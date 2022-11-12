Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burgers & Bowls

4 Reviews

$$

7091 El Cajon Blvd

san diego, CA 92115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

garlic, lemon, parmesan

Baked Brie

Baked Brie

$12.00

honey, house granola, grilled bread

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$9.00

buttermilk, seasoned flour, deep fried and served with sambal aioli

Garbage Fries

Garbage Fries

$12.00

seasoned salt, cheddar, bacon, caramelized onion, house sauce, green onion

Family Meals

Burger Package

Burger Package

$29.99

Meal package serves two and includes: (can substitute grilled chicken breast - sandwiches must be prepared the same) 2 hamburgers with red onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato and house sauce *** 2 orders of french fries*** and choice of salad

Burgers

Nashville

Nashville

$8.99

dipped in seasoned flour and fried, with nashville hot oil, comeback sauce, slaw, pickle chips

Ranch Club

Ranch Club

$9.99

avocado, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato

Singin 'd Blues

Singin 'd Blues

$9.99

gorgonzola, bacon, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, house sauce

Bacon 'n Cheddar

Bacon 'n Cheddar

$9.99

bacon, letuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, house sauce

B 'n B

B 'n B

$9.99

gorgonzola, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, truffle aioli

Cold Bowls

Mixed Greens

Mixed Greens

$8.00

shredded carrot, watermelon radish, lemon vinaigrette gf

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$10.00

romaine, bacon, gorgonzola, tomato-thyme marmalade, buttermilk ranch gf

Burrata Salad

Burrata Salad

$12.00

baby greens & arugula, persimmon, balsamic vinaigrette gf, veg

Hot Bowls

Asian Bowl

Asian Bowl

$10.99

organic brown rice, stir fried vegetables(peppers, cabbage, zucchini, squash), sweet chile-soy sauce, cilantro, sambal aioli gf, vo

South of The Border Bowl

South of The Border Bowl

$10.99

basmati rice, pico de gallo, chipotle black beans, jalapeno ranch

All American Bowl

All American Bowl

$11.99

sage-arugula pesto, yukon potato mash,, roasted vegetables gf, veg

Signature Bowls

Nashville Chicken Bowl

Nashville Chicken Bowl

$15.99

breaded & fried chicken breast, hot oil, rigatoni with white cheddar & parmesan cheeses

Rigatoni Bolognese Bowl

Rigatoni Bolognese Bowl

$15.99

chicken fennel sausage, san marzano tomatoes, garlic, basil, parmesan

Blackened Salmon Bowl

Blackened Salmon Bowl

$18.99

roasted garlic-chile oil, basmati rice, roasted vegetables

Chicken Katsu Bowl

Chicken Katsu Bowl

$15.99

fried chicken breast, tonkatsu sauce, rice, slaw

Fries

House Fries

House Fries

$3.49

seasoned salt

Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$6.49

seasoned salt, garlic oil, fried & fresh garlic, green onion

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$7.49

kosher salt, parmesan, truffle oil, green onion

Garbage Fries

Garbage Fries

$12.00

seasoned salt, cheddar, bacon, caramelized onion, house sauce, green onion

Concretes

Brownie

Brownie

$6.00

house baked brownie pieces mixed with vanilla ice cream topped with whipped cream & salt caramel

A la Mode Concrete

A la Mode Concrete

$6.00

Cold Beverages

Fountain Soda

$2.99

choice of coke, diet coke or sprite

Lemongrass-Ginger Lemonade

$3.99

house made

Iced Tea

$2.99

freshly brewed

Sides

Extra Aioli

$0.75

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Kid's Meals

Kid's Burger

$8.99

ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato & fries

Kid's Mac 'n Cheese

$7.79

rigatoni with white cheddar & parmesan cheeses

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Terra American Bistro Brings this virtual restaurant to you featuring sandwiches, cold & hot bowls, concretes

Website

Location

7091 El Cajon Blvd, san diego, CA 92115

Directions

Gallery
Burgers & Bowls image
Burgers & Bowls image
Burgers & Bowls image

Similar restaurants in your area

terra american bistro
orange starNo Reviews
7091 El Cajon Blvd San Diego, CA 92115
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's La Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
6950 Alvarado Rd. San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Corbin's Q - 6548 El Cajon Blvd
orange star4.2 • 1,984
6548 El Cajon Blvd San Diego, CA 92115
View restaurantnext
Smokey and the Brisket Custom BBQ
orange star4.0 • 470
5465 lake murray la mesa, CA 91942
View restaurantnext
Cali BBQ - - Aztec Food Hub
orange starNo Reviews
6334 El Cajon Boulevard San Diego, CA 92115
View restaurantnext
The Radical Beet - Inside of The Aztec Food Hub
orange starNo Reviews
6334 El Cajon Boulevard San Diego, CA 92115
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in san diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near san diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston