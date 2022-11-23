Burgers 2 Beer Twinsburg
8941 Wilcox Dr
Twinsburg, OH 44087
APPETIZER
Boneless 10 Wings
10 Boneless wings served with your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery & your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Cheese Quesadilla
Stuffed with Cheddar Jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, served with sides of sour cream and salsa. Served with natural cut fries
Chicken Tenders
Your inner child will thank you when you order these juicy, all white meat, crispy fried, and amazingly tender strips of joy! Our favorite dipping sauce is honey mustard, but you can choose what you like!
Fried Green Tomatoes
Perfectly seasoned and breaded fried green tomatoes, served on a bed of mixed greens, drizzled with our house B2B Magic Sauce. Served with a side of chipotle ranch dressing
Fry Basket
Golden crispy fries seasoned with our fry seasoning.
Mac & Cheese Bites
Mahi-Mahi Bites
Mozzarella Sticks
Vegetarian. Battered and fried, gooey Mozzarella goodness, served with a side of warm marinara.
Onion Rings
A basket of deep fried golden breaded onion rings. Served with a side of ranch dressing.
Pickle Fries
Vegetarian. Battered and fried, served with our own wasabi aioli.
Sloppy Tots
Freshly fried tater tot nuggets of glory smothered in homemade sloppy joe & nacho cheese.
Traditional Wings
10 Bone in wings served with your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery & your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Truffle Fries
Natural cut fries perfectly seasoned with just the right amount of white truffle oil, ranch spices, and Parmesan cheese, topped with scallions & served with garlic aioli.
Southwest Pork Nachos
Pulled Pork, Black Bean and Corn Salsa with red onion, B2B slaw and beer cheese piled on a bed of fresh tortilla chips.
SALADS
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, diced celery, shredded cheddar jack cheese and crispy fried onion straws, served with blue cheese dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with our own caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons.
ChickPea and Avocado Salad
Mixed greens, chick peas, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, katamala olives, and fresh mozzarella, served with our tahini dressing.
Southwest BBQ Salad
Crispy chicken tossed in our original bbq, served on a bed of mixed greens, crispy fried onion straws, black bean & corn salsa, tomatoes, red onions & shredded cheddar jack cheese, served with our own chipotle ranch.
Side Caesar
Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, & croutons, tossed with our own Caesar dressing.
Side Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, & croutons.
HAND HELDS
Golden Ranch Chicken
Crispy fried chicken tossed in our golden sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, diced red onion, diced tomatoes, & ranch dressing. Served with natural cut fries.
Buffalo Ranch Chicken
Grilled chicken breast tossed in our buffalo ranch sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce & diced tomatoes. Served with natural cut fries.
Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla with crisp Romaine lettuce, tossed in our own caesar dressing & parmesan cheese. Served with natural cut fries.
Taco My Fancy
Grilled chicken breast seasoned with mexican spices then topped with crunchy tortilla chips, mixed greens, shredded cheddar jack cheese, black bean & corn salsa, chipotle ranch & sour cream. Served with natural cut fries.
SANDWICHES
Bacon Chicken Ranch Quesadilla
Stuffed with grilled chicken, chopped bacon, shredded cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, & onions, then drizzled with our own ranch dressing. Served with natural cut fries.
Buff Chick
Crispy chicken breast slathered in our buffalo ranch sauce & topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato, served on a brioche bun. Served with natural cut fries.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast topped with provolone cheese, zesty marinara, then topped with parmesan cheese. Served with natural cut fries.
Chicken Philly
Grilled and sliced chicken breast seasoned and topped with melted Provolone, grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, & mayo. Served with natural cut fries.
Chicken Quesadilla
Stuffed with grilled chicken, shredded cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, & green peppers, served with a side of sour cream & salsa. Served with natural cut fries.
Steak Philly
Thinly sliced & seasoned rib eye steak topped with melted provolone, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms & mayo. Served with natural cut fries.
Salmon Burger
Salmon Patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, served on a pub grain bun with a side of chili lime aioli.
Grilled Chicken Avocado Sandwich
Juicy grilled chicken, avocado, bacon and fresh mozzarella, served on a pub grain hamburger bun.
SIDES
BURGERS
BEAT UP
VooDoo cajun blackening spice, crumbled blue cheese, lettuce, & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.
BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER
Plain Burger Patty served with natural cut fries.
BURGER OF THE MONTH
Ballpark Burger with an all beef hot dog, american cheese and spicy mustard.
EIFFEL TOAST
GOOD, BAD & UGLY
Topped with cheddar cheese, crispy honey pepper bacon, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, & bbq sauce. Served with natural cut fries.
HOT & BOTHERED
VooDoo cajun blackening spice, melted habanero cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, sriracha aioli, sliced jalapenos, lettuce & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.
KRAFTY
LIKE BUTTA BABY
Truffle butter topped with melted Cajun Brie, honey peppered bacon, crispy fried onion straws and our own caramelized balsamic-onion jam. Served with natural cut fries.
LUTHER
American cheese and crispy honey peppered bacon, served on two toasted glazed donut. Served with natural cut fries.
NUT BUTTER
Cheddar and Provolone cheeses, creamy peanut butter, honey peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served with natural cut fries.
OH, CHEESUS
Crispy honey peppered bacon, both american & swiss cheeses, stuck between two cheesy grilled cheese sandwiches. Served with natural cut fries.
REAL FUNGI
Smoked Gouda, our own creamy garlic aioli, sauteed mushrooms, & leaf lettuce. Served with natural cut fries.
SIMPLE SUSAN
Topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.
TOT MESS
Smothered in sloppy joe and nacho cheese, then topped off with crispy tater tots of glory. Served with natural cut fries.
VAMPIRE HUNTER
Smoked gouda & cheddar cheese, our own creamy garlic aioli, pepperoni, caramelized onions, & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.
B2B FAVORITES
Yuengling Battered Haddock Sandwich
One half pound of atlantic cod, served on a hoagie with lettuce, tomatoes and B2B Magic Sauce
Chicken and Cheese Philly
Grilled and diced chicken breast, seasoned and topped with melted provolone cheese, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms and mayo
Yuengling Battered Fish N Chips Platter
Two half pound pieces of atlantic cod, served over a bed of natural cut fries, tartar sauce and B2B Slaw
Steak and Cheese Philly
Thinly sliced and seasoned ribeye steak topped with melted provolone cheese, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms and mayo
Drinks
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Sierra Mist
Mountain Dew
Fruit Punch
Cranberry Juice
Apple Juice
Lemonade
Bottle Gold Peak Unsweet Ice Tea
Strawberry Lemonade
Strawberry Ice Tea
Mango Lemonade
Mango Ice Tea
Peach Lemonade
Peach Ice Tea
Raspberry Lemonade
Raspberry Ice Tea
Vanilla Milkshake
Chocolate Milkshake
Cookies and Cream Milkshake
Strawberry Milkshake
Kids
Cocktails (Must show I.D.)
Blueberry Mojito
Bacardi, lime, mint, blueberry simple syrup and fresh blueberries.
Crown Peach Ice Tea
Crown Royal Peach, ice tea and lemon.
Blueberry & Bourbon
Bulleit Bourbon, blueberry simple syrup and sprite.
Miami Ice
B2B Vodka, Malibu, Peach Schnapps, Cranberry juice and Sprite.
Mermaid Punch
Bacardi, Malibu, Triple Sec, Blue Curacao and Pineapple juice.
Mango Mamacita
Jose Cuervo Silver, Triple Sec, lime and Mango Nectar.
Dirty Shirley
Tito's, Sprite and grenadine.
Silver Breeze
Patron, Guava Juice, Ruby Red and lemonade.
Neptunia Fizz
Hendricks Neptunia Gin, Cucumber, lemon and tonic.
Dragon Fruit Cosmo
B2B Vodka, lime and Dragon Fruit juice.
New Fashioned
Cleveland Underground Maple Sugar Bourbon, Amaretto, Orange Bitters, Orange and cherry.
Watermelon Smash
Casamigos Blanco, lime, Watermelon juice and Sprite.
Triple Berry
Tito's with three berry infused lemonade.
Frozen Blackberry Margarita
Frozen Pina Colada
Lunch Special
KIDS
Kids Chicken Tenders
Homemade tenders served with fries.
Grilled Cheese
Toasted white bread with American cheese and fries.
Kids Mac
Mini Quesadilla
A tortilla shell filled with melted cheddar cheese served with fries.
Porcupine
A 1/4 pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, & American cheese served with natural cut fries. It looks like a porcupine.
Sloppy Joe
Burger Bun topped with our homemade Sloppy Joe served with fries.
Turtle
A 1/4 pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, & American cheese served with natural cut fries. It looks like a Turtle.
PINT
12 oz Snifter S.T. Creme Brulee
PINT 3 Floyds Zombie Dust
PINT AYINGER Oktober
PINT B2B Ale
PINT B2B Pilsner
PINT Blue Moon
PINT Brew Kettle Utah
PINT Brewkettle White Rajah
PINT Bud Light
PINT Columbus Bodhi
PINT Columbus Tracksuit Santa
PINT Coors Light
PINT Dogfish Seaquench
PINT Downeast Cider
PINT Fat Head's Groovy Juice
PINT Founder's Breakfast Stout
PINT Great Lakes Christmas
PINT Jackie O's Firefly Amber
PINT Lagunitas IPA
PINT Lexington Vanilla Cream Ale
PINT Miller Lite
PINT Platform Muni
PINT Rhinegeist Blizzy Blast
PINT Sibling Lager
PINT Stella
PINT Yuengling Hershey's Porter
BEVERAGE
SPECIAL N/A BEVERAGE
SEASONAL COCKTAILS
Orange Dreamsicle Pina Colada
Passion Fruit Margarita
Prickly Pear Marg
Blue Pina
Bahama Mama
Honey Mango Margarita
Watermelon Margarita
Frozen Apple Pie
Pineapple Pina Colada
Swirl Frozen
B2B SPECIAL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
Come in and enjoy!
