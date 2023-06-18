Burgher Burger 15642
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
From the creators of dO wood-fired, comes another "food junkys" hot spot, but this time for burgers. 'BurgherBurger represents the "Yinzers" of the world, you know the kind, people who work hard, love their city, and demand awesome food! Welcome to 'BurgherBurger where good friends meet for great food...
Location
108 4th Street, Irwin, PA 15642
Gallery