BurgerMonger - Wesley Chapel

2,183 Reviews

$$

1656 Bruce B Downs Blvd

Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Popular Items

Monger Burger
The Jalapeno Snap Burger
Side Fries

MONGER MELTS

Our Premium Burger Patty Wedged Between Two Slices of Grilled Texas Toast with American and Provolone Cheeses, Grilled Onions, and Monger Sauce.
Cheesy Monger Melt

$8.99

Our Delicious Burger Patty Between 2 Slices of Grilled Texas Toast with American & Provolone Cheese Slices, Grilled Onions, and Drizzled with Monger Sauce.

BURGERS

LFG Burger

$12.00

Two Patties Stacked with Provolone, Bacon, Avocado, Shredded Lettuce, and Finished with Peppercorn Ranch.

*Craft Your Own Burger

$7.99

Build it Your Way on Top of Our Over 1/3 Pound Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck & Sirloin Patty with a Variety of Toppings and Sauces to Choose from.

Monger Burger

$7.99

Crafted with Over 1/3 Pound of Our Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck and Sirloin. Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Pickle and Our Signature Monger Sauce.

The Ultimate Bacon Cheddah

$9.99

Topped with Two Slices of Aged Cheddar, Two Full Strips of Center Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Dill Pickles, and Monger Sauce.

The Jalapeno Snap Burger

$8.99

Topped with Two Slices of Melted Pepper-Jack Cheese, Fresh Cut Jalapeños, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, and Sriracha Mayo.

The Skirted Cheeseburger

$9.99

A Full Cup of Cheddar Jack Cascading Into a Toasted Cheese Skirt Surrounding Over 1/3 Pound of our Proprietary Blend of Ground Chuck and Sirloin. Add Your Favorite Toppings.

The Steakhouse Monger

$10.99

Pepper Crusted Burger Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Two Slices of Applewood Smoked Bacon, Sliced Portobello, a House Battered Onion Ring, and Dijon Mustard.

Blaz'n Bacon Blue

$10.49

Topped with Crumbled Blue Cheese, Two Slices of Center Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, and Spicy Sriracha Mayo.

Mushroom Swiss Monger

$9.99

Our Over 1/3 Pound Patty Topped with Two Slices of Our Aged Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, and Sliced Marinated Portobello Mushrooms.

Bacon Infused CJ Burger

$10.00

Bacon Pressed Patty, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Chopped Lettuce, Sliced Onion, Deli Pickle Slices, Mustard and Ketchup.

PLANT-BASED

Craft Your Own Impossible Burger

$10.99

The Leader in the Vegan, Plant-Based Flavor Revolution. Craft Your Own with Our Monger Selection of Fresh Toppings and Sauces.

Craft Your Own Portobello

$7.99

Plant Based Option with a Whole Balsamic Marinated Portobello Mushroom Cap Grilled To Order. Build Your Own with Our Monger Selection of Fresh Toppings and Sauces.

Portobello Monger

$7.99

Plant Based Option. Whole, Balsamic Marinated, Portobello Mushroom Cap Grilled to Order. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Monger Sauce.

CHICKEN

Craft Your Own Chicken

$8.99

Start with a Fresh Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast and Craft Your Own Sandwich from Our Monger Selection of Toppings.

Chicken Monger

$8.99

Fresh Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Drizzled with Honey Mustard.

Aloha Chicken

$10.49

Fresh Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast with a Grilled Pineapple Slice, Center Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon and Drizzled with Sweet Baby Rays® BBQ Sauce.

Cali Club

$10.49

Fresh Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast Topped withFresh avocado, Center Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Peppercorn Ranch.

Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

HOT DOGS

Craft Your Own Hot Dog

$5.99
Monger Dog

$5.99

Topped with Ketchup, Mustard, Sweet Relish, Onions and a Strip of Applewood Smoked Bacon.

Chili Cheese Dog

$7.49

House-Made Beef Chili, Bacon Crumbles, Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese and Chopped Onions Over Our Akaushi Wagyu Dog.

SALADS

Chophouse Ranch Salad

$8.49

Crisp Lettuce, Center Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Chopped Tomatoes and Onions. Finished with a Hand Battered Onion Ring and Your Choice of Blue Cheese Crumbles or Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese. Choice of Fresh Homemade Peppercorn Ranch or Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$4.49

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese and Choice of Peppercorn Ranch Dressing or Balsamic Vinaigrette.

KIDS

Mini Cheeseburger Meal

$6.99

Includes a Side of Fries or a Fruit Cup and a Kid's Drink (Milk, Soda or Juice)

Mini Chicken Strips Meal

$6.99

Includes a Side of Fries or a Fruit Cup and a Kid's Drink (Milk, Soda or Juice)

Mini Corn Dog Meal

$6.99

Includes a Side of Fries or a Fruit Cup and a Kid's Drink (Milk, Soda or Juice)

FRIES & SIDES

Housemade Potato Chips

$3.99

Housemade Potato Chips. All-Natural, Crispy, Lightly Salted and Cooked to Order.

Share Housemade Potato Chips

$6.99

Housemade Potato Chips. All-Natural, Crispy, Lightly Salted and Cooked to Order.

Side Fries

$3.99

Lightly Salted Natural-Cut Fries

Share Fries

$6.99

Lightly Salted Natural-Cut Fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.99
Hand Battered Onion Rings

$4.99

Crispy on the Outside. Tender on the Inside. Hand-Battered Sweet Onion Rings

Cup of Chili

$4.99

SHAKES & SWEETS

Classic Handspun

$5.49

Cup of Cookies

$2.99

DRINKS

Fountain Beverage

$2.99

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

SANDWICHES/DOGS

$9.99

Crafted with 1/3 Pound Fresh Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Pickle and Our Signature Monger Sauce.

Build Your Own

$9.49

The Ultimate Bacon Cheddah

$10.99

Two Slices Aged Cheddar and Two Full Strips of Center Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Dill Pickles and Monger Sauce.

The Jalapeno Snap Burger

$10.49

Two Slices of Melted Pepper-Jack Cheese, Fresh Cut Jalapeños, Grilled Onions, Sriracha Mayo, and Lettuce.

The Steakhouse Monger

$11.99

Pepper Crusted Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Sliced Portobello Mushrooms, a House Battered Onion Ring and Dijon Mustard.

Portobello Monger

$10.99

Whole, Balsamic Marinated, Portobello Mushroom Cap Grilled to Order, Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Monger Sauce.

Monger Dog

$6.99

Topped with Ketchup, Mustard, Sweet Relish, Onions and a Strip of Applewood Smoked Bacon.

CYO Chicken

$9.49

Start with a Fresh Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast and Craft Your Own Sandwich from Our Monger Selection of Toppings.

Aloha Chicken

$11.49

Fresh Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast with a Grilled Pineapple Slice, Center Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon and Drizzled with Sweet Baby Rays® BBQ Sauce.

Chicken Monger

$9.99

Fresh Breaded or Grilled Chicken Breast with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Drizzled with Honey Mustard.

Cheesy Monger Melt

$10.99

Our Delicious Burger Patty Between 2 Slices of Grilled Texas Toast with American & Provolone Cheese Slices, Grilled Onions, and Drizzled with Monger Sauce.

LFG Burger

$13.00

Two Patties Stacked with Provolone, Bacon, Avocado, Shredded Lettuce, and Finished with Peppercorn Ranch.

SALADS

$3.49

SIDES

Side Potato Chips

$4.79

Housemade Potato Chips. All-Natural, Crispy, Lightly Salted and Cooked to Order.

Side Fries

$4.79

Lightly Salted Natural-Cut Fries

Double Fries

$8.49

Lightly Salted Natural-Cut Fries

Onion Rings

$5.79

Crispy on the Outside. Tender on the Inside. Hand-Battered Sweet Onion Rings

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.79

Waffle Cut Sweet Potato Fries

Side Salad

$4.99

Cup of Chili

$4.99

DRINKS

Shake

$6.29

Hand-Spun Thick and Delicious and Topped with Whipped Cream and Surprise Toppings.

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Water

$2.29

DESSERTS

Cup of Cookies

$3.99

A Cup Full of Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies.

KIDS

Kid Corn Dog Combo

$6.99

Includes a Side of Fries or a Fruit Cup and a Kid's Drink (Milk, Soda or Juice)

MiniMonger Combo

$6.99

Includes a Side of Fries or a Fruit Cup and a Kid's Drink (Milk, Soda or Juice)

Mini Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Includes a Side of Fries or a Fruit Cup and a Kid's Drink (Milk, Soda or Juice)

NEW CATERING MENU

10 BURGER

$109.90

15 BURGER

$164.85

ADD IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$3.50

ADD BACON

$1.00

SUB GF BUN

$1.50

10 BURGER

$109.90

15 BURGER

$164.85

ADD BACON

$1.00

SUB GF BUN

$1.50

10 CHICKEN

$109.90

15 CHICKEN

$164.85

10 DOG

$79.90

15 DOG

$119.85

25 COUNT

$39.99

50 COUNT

$74.99

CHIPS

$14.99

STEAKHOUSE RANCH SALAD

$39.99

BOWL OF COOKIES

$12.99

BLACK TEA

$10.99

BLACK SWEET TEA

$10.99

LEMONADE

$10.99

SOBE WATER

$10.99

MILK

$9.99

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
For Curbside Pickup, please call the location when you arrive.

1656 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Brandon
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
