Burgers & Beer Fairbury
69 Reviews
$$
101 W Locust St
Fairbury, IL 61739
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Bad Ass Burgers
American Bad A$$
American cheese, split hot dog, baked beans, jalapeño cheese curds.
Bangin’ Bacon
Bacon-cheddar cream cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, hash brown.
Bleu Baller
Premium crumbled blue cheese, caramelized onion, sautéed sliced portabellas, king onion ring.
Button Pusher
Button mushrooms sautéed in garlic, melted Swiss.
Cheesy Caprese
Breaded mozzarella, tomato, basil pesto, balsamic glaz.
Create Your Burger
Four Cheesus
Melted Pepper Jack, Swiss, Cheddar, American.
Fowl Player
Applewood-smoked bacon, American cheese, all-American fried egg.
Gar-Licker
Sautéed minced garlic, pepper jack, onion & jalapeño straws.
Glad-Iator
Grilled with Greek seasoning, feta cheese, side of tzatziki sauce and pepperoncini.
Hell Yeah
Open-faced burger topped with fries, smothered in brown gravy.
Hot Head
Jalapeño cream cheese, applewood-smoked bacon.
Hot Mess
Smothered in bbq sauce, cheddar, caramelized onion.
Kanka-King
2 half-pounders, king onion ring.
Lost Angel
Peanut butter, applewood-smoked bacon.
Mac Daddy
BBQ pulled pork, applewood-smoked bacon, all-American fried egg, onion & jalapeño straws.
Mac-tastic!
Creamy White Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese
Olive Overload
Green olive cream cheese, American cheese, topped with sliced green olive.
Shroomin’ Swiss
Grilled whole portabella cap, Swiss cheese, side creamy garlic sauce.
Smack Down
ed jalapeños, cheddar, hotter-than-hell ghost pepper chili sauce. This sauce is REALLY hot:
Smoking Gouda Hash
Gouda cheese, roasted peppers & onions, egg, hash brown. Served with side of grape jelly.
Swagger
Premium crumbled blue cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, sautéed sliced portabellas, caramelized onion.
Sweet Ringer
Brown sugar glazed pineapple ring, Swiss, caramelized onion, applewood-smoked bacon.
The BIG CHEESE
Replace the bun with 2 American grilled cheese.
The Hottie
Pepper jack, jalapeño bottle caps, side sriracha aioli.
Hell (Nacho)
Open-faced burger topped with fries, smothered in brown gravy.
Hell (Cheddar)
Open-faced burger topped with fries, smothered in brown gravy.
Angus Dogs
Naked Dog
Delicious all-beef dog, without frills.
Hot Rod
Bacon, caramelized onion, sautéed jalapeño, Swiss, bbq drip
Chi Town Dog
Classic Chicago dog with onion, relish, pickle, tomato, sport peppers, celery salt
Pork It
Bacon-wrapped, deep-fried dog.
Junkyard Dog
BBQ pork, nacho cheese sauce, fried egg, onion & jalapeño straws
Cheese Dog
Slathered with your choice of cheese sauce.
For The Kids
Good Mood Food
Macho Nachos
A mountain of fresh-fried corn tortilla chips, nacho cheese, bbq pulled pork, onion, tomato, jalapeño, pickles, side sour cream & salsa
Mozzarella Sticks
Beer-battered mozzarella sticks
King Rings
Huge, extra-thick onion rings, great beer batter flavor, side ranch
Bottle Caps
Spicy, beer-battered red and green jalapeños pepper slices, side ranch
Texas Toothpicks
Combination of battered jalapeño peppers & sweet onion strips, side ranch
Giant Pretzel Twist
12” X 12” gigantic soft pretzel. Your choice of cheese sauce on side
Beef Nachos
Fresh-fried tortilla chips smothered in seasoned ground beef, nacho cheese, tomato, onion, jalapeño, side sour cream & sals
Nachos W/ No Meat
Fresh-fried tortilla chips smothered in nacho cheese, tomato, onion, jalapeño, side sour cream & sals
Tenders
White meat chicken, side ranch
Curdalicious
White cheddar jalapeño cheese curds
Fried Bella
Fresh-cut, hand-breaded portabella mushrooms. Side creamy garlic sauce
Gravy Fries
Your choice of fries smothered in brown grav
Cheese-Smothered Fries
Your choice of fries topped with your choice of cheese sauce, bacon, jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, onion, side sour cream
Nekid Fries
Basket of either tots, crazy or steak fries, sprinkled with sea salt
Shrooms
Double-dipped in real draft beer batter, side of ranch
Pickle Chips
Breaded dill pickle chips, hint of spice, side ranch
Chips and Cheese
Burger hot chips
Lent
Salad Happiness
Side Salad
Cucumber, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese.
Hot Chick Salad
Tender, breaded chicken breast tossed in hot sauce, mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, ranch dressing
Oh Mai Salad
Grilled chicken, cucumber, tomato, cashew nuts, mandarin oranges, romaine
Cajun Blackened Chicken
Cajun-seasoned chicken breast, garlic croutons, black olive, tomato, parmesan cheese
Greek Nomeata Salad
Feta cheese, cucumber, tomato, Kalamata olives, red onion, pepperoncini
Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef, tomato, onion, shredded cheddar, jalapeño, black olives, crispy, homemade tortilla strips, sour cream and salsa
Ham ‘N Stuff Salad
Ham, hard-boiled egg, bacon, tomato, cheddar blend on mixed greens
Chopped Salad
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, egg, bacon, tomato, black & green olives, shredded cheddar
Sweet Tooth
Take It To The Face
What The Cluck
Basic Bird
Lettuce, tomato, mayo
Raging Rooster
Chicken, pepper jack cheese, onion & jalapeño sticks, side srirachi aioli
Which Came First
Chicken, fried egg, bacon, Swiss, jalapeño cream cheese
Smokin’ Q
Rich, smoky bbq chicken, caramelized onion, pickles
Chicken Ranch
Chicken, smoked gouda cheese, sliced cucumbers, fried pickle chips, black olives, side ranch sauce
Buffalo Bluebird
Chicken coated in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles
Hawaiian Hula Bird
Chicken, ham, melted Swiss, brown sugar glazed pineapple ring
Blt Clucker
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato
Wings
N/A Beverage
ADD CHERRY
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Hot Tea
IBC Cream Soda
IBC Root Beer
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Mist
Mountain Dew
ORANGE
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Rasberry Iced Tea
Red Bull
Tonic Water
WATER
Can PoP
ADD ONS
1/2 Mac and Cheese
American
Bacon
Bacon Cream Cheese
Baked Beans
Balsamic Glaze
BBQ
Beans
Black Olive
Bleu Cheese
Bleu Crumbles
Boiled Egg
Bottle Caps
Button Mushrooms
Carm Onion
Cheddar
Cheddar Sauce Side
Cheese Curds
Chicken
Creamy Blue side
Creamy Garlic side
Crispy Crazy Fry
Crispy Hot Chip
Crispy Steak fry
Crispy Tots
Extra Meat
Extra Patty
Feta
French
Fried Egg
Garlic
Ghost Pepper side
Gluten Free Bun
Gouda
Gravy
Greek
Green Olive
Grilled Jalapenos
Ham
Hash Brown
Honey Mustard
Jalapeno Cream
Jalapenos
Jelly
Mush Sauce
Nacho Cheese Side
Olive Cream Cheese
Onion Ring
Peanut Butter
Pepper Jack
Peppers & Onions
Pineapple Ring
Pizza Sauce on
Pulled Pork
Ranch side
Salsa
Sauteed Bellas
Secret Sauce
Smash Stix
Sour Cream
Split Hot Dog
Sriracha Side
Swiss
Tartar
Tortilla chips
Tx Toothpick
Tzatziki Side
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
BAR • GRILL • SPECIALTY BURGERS
101 W Locust St, Fairbury, IL 61739