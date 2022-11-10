Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
American

Burgers 2 Beer Solon

review star

No reviews yet

33003 Aurora Road

Solon, OH 44139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER
GOOD, BAD & UGLY
10 Wings TRADITIONAL

APPETIZER

APPETIZER
10 Wings BONELESS

10 Wings BONELESS

$13.00

10 Boneless wings served with your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery & your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

10 Wings TRADITIONAL

10 Wings TRADITIONAL

$19.00

10 Bone in wings served with your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery & your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Cheese Nachos

$13.00

Freshly fried tortilla chips covered in nacho cheese, black bean and corn salsa, tomatoes, jalapenos and a side of salsa.

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Your inner child will thank you when you order these juicy, all white meat, crispy fried, and amazingly tender strips of joy! Our favorite dipping sauce is honey mustard, but you can choose what you like!

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00Out of stock

Fry Basket

$7.00

Golden crispy fries seasoned with our fry seasoning.

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Fresh cut fries with melted shredded cheddar jack cheese & bacon.

Mac Bites

$11.00

Deep fried battered cheesy bites served with ranch dressing.

Mahi-Mahi Bites

$15.00Out of stock

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Vegetarian. Battered and fried, gooey Mozzarella goodness, served with a side of warm marinara.

Onion Rings

$11.00

A basket of deep fried golden breaded onion rings. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

Parmesan + Ranch + Truffle Fries

Parmesan + Ranch + Truffle Fries

$11.00

Natural cut fries perfectly seasoned with just the right amount of white truffle oil, ranch spices, and parmesan cheese, topped with scallions & served with garlic aioli.

Pickle Fries

$11.00

Vegetarian. Battered and fried, served with our own wasabi aioli.

Sloppy Tots

Sloppy Tots

$11.00

Freshly fried tater tot nuggets of glory smothered in homemade sloppy joe & nacho cheese.

Sweet Fry Basket

$7.00

A basket of our favorite sweet potato fries sprinkled in maple cinammon.

Tot Basket

$10.00

SALADS

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.50

Crispy chicken tossed in hot buffalo sauce served on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, diced celery, shredded cheddar jack cheese and crispy fried onion straws, served with blue cheese dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.50

Grilled chicken served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with our own caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons.

Large House Salad

$13.00

A double portion of our traditional house salad. Mixed greens topped with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, red onion and croutons.

Side Caesar

$7.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, & croutons, tossed with our own Caesar dressing.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, & croutons.

Southwest BBQ Salad

Southwest BBQ Salad

$14.50

Crispy chicken tossed in our original bbq, served on a bed of mixed greens, crispy fried onion straws, black bean & corn salsa, tomatoes, red onions & shredded cheddar jack cheese, served with our own chipotle ranch.

Chickpea and Avocado Salad

$17.00

BURGERS

BEAT UP

$15.00

Voodoo cajun blackening spice, crumbled blue cheese, lettuce, & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

$11.00

Plain burger patty with your choice of any additional toppings. Served with natural cut fries.

BURGER OF THE MONTH

$17.00

Give Thanks. Burger patty, turkey gravy, redskin mashed potatoes with corn, cranberry sauce and deli sliced turkey.

GOOD, BAD & UGLY

GOOD, BAD & UGLY

$15.00

Topped with cheddar cheese, crispy honey pepper bacon, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, & bbq sauce. Served with natural cut fries.

HOLY FRIJOLE

$15.00

Vegetarian. Black bean burger topped with melted habanero cheddar cheese, sriracha aioli, lettuce, and sliced tomato. Served with natural cut fries.

HOT & BOTHERED

HOT & BOTHERED

$15.00

Voodoo cajun blackening spice, melted habanero cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, sriracha aioli, sliced jalapenos, lettuce & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.

IN THE BUFF

$21.00

Perfectly seasoned half pound bison patty topped with melted American cheese, honey peppered bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with natural cut fries.

KRAFTY

KRAFTY

$17.00

Topped with fire roasted red peppers, mac and cheese, honey peppered bacon, and if that wasn't enough, we added a slice of american cheese. Served with natural cut fries.

LIKE BUTTA BABY

LIKE BUTTA BABY

$16.00

Topped with melted Cajun Brie, honey peppered bacon, crispy fried onion straws and our own caramelized balsamic-onion jam, then drizzled with truffle butter. Served with natural cut fries.

LUTHER

LUTHER

$17.00

Topped with American cheese and crispy honey peppered bacon, served between two toasted glazed donuts. Served with natural cut fries.

NUT BUTTER

$17.00

Topped with both cheddar and provolone cheeses, creamy peanut butter, honey peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served with natural cut fries.

OH, CHEESUS

OH, CHEESUS

$17.00

Topped with crispy honey peppered bacon, both american & swiss cheeses, then stuck between two cheesy grilled cheese sandwiches. Served with natural cut fries.

ONE TOUGH TURKEY

$16.00

Topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and sriracha aioli. Served with natural cut fries.

PARTICULAR PATTY

$15.00

Topped with both american and swiss cheese and grilled onions. Served on toasted rye bread with a side of natural cut fries.

A REAL FUNGI

A REAL FUNGI

$15.00

Topped with smoked gouda, our own creamy garlic aioli, sauteed mushrooms, & leaf lettuce. Served with natural cut fries.

SIMPLE SUSAN

$13.00

Topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.

TOT MESS

TOT MESS

$15.00

Smothered in sloppy joe and nacho cheese, then topped off with crispy tater tots of glory. Served with natural cut fries.

VAMPIRE HUNTER

VAMPIRE HUNTER

$15.00

Topped with smoked gouda & cheddar cheese, our own creamy garlic aioli, pepperoni, caramelized onions, & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.

LUNCH SPECIAL SIMPLE SUSAN

$10.00

SANDWICHES/WRAPS

Bacon Chicken Ranch Quesadilla

Bacon Chicken Ranch Quesadilla

$16.00

Stuffed with grilled chicken, chopped bacon, shredded cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, & onions, then drizzled with our own ranch dressing. Served with natural cut fries.

Buff Chick Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy chicken breast slathered in our buffalo ranch sauce & topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato, served on a brioche bun. Served with natural cut fries.

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast tossed in our buffalo ranch sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce & diced tomatoes. Served with natural cut fries.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Stuffed with Cheddar Jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, served with sides of sour cream and salsa. Served with natural cut fries

Chicken and Cheese Philly

$15.00

Grilled and sliced chicken breast seasoned and topped with melted Provolone, grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, & mayo. Served with natural cut fries.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla with crisp romaine lettuce, tossed in our own caesar dressing & parmesan cheese. Served with natural cut fries.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy chicken breast topped with provolone cheese, zesty marinara, then topped with parmesan cheese. Served with natural cut fries.

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Stuffed with grilled chicken, shredded cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, & green peppers, served with a side of sour cream & salsa. Served with natural cut fries.

Golden Ranch Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Crispy fried chicken tossed in our golden sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, diced red onion, diced tomatoes, & ranch dressing. Served with natural cut fries.

Grilled Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$17.00

Hot Chick Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, smoked gouda cheese, caramelized onions, creamy garlic aioli, & leaf lettuce. Served with natural cut fries.

Salmon Burger

$16.00

Steak and Cheese Philly

$17.00

Thinly sliced & seasoned rib eye steak topped with melted provolone, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms & mayo. Served with natural cut fries.

Taco My Fancy

Taco My Fancy

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast seasoned with mexican spices then topped with crunchy tortilla chips, mixed greens, shredded cheddar jack cheese, black bean & corn salsa, chipotle ranch & sour cream. Served with natural cut fries.

Yuengling Battered Fish N Chips

$21.00

Two half pound pieces of Atlantic cod, served over a bed of natural cut fries with a side of tartar sauce and B2B Slaw.

Yuengling Battered Haddock Sandwich

$17.00

One half pound piece of Atlantic cod, served on a hoagie with lettuce, tomatoes and B2B magic sauce. Served with natural cut fries.

SEASONAL/LENT

Fresh Cut Chips

$8.00

Fresh cut golden potato chips, served with a side of ranch dressing.

Korean BBQ Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Pastrami Sandwich

$11.00Out of stock

Spicy Cauliflower Bites

$11.00Out of stock

St. Louis Style Ribs

$23.00

Ukraine Burger

$21.00Out of stock

KIDS

Three crispy fried all white meat chicken tenders served with a side of natural cut fries.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Homemade tenders served with fries.

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Toasted white bread with American cheese served with natural cut fries.

Mini Quesadilla

$7.00

A tortilla shell filled with melted cheddar jack cheese and served with natural cut fries.

Porcupine

$8.00

A 1/4 pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, & American cheese served with natural cut fries. It looks like a porcupine.

Sloppy Joe

$7.00

Burger Bun topped with our homemade Sloppy Joe served with natural cut fries.

Turtle

$8.00

A 1/4 pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, & American cheese served with natural cut fries. It looks like a Turtle.

Kids Mac n Cheese

$8.00

A creamy portion of our favorite Mac n Cheese served with a side of natural cut fries.

EXTRA SIDES/SAUCES

Extra Dressing

B2B Slaw

$4.00

Fry Basket

$7.00

Natural cut fries perfectly seasoned.

Onion Rings

$11.00

Perfectly cut golden crisp gourmet onion rings.

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Tater Tots

$7.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Mac n Cheese

$9.00

GROWLER

GROWLER B2B Ale

GROWLER B2B Ale

$26.00

Our own house Irish Red Ale. 6.0% ABV. A favorite among guests in a growler you can take home.

GROWLER B2B Pilsner

GROWLER B2B Pilsner

$26.00

Our own house Pilsner. 4.3% ABV. Filled in a growler to take home.

GROWLER Blue Moon

GROWLER Blue Moon

$30.00

Wheat Beer. 5.4% ABV.

GROWLER Brew Kettle White Rajah

GROWLER Brew Kettle White Rajah

$34.00

Black Rajah. 6.8%

GROWLER Bud Light

GROWLER Bud Light

$24.00
GROWLER Columbus Bodhi

GROWLER Columbus Bodhi

$34.00

Imperial IPA. 8.3% ABV. Pale golden in color, this double IPA showcases a unique blend of hops highlighting the true nature of citra.

GROWLER Guinness

GROWLER Guinness

$34.00

Irish Dry Stout. 4.2% ABV

GROWLER 3 Floyds Zombie Dust

GROWLER 3 Floyds Zombie Dust

$36.00

Coffee Stout. 6.5% ABV.

GROWLER Kentucky Bourbon

GROWLER Kentucky Bourbon

$35.00

Strong Ale. 8.2% ABV. Pleasantly smooth and robust, this award winning ale is aged for up to 6 weeks in bourbon barrels to impart the familiar flavors of vanilla and oak.

GROWLER Miller Lite

GROWLER Miller Lite

$24.00

GROWLER Millersburg Pope's Imperial Pumpkin Ale

$32.00

GROWLER Shiner Holiday Cheer

$36.00

Hefeweizen. 5.8% ABV

GROWLER Rhinegeist Dad

GROWLER Rhinegeist Dad

$34.00

Cloud Harvest 07. 6.5% ABV.

GROWLER Stella Artois

GROWLER Stella Artois

$36.00

Euro Pale Ale. 5.0% ABV. A wonderful floral aroma, well-balanced malt sweetness, crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish.

GROWLER Yuengling

GROWLER Yuengling

$26.00

DOMESTIC BEER

$6 Bud Light Can

$6.00

$6 Budweiser Can

$6.00

$6 Coors Light Can

$6.00

$6 Miller Lite Can

$6.00
Bud Light Bottle

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00
Budweiser Bottle

Budweiser Bottle

$5.00
Coors Edge N/A

Coors Edge N/A

$4.50
Coors Light Bottle

Coors Light Bottle

$5.00
Corona

Corona

$5.50
Corona Premier

Corona Premier

$5.50
Heineken

Heineken

$5.50
High Noon

High Noon

$6.50

12oz can. Vodka/Soda Seltzer. 4.5% ABV

Labatt Blue

Labatt Blue

$5.00
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$5.00
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$5.00
Truly Blueberry & Acai

Truly Blueberry & Acai

$6.00
Truly Wild Berry

Truly Wild Berry

$6.00
White Claw

White Claw

$6.50
White Claw Mango

White Claw Mango

$6.50

WINE BY GLASS

Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon

Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00
Woodbridge Chardonnay

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$7.00
Woodbridge Merlot

Woodbridge Merlot

$7.00
Woodbridge Pinot Grigio

Woodbridge Pinot Grigio

$7.00
Sutter Home Moscato

Sutter Home Moscato

$7.00
Sutter Home Riesling

Sutter Home Riesling

$7.00
Zonin Prosecco

Zonin Prosecco

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

33003 Aurora Road, Solon, OH 44139

Directions

Gallery
Burgers 2 Beer Solon image
Burgers 2 Beer Solon image
Burgers 2 Beer Solon image
Burgers 2 Beer Solon image

Map
