- Burger Patch - Land Park - Freeport & Sutterville
Burger Patch Land Park - Freeport & Sutterville
4400 Freeport Blvd Suite 160
Sacramento, CA 95822
Popular Items
Seasonals
Patch Reu-bun
Our take on the classic Reuben. Stacked high with Unreal Corn'd Beef, topped with melted Swiss, our tangy Patch Sauce, homemade Patch Slaw, sauerkraut and premium dill pickles on a locally baked grilled artisan bun. Seasonal for a limited time! *Contains gluten (corn'd beef, bun), soy (corn'd beef, patch sauce, patch slaw). GF bun option available for a small charge. 100% Vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
Patch Sweeter Spuds
Golden fried, specially seasoned, thin sweet potato fries. Consciously fried in non-GMO Rice Oil. Add a house-made dipping sauce to level-up! Seasonal item for a limited time! 100% Vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
Caramel Apple Patch Shake
Our homemade shake with two layers of our special homemade all-natural apple pie filling topped with a crunchy cinnamon sugar gluten-free pie-crust crumble and homemade caramel sauce. Choose your favorite shake flavor: vanilla, chocolate or 50/50! Seasonal for a limited time! *Contains soy, cashew & almond (unable to remove) 100% Vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
Apple Patch Cookie
Made from scratch in our KIND Lab with Granny Smith apples and fall spices. Light & fluffy! *Contains gluten 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Smashwraps
BBQ Chickn Smashwrap
Stuffed with crispy Beyond Chicken, homemade bbq sauce, homemade spicy cheeze sauce and our specially seasoned, golden-fried spuds. Wrapped in a flour tortilla, then smashed, grilled and broiled to crispy perfection. Be among the first to try it *Contains gluten (tortilla, Beyond Chicken), soy (Beyond Chicken, spuds, bbq sauce), cashew & almond (cheeze sauce) 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Beefy Patch Smashwrap
Packed with grilled & seasoned Beyond Beef, our secret Patch Sauce, homemade spicy cheeze sauce and our specially seasoned, golden-fried spuds. Wrapped in a flour tortilla, then smashed, grilled and broiled to crispy perfection. Be among the first to try it *Contains gluten (tortilla), soy (spuds, bbq sauce), cashew & almond (cheeze sauce) 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Roll Your Own Smashwrap
Create your own Smashwrap stuffed with your choice of plant-based protein and choice of homemade sauce, plus homemade spicy cheeze sauce and our specially seasoned, golden-fried spuds. Wrapped in a flour tortilla, then smashed, grilled and broiled to crispy perfection. Be among the first to try it. For a limited time. *Contains gluten (tortilla, Beyond Chicken, Bac'n), soy (Beyond Chicken, grilled chickn, spuds, sauces), cashew & almond (cheeze sauce) 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Burger
Patch Burger
Our famous original house-seasoned Beyond Burger patty with Gotham Greens crispy green leaf lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, and cheddar style slice with homemade Patch Sauce on a grilled Truckee Sourdough bun. *Contains gluten (bun), soy (sauce). Gluten-free option available for a small charge. 100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
Double Patch Burger
Double Beyond Burger patties, double melted cheddar, Gotham Greens crispy green leaf lettuce, tomato & grilled onion with our homemade Patch Sauce on a toasted Truckee Sourdough bun. *Contains gluten (bun), soy (sauce). Gluten-free bun available for a small charge. 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Bac'n Patch Burger
House-seasoned patty with a hickory smoked strip of bac'n. Includes Gotham Greens crispy green leaf lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, cheddar and Patch Sauce on a grilled Truckee Sourdough bun. *Contains gluten (bun & bac'n), soy (bac'n, sauce). Gluten-free option available for a small charge. 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
BBQ Patch Burger
1/4 lb. thick seasoned Beyond Burger with hickory smoked strips, melted cheddar, Gotham Greens crispy green leaf lettuce, tomato & grilled onion, with homemade creamy BBQ Patch Sauce on a toasted Truckee Sourdough bun. *Contains gluten (bun & bac'n), soy (bac'n, sauce). Gluten-free bun option available for a small charge. 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Kind Burger
House-seasoned Beyond patty with Patch Sauce, grilled onion and premium dill pickle chips on a toasted Truckee Sourdough bun. *Contains gluten (bun), soy (sauce). Gluten-free bun option available for a small charge. 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
BB40
40g Protein - 2 Beyond Burger patties, 2 cheddar slices, 2 strips hickory smoked bac'n, BBQ Sauce, Pickles, Gotham Greens crispy green leaf lettuce, tomato & grilled onion on a grilled Truckee Sourdough Bun *Contains: gluten (bun & bac'n), soy (bac'n, sauce) - gluten-free bun option available for a small charge 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Triple Patch Burger
3 Beyond Burger patties, 3 slices of cheddar, Gotham Greens crispy green leaf lettuce, tomato & grilled onion slathered with house Patch Sauce between a toasted Truckee Sourdough Bun. *Contains gluten (bun), soy (sauce) - gluten-free bun option available for a small charge 100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
Chickns
Ultimate Deluxe
Crispy Beyond Chicken tenders, hickory smoked strips (bac'n), Gotham Greens crispy green leaf lettuce, tomato, premium dill pickles and both housemade ranch and bbq sauce on a locally baked Truckee Sourdough toasted bun glazed with organic sunflower oil. *Contains soy (Beyond Chicken, bac'n & sauce) & gluten (bun, Beyond Chicken, bac'n) 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Ultimate Crispy
Crispy Beyond Chicken tenders and premium dill pickles on a locally baked Truckee Sourdough toasted bun glazed with organic sunflower oil. Choose your favorite homemade sauce served on the side from BBQ, Ranch or Patch to dip, dunk or drizzle to your preferred taste. Additional sauce available for purchase. *Contains soy (Beyond chicken, sauces) & gluten (bun, Beyond chicken) 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Ultimate Spicy
Juicy Beyond Chicken tenders drenched in cayenne & chipotle Patch Scorcher Sauce with Gotham Greens crispy green leaf lettuce, premium dill pickles and Patch Spicy Spread on a locally baked Truckee Sourdough toasted bun glazed with organic sunflower oil. It's hot. Prepare yourself. *Contains soy (Beyond Chicken) & gluten (bun, Beyond Chicken) 100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
The Ranch
Tender, grilled chick'n filet (note below), hickory smoked bac'n strips, Gotham Greens crispy green leaf lettuce & tomato, with homemade Ranch Sauce on a toasted Truckee Sourdough bun. NOTE: Gluten was recently added to this chick'n product by the manufacturer. *Contains gluten(bun & bac'n), soy (chick'n, bac'n & ranch sauce). 100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
Patch Tenders
Premium, meaty Beyond Chicken tenders golden-fried in non-GMO rice oil, served with your choice of BBQ, Ranch or Patch sauce to dip, dunk or drizzle. Additional sauce available for purchase. Choose between 2 and 5 tenders. *Contains soy (Beyond Chicken & sauces) & gluten (Beyond Chicken) 100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
Salads
Crispy Chickn Patch Salad
Locally grown Gotham Greens lettuce, crispy Beyond Chicken, homemade Truckee Sourdough croutons, tomatoes, cheddar, dill pickles and choice of homemade dressing (ranch, bbq, patch, vinaigrette) *Contains soy (Beyond Chicken, ranch dressing, bbq dressing, patch dressing), gluten (Beyond Chicken, croutons) 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Spicy Chickn Patch Salad
Locally grown Gotham Greens lettuce, Beyond Chicken tossed in our HOT cayenne Scorcher Sauce, homemade Truckee Sourdough croutons, tomatoes, cheddar, dill pickles and choice of homemade dressing (ranch, bbq, patch, vinaigrette) *Contains soy (Beyond Chicken, ranch dressing, bbq dressing, patch dressing), gluten (Beyond Chicken, croutons) 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Grilled Chickn Patch Salad
Locally grown Gotham Greens lettuce, tender grilled plant-based chicken filet, homemade Truckee Sourdough croutons, tomatoes, cheddar, dill pickles and choice of homemade dressing (ranch, bbq, patch, vinaigrette) *Contains soy (plant-based chicken, ranch dressing, bbq dressing, patch dressing), gluten (croutons) 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Patch Slaw
Side of our homemade dairy-free creamy slaw with red & green cabbage & carrot shreds. Pairs perfect with any entree. *contains soy 100% Vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
Mac
Patch Mac Bowl
Big bowl of our creamy 3-cheeze blend, mixed in-house, with herbs & spices featuring nostalgic elbow macaroni. *Contains gluten (noodles), cashew and almond (cheeze). 100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
Crispy Tenders Mac Bowl
Big bowl of our creamy 3-cheeze blend, mixed in-house, with herbs & spices featuring nostalgic elbow macaroni topped with Crispy Beyond Chicken. *Contains gluten (noodles, Beyond Chicken), soy (Beyond Chicken), cashew & almond (cheeze) 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Spicy Tenders Mac Bowl
Big bowl of our creamy 3-cheeze blend, mixed in-house, with herbs & spices featuring nostalgic elbow macaroni topped with Crispy Beyond Chicken covered in our HOT Scorcher Sauce. *Contains gluten (noodles, Beyond Chicken), soy (Beyond Chicken), cashew & almond (cheeze). 100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
Bac'n Mac Bowl
Big bowl of our creamy 3-cheeze blend, mixed in-house, with herbs & spices featuring nostalgic elbow macaroni topped with diced hickory smoked strips. *Contains gluten (noodles & bac'n), soy (bac'n), cashew and almond (cheeze sauce). 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Burger Mac Bowl
Big bowl of our creamy 3-cheeze blend, mixed in-house, with herbs & spices featuring nostalgic elbow macaroni topped with seasoned grilled Beyond Beef. *Contains gluten (macaroni), cashew & almond (cheeze) 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Patch Mac Cup
Side of our creamy 3-cheeze blend, mixed in-house, with herbs & spices featuring nostalgic elbow macaroni. *Contains gluten (noodles), cashew and almond (cheese). 100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
Patch Mac Spuds
A heaping basket of our golden fried and seasoned spuds smothered with our patch mac made with elbow macaroni and our special house 3-cheeze blend. *Contains gluten (noodles), cashews and almond (cheeze). 100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
Smalls
Grilled Cheeze
Great for kids! 2 slices of plant-based American cheese melted gooey between an inside-out toasted Truckee Sourdough bun. *Contains gluten (bun). Gluten-free bun option available for a small charge. 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Bunch
Crispy breaded & seasoned golden fried snack-size nuggets. Choice of Ranch, BBQ or Patch House dipping sauce. *Contains gluten & soy. (this is not our Beyond Chicken option - find those under the "Ultimate" items)
Spuds
Shovel of Spuds
Generous scoop of specially seasoned, golden, skin-on shoestring fries fried in non-GMO rice oil. *Request gluten-free fryer for gluten-free 100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
Patch Style Spuds
Generous shovel of house-seasoned spuds topped with two scoops of melty plant-based cheese sauce, grilled onions and our homemade Patch Sauce. *Contains soy (Patch sauce, note: spuds may contain soybean oil), cashews & almond (cheeze sauce). 100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free - request gluten free fryer for gluten-free
Packed Patch Spuds
A heaping shovel of our seasoned spuds topped with grilled, seasoned Beyond Beef, melty plant-based cheese sauce and our homemade BBQ and Ranch Patch sauces. *Contains soy (Patch Sauces), cashew & almond (cheeze sauce). 100% vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
Loaded Shovel
A heaping serving of seasoned spuds, topped with grilled, seasoned Beyond Beef, mini chick'n tenders, melty plant-based cheese sauce and all 3 homemade Patch sauces - House, Ranch and BBQ. *Contains cashews, almonds (cheeze sauce), soy (Patch sauces) & gluten (chick'n tenders). 100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
Patch Dipping Sauces
Choose from Patch, Ranch or BBQ or our new crazy HOT Scorcher Sauce. Our famous sauces are perfect to dip, drizzle or dress any item. Made in-house with only the best all-natural ingredients. Patch = kinda like thousand island but with a kick! Ranch = creamy, light & sweet BBQ = creamy, savory & sweet *Patch, Ranch & BBQ contain soy 100% vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
Sauces
SIDE Patch Vinaigrette
Homemade vinaigrette packed with herbs & spices. Tangy with just a hint of sweet. Perfect dressing or dipping sauce for a fresh finish.
SIDE Cheeze Sauce
4oz side of our melted spicy cheeze sauce *Contains almond & cashew 100% vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
SIDE Organic Ketchup
Side of organic ketchup to-go
SIDE Organic Mustard
Side of organic mustard to-go
Treats
Earth Quake Shake
Our signature all-natural frosty plant-based milkshake, made from a blend of cashew, almond and soy milks sweetened with organic agave. Choose from real Vanilla Bean, Chocolate or 50/50. *Contains almond, cashew & soy (shake) 100% vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
Cookie Crumble Shake
Our signature all-natural dairy-free shakes, sweetened with organic agave and topped with a warm crumbled homemade salted chocolate chip cookie. Choose from real Vanilla Bean, Chocolate or 50/50. *Contains gluten (cookies), soy, cashew & almond (shake) 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free
Root Beer Patch Float
A classic Root Beer float featuring our homemade Vanilla Bean Shake paired with Maine Root 100% natural craft Root Beer made with fair-trade pure cane sugar. *Contains cashew, soy and almonds. 100% vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie
One homemade cookie, with premium non-gmo chocolate chips & gourmet sea salt flakes! *Contains gluten and almond. 100% vegan, plant-based, & dairy-free
Drinks
All Natural Soda
Fair Trade, 100% Organic Cane Juice Maine Root Soda. Choose from Cola, Diet Cola, Root Beer, Orange or Lemon-Lime. 100% vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
Craft Lemonade
Fair Trade, 100% Organic Cane Sugar, all-natural small batch craft lemonade by Maine Root. 100% vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
Organic Unsweetened Iced Tea
All-natural small batch craft black iced tea with no added sweetener by Maine Root. 100% vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
All-Natural Arnold Palmer
Half & Half - Fair Trade, all-natural small batch craft lemonade and unsweetened iced tea by Maine Root. 100% vegan, plant-based, gluten-free & dairy-free
Pathwater Ultra-purified - Aluminum Bottle
Ultra-purified, reverse osmosis filtered stiil water is packaged in a naturally beautiful, affordable vessel that is truly kind to the Earth. Aluminum - sleek, lightweight, infinitely recyclable.
Cup of Water
Merchandise
B kind. T-shirt
Burger Patch "B kind." T-shirt. Made from recycled materials and organic cotton. Make a statement for our planet, animals and community with this eco-friendly T.
B proud. T-shirt
Burger Patch "B proud." T-shirt. Made from recycled materials and organic cotton. Make a statement for our planet, animals and community with this eco-friendly T. 100% of profits from shirts sold in June '22 will benefit the Sacramento LGBT Center.
Sandwich Trays
Sandwich Tray (30) - Chipotle Turk'y
Platter of thirty (30) large half-sandwich portions of our Chipotle Turk'y sandwich. Made with Unreal Deli Roasted Turk'y Slices., homemade Chipotle Patch Mayo, crisp Gotham Greens lettuce, fresh tomato and mild banana peppers on a locally baked ciabatta from Truckee Sourdough Co. 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free *Contains gluten, soy
Sandwich Tray (30) - Patch Reuben
Platter of thirty (30) large half-sandwich portions of our Patch Reuben sandwich. Made with Unreal Deli Corn'd Beef Slices., Swiss slice, Patch Slaw, sauerkraut, premium dill pickles and famous tangy Patch Sauce on locally baked marble rye from Truckee Sourdough Co. 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free *Contains gluten, soy
Sandwich Tray (30) - Italian Steak
Platter of thirty (30) large half-sandwich portions of our Italian Steak sandwich. Made with Unreal Deli Steak Slices. homemade Patch Horseradish Mayo, crisp Gotham Greens lettuce, fresh tomato and house-blend olive and peppers tapenade on locally baked thick-cut sweet white bread from Truckee Sourdough Co. 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free *Contains gluten, soy
Sandwich + Chips Bundle
Patch Bundle (30) - Italian Steak
Tray of thirty (30) large half-sandwich portions plus thirty (30) bags of Kettle Chips. Featuring our Italian Steak sandwich. Made with Unreal Deli Steak Slices. homemade Patch Horseradish Mayo, crisp Gotham Greens lettuce, fresh tomato and house-blend olive and peppers tapenade on locally baked thick-cut sweet white bread from Truckee Sourdough Co. 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free *Contains gluten, soy
Patch Bundle (30) - Chipotle Turk'y
Tray of thirty (30) large half-sandwich portions plus thirty (30) bags of Kettle Chips. Featuring our Chipotle Turk'y sandwich. Made with Unreal Deli Roasted Turk'y Slices., homemade Chipotle Patch Mayo, crisp Gotham Greens lettuce, fresh tomato and mild banana peppers on a locally baked ciabatta from Truckee Sourdough Co. 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free *Contains gluten, soy
Patch Bundle (30) - Patch Reuben
Tray of thirty (30) large half-sandwich portions plus thirty (30) bags of Kettle Chips. Featuring our Patch Reuben sandwich. Made with Unreal Deli Corn'd Beef Slices., Swiss slice, Patch Slaw, sauerkraut, premium dill pickles and famous tangy Patch Sauce on locally baked marble rye from Truckee Sourdough Co. 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free *Contains gluten, soy
Sandwich + Side + Cookie Bundle
Loaded Bundle (30) - Patch Reuben
Tray of thirty (30) large half-sandwich portions plus thirty (30) premium sides + thirty (30) homemade cookies. Featuring our Patch Reuben sandwich. Made with Unreal Deli Corn'd Beef Slices., Swiss slice, Patch Slaw, sauerkraut, premium dill pickles and famous tangy Patch Sauce on locally baked marble rye from Truckee Sourdough Co. Choose Patch Mac Salad or Patch Slaw for your side. 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free *Contains gluten, soy
Loaded Bundle (30) - Italian Steak
Tray of thirty (30) large half-sandwich portions plus thirty (30) premium sides + thirty (30) homemade cookies. Featuring our Italian Steak sandwich. Made with Unreal Deli Steak Slices. homemade Patch Horseradish Mayo, crisp Gotham Greens lettuce, fresh tomato and house-blend olive and peppers tapenade on locally baked thick-cut sweet white bread from Truckee Sourdough Co. Choose Patch Mac Salad or Patch Slaw for your side. 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free *Contains gluten, soy
Loaded Bundle (30) - Chipotle Turk'y
Tray of thirty (30) large half-sandwich portions plus thirty (30) premium sides + thirty (30) homemade cookies. Featuring our Chipotle Turk'y sandwich. Made with Unreal Deli Roasted Turk'y Slices., homemade Chipotle Patch Mayo, crisp Gotham Greens lettuce, fresh tomato and mild banana peppers on a locally baked ciabatta from Truckee Sourdough Co. Choose Patch Mac Salad or Patch Slaw for your side. 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free *Contains gluten, soy
Box Lunches
Box Lunches (30) - Chipotle Turk'y
Individual Boxed Lunches (30) with large half-sandwich portion plus homemade Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie and Kettle Chips (or upgrade to Patch Mac Salad or Patch Slaw). Featuring our Chipotle Turk'y sandwich. Made with Unreal Deli Roasted Turk'y Slices., homemade Chipotle Patch Mayo, crisp Gotham Greens lettuce, fresh tomato and mild banana peppers on a locally baked ciabatta from Truckee Sourdough Co. 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free *Contains gluten, soy
Box Lunches (30) - Italian Steak
Individual Boxed Lunches (30) with large half-sandwich portion plus homemade Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie and Kettle Chips (or upgrade to Patch Mac Salad or Patch Slaw). Featuring our Italian Steak sandwich. Made with Unreal Deli Steak Slices. homemade Patch Horseradish Mayo, crisp Gotham Greens lettuce, fresh tomato and house-blend olive and peppers tapenade on locally baked thick-cut sweet white bread from Truckee Sourdough Co. 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free *Contains gluten, soy
Box Lunches (30) - Patch Reuben
Individual Boxed Lunches (30) with large half-sandwich portion plus homemade Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie and Kettle Chips (or upgrade to Patch Mac Salad or Patch Slaw). Featuring our Patch Reuben sandwich. Made with Unreal Deli Corn'd Beef Slices., Swiss slice, Patch Slaw, sauerkraut, premium dill pickles and famous tangy Patch Sauce on locally baked marble rye from Truckee Sourdough Co. 100% vegan, plant-based & dairy-free *Contains gluten, soy
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nostalgic burgers, fries, shakes, mac and cheese, chicken sandwiches and seasonal specials with all-natural modern ingredients. 100% plant-based, vegan & dairy-free. Gluten-sensitive options available. Indoor and outdoor dining available. Order for fast pickup or delivery by clicking on the "Pickup" option and adjusting to "Delivery" (delivery fee applies).
4400 Freeport Blvd Suite 160, Sacramento, CA 95822