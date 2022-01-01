Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Burgers Restaurant

1,644 Reviews

$$

6118 Minaret Road

Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546

O Cheesburger
O Bacon Cheesburger
O Patty Melt

O Salads

O Chicken Salad

$17.99

Mixed greens | pineapple | raisins | tomato | red onion | walnuts | choice of dressing

O BBQ Chicken Salad

$17.99

Char-broiled chicken breast | mixed greens | corn | black beans | tomato | shredded cheese | red onion | house BBQ sauce | ranch on the side

0 Caesar Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens | Creamy Caesar

O Shrimp Caesar

$16.99Out of stock

Shrimp | mixed greens | Creamy Caesar

O Chicken Caesar

$16.99

Chicken | mixed greens | Creamy Caesar

O Tuna Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens | tomato | red onion

O Green Salad

$6.99

Mixed greens | tomato | red onion | croutons | choice of dressing (no garlic bread)

O Hearty Stew and Salad

$16.99

Hearty beef stew | house salad

O Ahi Salad

$19.99

Sashimi grade seared thinly sliced Ahi tuna | mixed greens | Asian sesame seed dressing

O Sandwiches

O BBQ Beef

$17.99

Roast beef | house BBQ sauce | French roll | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries

O BBQ Turkey

$17.99

All-natural oven roasted turkey | house BBQ sauce | French roll | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries

O Beef Dip

$17.99

Roast beef | au jus | French roll | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries

O Turkey Dip

$17.99

All-natural oven roasted turkey | au jus | French roll | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries

O BLT

$15.99

Hardwood smoked bacon | lettuce | tomato | mayo on the side | wheat bread | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries

O Chicken Breast Sandwich

$17.99

Char-broiled chicken breast | tomato | pickle | lettuce | house 1000 island on the side | toasted bun | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries

O Pastrami

$17.99

Hot pastrami | house spicy dill mustard | pickle on the side | French roll | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries

O Pulled Pork

$16.99

Pulled pork | house BBQ sauce | side of house slaw | sesame seed bun | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries

O Tuna Sandwich

$15.99

White Albacore tuna salad | lettuce | tomato | wheat bread | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries

O Turkey Sandwich

$15.99

All-natural oven roasted turkey | lettuce | tomato | mayo on the side | wheat bread | All natural oven roasted turkey with lettuce and tomato served on wheat bread with mayonnaise on the side | Served with your choice of house salad or French fries

O Burgers

O Beef Burger

$15.99

1/3 pound fresh ground beef patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing

O Cheesburger

$16.99

1/3 pound fresh ground beef patty with cheese | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing

O Bacon Cheesburger

$18.99

1/3 pound fresh ground beef patty with cheese and bacon | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing

O Turkey Burger

$15.99

1/3 pound fresh ground turkey patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing

O Bison Burger

$20.99

1/3 pound fresh ground bison patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing

O Veggie Burger

$15.99

1/3 pound black bean chipotle patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing

O Chili Burger

$17.99

1/3 pound fresh ground beef patty topped with chili | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing

O Mammoth Burger

$17.99

1/2 pound fresh ground beef patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing

O Mammoth Bison Burger

$23.99

1/2 pound fresh ground bison patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing

O Mammoth Turkey Burger

$17.99

1/2 pound fresh ground turkey patty | served on a toasted sesame seed bun with lettuce | tomato | pickle | 1000 island dressing

O Chili Size

$19.99

1⁄2 lb. ground beef patty | chili & beans | shredded cheese | red onion | sour cream | served open-faced on sourdough

O Melts

O Patty Melt

$19.99

1⁄2 lb. ground beef patty | sourdough | grilled onions | Cheddar | house 1000 island

O Tuna Melt

$16.99

White albacore tuna | swiss | tomato | sourdough

O Veggie Melt

$15.99

Grilled eggplant | grilled onions | roasted red pepper | Swiss | ranch | sourdough

O Short Rib Melt

$19.99

House BBQ sauce | grilled onions | house 1000 island | toasted sourdough

O Turkey Patty Melt

$19.99

1⁄2 lb. ground turkey patty | sourdough | grilled onions | Cheddar | house 1000 island

O Bison Patty Melt

$23.99

1⁄2 lb. ground bison patty | sourdough | grilled onions | Cheddar | house 1000 island

O Dinners

O Burger Steak

$20.99

1⁄2 lb. fresh ground beef char-broiled | grilled onions | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato

O 1/2 Rack Ribs

$23.99

1/2 rack | Baby back pork ribs | house BBQ sauce | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato

O Full Rack Ribs

$29.99

Full rack | Baby back pork ribs | house BBQ sauce | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato

O Ribs & Chicken

$28.99

Baby back pork ribs | house BBQ sauce 1/2 rack | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato

O Half Chicken

$19.99

Broiled half chicken | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato

O Veggie Skewers

$15.99

Charbroiled cauliflower | broccoli | red onion | red bell peppers | mushrooms | roasted red pepper sauce for dipping | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato

O Bison Burger Steak

$25.99

All-natural American Bison from Durham Ranch, WY | grilled onions | Served with our house salad, freshly made garlic bread, and choice of French fries or baked potato

O Wings

O Wings Buffalo

Buffalo Hot Sauce

O Wings Volcano

Carolina Reaper Sauce

O Wings Matsu

Sweet and Spicy Sauce

O Wings BBQ

Tossed with our famous BBQ Sauce

O Wings Dry Rub

Caribbean Jerk dry rub

O Wings Plain

O Side Orders

O Stew Bowl

$9.99

O Soup Bowl

$6.99

O Chili

$8.99

O Garlic Bread

$5.99

O Baked Potato

$5.99

O 1/2 Fries

$5.99

O Full Fries

$7.99

O Onion Rings

$8.99Out of stock

O 1/2 Chili Fries

$7.99

O Full Chili Fries

$10.99

O 1/2 Cheese Fries

$8.99

O Full Cheese Fries

$11.99

O Kids

O Junior Burger

$13.99

Plain or served with Swiss or Cheddar cheese | Served with your choice our house salad or French fries

O Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Cheddar | grilled sourdough | Served with your choice our house salad or French fries

O Hot Dog

$10.99

All Angus beef hot dog | toasted French roll | Served with your choice our house salad or French fries

O Junior Chicken Strips

$10.99

Served with your choice our house salad or French fries

O Macaroni and Cheese

$9.99Out of stock

Served with your choice our house salad or French fries

O Desserts

O Vanilla Milk Shake

$8.25

O Chocolate Milk Shake

$8.25

O Vanilla Malt

$8.75

O Chocolate Malt

$8.75

O Apple Pie

$12.99

O Carrot Cake

$12.99

O 1 Scoop Vanilla

$5.95

O Extras

O Side Ranch

$0.50

O Side 1000 Island

$0.50

O Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

O Side Asian Sesame

$0.50

O Side Caesar

$0.50

O Side Buffalo (Medium)

$0.50

O Side Buffalo (Hot)

$0.50

Side Volcano

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

O N/A Beverages

O Coke

$3.50

O Diet Coke

$3.50

O Sprite

$3.50

O Rootbeer

$3.50

O Lemonade

$3.50

O Iced Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6118 Minaret Road, Mammoth Lakes, CA 93546

Directions

Gallery
Burgers Restaurant - Mammoth image

Map
