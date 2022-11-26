Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts
6323 Wilson Mills Rd
Highland Heights, OH 44143
Popular Items
BURGERS
BEAT UP
VooDoo cajun blackening spice, crumbled blue cheese, lettuce, & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER
Plain Burger Patty on a bun, served with natural cut fries.
BURGER OF THE MONTH
A half-pound burger patty topped with mini pierogies, grilled onions and sour cream
GOOD, BAD & UGLY
Topped with cheddar cheese, crispy honey pepper bacon, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, & bbq sauce. Served with natural cut fries.
HOT & BOTHERED
VooDoo cajun blackening spice, melted habanero cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, sriracha aioli, sliced jalapenos, lettuce & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.
KRAFTY
Fire roasted red peppers, mac n cheese, bacon and American cheese.
LUTHER
American cheese and crispy honey peppered bacon, served on two toasted glazed donut. Served with natural cut fries.
NUT BUTTER
Cheddar and Provolone cheeses, creamy peanut butter, honey peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served with natural cut fries.
OH, CHEESUS
Crispy honey peppered bacon, both american & swiss cheeses, stuck between two cheesy grilled cheese sandwiches. Served with natural cut fries.
REAL FUNGI
Smoked Gouda, our own creamy garlic aioli, sauteed mushrooms, & leaf lettuce. Served with natural cut fries.
SIMPLE SUSAN
Comes with your choice of cheese, lettuce, & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.
TOT MESS
Smothered in sloppy joe and nacho cheese, then topped off with crispy tater tots of glory. Served with natural cut fries.
VAMPIRE HUNTER
Smoked gouda & cheddar cheese, our own creamy garlic aioli, pepperoni, caramelized onions, & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.
SEASONAL MENU
APPETIZER
Boneless 10 Wings
10 Boneless wings served with your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery & your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Chicken Tenders
Your inner child will thank you when you order these juicy, all white meat, crispy fried, and amazingly tender strips of joy! Our favorite dipping sauce is honey mustard, but you can choose what you like!
Fry Basket
Golden crispy fries seasoned with our fry seasoning.
Loaded Fries
Fresh cut fries with melted shredded jack cheese & bacon.
Loaded Tots
Freshly fried tater-tot nuggets with melted shredded cheddar jack cheese & topped with crispy bacon bits.
Mozzarella Sticks
Vegetarian. Battered and fried, gooey Mozzarella goodness, served with a side of warm marinara.
Onion Rings
A basket of deep fried golden breaded onion rings. Served with a side of ranch dressing.
Truffle Fries
Natural cut fries perfectly seasoned with just the right amount of white truffle oil, ranch spices, and Parmesan cheese, topped with scallions & served with garlic aioli.
Pickle Fries
Vegetarian. Battered and fried, served with our own wasabi aioli.
Sloppy Tots
Freshly fried tater tot nuggets of glory smothered in homemade sloppy joe & nacho cheese.