sautéed Onions, Mixed Greens, Pickles, Peri-Peri Sauce served with Crispy Cajun Seasoned Fries and Drink

Nashville Hot Chick Burger

$9.49

Crispy Fried Chicken Tender, Dipped in House Spice Oil, Coleslaw, Pickles, Top with our Creamy Southern Sauce

Nashville Hot Chick Combo

$14.49

Marshmallow Soft Buns with Crispy Fried Chicken Tender, Dipped in House Spice Oil, Coleslaw, Pickles, Top with our Creamy Southern Sauce served with Crispy Cajun Fries and Drink

Lunch Special

$4.99

Chorizo Burger

$7.49

Spicy Seasoned Meat Blended with Beef and Sausage, Cheese, Salad Topped with Honey Mustard

Chorizo Burger Combo

$12.49

Spicy Seasoned Meat Blended with Beef and Sausage, Cheese, Salad Topped with Honey Mustard

Veggie Burger

$10.49

Veggie Patty, Salad, Roma Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Sautee Onions and Manic Sauce.

Veggie Burger Combo

$15.49

Veggie Patty, Salad, Roma Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Sautee Onions and Manic Sauce.

Krunchy Chick Burger

$9.49

Crispy Chicken Bites Topped with white Cheese, Sautee Onions and a drizzle of Chipotle Sauce.

Krunchy Chick Burger Combo

$14.49

Crispy Chicken Bites Topped with white Cheese, Sautee Onions and a drizzle of Chipotle Sauce.

Glazed Doughnut Burger

$11.99

Sweet Maple Glazed Doughnut, Double Juicy Patty, Double Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Sautee Onions, Topped with Red Hot Sauce.

Glazed Doughnut Burger Combo

$16.99

Sweet Maple Glazed Doughnut, Double Juicy Patty, Double Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Sautee Onions, Topped with Red Hot Sauce.

Chicken Wings

5 pcs Organic Wings

5 pcs Organic Wings

$8.99

100% USDA Organic Wings Fresh Jumbo Wings Served with a Choice of Blue Cheese, House Ranch or Honey Mustard

10 pcs Organic Wings

$17.99

100% USDA Organic Wings Fresh Jumbo Wings Served with a Choice of Blue Cheese, House Ranch or Honey Mustard

15 pcs Organic Wings

$26.99

100% USDA Organic Wings Fresh Jumbo Wings Served with a Choice of Blue Cheese, House Ranch or Honey Mustard

20 pcs Organic Wings

$34.99

100% USDA Organic Wings Fresh Jumbo Wings Served with a Choice of Blue Cheese, House Ranch or Honey Mustard

5 pcs Wings Combo

$13.99

100% USDA Organic Wings comes with Cajun Fries and Drink Fresh Jumbo Wings Served with a Choice of Blue Cheese, House Ranch or Honey Mustard

10 pcs Wings Combo

$22.99

100% USDA Organic Wings comes with Cajun Fries and Drink Fresh Jumbo Wings Served with a Choice of Blue Cheese, House Ranch or Honey Mustard

15 pcs Wings Combo

$31.99

100% USDA Organic Wings comes with Cajun Fries and Drink Fresh Jumbo Wings Served with a Choice of Blue Cheese, House Ranch or Honey Mustard

20 pcs Wings Combo

$39.99

100% USDA Organic Wings comes with Cajun Fries and Drink Fresh Jumbo Wings Served with a Choice of Blue Cheese, House Ranch or Honey Mustard

Nashville Chicken Tenders

3 Piece Chicken Tenders

$8.49

Crispy Crunchy Nashville Chicken Tenders with choice of Xtra Hot Rub, Hot Rub, Mild Rub, or Plain. Pick one Dipping Sauce - Ranch, Honey Mustard or Zesty BBQ

5 Piece Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Crispy Crunchy Nashville Chicken Tenders Pick Level of Heat - Xtra Hot, Hot, Mild, or Plain. Pick Choice Of Dip Ranch, Honey Mustard or Zesty BBQ.

10 Piece Chicken Tenders

$27.99

Crispy Crunchy Nashville Chicken Tenders with choice of Two Rubs - Xtra Hot Rub, Hot Rub, Mild Rub, or Plain. Pick Two Dipping Sauce - Ranch, Honey Mustard or Zesty BBQ

3 Piece Chicken Tenders Combo

$13.49

Juicy Crispy Crunchy Chicken Tenders with a Choice of One level of Heat One Dipping Sauces with Cajun Fries and a Drink.

5 Piece Chicken Tenders Combo

$18.99

Juicy Crispy Crunchy Chicken Tenders with a Choice of One level of Heat One Dipping Sauces with Cajun Fries and a Drink.

10 Piece Chicken Tenders Combo

$32.99

Juicy Crispy Crunchy Chicken Tenders with a Choice of 2 level of Heat 2 Dipping Sauces with Cajun Fries and a Drink.

Sliders

Cheese Burger Slider

Cheese Burger Slider

$3.49

Juicy Angus Patty, American Cheese top with Caramelized Onion and House Sauce.

Spicy Chicken Slider

Spicy Chicken Slider

$3.49

Crispy Fired Chicken Tender Tossed in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Roma Tomato, and Topped with House Ranch.

Chorizo Burger Slider

Chorizo Burger Slider

$3.49Out of stock

Spicy Seasoned Beef with Sausage, Provolone Cheese, Mix Greens Topped with Honey Mustard

Loaded Fries

Voodoo Jerk Chicken Fries

Voodoo Jerk Chicken Fries

$14.99

Crispy Fried Chicken Chunks Melted Cheese with Jalapeno, Mango Pineapple Chutney and Jerk Sauce over Spicy Crispy Seasoned Fries

Nashville Hot Chicken Fries

Nashville Hot Chicken Fries

$14.99

Crispy Fried Nashville Hot Chicken Chunks Brushed with Hot Sauce Melted Provolone Cheese, Coleslaw and Southern Sauce over Spicy Crispy Seasoned Fries

Cowboy Cheeseburger Fries

Cowboy Cheeseburger Fries

$14.99

Juicy Angus Beef Chunks Seasoned in Buffalo Sauce, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese with Jalapeno and House Ranch over Spicy Crispy Seasoned Fries

Extras

Cajun Fries

$3.79

Drinks

Can of Coke

$1.50

Can of Sprite

$1.50

Can of Orange Soda

$1.50

Can of Pepsi

$1.50

Can of Diet Coke

$1.50

Pepsi 12oz Glass Bottle

$3.00

Pepsi 12oz Glass Bottle

Fanta 12oz Glass Bottle

$3.00

Fanta 12oz Glass Bottle

Sprite 12oz Glass Bottle

$3.00

Sprite 12oz Glass Bottle

Poland Spring Bottle

$1.50

Small Essentia Water Bottle

$3.00

Can Of Gingerale

$1.50

Coke

Small Sprite

$2.50

SMALL COKE

$2.50

SMALL COKE

$2.50

SMALL DIET COKE

$2.50

SMALL ROOT BEER

$2.50

SMALL ORANGE DRINK

$2.50

SMALL GRAPE

$2.50

LARGE COKE

$3.00

LARGE SPRITE

$3.00

LARGE ORANGE DRINK

$3.00

LARGE GRAPE DRINK

$3.00

LARGE DIET DRINK

$3.00

LARGE ROOT BEER

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Burgermania is a Smash Burger joint located in Midtown Manhattan in the heart of Time Square. Our Success story comes from our meat, which is made from the highest quality Grass Fed Beef. Our Smash Burgers are always Fresh Never Frozen, 100 % all American Beef giving you most flavorful meat with each bite. Our Buns are Golden Brown Marshmallow Soft, the best you will find in New York City. Burgermania Smash Burgers are perfectly seasoned chef crafted burgers top with our signature rich creamy sauces. Don’t forget to order our flavorful crispy seasoned French Fries for a full complete meal. At Burgermania we are not just a Burger Joint, we understand that not everyone eats burgers. Therefore we have traditional hand tossed Chicken Wings with 15 + savory house sauces’s. Nashville Hot Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders with different levels of Heat and Hot Loaded French Fries New York Style. Check out our full halal menu and discover what New Yorkers are raving

Website

Location

274 W 40th St, New York, NY 10018

Directions

Gallery
BURGERMANIA INC image
BURGERMANIA INC image
BURGERMANIA INC image
BURGERMANIA INC image

