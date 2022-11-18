Burgers Blues Barbecue - Brandon
168 W Government St
Brandon, MS 39042
Popular Items
Starters
FRIED PICKLES
Fried to perfection served with our signature creamy ranch dressing
CHIPS AND QUESO
ONION RINGS (12)
Fresh cut, back of the house hand battered & fried to a golden crisp. Served with homemade comeback sauce
LOADED RANCH DIP FRIES
B3’s homemade fries, tots, or chips topped with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, & our signature creamy ranch
FRIED CHEESE STICKS (6)
Back of the house hand battered & fried mozzarella served with homemade comeback sauce served with marinara sauce
BUFFALO CHICKEN FRIES
B3’s homemade fries, tater-tots, or chips topped with grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, buffalo sauce, ranch, & jalapeños
HOMEMADE CHICKEN BITES
Fried or grilled, tossed in your favorite B3 Sauce
8 SMOKED WINGS 1 SAUCE
Lemon Pepper, BBQ, Mild, Hot Honey BBQ, Hot, Nashville Hot
RANCH DIP CHICKEN BITES
Fried or grilled, B3’s homemade chicken bites topped with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, & our signature creamy ranch
BBQ NACHOS
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES (8)
Fresh cut, back of the house hand battered to a golden crisp. Served with homemade comeback sauce
Burgers
BYO BURGER
THE BNB
B3’s famous burger, just the way you like it, dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles mayonnaise, mustard, & ketchup
LEA & PERRINS
Marinated in Lea & Perrin’s sauce, dressed with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, & feta cheese
SONIC BOOM
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, topped with fried jalapeños, & hot pepper jack cheese
SMOKEHOUSE
Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, & fried onion strings
FRY BURGER
Applewood smoked bacon, queso cheese, American cheese, home cut fries, & ranch dressing
COMEBACK BURGER
Fried green tomato, comeback sauce, hot pepper jack cheese, bacon, pickles, & caramelized onions
PATTY MELT
Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, topped with hot honey BBQ sauce on Texas toast
HWY 61 BACON & BLUE
Applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, & our signature warm blue cheese sauce
LOVE HANDLE
Applewood smoked bacon, 2 cheese sticks, American & queso cheese
BURGER AS SALAD
Sandwiches and Such
DIRTY BIRD
Fried or grilled chicken and ham , topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, and white BBQ sauce on your choice of bun.
PHILLY CHEESE
Your choice of steak or chicken with sautéed green bell peppers, onions, & queso served on a hoagie bun.
CHICKEN TENDERS
3 tenders hand-battered and fried to a golden crisp
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN TENDERS
3 tenders hand-battered & fried to a golden crisp tossed in homemade Nashville Hot Sauce and a slice of Texas toast (extra toast $1)
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
Fried chicken breast tossed in homemade Nashville Hot Sauce, pickles, and your choice of bun.
B3 FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Fried chicken breast, pickles, and your choice of bun.
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried or grilled chicken with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, ranch, and buffalo sauce.
Club Wrap
Fried or grilled chicken with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, ranch, and honey mustard.
Dirty Bird Wrap
Fried or grilled chicken & ham topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, and white bbq sauce.
BBQ
Brisket Plate
6 oz of brisket drizzled in our signature B3 hot honey BBQ sauce & comes with your choice of two sides and a roll.
Pulled Pork Plate
6 oz of pulled pork drizzled in our signature B3 hot honey BBQ sauce & comes with your choice of two sides and a roll.
Smoked Chicken Plate
Smoked chicken quarter served wet or dry & comes with your choice of two sides and a roll.
Rib Plate
4 bones drizzled in our signature B3 hot honey BBQ sauce & comes with your choice of two sides and a roll.
B3 Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled pork on your choice or bun served with pickles, mozzarella cheese, slaw, hot honey BBQ and white BBQ, & comes with your choice of 1 regular side. Premium Side add $1.
B3 Brisket Sandwich
Brisket on your choice or bun served with pickles, mozzarella cheese, slaw, hot honey BBQ and white BBQ, & comes with your choice of 1 regular side. Premium Side add $1.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
BBQ sauce & pickles served with your choice of 1 regular side. Premium side add $1
Brisket Sandwich
BBQ sauce & pickles served with your choice of 1 regular side. Premium side add $1
BBQ Tacos
3 tacos with your choice of pulled pork, chicken, or brisket served with pickles, mozzarella cheese, slaw, hot honey BBQ and white BBQ.
Half Rack Ribs
Full Rack Ribs
Pulled Pork /LB
Brisket/ LB
All Day Breakfast
Chicken & Waffles
3 chicken tenders served over 2 Belgian waffles topped with powdered sugar.
Fried Egg & Brisket Waffle
2 Belgian waffles topped with our smoked brisket & a fried egg
Kids Chicken & Waffle
1 chicken tender served over 1 Belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar. Includes a kid's drink.
Little 'Uns
Kids Sliders
2 sliders served plain with your choice of fixins' from the burger menu
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Chicken & Waffle
1 chicken tender served over 1 Belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar.
Kids Tenders
2 tenders with a choice of honey mustard, ranch, or BBQ sauce.
Kids Mac & Cheese Bowl
Desserts
BANANA PUDDING
Fresh bananas, vanilla wafers, & topped with whipped cream
BREAD PUDDING BITES
Bread pudding bites served with whiskey caramel sauce, & powdered sugar
SLICE OF CHEESECAKE
A slice of cheesecake topped with whipped cream & your choice of strawberry, chocolate, or caramel sauce
SLICE OF PECAN PIE
A la mode topped with vanilla ice cream & caramel sauce ($2)
COBBLER A LA MODE
Daily cobbler topped with vanilla ice cream
SCOOP OF ICE CREAM
A single scoop of vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate, caramel, or strawberry sauce
B3 Chocolate Chip Cookie
B3 Macadamia Nut Cookie
Sides
Mods/ Add Ons
Ranch
Honey Mustard
BBQ Sauce
White BBQ Sauce
Hot Honey BBQ Sauce
Nashville Hot Sauce
Balsamic Vinaigrette
Italian Dressing
Warm Blue Cheese Sauce
American Cheese
Bacon
Cheddar Cheese
Fried Egg
Fried Jalapeños
Fried Onion Strings
Fried Green Tomato
Feta Cheese
Lea & Perrins Sauce
Mozerella Stick
Queso
Blue Cheese Crumbles
Jalapeño Peppers
Comeback Sauce
Grilled Onions
Grilled Bell Peppers
Pepper Jack Cheese
Swiss cheese
Side Of Pork
Side Of Brisket
Beer & Seltzers
Draft Ultra
Draft Colsons
Draft Crowd Control IPA
Draft Mango Cart
Draft Blue Moon
Draft Ghost In The Machine
Draft Miller Lite
Draft Abita Seasonal
Mich Ultra
Bud Light
Coors Light
Miller Lite
Stella Artois
Corona Extra
Corona Premier
Corona Light
Dos Equis
High Noon
Budweiser
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Heineken
Heineken 0.0
Yuengling Lager
Yuengling Flight
Angry Orchard
Bucket of Ultra (5)
Bucket of Coors (5)
Bucket of Miller (5)
Bucket of Bud Light (5)
Bucket of Budweiser (5)
Bucket of High Noon (5)
Bucket of Andygator (5)
Bucket of Stella (5)
Bucket of Dos XX (5)
FLIGHT Yuengling Bucket (5)
Bucket of Yuengling (5)
Pitcher of Ultra
Pitcher Miller
Pitcher Blue Moon
Pitcher Colsons
Pitcher Abita
Pitcher Budlight
Wine by the Glass
B3 Specialty Drinks
B3 MARGARITA
B3 ELECTRIC LEMONADE
Svedka vodka, blue curacao, sweet & sour, and sprite
BACK PORCH PUNCH
Mango Rum, coconut rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, topped with grenadine.
B3 BLOODY MARY
MIMOSA
Orange juice or pineapple juice
BRANDON BULLDOG
JOHN LEE HOOKER
MADE IN THE SHADE LIMEADE
SHILOH PARK LIMEADE
MUDDY WATERS CHOCOLATE MARTINI
WHITE PEACH SANGRIA
B3 APPLE TEA
REDBULL
Cocktails A-Z
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Bahama Mama
Bloody Mary
Blue Lagoon
Buttery Nipple
Cape Cod
Cosmopolitan
Drink of Month
Fuzzy Navel
Gin Martini
Grateful Dead
Green Tea Shot
Grateful Dead TOP SHELF
Greyhound
Hurricane
Irish Breakfast Shot
Irish coffee
Lemon Drop Martini
Lemon Drop Shot
Long Island (TOP)
Long Island (WELL)
Margarita
Mary Jane
Moscow Mule
Old Fashion
Red Beard
Screwdriver
Seabreeze
Sex on the Beach
Special Vice
Tequila Sunrise
Vegas Bomb
Vodka Collins
Vodka Martini
Walk Me Down (TOP)
Walk Me Down (WELL)
Whiskey Sour
Sangria
White Ukrainian (Russian)
Rum Runner
Manhattan
Frozen Drinks
Liquors
Well Tequila
Cuervo 1800 Silver
Avion
Cuervo Gold
Patron Silver
Well Whiskey
Buffalo Trace
Jameson
Jameson Back Barrel
Crown Apple Royal
Charter 8
Knob Creek
Woodford
Dewars
Glenlivet
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Makers
Fireball
Well Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Malibu Mango
Myer's
99 Bananas
Kahlua
Well Gin
Bombay Sapphire
Bombay
Hendrick's
Well Vodka
Cathead
Cathead Honeysuckle
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Vanilla
Grey Goose
Stoli Blueberry
Tito's
Jagermeister
Amaretto
Bailey's
Grand Marnier
Peach Schnapps
Rumplemintz
Razzmatazz
Chambord
Buttershots
Blue Curacao
Orange Curacao
Dry Vermouth
Sweet Vermouth
Triple Sec
Melon
Disaronno
Sour Apple Pucker
St. Germaine
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Just off of Government Street in Brandon, MS, Burgers Blues Barbecue is THE spot for great food, service and atmosphere. Owner Steven Sahler set out to create a place that combines a family restaurant with a lively nightspot
168 W Government St, Brandon, MS 39042