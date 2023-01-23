Main picView gallery

Burgers & Bites

review star

No reviews yet

9500 Mall Road Suites 9413

Morgantown, WV 26501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bites

Bacon

$2.50

Eggs

$2.50

French Fries - L

$6.00

French Fries - S

$3.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Fries - L

$6.00

Fries - S

$3.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$3.50

Funnel Cake Fries L

$7.00

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls

$6.00

Jalapenos Poppers

$6.00

Large Loaded Fries

$7.50

Mac N Cheese Bites

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Sausage

$2.50

Small Loaded Fries

$4.50

Tater Tots

$3.00

Large Bacon Ranch & Cheese Fries

$7.50

Small Bacon Ranch & Cheese Fries

$4.50

Burgers

Beef Burger

$7.00
Beef Burger /w Fries

$10.00

Beef Burger /w Fries

$10.00

Beyond Burger

$9.00

Beyond Burger /w Fries

$12.00

Salmon Burger

$9.00

Salmon Burger /w Fries

$12.00

Turkey Burger

$8.00

Turkey Burger /w Fries

$11.00

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets (10)

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Nuggets (6)

$7.00Out of stock

Hot Dogs

1 Hot Dog

$1.75

2 Hot Dogs

$3.00
Hot Dog Lunch Special

$5.50

Hot Dog Lunch Special

$5.50

Ice Creams & Shakes

1 Scoop

$3.00

2 Scoops

$4.50

3 Scoops

$6.00

Butter Pecan Shake

$6.00

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Coffee Shake

$6.00

Cookies and Cream Shake

$6.00

Mint Chocolate Chip Shake

$6.00

Pistachio Shake

$6.00

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Kids Meals

Chicken Nuggets (4)

$5.50Out of stock

Fish Sticks

$4.00

Fries

$2.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Hot Dog

$4.00

Kids Milkshake

$3.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.00

Kids Burger

$5.00

Kid’s Burger /w Fries

$8.00

Sandwiches

Bacon Egg N Cheese

$6.00

BLT

$5.00

BnB Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

BnB Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries

$10.00

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$6.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich w/ Fries

$11.00

Poboy

$10.00

Sausage Egg And Cheese

$6.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich w/ Fries

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Seafood

6 PC Shrimp

$13.50

12 PC Shrimp

$24.00

Calamari

$15.00

Cod Bites

$11.00

Crab Cakes

$17.00Out of stock

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$8.00

Wings & Tenders

12 Wings

$15.99

6 Wings

$8.99
3 Pc Fried Chicken Breast

$5.00

3 Pc Fried Chicken Breast

$5.00
3 Pc Fried Chicken w/ Fries

$8.00

3 Pc Fried Chicken w/ Fries

$8.00

3 PC Tender

$5.00
5 Pc Fried Chicken Breast

$7.00

5 Pc Fried Chicken Breast

$7.00
5 Pc Fried Chicken w/ Fries

$10.00

5 Pc Fried Chicken w/ Fries

$10.00

5 PC Tender

$7.00

3 PC Tender /w Fries

$8.00

5 PC Tender /w Fries

$10.00

Drinks

Body Armor

$3.00

Caffeine + Body Armor

$3.50

Coffee

$2.00

Fanta

$2.25Out of stock

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Snapple

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Orange Crush

$2.00

Grape Crush

$2.00

Strawberry Crush

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Brisk Lemon Iced Tea

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Mtn Dew

$2.00

Mtn Dew Major Melon

$2.00

Mtn Dew Raspberry Lemonade

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Diet Root Beer

$2.00

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$2.00

Diet Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9500 Mall Road Suites 9413, Morgantown, WV 26501

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

