Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burgermaster - University Village

review star

No reviews yet

3040 Northeast 45th Street

Seattle, WA 98105

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

University Menu

Burgers

Burgermaster

Burgermaster

$7.50

Our most popular burger, the classic Burgermaster is a quarter pound grass-fed patty topped with American cheese, on a toasted bun with our Burger Sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

Baconmaster

Baconmaster

$9.50

Our classic Burgermaster plus 3 strips of bacon!

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Quarter-pound patty with American Cheese, served on a hot toasted bun with our Burger Sauce and lettuce.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.50

A quarter pound patty on a toasted bun with Burger Sauce and lettuce

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$8.00

A Gardenburger brand patty served on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Double Baconmaster

Double Baconmaster

$12.00

For the hungry! Our Double Baconmaster comes with 2 quarter pound grass-fed beef patties, 2 slices of American Cheese, and 3 slices of bacon, served on a hot toasted bun with our Burger Sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

Burgermelt

Burgermelt

$10.00

Two quarter pound patties and two slices of American Cheese, with mustard and ketchup on a toasted bun.

Mini Burgermaster

Mini Burgermaster

$5.50

A smaller version of the classic! Our Mini Burgermaster is an 1/8 lb grass-fed beef patty and American Cheese, served on a small bun with Burger Sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

Mini Bacon Burger

Mini Bacon Burger

$6.50

Half the size of our regular burgers! The Mini Bacon burger comes with an eighth pound patty, American cheese, and one slice of bacon, on a toasted mini bun with Burger Sauce, lettuce, and tomato.

Mini Mushroom Burger

$5.50

Mushroom Burger

$7.50

A quarter pound grass-fed beef patty topped with aged Swiss Cheese and fresh grilled mushrooms on a toasted bun with mayo and lettuce.

Kid Burger

$4.00

A simple eight-pound grass-fed beef patty on a mini bun for kids! Add ketchup or cheese if you'd like!

Sandwiches

Turkeymaster

Turkeymaster

$10.50

A Customer favorite! Nitrate-free Roasted Turkey and 3 slices of bacon are served on grilled sourdough with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and aged Swiss Cheese.

BLT

BLT

$8.00

A classic! 4 strips of bacon on grilled sourdough bread, with mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Our classic grilled cheese has three slices of American Cheese on grilled sourdough for a cheesy, gooey, delicious meal!

Grilled Crab

Grilled Crab

$14.50

We mix real Dungeness Crab with aged Swiss Cheese and Mayo, then melt it on grilled sourdough for a decadent crab melt!

Grilled Chickenmaster

Grilled Chickenmaster

$8.50

Antibiotic-free chicken breast served on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Crispy Chickenmaster

Crispy Chickenmaster

$8.50

Fried antibiotic-free chicken breast served on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.50

Nitrate-free ham and American Cheese on Grilled sourdough

Muffin Master

$6.50

Hot Dog

$6.00

2 all beef hot dogs, split open and grilled flat then placed on a toasted hamburger bun with mustard for a unique sandwich! Add whatever toppings you'd like!

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Our fish sandwich is for the hungry! Two pieces of hand-breaded Alaskan Cod, with scratch-made tartar sauce and American Cheese on a toasted bun.

Mini Fish Sandwich

$8.50

The smaller version of our fish sandwich, featuring one big piece of our hand breaded Alaskan Cod and scratch-made tartar sauce with American Cheese on a toasted mini bun.

Kid Dog

$4.00

One all beef hot dog, split open and grilled flat, then cut in half to fit on a mini hamburger bun. Add ketchup or cheese if you'd like!

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Half of a grilled cheese sandwich.

Strip Sandwich

Strip Sandwich

$8.00

Fried antibiotic-free chicken breast served on a toasted bun with mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Mushroom Melt

$11.00

Patty Melt

$10.00

Sides

Regular Fry

$4.00

Shoe-string style fries cooked to crispy golden perfection.

Small Fry

$3.00

Onion Ring

$5.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

House-made creamy coleslaw

$ Sauce

$0.50

Bacon (3)

$3.00

Side of Relish

$ Large side of Pickles

$0.75

LARGE Patty Side

$4.00

Our quarter-pound grass-fed patty, served on the side for you or your dog friend!

SMALL Patty Side

$2.00

An eighth-pound grass-fed patty for your dog friend!

Side of Chicken

$5.00

A side of grilled antibiotic-free chicken breast

Pint of Tartar

$4.00

Relish Pint

$4.00

Side of Cheese

$1.00

Side Of Tomato

$1.00

Side of Ham

$2.50

Side Of Mushrooms

$1.00

Side of Turkey

$2.50

Side Hot Dog

$4.00

Side Veggie Patty

$5.00

Side Burger Dip

$2.00

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Beverages

Small Drink

$2.50

16 ounces

Medium Drink

$3.00

20 ounces

Large Drink

$3.50

32 ounces

Large Shake

Large Shake

$5.50

16 ounce hand-spun milkshake with the flavor of your choice!

Small Shake

$4.50

12 ounce hand-spun milkshake with the flavor of your choice!

Orange Juice

Apple Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Small Water Cup

$0.25

Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Large Hot Chocolate

Refill Drink

$1.00

Entrees

4 Piece Chicken & Chips

4 Piece Chicken & Chips

$15.50

4 pieces of antibiotic-free chicken fried to crispy perfection and served with house-made coleslaw

2 Piece Chicken & Chips

$11.00

4 Strips ONLY

$12.00

A side of 4 antibiotic-free chicken strips

1 Piece Chicken ONLY

$4.00

A side of 1 single antibiotic-free chicken strip

French Dip

$15.50

3 Piece Fish & Chips

$20.50
2 Piece Fish & Chips

2 Piece Fish & Chips

$15.50

2 pieces of hand-breaded wild-caught Alaskan Cod, fried golden and served with house-made coleslaw and a wedge of lemon

1 Piece Fish & Chips

$11.00

3 Piece Fish ONLY

$15.00

A side of 2 pieces of hand-breaded wild-caught Alaskan Cod

1 Piece Fish ONLY

$6.00

A side of 1 piece of Alaskan Cod

$ Sauce

$0.50

French Dip San Only

$12.00

Kids

Kid Burger

$4.00

A simple eight-pound grass-fed beef patty on a mini bun for kids! Add ketchup or cheese if you'd like!

Kid Dog

$4.00

One all beef hot dog, split open and grilled flat, then cut in half to fit on a mini hamburger bun. Add ketchup or cheese if you'd like!

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Half of a grilled cheese sandwich.

Kid Chicken

$4.00

A smaller portion of a chicken strip, for kids

Kid Fish

$6.00

Kids Fry Bag

$2.00

Kid Drink

$2.00

12 ounces

Small Shake

$4.50

12 ounce hand-spun milkshake with the flavor of your choice!

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Milk

$1.50

Desserts

Large Shake

Large Shake

$5.50

16 ounce hand-spun milkshake with the flavor of your choice!

Small Shake

$4.50

12 ounce hand-spun milkshake with the flavor of your choice!

Side Of Whip

$1.00

Whole Pie

$21.00

Piece of Pie

$5.00

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.50

Soup & Salads

BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.50

Garden Salad

$9.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Coleslaw

$2.00

House-made creamy coleslaw

Soup Bowl

$6.50

Soup of the Day! Monday: Navy Bean Tuesday: Navy Bean Wednesday: Chicken Noodle Thursday: Split Pea Friday: Split Pea Saturday: Vegetable Beef Sunday: Vegetable Beef

Soup of Day- Cup

$4.50

Soup of the Day! Monday: Navy Bean Tuesday: Navy Bean Wednesday: Chicken Noodle Thursday: Split Pea Friday: Split Pea Saturday: Vegetable Beef Sunday: Vegetable Beef

Breakfast

Breakfast

#1 Breakfast

$14.50

#2 Breakfast

$10.50

#3 Breakfast

$11.50

Mini Breakfast

$8.50

Muffin Master

$6.50

1 Piece French Toast

$6.00

2 Piece French Toast

$8.50

Full French Toast

$10.50

Waffle

$9.50

Omelette

$12.00

Single Pancake

$6.00

Short Stack

$8.50

Full Stack

$10.50

Hashbrowns and Gravy

$9.50

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.00

Swedish Single

$7.00

Swedish Short Stack

$9.50

Swedish Full Stack

$11.50

Oatmeal

$5.50

Breakfast Sides

1 Breakfast Bacon

$2.25

2 Breakfast Bacon

$3.50

3 Breakfast Bacon

$4.75

Hashbrowns

$5.50

Toast

1 Sausage Links

$3.00

2 Sausage Link

$4.75

3 Sausage Links

$6.00

Sausage Patty

$3.00

Side Ham

$5.00

1 Egg

$2.75

2 Eggs

$4.25

3 Eggs

$5.50

Cheese Omelette Only

$7.00

Side of Syrup

English Muffin

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Bran Muffin

$3.00

Side Biscuit

$3.00

Side Gravy

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

$2.00

Beverages

Small Drink

$2.50

16 ounces

Medium Drink

$3.00

20 ounces

Large Drink

$3.50

32 ounces

Large Shake

Large Shake

$5.50

16 ounce hand-spun milkshake with the flavor of your choice!

Small Shake

$4.50

12 ounce hand-spun milkshake with the flavor of your choice!

Orange Juice

Apple Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Small Water Cup

$0.25

Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Large Hot Chocolate

Refill Drink

$1.00

Desserts

Large Shake

Large Shake

$5.50

16 ounce hand-spun milkshake with the flavor of your choice!

Small Shake

$4.50

12 ounce hand-spun milkshake with the flavor of your choice!

Piece of Pie

$5.00

Choc Chip Cookie

$2.50

Side Of Whip

$1.00

Whole Pie

$21.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Classic 50's style Drive-in restaurant, serving car-side burgers, fries, and otherwise since 1952!

Website

Location

3040 Northeast 45th Street, Seattle, WA 98105

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

General Porpoise Laurelhurst
orange starNo Reviews
4520 Union Bay Place NE Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Evergreens - Village Terrace
orange starNo Reviews
4609 Village Terrace NE Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Piatti - Seattle
orange starNo Reviews
2695 NE Village Lane Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Bamboo Sushi - Seattle
orange star4.3 • 401
2675 NE Village Lane Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Ba Bar - University Village - 2685 NE 46TH ST
orange star3.9 • 1,057
2685 NE 46TH ST SEATTLE, WA 98105
View restaurantnext
Great State Burger - Laurelhurst
orange star4.1 • 653
3600 NE 45th St, Seattle, WA 98105
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Seattle

The Pink Door
orange star4.6 • 14,469
1919 Post Alley Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Elliott's Oyster House
orange star4.3 • 12,462
1201 Alaskan Way Suite 100 Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Purple - Seattle
orange star4.4 • 9,052
1225 4TH AVE SEATTLE, WA 98101
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Acres of Clams
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Fish Bar - Alaskan Way
orange star4.2 • 8,569
1001 Alaskan Way Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Umi Sake House
orange star4.1 • 8,197
2230 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98121
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)
Bainbridge Island
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston