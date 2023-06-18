Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burgher Burger 15642

review star

No reviews yet

108 4th Street

Irwin, PA 15642

FOOD

Appetizers

Nashville Chili

Nashville Chili

$4.99

Our homemade, sweet then hot chili. Topped with Fritos, sour cream, and cheddar cheese.

Nacho Mamas Nachos

Nacho Mamas Nachos

$9.99

Nacho cheese, Nashville Chili, Green peppers, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole, all on top of tri-colored, fresh fried, corn tortilla chips.

Sweet & Hot Chicken Nachos

Sweet & Hot Chicken Nachos

$9.99

Nacho cheese, diced chicken, pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos, sour cream, and our secret sweet sauce, all topped on fresh fried, tri-color, corn tortilla chips.

Chicken BBQ Fries

$8.99

Our fresh cut fries, topped with cheddar cheese sauce, our house special BBQ sauce, diced chicken, and sour cream.

Pork BBQ Fries

Pork BBQ Fries

$8.99

Our fresh cut fries, topped with cheddar cheese sauce, our house special BBQ sauce, house made pulled pork, and pickle slaw.

Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.25

Our signature, fresh cut fries. Unseasoned. Toppings extra.

Cheese Fries

$5.25

Our fresh cut fries topped with a heaping amount of cheddar cheese sauce!

Loaded Cheese Fries

Loaded Cheese Fries

$6.99

Our fresh cut fries, topped with cheddar cheese sauce, bacon, and sour cream.

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Provolone sticks

$5.99

Pretzel Nuggets

$4.99

Spicy Cheese Curds

$5.99
Onion Ring Appetizer

Onion Ring Appetizer

$5.99

Crispy, fried onion rings done in a stout beer batter.

Kettle Chips

$2.99

Breaded cauliflower

$5.99

Salads

Miami Chicken Salad

$10.99

Bed of romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, diced celery, fresh cut fries, and fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with spicy ranch dressing on the side unless otherwise chosen.

Moonwalker Salad

$10.99

Bed of romaine lettuce topped with balsamic marinated tomatoes, cucumber, fresh whole mozzarella, balsamic glaze, and fresh cut fries. Served with balsamic dressing on the side unless otherwise chosen.

Madi's Chicken Salad

$10.99

Bed of romaine lettuce topped with cucumber, diced tomato, sliced avocado, mozzarella cheese, fresh cut fries, and a grilled chicken breast. Served with BBQ Ranch on the side unless otherwise chosen.

#13 Steak Salad

#13 Steak Salad

$13.99

Bed of romaine lettuce topped with cucumber, crumbled bleu cheese, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, roasted red peppers, fresh cut fries, and perfectly grilled and seasoned sirloin steak. Served with ranch dressing on the side unless otherwise chosen.

Gram's Side Salad

Gram's Side Salad

$3.99

Our side salad, just like Gram used to make! Romaine lettuce, diced tomato, diced white onion, cucumber, and Gram's special seasoning. Served with oil & vinegar dressing unless otherwise chosen.

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served with fresh-cut fries.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Two of our fried chicken breasts, tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with sliced bleu cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served on our signature bun with fire mayo.

Charlie Floyd Sandwich

Charlie Floyd Sandwich

$12.99

Our house made pulled pork, slow cooked with our house special BBQ sauce, and topped with 2 slices of thick cut bacon, pickle slaw, and extra BBQ sauce. Served on our signature bun.

Irwin Cheese Steak Sandwich

Irwin Cheese Steak Sandwich

$12.99

Available with either beef or chicken. Our "Irwin" beef cheesesteak comes with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and green peppers, and topped with cheddar cheese sauce. "Dave's" chicken cheesesteak comes with sauteed onions, mushrooms, and roasted red peppers, and topped with provolone cheese and our pesto mayo. Both served on a buttered and grilled hoagie bun.

Dave's Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.99
DMB BBQ Chicken Sandwich

DMB BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Two fried chicken breasts tossed in our house special BBQ sauce. Served on our signature bun and topped with pickle slaw and our house BB sauce.

Rosa Linda Sandwich

Rosa Linda Sandwich

$12.99

Two grilled chicken breasts, two thick-cut pieces of bacon, provolone cheese, fresh avocado, and house BB Sauce. All served on our signature bun with lettuce and tomato. This one's sure to please!

Sunny Mushroom

Sunny Mushroom

$11.99

Our specialty made, hardwood smoked portabella caps, grilled to perfection, with roasted red peppers and provolone cheese. Served on our signature bun with lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo.

Val's Veggie

Val's Veggie

$11.99

A 4 ounce, thick and tall, veggie burger, grilled golden brown with roasted red peppers and topped with provolone cheese. Served on our signature bun with lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo.

Po' Boy

$12.99

Our buttered and grilled hoagie bun topped with golden fried shrimp and seasoned with Old Bay seasoning. Comes with lettuce, tomato, fire mayo, and your choice of side.

Fish Fish

$12.99

Scallop po boy

$13.99

Burgers

All burgers are served with our fresh-cut fries.
THE Burgher

THE Burgher

$11.99

This "Burgher" is why we're here! Our signature, namesake burger is two all-beef steak burgers, two pieces of American cheese, and sauteed "Yinz" (onions), cooked and seasoned to perfection! Served on our signature bun with lettuce, tomato, and house BB sauce.

Buster Burger

Buster Burger

$12.99

Ham, salami, provolone cheese, and two all-beef steak patties. All on our signature bun with lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo.

Caruso Burger

Caruso Burger

$12.99

Fresh ovaline mozzarella, balsamic marinated tomatoes, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze with two all-beef steak patties. Served on our signature bun with lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo.

Dragon Burger

Dragon Burger

$12.99

Grilled fresh jalapeno, two thick cut slices of bacon, and spicy ghostpepper cheese, all on two all-beef steak patties. Served on our signature bun with lettuce, tomato, and fire mayo.

Eilenburger

Eilenburger

$12.99

Grilled fresh pineapple, two thick cut slices of bacon, provolone cheese, and a drizzle of our Hawaiian BBQ sauce, all on top of two all-beef steak patties. Served on our signature bun with lettuce, tomato, and Aloha mayo.

Jaxson's Bacon Burger

Jaxson's Bacon Burger

$12.99

Two thick cut slices of bacon and cheddar cheese on two perfectly cooked and seasoned, all-beef steak patties. Served on our signature bun with lettuce, tomato, and our house BB sauce.

Junkman Burger

Junkman Burger

$12.99

A little bit of everything on this burger! Two thick cut slices of bacon, an over-easy fried egg, pickle slaw, cheddar, Swiss, American cheese, and two all-beef steak patties. Served on our signature bun with lettuce, tomato, and house BB sauce.

MANDER Burger

MANDER Burger

$12.99

This burger is near and dear to our hearts here at Burgher Burger. Two slices of thick cut bacon, two all-beef steak patties, and creamy brie cheese. Served on our signature bun with lettuce, tomato, and MANDER (raspberry) mayo.

Mitchell Burger

Mitchell Burger

$12.99

From our friends out West! Pastrami, Swiss, caramelized "yinz" (onions), and two all-beef steak patties. Served on our signature bun with lettuce, tomato, and house BB Sauce.

Nolans BBQ Burger

$12.99

Two thick cut slices of bacon, house made pulled pork, cheddar cheese, and two all-beef steak patties. Served on our signature bun with lettuce, tomato, and our house special BBQ sauce.

Sneeder Burger

Sneeder Burger

$12.99

Grilled mushrooms, caramelized "yinz" (onions), Swiss cheese, and two all-beef steak patties. Served on our signature bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion jam dressing.

Steve's Breakfast Burger

Steve's Breakfast Burger

$12.99

Two thick cut slices of bacon, over-easy fried egg, and two all-beef steak patties. Served on our signature bun with lettuce, tomato, and maple mayo. No charge for adding one (1) cheese of choice to the burger, but recommended without.

St Pattys Burger

$12.99

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$5.99

An all-beef steak patty with American cheese and a side of fries. Comes with your choice of kids sized drink. Ages 10 and under.

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Grilled hot dog and side of fries. Comes with your choice of a kids size drink. Ages 10 and under.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Two slices of American cheese on grilled white bread. Comes with fries and your choice of a kids sized drink. Ages 10 and under.

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Fried chicken breast cut into strips and a side of fries. Comes with your choice of a kids sized drink. Ages 10 and under.

DRINKS

Coke

$2.59

Diet Coke

$2.59

Cherry Coke

$2.59

Sprite

$2.59

Dr. Pepper

$2.59

Root Beer

$2.59

Hi-C Orange

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.59

Iced Tea

$2.59

Coffee

$2.59

Hot Chocolate

$2.59

Bottle of Water

$1.59

Bottles

$2.59

Please specify choice: Gatorade, Sweet Tea, Raspberry Tea, or Peach Tea.

Arnold Palmer

$2.59

Kids Drink

$1.00

Please specify choice: Any fountain drink, fresh brewed tea, milk, or apple juice.

Hot Tea

$2.59

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Water

Java Monster

$3.75

Gatorade

$1.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

From the creators of dO wood-fired, comes another "food junkys" hot spot, but this time for burgers. 'BurgherBurger represents the "Yinzers" of the world, you know the kind, people who work hard, love their city, and demand awesome food! Welcome to 'BurgherBurger where good friends meet for great food...

Website

Location

108 4th Street, Irwin, PA 15642

Directions

Gallery
Burgher Burger 15642 image
Burgher Burger 15642 image
Burgher Burger 15642 image

