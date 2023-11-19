Burgers & Beer Bar and Grill
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are a family owned and family friendly Bar/restaurant. We are a sports themed restaurant with 37 TVs and a full menu.
Location
1905 SE 192nd Ave #101, Camas, WA 98607
Gallery
