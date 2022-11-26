Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts

1,765 Reviews

$$

6323 Wilson Mills Rd

Highland Heights, OH 44143

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER
GOOD, BAD & UGLY
SIMPLE SUSAN

BURGERS

BEAT UP

$15.00

VooDoo cajun blackening spice, crumbled blue cheese, lettuce, & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

$11.00

Plain Burger Patty on a bun, served with natural cut fries.

BURGER OF THE MONTH

$15.00

A half-pound burger patty topped with mini pierogies, grilled onions and sour cream

GOOD, BAD & UGLY

GOOD, BAD & UGLY

$15.00

Topped with cheddar cheese, crispy honey pepper bacon, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, & bbq sauce. Served with natural cut fries.

HOT & BOTHERED

HOT & BOTHERED

$15.00

VooDoo cajun blackening spice, melted habanero cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, sriracha aioli, sliced jalapenos, lettuce & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.

KRAFTY

$17.00

Fire roasted red peppers, mac n cheese, bacon and American cheese.

LUTHER

LUTHER

$16.00

American cheese and crispy honey peppered bacon, served on two toasted glazed donut. Served with natural cut fries.

NUT BUTTER

$17.00

Cheddar and Provolone cheeses, creamy peanut butter, honey peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served with natural cut fries.

OH, CHEESUS

OH, CHEESUS

$16.00

Crispy honey peppered bacon, both american & swiss cheeses, stuck between two cheesy grilled cheese sandwiches. Served with natural cut fries.

REAL FUNGI

REAL FUNGI

$15.00

Smoked Gouda, our own creamy garlic aioli, sauteed mushrooms, & leaf lettuce. Served with natural cut fries.

SIMPLE SUSAN

$12.00

Comes with your choice of cheese, lettuce, & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.

TOT MESS

TOT MESS

$15.00

Smothered in sloppy joe and nacho cheese, then topped off with crispy tater tots of glory. Served with natural cut fries.

VAMPIRE HUNTER

VAMPIRE HUNTER

$15.00

Smoked gouda & cheddar cheese, our own creamy garlic aioli, pepperoni, caramelized onions, & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.

SEASONAL MENU

Spicy Cauliflower Bites

$11.00

Deep fried and tossed in a spicy hot sauce, served with a side of Tahini sauce.

St Louis Ribs

$22.00

A half slab of tender ribs, tossed in your choice of sauce or rub. Served with fresh cut fries and B2B slaw.

Strawberry Cake

$10.00Out of stock

APPETIZER

Served
Boneless 10 Wings

Boneless 10 Wings

$13.00

10 Boneless wings served with your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery & your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Your inner child will thank you when you order these juicy, all white meat, crispy fried, and amazingly tender strips of joy! Our favorite dipping sauce is honey mustard, but you can choose what you like!

Fry Basket

$6.00

Golden crispy fries seasoned with our fry seasoning.

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Fresh cut fries with melted shredded jack cheese & bacon.

Loaded Tots

$13.00

Freshly fried tater-tot nuggets with melted shredded cheddar jack cheese & topped with crispy bacon bits.

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Vegetarian. Battered and fried, gooey Mozzarella goodness, served with a side of warm marinara.

Onion Rings

$11.00

A basket of deep fried golden breaded onion rings. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Natural cut fries perfectly seasoned with just the right amount of white truffle oil, ranch spices, and Parmesan cheese, topped with scallions & served with garlic aioli.

Pickle Fries

$11.00

Vegetarian. Battered and fried, served with our own wasabi aioli.

Sloppy Tots

Sloppy Tots

$11.00

Freshly fried tater tot nuggets of glory smothered in homemade sloppy joe & nacho cheese.

St. Louis Style Ribs

St. Louis Style Ribs