Burger Spot - Forest Hills

Popular Items

Fries
Cheese Burger
Burger

Sandwiches

Marinated & hand-coated All Natural Boneless Chicken Breast served crispy in a soft, toasted sesame bun with a choice of your toppings
Burger

Burger

$11.99

(8oz) Two 100% Beef all natural fresh, hand-formed smashed patties hot off the grill and served on a soft, toasted sesame seed bun with a choice of your toppings.

Cheese Burger

$13.49

(8 oz) American-style vegan cheese melted between two fresh patties and placed on a soft, toasted sesame seed bun with a choice of your toppings

Oklahoma Onion Burger

$12.99

(8 oz) Freshly chopped onions smashed into both patties on the grill. Adding a charred, yet caramelized flavor to the burger. Served on a soft, toasted sesame seed bun with a choice of your toppings.

Little Burger

$8.99

(4 oz) One 100% Beef all natural fresh, hand-formed smashed patty hot off the grill and served on a soft, toasted sesame seed bun with a choice of your toppings.

Little Cheese Burger

$9.99

(4oz) American-style vegan cheese melted over one fresh patty and placed on a soft, toasted sesame seed bun with a choice of your toppings

Little Oklahoma Onion Burger

$9.49

(4 oz) Freshly chopped onions smashed into the patty on the grill. Adding a charred, yet caramelized flavor to the burger. Served on a soft, toasted sesame seed bun with a choice of your toppings.

Chick N' Beef Burger

$13.49

Hmm, can't decide between chicken or beef? Have both together! This is a Juicy Crispy Chicken cutlet topped with a 4oz Beef patty. Served on a soft, toasted sesame bun with a choice of your toppings.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

All Natural Boneless Chicken Breast marinated & hand-coated in flour. Served crispy in a soft, toasted sesame bun with a choice of your toppings

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

All Natural Boneless Chicken Breast. Marinated, hand-coated & topped with Cajun Seasoning & served crispy in a soft, toasted sesame bun with a choice of your toppings

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Marinated All Natural boneless chicken breast grilled for a tender and juicy taste, served on a toasted sesame bun with a choice of your toppings.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$9.99

(4oz) 100% Plant-Based Beyond Burger® From Beyond Meat® served on a soft, toasted sesame bun with a choice of your toppings.

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$5.99Out of stock
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$4.99

Sides

Fries

$4.99

Hand Cut Never Frozen

Cajun Fries

$4.99

Hand Cut Never Frozen

Falafel Balls

$4.99Out of stock

6 Balls

Steakhouse Style Onion Rings

$4.99
Crispy Chicken Bites

Crispy Chicken Bites

$9.99

Fried Chicken Wings

$9.99

Shakes

Vanilla

Vanilla

$7.99

16 oz plant based milk

Chocolate

$7.99Out of stock

16 oz

Strawberry

$7.99

16 oz

Black & White

Black & White

$7.99Out of stock

16 oz plant based milk

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.99

16.9 oz

Passion Ice Tea Lemonade

$2.99Out of stock

(16 oz)

Peach Snapple

$2.99Out of stock

16 oz

Coke

$1.99

Can

Diet Coke

$1.99

Can

Coke Zero

$1.99

Can

Lemon Snapple

$2.99

16 oz

Diet Peach Snapple

$2.99Out of stock

16 oz

Diet Lemon Snapple

$2.99

16 oz

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Can

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Can

Sprite

$1.99

Can

Sunkist

$1.99

Can

Seltzer

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Glatt Kosher Smash Burgers, Chicken Sandwiches, Falafel Sandwiches, Hot Dogs & More

Location

6429 108th Street, Forest Hills, NY 11375

Directions

Gallery
Burger Spot image
Burger Spot image
Burger Spot image

