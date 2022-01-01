- Home
Burgers Restaurant
1,644 Reviews
$$
6118 Minaret Road
Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546
Popular Items
O Salads
O Chicken Salad
Mixed greens | pineapple | raisins | tomato | red onion | walnuts | choice of dressing
O BBQ Chicken Salad
Char-broiled chicken breast | mixed greens | corn | black beans | tomato | shredded cheese | red onion | house BBQ sauce | ranch on the side
0 Caesar Salad
Mixed greens | Creamy Caesar
O Shrimp Caesar
Shrimp | mixed greens | Creamy Caesar
O Chicken Caesar
Chicken | mixed greens | Creamy Caesar
O Tuna Salad
Mixed greens | tomato | red onion
O Green Salad
Mixed greens | tomato | red onion | croutons | choice of dressing (no garlic bread)
O Hearty Stew and Salad
Hearty beef stew | house salad
O Ahi Salad
Sashimi grade seared thinly sliced Ahi tuna | mixed greens | Asian sesame seed dressing
O Sandwiches
O BBQ Beef
Roast beef | house BBQ sauce | French roll | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
O BBQ Turkey
All-natural oven roasted turkey | house BBQ sauce | French roll | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
O Beef Dip
Roast beef | au jus | French roll | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
O Turkey Dip
All-natural oven roasted turkey | au jus | French roll | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
O BLT
Hardwood smoked bacon | lettuce | tomato | mayo on the side | wheat bread | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
O Chicken Breast Sandwich
Char-broiled chicken breast | tomato | pickle | lettuce | house 1000 island on the side | toasted bun | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
O Pastrami
Hot pastrami | house spicy dill mustard | pickle on the side | French roll | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
O Pulled Pork
Pulled pork | house BBQ sauce | side of house slaw | sesame seed bun | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
O Tuna Sandwich
White Albacore tuna salad | lettuce | tomato | wheat bread | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
O Turkey Sandwich
All-natural oven roasted turkey | lettuce | tomato | mayo on the side | wheat bread | All natural oven roasted turkey with lettuce and tomato served on wheat bread with mayonnaise on the side | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries
O Burgers
O Beef Burger
1/3 pound fresh ground beef patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
O Cheesburger
1/3 pound fresh ground beef patty with cheese | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
O Bacon Cheesburger
1/3 pound fresh ground beef patty with cheese and bacon | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
O Turkey Burger
1/3 pound fresh ground turkey patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
O Bison Burger
1/3 pound fresh ground bison patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
O Veggie Burger
1/3 pound black bean chipotle patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
O Chili Burger
1/3 pound fresh ground beef patty topped with chili | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
O Mammoth Burger
1/2 pound fresh ground beef patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
O Mammoth Bison Burger
1/2 pound fresh ground bison patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
O Mammoth Turkey Burger
1/2 pound fresh ground turkey patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing
O Chili Size
1⁄2 lb. ground beef patty | chili & beans | shredded cheese | red onion | sour cream | served open-faced on sourdough
O Melts
O Patty Melt
1⁄2 lb. ground beef patty | sourdough | grilled onions | Cheddar | house 1000 island
O Tuna Melt
White albacore tuna | swiss | tomato | sourdough
O Veggie Melt
Grilled eggplant | grilled onions | roasted red pepper | Swiss | ranch | sourdough
O Short Rib Melt
House BBQ sauce | grilled onions | house 1000 island | toasted sourdough
O Turkey Patty Melt
1⁄2 lb. ground turkey patty | sourdough | grilled onions | Cheddar | house 1000 island
O Bison Patty Melt
1⁄2 lb. ground bison patty | sourdough | grilled onions | Cheddar | house 1000 island
O Dinners
O Burger Steak
1⁄2 lb. fresh ground beef char-broiled | grilled onions | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato
O 1/2 Rack Ribs
1/2 rack | Baby back pork ribs | house BBQ sauce | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato
O Full Rack Ribs
Full rack | Baby back pork ribs | house BBQ sauce | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato
O Ribs & Chicken
Baby back pork ribs | house BBQ sauce 1/2 rack | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato
O Half Chicken
Broiled half chicken | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato
O Veggie Skewers
Charbroiled cauliflower | broccoli | red onion | red bell peppers | mushrooms | roasted red pepper sauce for dipping | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato
O Bison Burger Steak
All-natural American Bison from Durham Ranch, WY | grilled onions | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato
O Wings
O Side Orders
O Kids
O Junior Burger
Plain or served with Swiss or Cheddar cheese | Served with your choice our house salad or French fries
O Grilled Cheese
Cheddar | grilled sourdough | Served with your choice our house salad or French fries
O Hot Dog
All Angus beef hot dog | toasted French roll | Served with your choice our house salad or French fries
O Junior Chicken Strips
Served with your choice our house salad or French fries
O Macaroni and Cheese
Served with your choice our house salad or French fries
O Desserts
O Extras
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
6118 Minaret Road, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546