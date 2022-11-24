Main picView gallery
Burgers

Burgerteca

625 Reviews

$$

403 Blue Star

San Antonio, TX 78204

Order Again

Burgers & Hot Dogs

Al Pastor Burger

Al Pastor Burger

$10.75

Beef patty with Al Pastor seasoning, grilled pineapple, tomatillo ketchup, manchego cheese, onion, cabbage & cilantro.

Oaxaca Burger

Oaxaca Burger

$10.75

Beef patty, mole negro, black beans, pickled red onions, avocado & queso fresco.

Chile con Queso Burger

Chile con Queso Burger

$10.25

Beef patty, chile con queso, black beans, tomato, cilantro, chipotle lime mayo & house made corn chips.

Big Tex Classic

Big Tex Classic

$9.25

Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, tomatillo ketchup & chipotle lime mayo.

La Veggie Burger

La Veggie Burger

$11.75

House made patty with roasted beets, queso fresco, poblanos, corn, barley grains, jalapeno lime mayo, cabbage, pickled red onions, tomato & avocado crema.

Chicken Chipotle Burger

Chicken Chipotle Burger

$12.50

Grilled marinated chicken breast, chipotle lime mayo, tomato, lettuce, onion & avocado crema.

Mexican Street Dog

Mexican Street Dog

$7.49

Beef dog wrapped in bacon, tomatillo ketchup, manchego cheese, diced tomato, pickled jalapeno & diced onion.

Sliders Trio

$15.45

Pacifica Burger

$12.50

Chilaquiles Burger

$12.50

Krispy Dog

$9.49

Chiles En Nogada Hotdog

$11.95Out of stock

Norteno Burger

$13.75Out of stock

Thanksgiving Burger with Sweet Potatoe Fries

$10.25

Fries & Chips

Mole Fries

Mole Fries

$8.25

Fries topped with mole, queso fresco, crema & pickled red onion.

Chile con Queso Fries

Chile con Queso Fries

$8.75

Fries topped with chile con queso, diced tomato, bacon & tomatillo ketchup.

Big Tex Nachos

Big Tex Nachos

$8.49

Corn chips, queso, crema, jalapeno & pickled red onion.

French Fries

French Fries

$5.95

Chips & Chile con Queso

$8.49

Chips & Salsa

$6.49

Popcorn

$1.50

Sweet Potatoe Fries

$6.49

Dulce Fritas

$9.00

Tator Tots Ala Mexicana

$9.00

Salads

Chop Salad

Chop Salad

$12.95

Grilled chicken, greens, diced tomato, bacon, tortilla chips, avocado, queso fresco & cilantro dressing.

Kids Menu

Kid Chz Burger With Fries

$6.95

Chicken Nuggets with Fries

$7.49

Hot Dog with Fries

$6.49

Cheese Quesadillas with Fries

$5.95

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Mountain Dew

$3.25

Big Red

$3.25

Orange Crush

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Pepsi (Bottle)

$3.25

Topo Chico

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Crush (Bottle)

$3.50

Aquafina

$2.00

Aguas Frescas

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Rockstar

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Cocktails

Margarita Frozen

Margarita Frozen

$9.00

Margarita Rocks

$9.00

Flag Margarita 16oz

$10.00

Flag Margarita 24oz

$15.00

Sangria

$9.00

Cantarito

$9.00

Kit Margarita Regular

$42.00

Beer-Rita

$8.50

El Pepino Fresco

$12.00

La Paloma

$10.00

Margarita Pitcher

$42.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Red Bull Rita

$12.00

Jumbo Rita

$15.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Herradura Marg

$13.00

Jack Daniels Margarita

$11.00

Mangonada

$12.00

Dos Rita/corona Rita

$13.00

Titos.limonada

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
A dining experience built around America’s most widely consumed food item…the Hamburger. Burgerteca transforms this piece of Americana and showcases Mexico’s interior in a creative and fun environment. Our burgers capture interior Mexico using indigenous ingredients, distinct styles, and regional iconic and celebratory dishes.

Main pic

