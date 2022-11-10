- Home
Burgers 2 Beer Solon
33003 Aurora Road
Solon, OH 44139
APPETIZER
10 Wings BONELESS
10 Boneless wings served with your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery & your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
10 Wings TRADITIONAL
10 Bone in wings served with your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery & your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Brussel Sprouts
Cheese Nachos
Freshly fried tortilla chips covered in nacho cheese, black bean and corn salsa, tomatoes, jalapenos and a side of salsa.
Chicken Tenders
Your inner child will thank you when you order these juicy, all white meat, crispy fried, and amazingly tender strips of joy! Our favorite dipping sauce is honey mustard, but you can choose what you like!
Fried Green Tomatoes
Fry Basket
Golden crispy fries seasoned with our fry seasoning.
Loaded Fries
Fresh cut fries with melted shredded cheddar jack cheese & bacon.
Mac Bites
Deep fried battered cheesy bites served with ranch dressing.
Mahi-Mahi Bites
Mozzarella Sticks
Vegetarian. Battered and fried, gooey Mozzarella goodness, served with a side of warm marinara.
Onion Rings
A basket of deep fried golden breaded onion rings. Served with a side of ranch dressing.
Parmesan + Ranch + Truffle Fries
Natural cut fries perfectly seasoned with just the right amount of white truffle oil, ranch spices, and parmesan cheese, topped with scallions & served with garlic aioli.
Pickle Fries
Vegetarian. Battered and fried, served with our own wasabi aioli.
Sloppy Tots
Freshly fried tater tot nuggets of glory smothered in homemade sloppy joe & nacho cheese.
Sweet Fry Basket
A basket of our favorite sweet potato fries sprinkled in maple cinammon.
Tot Basket
SALADS
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken tossed in hot buffalo sauce served on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, diced celery, shredded cheddar jack cheese and crispy fried onion straws, served with blue cheese dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with our own caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons.
Large House Salad
A double portion of our traditional house salad. Mixed greens topped with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, red onion and croutons.
Side Caesar
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, & croutons, tossed with our own Caesar dressing.
Side Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, & croutons.
Southwest BBQ Salad
Crispy chicken tossed in our original bbq, served on a bed of mixed greens, crispy fried onion straws, black bean & corn salsa, tomatoes, red onions & shredded cheddar jack cheese, served with our own chipotle ranch.
Chickpea and Avocado Salad
BURGERS
BEAT UP
Voodoo cajun blackening spice, crumbled blue cheese, lettuce, & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER
Plain burger patty with your choice of any additional toppings. Served with natural cut fries.
BURGER OF THE MONTH
Give Thanks. Burger patty, turkey gravy, redskin mashed potatoes with corn, cranberry sauce and deli sliced turkey.
GOOD, BAD & UGLY
Topped with cheddar cheese, crispy honey pepper bacon, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, & bbq sauce. Served with natural cut fries.
HOLY FRIJOLE
Vegetarian. Black bean burger topped with melted habanero cheddar cheese, sriracha aioli, lettuce, and sliced tomato. Served with natural cut fries.
HOT & BOTHERED
Voodoo cajun blackening spice, melted habanero cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, sriracha aioli, sliced jalapenos, lettuce & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.
IN THE BUFF
Perfectly seasoned half pound bison patty topped with melted American cheese, honey peppered bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with natural cut fries.
KRAFTY
Topped with fire roasted red peppers, mac and cheese, honey peppered bacon, and if that wasn't enough, we added a slice of american cheese. Served with natural cut fries.
LIKE BUTTA BABY
Topped with melted Cajun Brie, honey peppered bacon, crispy fried onion straws and our own caramelized balsamic-onion jam, then drizzled with truffle butter. Served with natural cut fries.
LUTHER
Topped with American cheese and crispy honey peppered bacon, served between two toasted glazed donuts. Served with natural cut fries.
NUT BUTTER
Topped with both cheddar and provolone cheeses, creamy peanut butter, honey peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served with natural cut fries.
OH, CHEESUS
Topped with crispy honey peppered bacon, both american & swiss cheeses, then stuck between two cheesy grilled cheese sandwiches. Served with natural cut fries.
ONE TOUGH TURKEY
Topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and sriracha aioli. Served with natural cut fries.
PARTICULAR PATTY
Topped with both american and swiss cheese and grilled onions. Served on toasted rye bread with a side of natural cut fries.
A REAL FUNGI
Topped with smoked gouda, our own creamy garlic aioli, sauteed mushrooms, & leaf lettuce. Served with natural cut fries.
SIMPLE SUSAN
Topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.
TOT MESS
Smothered in sloppy joe and nacho cheese, then topped off with crispy tater tots of glory. Served with natural cut fries.
VAMPIRE HUNTER
Topped with smoked gouda & cheddar cheese, our own creamy garlic aioli, pepperoni, caramelized onions, & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.
LUNCH SPECIAL SIMPLE SUSAN
SANDWICHES/WRAPS
Bacon Chicken Ranch Quesadilla
Stuffed with grilled chicken, chopped bacon, shredded cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, & onions, then drizzled with our own ranch dressing. Served with natural cut fries.
Buff Chick Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast slathered in our buffalo ranch sauce & topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato, served on a brioche bun. Served with natural cut fries.
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken breast tossed in our buffalo ranch sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce & diced tomatoes. Served with natural cut fries.
Cheese Quesadilla
Stuffed with Cheddar Jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, served with sides of sour cream and salsa. Served with natural cut fries
Chicken and Cheese Philly
Grilled and sliced chicken breast seasoned and topped with melted Provolone, grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, & mayo. Served with natural cut fries.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla with crisp romaine lettuce, tossed in our own caesar dressing & parmesan cheese. Served with natural cut fries.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast topped with provolone cheese, zesty marinara, then topped with parmesan cheese. Served with natural cut fries.
Chicken Quesadilla
Stuffed with grilled chicken, shredded cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, & green peppers, served with a side of sour cream & salsa. Served with natural cut fries.
Golden Ranch Chicken Wrap
Crispy fried chicken tossed in our golden sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, diced red onion, diced tomatoes, & ranch dressing. Served with natural cut fries.
Grilled Chicken Avocado Sandwich
Hot Chick Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, smoked gouda cheese, caramelized onions, creamy garlic aioli, & leaf lettuce. Served with natural cut fries.
Salmon Burger
Steak and Cheese Philly
Thinly sliced & seasoned rib eye steak topped with melted provolone, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms & mayo. Served with natural cut fries.
Taco My Fancy
Grilled chicken breast seasoned with mexican spices then topped with crunchy tortilla chips, mixed greens, shredded cheddar jack cheese, black bean & corn salsa, chipotle ranch & sour cream. Served with natural cut fries.
Yuengling Battered Fish N Chips
Two half pound pieces of Atlantic cod, served over a bed of natural cut fries with a side of tartar sauce and B2B Slaw.
Yuengling Battered Haddock Sandwich
One half pound piece of Atlantic cod, served on a hoagie with lettuce, tomatoes and B2B magic sauce. Served with natural cut fries.
SEASONAL/LENT
KIDS
Kids Chicken Tenders
Homemade tenders served with fries.
Grilled Cheese
Toasted white bread with American cheese served with natural cut fries.
Mini Quesadilla
A tortilla shell filled with melted cheddar jack cheese and served with natural cut fries.
Porcupine
A 1/4 pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, & American cheese served with natural cut fries. It looks like a porcupine.
Sloppy Joe
Burger Bun topped with our homemade Sloppy Joe served with natural cut fries.
Turtle
A 1/4 pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, & American cheese served with natural cut fries. It looks like a Turtle.
Kids Mac n Cheese
A creamy portion of our favorite Mac n Cheese served with a side of natural cut fries.
EXTRA SIDES/SAUCES
GROWLER
GROWLER B2B Ale
Our own house Irish Red Ale. 6.0% ABV. A favorite among guests in a growler you can take home.
GROWLER B2B Pilsner
Our own house Pilsner. 4.3% ABV. Filled in a growler to take home.
GROWLER Blue Moon
Wheat Beer. 5.4% ABV.
GROWLER Brew Kettle White Rajah
Black Rajah. 6.8%
GROWLER Bud Light
GROWLER Columbus Bodhi
Imperial IPA. 8.3% ABV. Pale golden in color, this double IPA showcases a unique blend of hops highlighting the true nature of citra.
GROWLER Guinness
Irish Dry Stout. 4.2% ABV
GROWLER 3 Floyds Zombie Dust
Coffee Stout. 6.5% ABV.
GROWLER Kentucky Bourbon
Strong Ale. 8.2% ABV. Pleasantly smooth and robust, this award winning ale is aged for up to 6 weeks in bourbon barrels to impart the familiar flavors of vanilla and oak.
GROWLER Miller Lite
GROWLER Millersburg Pope's Imperial Pumpkin Ale
GROWLER Shiner Holiday Cheer
Hefeweizen. 5.8% ABV
GROWLER Rhinegeist Dad
Cloud Harvest 07. 6.5% ABV.
GROWLER Stella Artois
Euro Pale Ale. 5.0% ABV. A wonderful floral aroma, well-balanced malt sweetness, crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish.
GROWLER Yuengling
DOMESTIC BEER
$6 Bud Light Can
$6 Budweiser Can
$6 Coors Light Can
$6 Miller Lite Can
Bud Light Bottle
Budweiser Bottle
Coors Edge N/A
Coors Light Bottle
Corona
Corona Premier
Heineken
High Noon
12oz can. Vodka/Soda Seltzer. 4.5% ABV
Labatt Blue
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Truly Blueberry & Acai
Truly Wild Berry
White Claw
White Claw Mango
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
33003 Aurora Road, Solon, OH 44139