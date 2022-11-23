Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burgers 2 Beer Twinsburg

review star

No reviews yet

8941 Wilcox Dr

Twinsburg, OH 44087

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER
Traditional Wings
GOOD, BAD & UGLY

APPETIZER

Served
Boneless 10 Wings

Boneless 10 Wings

$13.00

10 Boneless wings served with your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery & your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Stuffed with Cheddar Jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, and green peppers, served with sides of sour cream and salsa. Served with natural cut fries

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Your inner child will thank you when you order these juicy, all white meat, crispy fried, and amazingly tender strips of joy! Our favorite dipping sauce is honey mustard, but you can choose what you like!

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.00Out of stock

Perfectly seasoned and breaded fried green tomatoes, served on a bed of mixed greens, drizzled with our house B2B Magic Sauce. Served with a side of chipotle ranch dressing

Fry Basket

$6.00

Golden crispy fries seasoned with our fry seasoning.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$11.00

Mahi-Mahi Bites

$15.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

Vegetarian. Battered and fried, gooey Mozzarella goodness, served with a side of warm marinara.

Onion Rings

$11.00

A basket of deep fried golden breaded onion rings. Served with a side of ranch dressing.

Pickle Fries

$11.00

Vegetarian. Battered and fried, served with our own wasabi aioli.

Sloppy Tots

Sloppy Tots

$11.00

Freshly fried tater tot nuggets of glory smothered in homemade sloppy joe & nacho cheese.

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$10.00

10 Bone in wings served with your choice of sauce or dry rub. Served with celery & your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Truffle Fries

$11.00

Natural cut fries perfectly seasoned with just the right amount of white truffle oil, ranch spices, and Parmesan cheese, topped with scallions & served with garlic aioli.

Southwest Pork Nachos

$15.00

Pulled Pork, Black Bean and Corn Salsa with red onion, B2B slaw and beer cheese piled on a bed of fresh tortilla chips.

SALADS

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce served on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, diced celery, shredded cheddar jack cheese and crispy fried onion straws, served with blue cheese dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with our own caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons.

ChickPea and Avocado Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, chick peas, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, katamala olives, and fresh mozzarella, served with our tahini dressing.

Southwest BBQ Salad

Southwest BBQ Salad

$14.00

Crispy chicken tossed in our original bbq, served on a bed of mixed greens, crispy fried onion straws, black bean & corn salsa, tomatoes, red onions & shredded cheddar jack cheese, served with our own chipotle ranch.

Side Caesar

$7.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, & croutons, tossed with our own Caesar dressing.

Side Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, & croutons.

HAND HELDS

Golden Ranch Chicken

$14.00

Crispy fried chicken tossed in our golden sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, diced red onion, diced tomatoes, & ranch dressing. Served with natural cut fries.

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast tossed in our buffalo ranch sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla with shredded cheddar jack cheese, lettuce & diced tomatoes. Served with natural cut fries.

Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla with crisp Romaine lettuce, tossed in our own caesar dressing & parmesan cheese. Served with natural cut fries.

Taco My Fancy

Taco My Fancy

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast seasoned with mexican spices then topped with crunchy tortilla chips, mixed greens, shredded cheddar jack cheese, black bean & corn salsa, chipotle ranch & sour cream. Served with natural cut fries.

SANDWICHES

Bacon Chicken Ranch Quesadilla

$16.00

Stuffed with grilled chicken, chopped bacon, shredded cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, & onions, then drizzled with our own ranch dressing. Served with natural cut fries.

Buff Chick

$14.00

Crispy chicken breast slathered in our buffalo ranch sauce & topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato, served on a brioche bun. Served with natural cut fries.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy chicken breast topped with provolone cheese, zesty marinara, then topped with parmesan cheese. Served with natural cut fries.

Chicken Philly

$15.00

Grilled and sliced chicken breast seasoned and topped with melted Provolone, grilled onions, sauteed mushrooms, & mayo. Served with natural cut fries.

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.50

Stuffed with grilled chicken, shredded cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, onions, & green peppers, served with a side of sour cream & salsa. Served with natural cut fries.

Steak Philly

$16.00

Thinly sliced & seasoned rib eye steak topped with melted provolone, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms & mayo. Served with natural cut fries.

Salmon Burger

$15.00

Salmon Patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions, served on a pub grain bun with a side of chili lime aioli.

Grilled Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$16.00

Juicy grilled chicken, avocado, bacon and fresh mozzarella, served on a pub grain hamburger bun.

SIDES

Extra Dressing

$0.70

B2B Slaw

$3.00

Fry Basket

$6.00

Onion Rings

$11.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Tot Basket

$7.00

Veggies

$4.00

Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

BURGERS

BEAT UP

$14.00

VooDoo cajun blackening spice, crumbled blue cheese, lettuce, & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.

BUILD YOUR OWN BURGER

$10.00

Plain Burger Patty served with natural cut fries.

BURGER OF THE MONTH

$15.00Out of stock

Ballpark Burger with an all beef hot dog, american cheese and spicy mustard.

EIFFEL TOAST

$15.00
GOOD, BAD & UGLY

GOOD, BAD & UGLY

$14.00

Topped with cheddar cheese, crispy honey pepper bacon, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, & bbq sauce. Served with natural cut fries.

HOT & BOTHERED

HOT & BOTHERED

$14.00

VooDoo cajun blackening spice, melted habanero cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, sriracha aioli, sliced jalapenos, lettuce & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.

KRAFTY

$14.00
LIKE BUTTA BABY

LIKE BUTTA BABY

$15.00

Truffle butter topped with melted Cajun Brie, honey peppered bacon, crispy fried onion straws and our own caramelized balsamic-onion jam. Served with natural cut fries.

LUTHER

LUTHER

$16.00

American cheese and crispy honey peppered bacon, served on two toasted glazed donut. Served with natural cut fries.

NUT BUTTER

$16.00

Cheddar and Provolone cheeses, creamy peanut butter, honey peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Served with natural cut fries.

OH, CHEESUS

OH, CHEESUS

$16.00

Crispy honey peppered bacon, both american & swiss cheeses, stuck between two cheesy grilled cheese sandwiches. Served with natural cut fries.

REAL FUNGI

REAL FUNGI

$14.00

Smoked Gouda, our own creamy garlic aioli, sauteed mushrooms, & leaf lettuce. Served with natural cut fries.

SIMPLE SUSAN

$12.00

Topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.

TOT MESS

TOT MESS

$14.00

Smothered in sloppy joe and nacho cheese, then topped off with crispy tater tots of glory. Served with natural cut fries.

VAMPIRE HUNTER

VAMPIRE HUNTER

$14.00

Smoked gouda & cheddar cheese, our own creamy garlic aioli, pepperoni, caramelized onions, & tomato. Served with natural cut fries.

B2B FAVORITES

Yuengling Battered Haddock Sandwich

$16.00

One half pound of atlantic cod, served on a hoagie with lettuce, tomatoes and B2B Magic Sauce

Chicken and Cheese Philly

$15.00

Grilled and diced chicken breast, seasoned and topped with melted provolone cheese, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms and mayo

Yuengling Battered Fish N Chips Platter

$20.00

Two half pound pieces of atlantic cod, served over a bed of natural cut fries, tartar sauce and B2B Slaw

Steak and Cheese Philly

$16.00

Thinly sliced and seasoned ribeye steak topped with melted provolone cheese, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms and mayo

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Bottle Gold Peak Unsweet Ice Tea

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Ice Tea

$4.00

Mango Lemonade

$4.00

Mango Ice Tea

$4.00

Peach Lemonade

$4.00

Peach Ice Tea

$4.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00

Raspberry Ice Tea

$4.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.50

Chocolate Milkshake

$7.50

Cookies and Cream Milkshake

$7.50

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.50

Kids

Porcupine

$9.50

Turtle

$9.50

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Mini Quesadilla

$8.00

Sloppy Joe

$7.00

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$9.00

Cocktails (Must show I.D.)

Blueberry Mojito

$12.00

Bacardi, lime, mint, blueberry simple syrup and fresh blueberries.

Crown Peach Ice Tea

$10.00

Crown Royal Peach, ice tea and lemon.

Blueberry & Bourbon

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon, blueberry simple syrup and sprite.

Miami Ice

$10.00

B2B Vodka, Malibu, Peach Schnapps, Cranberry juice and Sprite.

Mermaid Punch

$10.00

Bacardi, Malibu, Triple Sec, Blue Curacao and Pineapple juice.

Mango Mamacita

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Silver, Triple Sec, lime and Mango Nectar.

Dirty Shirley

$9.00

Tito's, Sprite and grenadine.

Silver Breeze

$12.00

Patron, Guava Juice, Ruby Red and lemonade.

Neptunia Fizz

$12.00

Hendricks Neptunia Gin, Cucumber, lemon and tonic.

Dragon Fruit Cosmo

$10.00

B2B Vodka, lime and Dragon Fruit juice.

New Fashioned

$12.00

Cleveland Underground Maple Sugar Bourbon, Amaretto, Orange Bitters, Orange and cherry.

Watermelon Smash

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco, lime, Watermelon juice and Sprite.

Triple Berry

$10.00

Tito's with three berry infused lemonade.

Frozen Blackberry Margarita

$10.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$10.00

Lunch Special

Simple Susan

$10.00

KIDS

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Homemade tenders served with fries.

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Toasted white bread with American cheese and fries.

Kids Mac

$8.00

Mini Quesadilla

$6.00

A tortilla shell filled with melted cheddar cheese served with fries.

Porcupine

$8.00

A 1/4 pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, & American cheese served with natural cut fries. It looks like a porcupine.

Sloppy Joe

$6.00

Burger Bun topped with our homemade Sloppy Joe served with fries.

Turtle

$8.00

A 1/4 pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, & American cheese served with natural cut fries. It looks like a Turtle.

PINT

12 oz Snifter S.T. Creme Brulee

$8.00

PINT 3 Floyds Zombie Dust

$6.50

PINT AYINGER Oktober

$7.00

PINT B2B Ale

$5.00Out of stock

PINT B2B Pilsner

$5.00

PINT Blue Moon

$6.50

PINT Brew Kettle Utah

$7.00

PINT Brewkettle White Rajah

$7.00Out of stock

PINT Bud Light

$4.50

PINT Columbus Bodhi

$7.00

PINT Columbus Tracksuit Santa

$7.00

PINT Coors Light

$4.50

PINT Dogfish Seaquench

$6.50

PINT Downeast Cider

$6.50

PINT Fat Head's Groovy Juice

$6.50

PINT Founder's Breakfast Stout

$6.50

PINT Great Lakes Christmas

$7.00

PINT Jackie O's Firefly Amber

$6.50

PINT Lagunitas IPA

$6.50

PINT Lexington Vanilla Cream Ale

$7.00

PINT Miller Lite

$4.50

PINT Platform Muni

$6.50

PINT Rhinegeist Blizzy Blast

$6.50

PINT Sibling Lager

$6.50

PINT Stella

$6.50

PINT Yuengling Hershey's Porter

$6.50

BEVERAGE

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Kids Milkshake

$6.00

Milk

$4.00

Milkshake

$7.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

SPECIAL N/A BEVERAGE

Blueberry Lemonade BAR

$5.00

Cookies and Cream Shake

$7.50

Mango Iced Tea

$4.00

Mango Lemonade

$4.00

Peach Iced Tea

$4.00

Peach Lemonade

$4.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade BAR

$5.00

SEASONAL COCKTAILS

Orange Dreamsicle Pina Colada

$9.00Out of stock

Passion Fruit Margarita

$9.00Out of stock

Prickly Pear Marg

$9.00Out of stock

Blue Pina

$9.00Out of stock

Bahama Mama

$9.00Out of stock

Honey Mango Margarita

$9.00Out of stock

Watermelon Margarita

$9.00Out of stock

Frozen Apple Pie

$9.00

Pineapple Pina Colada

$9.00

Swirl Frozen

$9.00Out of stock

B2B SPECIAL

B2B Top Long Island

B2B Top Long Island

$12.00

Seven Brothers B2B Vodka, B2B Gin, Bacardi Rum, Cuervo Silver, Grand Marnier. Mixed with Sour & a splash of Pepsi.

B2B Bloody Mary

B2B Bloody Mary

$11.00

Seven Brothers B2B Vodka & B2B Bloody Mary mix. Served with Celery, Green Olives, Pepperoni, Pepperoncini, Lemon & Lime Wheel.

WINE BY GLASS

Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Moscato

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Riesling

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8941 Wilcox Dr, Twinsburg, OH 44087

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Harmonii Social
orange starNo Reviews
10735 Ravenna Road Twinsburg, OH 44087
View restaurantnext
Harmonii Social - Old
orange starNo Reviews
10683 Ravenna Rd Twinsburg, OH 44087
View restaurantnext
Everett Trail Kitchen - 656 Rolling Brooke Way
orange starNo Reviews
656 Rolling Brooke Way Northfield, OH 44067
View restaurantnext
1899 Golf - Twinsburg - 3094 Glenwood Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
3094 Glenwood Blvd Twinsburg, OH 44087
View restaurantnext
Ohris Indian Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
7205 Aurora Rd Aurora, OH 44202
View restaurantnext
Nik's Donuts Aurora
orange starNo Reviews
1023 N Aurora Rd Aurora, OH 44202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Twinsburg

The Basement Sports Bar Twinsburg
orange star4.3 • 39
9224 Darrow Rd Twinsburg, OH 44087
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Twinsburg
Northfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Solon
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Maple Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Brecksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Chagrin Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston