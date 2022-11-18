Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burgers Blues Barbecue - Brandon

No reviews yet

168 W Government St

Brandon, MS 39042

Popular Items

BYO BURGER
THE BNB
SMOKEHOUSE

Starters

FRIED PICKLES

$9.00

Fried to perfection served with our signature creamy ranch dressing

CHIPS AND QUESO

$9.00

ONION RINGS (12)

$11.00

Fresh cut, back of the house hand battered & fried to a golden crisp. Served with homemade comeback sauce

LOADED RANCH DIP FRIES

$11.00

B3’s homemade fries, tots, or chips topped with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, & our signature creamy ranch

FRIED CHEESE STICKS (6)

$11.00

Back of the house hand battered & fried mozzarella served with homemade comeback sauce served with marinara sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN FRIES

$13.00

B3’s homemade fries, tater-tots, or chips topped with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, buffalo sauce, ranch, & jalapeños

HOMEMADE CHICKEN BITES

$12.00

Fried or grilled, tossed in your favorite B3 Sauce

8 SMOKED WINGS 1 SAUCE

$12.00

Lemon Pepper, BBQ, Mild, Hot Honey BBQ, Hot, Nashville Hot

RANCH DIP CHICKEN BITES

$14.00

Fried or grilled, B3’s homemade chicken bites topped with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, & our signature creamy ranch

BBQ NACHOS

$13.00

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES (8)

$11.00

Fresh cut, back of the house hand battered to a golden crisp. Served with homemade comeback sauce

Burgers

BYO BURGER

$11.50

THE BNB

$11.50

B3’s famous burger, just the way you like it, dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles mayonnaise, mustard, & ketchup

LEA & PERRINS

$13.50

Marinated in Lea & Perrin’s sauce, dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, & feta cheese

SONIC BOOM

$13.50

Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, topped with fried jalapeños, & hot pepper jack cheese

SMOKEHOUSE

$13.50

Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, & fried onion strings

FRY BURGER

$13.50

Applewood smoked bacon, queso cheese, American cheese, home cut fries, & ranch dressing

COMEBACK BURGER

$13.50

Fried green tomato, comeback sauce, hot pepper jack cheese, bacon, pickles, & caramelized onions

PATTY MELT

$13.00

Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, topped with hot honey BBQ sauce on Texas toast

HWY 61 BACON & BLUE

$13.50

Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, & our signature warm blue cheese sauce

LOVE HANDLE

$15.00

Applewood smoked bacon, 2 cheese sticks, American & queso cheese

BURGER AS SALAD

$11.50

B3 Bowls

B3 Bowl Chicken

$13.00

B3 Bowl Pork

$13.00

B3 Bowl Turkey

$13.00

B3 Bowl Brisket

$15.00

Sandwiches and Such

DIRTY BIRD

$13.50

Fried or grilled chicken and ham , topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, and white BBQ sauce on your choice of bun.

PHILLY CHEESE

$13.50

Your choice of steak or chicken with sautéed green bell peppers, onions, & queso served on a hoagie bun.

CHICKEN TENDERS

$12.00

3 tenders hand-battered and fried to a golden crisp

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN TENDERS

$13.50

3 tenders hand-battered & fried to a golden crisp tossed in homemade Nashville Hot Sauce and a slice of Texas toast (extra toast $1)

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.50

Fried chicken breast tossed in homemade Nashville Hot Sauce, pickles, and your choice of bun.

B3 FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

Fried chicken breast, pickles, and your choice of bun.

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.50

Fried or grilled chicken with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, ranch, and buffalo sauce.

Club Wrap

$13.50

Fried or grilled chicken with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, ranch, and honey mustard.

Dirty Bird Wrap

$13.50

Fried or grilled chicken & ham topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, and white bbq sauce.

Salads

House Salad

$8.50

Caesar salad

$8.50

BBQ

Brisket Plate

$17.00

6 oz of brisket drizzled in our signature B3 hot honey BBQ sauce & comes with your choice of two sides and a roll.

Pulled Pork Plate

$14.00

6 oz of pulled pork drizzled in our signature B3 hot honey BBQ sauce & comes with your choice of two sides and a roll.

Smoked Chicken Plate

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked chicken quarter served wet or dry & comes with your choice of two sides and a roll.

Rib Plate

$18.00

4 bones drizzled in our signature B3 hot honey BBQ sauce & comes with your choice of two sides and a roll.

B3 Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.50

Pulled pork on your choice or bun served with pickles, mozzarella cheese, slaw, hot honey BBQ and white BBQ, & comes with your choice of 1 regular side. Premium Side add $1.

B3 Brisket Sandwich

$14.50

Brisket on your choice or bun served with pickles, mozzarella cheese, slaw, hot honey BBQ and white BBQ, & comes with your choice of 1 regular side. Premium Side add $1.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.50

BBQ sauce & pickles served with your choice of 1 regular side. Premium side add $1

Brisket Sandwich

$13.50

BBQ sauce & pickles served with your choice of 1 regular side. Premium side add $1

BBQ Tacos

$12.00

3 tacos with your choice of pulled pork, chicken, or brisket served with pickles, mozzarella cheese, slaw, hot honey BBQ and white BBQ.

Half Rack Ribs

$16.00

Full Rack Ribs

$28.00

Pulled Pork /LB

$14.00

Brisket/ LB

$18.00

All Day Breakfast

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

3 chicken tenders served over 2 Belgian waffles topped with powdered sugar.

Fried Egg & Brisket Waffle

$15.00

2 Belgian waffles topped with our smoked brisket & a fried egg

Kids Chicken & Waffle

$8.00

1 chicken tender served over 1 Belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar. Includes a kid's drink.

Little 'Uns

Kids Sliders

$8.00

2 sliders served plain with your choice of fixins' from the burger menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken & Waffle

$8.00

1 chicken tender served over 1 Belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar.

Kids Tenders

$8.00

2 tenders with a choice of honey mustard, ranch, or BBQ sauce.

Kids Mac & Cheese Bowl

$6.00

Desserts

BANANA PUDDING

$6.00

Fresh bananas, vanilla wafers, & topped with whipped cream

BREAD PUDDING BITES

$7.00

Bread pudding bites served with whiskey caramel sauce, & powdered sugar

SLICE OF CHEESECAKE

$7.00

A slice of cheesecake topped with whipped cream & your choice of strawberry, chocolate, or caramel sauce

SLICE OF PECAN PIE

$6.00

A la mode topped with vanilla ice cream & caramel sauce ($2)

COBBLER A LA MODE

$7.00

Daily cobbler topped with vanilla ice cream

SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$2.50

A single scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate, caramel, or strawberry sauce

B3 Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

B3 Macadamia Nut Cookie

$2.50

Sides

Home Cut Fries

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Idaho Chips

$3.00

Fried Pickles

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

SD Onion Rings

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$4.00

Side Garden

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Mods/ Add Ons

Ranch

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

White BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Hot Honey BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.75

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.75

Warm Blue Cheese Sauce

$0.75

American Cheese

$1.00

Bacon

$2.00

Cheddar Cheese

$1.50

Fried Egg

$2.00

Fried Jalapeños

$1.50

Fried Onion Strings

$1.50

Fried Green Tomato

$2.00

Feta Cheese

$2.00

Lea & Perrins Sauce

$1.50

Mozerella Stick

$2.00

Queso

$2.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Jalapeño Peppers

$1.00

Comeback Sauce

$0.75

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Grilled Bell Peppers

$2.00

Pepper Jack Cheese

$1.50

Swiss cheese

$1.50

Side Of Pork

$4.00

Side Of Brisket

$5.00

Monday

Chicken Fried Chicken BP

$12.50

Hamburger Steak BP

$12.50

Veggie Plate BP

$11.00

Tuesday

Fried Pork Chop BP

$12.50Out of stock

Hamburger Steak BP

$12.50

Veggie Plate BP

$11.00

Wednesday

Smoked Chicken BP

$12.50

Hamburger Steak BP

$12.50

Veggie Plate BP

$11.00

Thursday

Country Fried Steak BP

$12.50

Hamburger Steak BP

$12.50

Veggie Plate BP

$11.00

Friday

Fried Catfish BP

$12.50

Grilled Catfish BP

$12.50

Hamburger Steak BP

$12.50

Veggie Plate BP

$11.00

Sodas

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Water

Bottle Coke

$3.00

Bottle Barqs Root Beer

$3.00

Dasani Water

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Beer & Seltzers

Draft Ultra

$5.00

Draft Colsons

$7.00

Draft Crowd Control IPA

$9.00

Draft Mango Cart

$8.00

Draft Blue Moon

$7.00

Draft Ghost In The Machine

$10.00

Draft Miller Lite

$4.00

Draft Abita Seasonal

$7.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Stella Artois

$5.00

Corona Extra

$4.50

Corona Premier

$5.00

Corona Light

$4.50

Dos Equis

$5.00

High Noon

$5.00

Budweiser

$3.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.50

Heineken

$4.50

Heineken 0.0

$4.00

Yuengling Lager

$4.50

Yuengling Flight

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bucket of Ultra (5)

$20.00

Bucket of Coors (5)

$15.00

Bucket of Miller (5)

$15.00

Bucket of Bud Light (5)

$15.00

Bucket of Budweiser (5)

$15.00

Bucket of High Noon (5)

$20.00

Bucket of Andygator (5)

$25.00

Bucket of Stella (5)

$22.00

Bucket of Dos XX (5)

$22.00

FLIGHT Yuengling Bucket (5)

$22.00

Bucket of Yuengling (5)

$20.00

Pitcher of Ultra

$20.00

Pitcher Miller

$15.00

Pitcher Blue Moon

$25.00

Pitcher Colsons

$25.00

Pitcher Abita

$25.00

Pitcher Budlight

$25.00

Wine by the Glass

Champagne

$6.00

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

House Chardonnay

$6.00

House Cabernet

$6.00

House Pinot Noir

$6.00

House Moscato

$6.00

House Merlot

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Josh Cabernet

$9.00

Josh Chardonnay

$9.00

Ecco Pinot Grigio

$9.00

B3 Specialty Drinks

B3 MARGARITA

$9.00

B3 ELECTRIC LEMONADE

$9.00

Svedka vodka, blue curacao, sweet & sour, and sprite

BACK PORCH PUNCH

$9.00

Mango Rum, coconut rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, topped with grenadine.

B3 BLOODY MARY

$9.00

MIMOSA

$7.00

Orange juice or pineapple juice

BRANDON BULLDOG

$9.00

JOHN LEE HOOKER

$9.00

MADE IN THE SHADE LIMEADE

$9.00

SHILOH PARK LIMEADE

$10.00

MUDDY WATERS CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$14.00

WHITE PEACH SANGRIA

$10.00

B3 APPLE TEA

$9.00

REDBULL

$3.50

Cocktails A-Z

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Appletini

$6.50

Bahama Mama

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Lagoon

$5.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Cape Cod

$6.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Drink of Month

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Gin Martini

$9.00

Grateful Dead

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Grateful Dead TOP SHELF

$12.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Irish Breakfast Shot

$8.00

Irish coffee

$6.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$6.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Long Island (TOP)

$12.00

Long Island (WELL)

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Mary Jane

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashion

$9.00

Red Beard

$6.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Seabreeze

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Special Vice

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Vodka Collins

$6.00

Vodka Martini

$9.00

Walk Me Down (TOP)

$12.00

Walk Me Down (WELL)

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

Sangria

$10.00

White Ukrainian (Russian)

$8.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Frozen Drinks

Rotating Taps

$10.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$10.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Frozen Margarita

$10.00

Frozen Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Miami Vice

$10.00

1/2 Bushwhacker

$6.00

Regular Bushwhacker

$12.00

Grande Bushwhacker

$24.00

Liquors

Well Tequila

$6.00

Cuervo 1800 Silver

$8.00

Avion

$10.00

Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Back Barrel

$8.00

Crown Apple Royal

$8.00

Charter 8

$7.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Woodford

$9.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glenlivet

$9.50

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Makers

$8.00

Fireball

$5.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Malibu Mango

$7.00

Myer's

$7.00

99 Bananas

$6.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00

Hendrick's

$9.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Cathead

$8.00

Cathead Honeysuckle

$8.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Absolut Vanilla

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Stoli Blueberry

$7.00

Tito's

$8.00

Jagermeister

$7.50

Amaretto

$5.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Rumplemintz

$7.50

Razzmatazz

$5.00

Chambord

$10.00

Buttershots

$5.00

Blue Curacao

$5.00

Orange Curacao

$6.00

Dry Vermouth

$5.00

Sweet Vermouth

$5.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Melon

$5.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Sour Apple Pucker

$5.00

St. Germaine

$9.00

Adult

Dirty Bird FT

$13.50

BNB Hamburger FT

$11.50

BNB Cheeseburger FT

$12.50

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich FT

$11.50

Margarita FT

$9.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00

Soda

$2.95

Corona

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Pick Up Date

November 18, 2022

November 19, 2022

November 20, 2022

November 21, 2022

November 22, 2022

November 23, 2022

Meats

Pulled Pork (3-5 Servings)

$14.00

Smoked Brisket (3-5 Servings)

$18.00

Smoked Turkey

$75.00

Smoked Ham

$70.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$25.00

Potato Salad

$25.00

Baked Beans

$25.00

Potato Salad

$25.00

Cole Slaw

$25.00

Green Bean Casserole

$25.00

Cornbread Dressing

$25.00

Sweet Potato Casserole

$25.00

Desserts

Pecan Pie

$25.00

Bread Pudding

$35.00

Sauces

BBQ Sauce

$10.00

Hot Honey BBQ

$10.00

Cranberry Sauce

$10.00

Turkey Gravy

$10.00

Bread

Rolls (12)

$15.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Just off of Government Street in Brandon, MS, Burgers Blues Barbecue is THE spot for great food, service and atmosphere. Owner Steven Sahler set out to create a place that combines a family restaurant with a lively nightspot

168 W Government St, Brandon, MS 39042

