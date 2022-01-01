Burgers & Beer imageView gallery

Burgers & Beer Fairbury

69 Reviews

$$

101 W Locust St

Fairbury, IL 61739

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bad Ass Burgers

American Bad A$$

American Bad A$$

$13.99

American cheese, split hot dog, baked beans, jalapeño cheese curds.

Bangin’ Bacon

Bangin’ Bacon

$12.49

Bacon-cheddar cream cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, hash brown.

Bleu Baller

$13.49

Premium crumbled blue cheese, caramelized onion, sautéed sliced portabellas, king onion ring.

Button Pusher

$10.99

Button mushrooms sautéed in garlic, melted Swiss.

Cheesy Caprese

$10.99

Breaded mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, balsamic glaz.

Create Your Burger

$8.99
Four Cheesus

Four Cheesus

$10.99

Melted Pepper Jack, Swiss, Cheddar, American.

Fowl Player

$12.49

Applewood-smoked bacon, American cheese, all-American fried egg.

Gar-Licker

$10.49

Sautéed minced garlic, pepper jack, onion & jalapeño straws.

Glad-Iator

$10.49

Grilled with Greek seasoning, feta cheese, side of tzatziki sauce and pepperoncini.

Hell Yeah

$10.49

Open-faced burger topped with fries, smothered in brown gravy.

Hot Head

$11.49

Jalapeño cream cheese, applewood-smoked bacon.

Hot Mess

Hot Mess

$10.99

Smothered in bbq sauce, cheddar, caramelized onion.

Kanka-King

$11.99

2 half-pounders, king onion ring.

Lost Angel

Lost Angel

$11.49

Peanut butter, applewood-smoked bacon.

Mac Daddy

$13.99

BBQ pulled pork, applewood-smoked bacon, all-American fried egg, onion & jalapeño straws.

Mac-tastic!

$10.99

Creamy White Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese

Olive Overload

$11.49

Green olive cream cheese, American cheese, topped with sliced green olive.

Shroomin’ Swiss

$11.49

Grilled whole portabella cap, Swiss cheese, side creamy garlic sauce.

Smack Down

$10.99

ed jalapeños, cheddar, hotter-than-hell ghost pepper chili sauce. This sauce is REALLY hot:

Smoking Gouda Hash

$12.49

Gouda cheese, roasted peppers & onions, egg, hash brown. Served with side of grape jelly.

Swagger

Swagger

$12.49

Premium crumbled blue cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, sautéed sliced portabellas, caramelized onion.

Sweet Ringer

$13.49

Brown sugar glazed pineapple ring, Swiss, caramelized onion, applewood-smoked bacon.

The BIG CHEESE

$11.99

Replace the bun with 2 American grilled cheese.

The Hottie

$10.99

Pepper jack, jalapeño bottle caps, side sriracha aioli.

Hell (Nacho)

$13.99

Open-faced burger topped with fries, smothered in brown gravy.

Hell (Cheddar)

$13.99

Open-faced burger topped with fries, smothered in brown gravy.

Angus Dogs

Hot Dogs

Naked Dog

$6.59

Delicious all-beef dog, without frills.

Hot Rod

$7.59

Bacon, caramelized onion, sautéed jalapeño, Swiss, bbq drip

Chi Town Dog

$7.59

Classic Chicago dog with onion, relish, pickle, tomato, sport peppers, celery salt

Pork It

$8.39

Bacon-wrapped, deep-fried dog.

Junkyard Dog

$8.59

BBQ pork, nacho cheese sauce, fried egg, onion & jalapeño straws

Cheese Dog

$7.59

Slathered with your choice of cheese sauce.

For The Kids

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$6.49

Grilled PB&J (Kids)

$6.49

Grilled Cheese (kids)

$6.49

Angus Hot Dog

$6.49

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Good Mood Food

These are our small plates for starters.
Macho Nachos

Macho Nachos

$10.49

A mountain of fresh-fried corn tortilla chips, nacho cheese, bbq pulled pork, onion, tomato, jalapeño, pickles, side sour cream & salsa

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Beer-battered mozzarella sticks

King Rings

$7.49

Huge, extra-thick onion rings, great beer batter flavor, side ranch

Bottle Caps

$6.49

Spicy, beer-battered red and green jalapeños pepper slices, side ranch

Texas Toothpicks

$5.99

Combination of battered jalapeño peppers & sweet onion strips, side ranch

Giant Pretzel Twist

Giant Pretzel Twist

$13.99

12” X 12” gigantic soft pretzel. Your choice of cheese sauce on side

Beef Nachos

Beef Nachos

$10.49

Fresh-fried tortilla chips smothered in seasoned ground beef, nacho cheese, tomato, onion, jalapeño, side sour cream & sals

Nachos W/ No Meat

$7.99

Fresh-fried tortilla chips smothered in nacho cheese, tomato, onion, jalapeño, side sour cream & sals

Tenders

$7.99

White meat chicken, side ranch

Curdalicious

$7.49

White cheddar jalapeño cheese curds

Fried Bella

$7.49

Fresh-cut, hand-breaded portabella mushrooms. Side creamy garlic sauce

Gravy Fries

$5.49

Your choice of fries smothered in brown grav

Cheese-Smothered Fries

$8.99

Your choice of fries topped with your choice of cheese sauce, bacon, jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, onion, side sour cream

Nekid Fries

$3.99

Basket of either tots, crazy or steak fries, sprinkled with sea salt

Shrooms

$6.49

Double-dipped in real draft beer batter, side of ranch

Pickle Chips

$6.49

Breaded dill pickle chips, hint of spice, side ranch

Chips and Cheese

$6.99

Burger hot chips

$4.99

Lent

Shrimp Basket

$12.99

6 Deep Fried Shrimp, 2-3 Hush Puppies, 4 oz. Coleslaw, 2oz. Cocktail Sauce, and Choice of Fry.

Salad Happiness

Salads

Side Salad

$3.99

Cucumber, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese.

Hot Chick Salad

$10.49

Tender, breaded chicken breast tossed in hot sauce, mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, ranch dressing

Oh Mai Salad

$11.49

Grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, cashew nuts, mandarin oranges, romaine

Cajun Blackened Chicken

$11.49

Cajun-seasoned chicken breast, garlic croutons, black olive, tomato, parmesan cheese

Greek Nomeata Salad

$9.99

Feta cheese, cucumber, tomato, Kalamata olives, red onion, pepperoncini

Taco Salad

$11.49

Seasoned ground beef, tomato, onion, shredded cheddar, jalapeño, black olives, crispy, homemade tortilla strips, sour cream and salsa

Ham ‘N Stuff Salad

$10.99

Ham, hard-boiled egg, bacon, tomato, cheddar blend on mixed greens

Chopped Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, egg, bacon, tomato, black & green olives, shredded cheddar

Sweet Tooth

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$6.49

Lazy Man Donuts

$5.49

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.99

Take It To The Face

Appetizers

Thrilled Cheese

$6.49

Grilled Pb&J

$7.49

BLT

$9.49

DOWN-TO-Earth

$8.49

FRY’D Fish

$11.49

Watch Out Below

$6.99

Pork Trio

$10.99

Bossy Bella

$7.49

Motherclucker

$8.49

The Piggy

$8.49

The Vedge

$7.49

What The Cluck

Bird

Basic Bird

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, mayo

Raging Rooster

$10.49

Chicken, pepper jack cheese, onion & jalapeño sticks, side srirachi aioli

Which Came First

$11.49

Chicken, fried egg, bacon, Swiss, jalapeño cream cheese

Smokin’ Q

$9.49

Rich, smoky bbq chicken, caramelized onion, pickles

Chicken Ranch

$10.49

Chicken, smoked gouda cheese, sliced cucumbers, fried pickle chips, black olives, side ranch sauce

Buffalo Bluebird

$10.49

Chicken coated in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles

Hawaiian Hula Bird

$11.49

Chicken, ham, melted Swiss, brown sugar glazed pineapple ring

Blt Clucker

$10.49

Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Wings

Chicken Wings

6 Traditional Bone In Wings

$6.99

12 Traditional Bone In Wings

$12.99

6 Boneless Wings

$6.99

12 Boneless Wings

$12.99

N/A Beverage

ADD CHERRY

$0.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Coffee

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Hot Tea

$1.50

IBC Cream Soda

$2.99

IBC Root Beer

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Milk

$2.49

Mist

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$2.49

ORANGE

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.49

Rasberry Iced Tea

$2.49

Red Bull

$4.00

Tonic Water

$2.49

WATER

Can PoP

$1.50

ADD ONS

1/2 Mac and Cheese

$3.49

American

$1.09

Bacon

$1.98

Bacon Cream Cheese

$1.09

Baked Beans

$2.75

Balsamic Glaze

$0.58

BBQ

$0.58

Beans

$0.88

Black Olive

$0.44

Bleu Cheese

$1.09

Bleu Crumbles

$1.09

Boiled Egg

$0.88

Bottle Caps

$0.88

Button Mushrooms

$0.88

Carm Onion

$0.88

Cheddar

$1.09

Cheddar Sauce Side

$1.99

Cheese Curds

$0.88

Chicken

$3.99

Creamy Blue side

$0.58

Creamy Garlic side

$0.58

Crispy Crazy Fry

Crispy Hot Chip

Crispy Steak fry

Crispy Tots

Extra Meat

$3.99

Extra Patty

$3.99

Feta

$0.97

French

$0.58

Fried Egg

$0.88

Garlic

$0.58

Ghost Pepper side

$0.58

Gluten Free Bun

$1.00

Gouda

$1.04

Gravy

$1.99

Greek

Green Olive

$0.88

Grilled Jalapenos

$0.88

Ham

$0.88

Hash Brown

$0.88

Honey Mustard

$0.58

Jalapeno Cream

$1.09

Jalapenos

$0.88

Jelly

$0.58

Mush Sauce

$0.88

Nacho Cheese Side

$1.99

Olive Cream Cheese

$1.09

Onion Ring

$0.88

Peanut Butter

$0.88

Pepper Jack

$1.09

Peppers & Onions

$0.77

Pineapple Ring

$0.88

Pizza Sauce on

$0.58

Pulled Pork

$1.99

Ranch side

$0.58

Salsa

$0.58

Sauteed Bellas

$1.99

Secret Sauce

$0.58

Smash Stix

$1.04

Sour Cream

$0.88

Split Hot Dog

$1.99

Sriracha Side

$0.58

Swiss

$1.09

Tartar

$0.58

Tortilla chips

$0.88

Tx Toothpick

$0.88

Tzatziki Side

$0.58
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

BAR • GRILL • SPECIALTY BURGERS

Website

Location

101 W Locust St, Fairbury, IL 61739

Directions

Gallery
Burgers & Beer image
Burgers & Beer image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bernardi's II
orange star4.3 • 504
123 N Mill Pontiac, IL 61764
View restaurantnext
Pizzas by Marchelloni - Pontiac, IL
orange starNo Reviews
317 W Madison St Pontiac, IL 61764
View restaurantnext
Pontiac Family Kitchen - 904 W Custer Ave
orange star4.4 • 992
904 W Custer Ave Pontiac, IL 61764
View restaurantnext
Analytical Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
510 West Main Street Lexington, IL 61753
View restaurantnext
Izz Azz
orange star4.6 • 54
28 W Peoria St Piper City, IL 60959
View restaurantnext
The Longbranch Again - 102 Garfield Ave
orange starNo Reviews
102 Garfield Ave Cooksville, IL 61730
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Fairbury
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Normal
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Mahomet
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Kankakee
review star
No reviews yet
Bourbonnais
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Ottawa
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Champaign
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Urbana
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston