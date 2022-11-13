Restaurant info

Burgermania is a Smash Burger joint located in Midtown Manhattan in the heart of Time Square. Our Success story comes from our meat, which is made from the highest quality Grass Fed Beef. Our Smash Burgers are always Fresh Never Frozen, 100 % all American Beef giving you most flavorful meat with each bite. Our Buns are Golden Brown Marshmallow Soft, the best you will find in New York City. Burgermania Smash Burgers are perfectly seasoned chef crafted burgers top with our signature rich creamy sauces. Don’t forget to order our flavorful crispy seasoned French Fries for a full complete meal. At Burgermania we are not just a Burger Joint, we understand that not everyone eats burgers. Therefore we have traditional hand tossed Chicken Wings with 15 + savory house sauces’s. Nashville Hot Spicy Crispy Chicken Tenders with different levels of Heat and Hot Loaded French Fries New York Style. Check out our full halal menu and discover what New Yorkers are raving

