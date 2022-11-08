Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches

Burgers@ Apollo

review star

No reviews yet

4531 Telfair Boulevard

#108

Camp Springs, MD 20746

Original Burgers@
Onion Rings

Original Burgers@

$11.45

Fresh ground Angus beef burger on a brioche bun. Select your toppings.

The Apollo

$15.45

Two (2) fresh ground Angus beef burgers on a Moab roll (sesame seed bun), American cheese, lettuce, onions, pickles and Burgers@ sauce.

Sugarbear Sliders

$11.45

Two (2) fresh ground Angus beef sliders on brioche buns, mustard, relish and onions.

Jive Turkey

$11.25

Turkey patty on a brioche bun. Select your toppings.

The DMV

$11.75

Fresh crispy chicken breast on a brioche bun, lettuce, pickles and mambo sauce.

Beltway BLT

$7.75

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on brioche bun.

Beyond Burgers@

$11.75

Burgers@ version of the Impossible Burger. Select your toppings.

Potomac Garden Burger

$11.25

Veggie patty on a brioche bun, lettuce, pickled onions, avocado and Burgers@ sauce.

Soufeast Seafood Burger

$15.75

Fresh whiting fish and shrimp blended with Huntley's Dippin' Sauce on a brioche bun, lettuce, tomato and Burgers@ sauce.

The Bay Filet

$11.45

(2) Pieces of fried whiting, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun.

Meals

(4) Fresh crispy chicken tenders and fries
DMV Crispy Tender Meal

$11.75

Four (4) crispy chicken tenders and fries.

DMV Crispy Tenders (no fries)

$9.75

Four (4) fresh crispy chicken tenders

Burgers@ Kids Meals

Slider Combo

$7.75

One (1) Angus beef slider on a brioche bun, with ketchup, mustard and pickles; and fries.

Crispy Tender Combo

$7.75

Two (2) crispy chicken tenders and fries.

Sides

Fries

$3.45
Onion Rings

$4.45

Five (5) onion rings

Sides of Sauces

All sandwiches, fries, and meals come with one free sauce on the side. Additional sauces are $0.30 each.

Burgers@ Sauce

$0.30

Sweet and smoky chipotle aioli

Peri Peri Sauce

$0.30

Tangy blend of Peri Peri chilis and spices

Boom Boom Sauce

$0.30

Chili peppers, garlic and mustard

Mambo Sauce

$0.30

Sweet, sticky and tangy tomato base sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.30

Honey Mustard

$0.30

Ranch

$0.30

Desserts

Plain Decadence Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

One (1) plain cinnamon roll with icing by Sweet Fields.

Pralines & Cream Cinnamon Roll

$7.00Out of stock

One (1) pralines and cream cinnamon roll by Sweet Fields. **Contains walnuts**

Cookies & Cream Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

One (1) cookies and cream cinnamon roll by Sweet Fields.

Red Velvet Cinnamon Roll

$7.00Out of stock

One (1) red velvet cinnamon roll by Sweet Fields.

Strawberry Crunch Cake

$6.50

One (1) slice of strawberry cake with shortbread cookie icing by Kreative K Desserts.

Lemon Cake

$5.75Out of stock

One (1) slice of lemon cake with lemon icing by Kreative K Desserts.

Banana Pudding

$7.00

Banana pudding by Kreative K Desserts.

Fountain Soda

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Cherry Coke

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.25

Fanta Orange

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.75

Vital Hydro Alkaline Water

$2.00

Milkshakes

VAnilla

$6.00
Chocolate City

$6.00
Shoreberry (Strawberry)

$6.00Out of stock

Floats

**Limited time only.

Root Beer Float

$5.75

Orange Creamsicle Float

$5.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Burgers@ is a restaurant brand inspired by the GO-GO Music culture of Washington, DC, specializing in hand-crafted burgers, shakes and fries. The restaurant's interior decor and menu sets the tone for paying homage to local DMV musicians, politicians, and influencers. The ambience is all about good food and good music. Come dine with us and "TASTE THE CULTURE"!

Website

Location

4531 Telfair Boulevard, #108, Camp Springs, MD 20746

Directions

