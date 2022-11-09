A map showing the location of Burgers, Pies & Fries - JACKSONVILLE 1321 T P White DriveView gallery

Burgers, Pies & Fries - JACKSONVILLE 1321 T P White Drive

No reviews yet

1321 T P White Drive

Jacksonville, AR 72076

Order Again

Combos

SINGLE BURGER BASKET

$8.99

Fresh ground Brisket burger. Served with a large hand cut fry and a Lg drink

DOUBLE BURGER BASKET

$11.49

served with large fry large drink

PATTY MELT BASKET

$9.49

served with large fry large drink

DOUBLE PATTY MELT BASKET

$11.99

served with large fry large drink

KIDS BURGER BASKET

$7.19

kid patty served with Fry and drink

GRILLED CHEESE BASKET

$5.29

served with small fry small drink

CHICKEN SANDWICH BASKET

$9.49

served with large fry large drink

5PC STRIP BASKET

$10.99

served with Texas toast, large fry, large drink and 2 sauces

3 PC STRIP BASKET

$8.79

served with texas toast, large fry, large drink and one suaces

2PC STRIP BASKET

$5.99

served with small fry ,small drink and one sauce

BLT

$6.99

Jr burger lunch special

$10.99

Entree item

SINGLE BURGER

$6.99

sandwich only

DOUBLE BURGER

$9.49

sandwich only

PATTY MELT

$7.29

sandwich only

DOUBLE PATTY MELT

$9.79

sandwich only

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.49

sandwich only

5 PC STRIP

$7.99

chicken only

3PC STRIP

$5.49

chicken only

2 Pcs Strips

$3.49

FRIES

Hand cut fries

Grilled cheese

$3.99

BLT

$4.99

Kids Menu

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$3.99

sandwich only

GRILLED CHEESE BASKET

$5.29

served with small fry small drink

KIDS BURGER

$5.49

sandwich only

KIDS BURGER BASKET

$7.19

kid patty served with Fry and drink

KIDS 2PC STRIP

$3.49

chicken only

2PC STRIP BASKET

$5.99

served with small fry ,small drink and one sauce

Drinks

32 Oz

$2.89

Medium drink

$2.19

Small drink

$1.99

Water

$0.29

Milk

$1.49

COFFEE

$1.75

Black coffee 'caffeinated"

Light Ice

No Ice

Fried Pies

FRUIT PIE

$4.49

Fried pie

CREAM PIE

$4.49

Fried pie

FANCY PIE

$4.89

Fried pie

SAVORY PIE

$4.99

Fried pie

Day Old Pies

$2.25

SAVORY PIE MEAL

$7.99

Pi day Special 4 for $14

$14.00Out of stock

Custard Shake

SMALL SHAKE

$3.99

LARGE SHAKE

$4.79

Speciality Custard Shake

SMALL SPECIALTY SHAKE

$4.00

LARGE SPECIALTY SHAKE

$4.40

Floats

SMALL FLOAT

$3.99

LARGE FLOAT

$4.79

Vanillia custard

SMALL CUP

$2.89

LARGE CUP

$3.49

SUGAR CONE

$2.99

KID CONE

$1.89

Waffle cone

$3.99

Strawberry Topping

$0.50

Chocolate Topping

$0.50

Caramel Topping

$0.50

Butterscotch Topping

$0.50

Oreo Topping

$0.50

Dipping sauces

Housemade sauces

Extras

Side orders

Used Oil

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1321 T P White Drive, Jacksonville, AR 72076

Directions

Gallery

