Burgers
Chicken

BurgerMonger - St. Petersburg

1325 4th St. N

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Order Again

Popular Items

Single Fries
Mini Cheeseburger Meal
Share Fries

MONGER MELTS

Our Premium Burger Patty Wedged Between Two Slices of Grilled Texas Toast with American and Provolone Cheeses, Grilled Onions, and Monger Sauce.
Cheesy Monger Melt

Cheesy Monger Melt

$8.99

Our Delicious Burger Patty Between 2 Slices of Grilled Texas Toast with American & Provolone Cheese Slices, Grilled Onions, and Drizzled with Monger Sauce.

BURGERS

LFG Burger

LFG Burger

$12.00

Two Patties Stacked with Provolone, Bacon, Avocado, Shredded Lettuce, and Finished with Peppercorn Ranch.

*Craft Your Own Burger

*Craft Your Own Burger

$7.99

Build it Your Way on Top of Our Over 1/3 Pound Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck & Sirloin Patty with a Variety of Toppings and Sauces to Choose from.

Monger Burger

Monger Burger

$7.99

Crafted with Over 1/3 Pound of Our Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck and Sirloin. Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Pickle and Our Signature Monger Sauce.

The Ultimate Bacon Cheddah

The Ultimate Bacon Cheddah

$9.99

Topped with Two Slices of Aged Cheddar, Two Full Strips of Center Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Dill Pickles, and Monger Sauce.

The Jalapeno Snap Burger

The Jalapeno Snap Burger

$8.99

Topped with Two Slices of Melted Pepper-Jack Cheese, Fresh Cut Jalapeños, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, and Sriracha Mayo.

The Skirted Cheeseburger

The Skirted Cheeseburger

$9.99

A Full Cup of Cheddar Jack Cascading Into a Toasted Cheese Skirt Surrounding Over 1/3 Pound of our Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck and Sirloin. Add Your Favorite Toppings.

The Steakhouse Monger

The Steakhouse Monger

$10.99

Pepper Crusted Burger Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Two Slices of Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sliced Portobello, a House Battered Onion Ring, and Dijon Mustard.

Blaz'n Bacon Blue

Blaz'n Bacon Blue

$10.49

Topped with Crumbled Blue Cheese, Two Slices of Center Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, and Spicy Sriracha Mayo.

Mushroom Swiss Monger

Mushroom Swiss Monger

$9.99

Our Over 1/3 Pound Patty Topped with Two Slices of Our Aged Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, and Sliced Marinated Portobello Mushrooms.

Bacon Infused CJ Burger

$10.00

Bacon Pressed Patty, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Chopped Lettuce, Sliced Onion, Deli Pickle Slices, Mustard and Ketchup.

PLANT-BASED

Craft Your Own Impossible Burger

$10.99

The Leader in the Vegan, Plant-Based Flavor Revolution. Craft Your Own with Our Monger Selection of Fresh Toppings and Sauces.

Craft Your Own Portobello

$7.99

Plant Based Option with a Whole Balsamic Marinated Portobello Mushroom Cap Grilled To Order. Build Your Own with Our Monger Selection of Fresh Toppings and Sauces.

Portobello Monger

Portobello Monger

$7.99

Plant Based Option. Whole, Balsamic Marinated, Portobello Mushroom Cap Grilled to Order. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Monger Sauce.

CHICKEN

Craft Your Own Chicken

Craft Your Own Chicken

$8.99

Start with a Fresh Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast and Craft Your Own Sandwich from Our Monger Selection of Toppings.

Chicken Monger

Chicken Monger

$8.99

Fresh Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Drizzled with Honey Mustard.

Aloha Chicken

Aloha Chicken

$10.49

Fresh Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast with a Grilled Pineapple Slice, Center Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon and Drizzled with Sweet Baby Rays® BBQ Sauce.

Cali Club

Cali Club

$10.49

Fresh Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast Topped withFresh avocado, Center Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Peppercorn Ranch.

Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

HOT DOGS

Craft Your Own Hot Dog

$5.99
Monger Dog

Monger Dog

$5.99

Topped with Ketchup, Mustard, Sweet Relish, Onions and a Strip of Applewood Smoked Bacon.

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$7.49

House-Made Beef Chili, Bacon Crumbles, Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese and Chopped Onions Over Our Akaushi Wagyu Dog.

SALADS

Chophouse Ranch Salad

Chophouse Ranch Salad

$8.49

Crisp Lettuce, Center Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Chopped Tomatoes and Onions. Finished with a Hand Battered Onion Ring and Your Choice of Blue Cheese Crumbles or Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese. Choice of Fresh Homemade Peppercorn Ranch or Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$4.49

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese and Choice of Peppercorn Ranch Dressing or Balsamic Vinaigrette.

KIDS

Mini Cheeseburger Meal

Mini Cheeseburger Meal

$6.99

Includes a Side of Fries or a Fruit Cup and a Kid's Drink (Milk, Soda or Juice)

Mini Chicken Strips Meal

Mini Chicken Strips Meal

$6.99

Includes a Side of Fries or a Fruit Cup and a Kid's Drink (Milk, Soda or Juice)

Mini Corn Dog Meal

Mini Corn Dog Meal

$6.99

Includes a Side of Fries or a Fruit Cup and a Kid's Drink (Milk, Soda or Juice)

FRIES & SIDES

Housemade Potato Chips

Housemade Potato Chips

$3.99

Housemade Potato Chips. All-Natural, Crispy, Lightly Salted and Cooked to Order.

Share Housemade Potato Chips

Share Housemade Potato Chips

$6.99

Housemade Potato Chips. All-Natural, Crispy, Lightly Salted and Cooked to Order.

Single Fries

$3.99

Share Fries

$5.99
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.99

Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Fries

Hand Battered Onion Rings

Hand Battered Onion Rings

$4.99

Crispy on the Outside. Tender on the Inside. Hand-Battered Sweet Onion Rings

Cup of Chili

$4.99

SHAKES & SWEETS

Shake

Shake

$5.49

Hand-Spun Thick and Delicious and Topped with Whipped Cream and Surprise Toppings.

Cup of Cookies

Cup of Cookies

$2.99

A Cup Full of Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies.

DRINKS

Fountain Beverage

$2.99

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
For Curbside Pickup, please call the location when you arrive.

Location

1325 4th St. N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

