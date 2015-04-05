  • Home
  • /
  • Brandon
  • /
  • Burgers Blues BBQ - Truck 1 - 168 W Government St
A map showing the location of Burgers Blues BBQ - Truck 1 168 W Government StView gallery

Burgers Blues BBQ - Truck 1 168 W Government St

review star

No reviews yet

168 W Government St

Brandon, MS 39042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Adult Entrees

SODA

$2.00

BNB HAMBURGER (FT)

$11.50

BNB CHEESEBURGER (FT)

$12.50

CHICKEN TENDERS (3)

$12.00

PULLED PORK SANDWICH (FT)

$11.50

DIRTY BIRD CHICKEN SANDWICH (FT)

$13.50

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK (FT)

$13.50

CHICKEN PHILLY (FT)

$13.50

CHICKEN & WAFFLES (FT)

$14.00

B3 SUNDAE (FT)

$9.00

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SAND (FT)

$13.50

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER (FT)

$13.50

FRY BURGER (FT)

$13.50

BBQ PULLED PORK NACHOS (FT)

$13.00

BBQ CHICKEN NACHOS (FT)

$13.00

B3 FREID CHICKEN SAND (FT)

$12.00

B3 BOWL (FT)

$13.00

BRISKET BOWL (FT)

$15.00

Kids

KIDS TENDERS (FT)

$8.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE (FT)

$6.00

KIDS CHICKEN & WAFFLE (FT)

$8.00

Alcohol

Mich Ultra

$4.59

Bud Light

$4.59

Stella

$4.59

Nutral

$4.59

White Wine

$7.34

Red Wine

$7.34

Back Pork Punch

$9.18

Bottle Of Wine

$29.36
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

168 W Government St, Brandon, MS 39042

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Burgers Blues Barbecue - Brandon
orange starNo Reviews
168 W Government St Brandon, MS 39042
View restaurantnext
MUDBUGS 042 - 151 W Government St, STE D
orange starNo Reviews
151 W Government St, STE D Brandon, MS 39042
View restaurantnext
The Cleaners by Pizza Shack of Brandon - 237 West Government Street
orange starNo Reviews
237 West Government Street Brandon, MS 39042
View restaurantnext
Cups in Brandon
orange starNo Reviews
1450 W Government St Suite D Brandon, MS 39042
View restaurantnext
Castlewoods Country Club - 403 Bradford Drive
orange starNo Reviews
403 Bradford Drive Brandon, MS 39047
View restaurantnext
Kenova Smokehouse
orange star4.5 • 15
640 Grants Ferry Road, Flowood, MS, USA Flowood, MS 39232
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Brandon
Flowood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 5 (13 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
No reviews yet
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Starkville
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston