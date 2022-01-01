Burger Patch Land Park - Freeport & Sutterville

Roll Your Own Smashwrap

$7.99

Create your own Smashwrap stuffed with your choice of plant-based protein and choice of homemade sauce, plus homemade spicy cheeze sauce and our specially seasoned, golden-fried spuds. Wrapped in a flour tortilla, then smashed, grilled and broiled to crispy perfection. Be among the first to try it. For a limited time. *Contains gluten (tortilla, Beyond Chicken, Bac'n), soy (Beyond Chicken, grilled chickn, spuds, sauces), cashew & almond (cheeze sauce) 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free