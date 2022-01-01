Burgie's Bowling, LLC.
145 Vincent Ave
Chappell, NE 69129
Popular Items
Burgers
Hamburger
6 oz. Fresh All Beef Burger Patty Served on a Toasted Bun
Cheeseburger
6 .oz Fresh all Beef Burger Patty Served with your Choice of Cheese on a Toasted Bun
Bacon Cheeseburger
Fresh all Beef Burger Patty Served with a piece of Bacon, Your Choice of Cheese and Side
Grilled Onion & Mushroom Burger
Fresh all Beef Burger Patty Served with Grilled Onion and Mushrooms with your choice of side
Patty Melt
Fresh all Beef Patty served with American and Provolon Cheese, Grilled onion on Toasted Rye Bread
Cowboy Burger
Fresh All Beef Patty topped with Bacon, Grilled Onion, Jalapenos, Ranch and BBq suace
Deluxe Sides
Onion Rings
Batter Onion Rings Deep Fried
Cheesy Fries
Fresh Cut French Fries Covered in Melted Chedder and Mozzerella Cheese
Cottage Cheese
2% Low Curd Cottage Cheese
Sweet Potato Fries
Steak Cut Sweat Potato Fries Deep Fried
Baked Potato
Russet Potato Baked
Side Salad
Ice Berge Lettuce with Carrots,Red Cabbage,Mixed shredded Cheddar and Mozzerlla Cheese, Sliced Tomato
Dessert
Fryer Baskets
Chicken Strips
Four Chicken Strips served with your choice of Side
Rocky Mountain Oyster
Breaded Rocky Mountain Oysters Served with Cocktail Sauce and HorseRadish
Fish and Chips
Three ( 3 ) Beer Breaded Cod filets Fried and served with lemon, Tarter Sauce, and Malt Vinegar
Coconut Shrimp Basket
Breaded Shrimp Fried and served with your choice of Side
Popcorn Shrimp
Chicken Nuggets
Kids Menu
Chicken Nuggets
4 Piece Chicken Nuggets served with a side of your choice
Kids Burger
Fresh All Beef Burger Patty Served on a Toasted Bun
Personal Pizza
5" Personal Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza and a choice of side
Chicken Strips
3 Pieces of Chicken tenders served with choice of sauce and side
Salad
Garden Salad
Ice Berge Lettuce with Carrots,Red Cabbage,Mixed shredded Cheddar and Mozzerlla Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Sliced Dill Pickle and Hard Boild Egg
Steak Salad
Grilled Steak and Onion on top of a Garden Salad and Choice of Dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast or Two Breaded Chicken Strips on top of Garden Salad and your Choice of Dressing
Club Salad
Sliced Turkey, Ham, and Bacon on top of a Garden Salad and Choice of Dressing
Grilled/Garlic Shrimp Salad
Grilled or Garlic Seasoned Shrimp on top of a Garden Salad and Choice of Dressing
Side Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Melted Provolon and American Cheese between buttery Texas Toast
Philly Steak Hoagie
Philly Steak meat served with Swiss Cheese and Grilled Onions and Green Peppers
Club Melt
Grilled Cheese with Turkey, Ham meat and Bacon
Classic BLT
Crispy Bacon, Green Leaf Lettuce and Sliced Tomato served on Toasted bread and Mayo
Turkey Bacon Melt
Melted American, Provlone Cheese topped with Hot Turkey meat and Crispy Bacon
Chicken Sandwhich
Grilled/Crispy Chicken served with leafy Green Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
Burgies Rueben
Corned Beef, Pepper Jack, Provlone Cheese with Grilled Sauerkraut, Thousand Island and Bistro sauce on Rye Bread
Burgies Red Ruebene
Corned Beef, Pepper Jack, Provlone Cheese with Grilled Sauerkraut, Rasberry Chipolte sauce on Rye Bread
Ranch House Hoagie
Grilled Philly Style Chicken meat, topped with Crispy Bacon, Melted Mozzerella Cheese on a toasted Hoagie bun and Ranch Dressing
Classic Club Sandwich
Handmade Sandwhich
Side
Smothered Fries
Philly Steak Frys
Philly Steak meat served with Swiss Cheese and Grilled Onions and Green Peppers on top of Fresh Cut Fries
Cowboy French Frys
Fresh Cut Fries drizzled with Ranch and BBq Dressing, topped with Fresh Ground Beef, Grilled Onions, Crispy Bacon and Mozzerella Cheese
Ranch House Frys
Fresh Cut Fries Drizzled with Ranch dressing and topped with Philly Style Chicken, Crispy Bacon and Mozzerella Cheese
Cajun Chicken Fries
Cajun Shrimp Fries
Buffalo Chicken Frys
Starters
Breaded Mushrooms
Breaded Murshrooms Deep Fried
Cheddar Jalepeno Spudz
Tator Tot infused with Cheddar Cheese and Jalepeno
Breaded Cauliflower
Cauliflower breaded and golden fried
Chips and Salsa
Made-to-order fried corn tortilla chips and fresh home-made salsa
Jalapeno Poppers
Whole Jalapeno stuffed with cheese, battered, and deep fried
Fried Pickles
Kosher Dill Pickle Chips breaded in four and seasonings and deep fried
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella Cheese sticks fried and battered. Served with ranch or marinara sauce
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin cheese bits breaded and deep fried
1/2lb Wings Bone - In
1st and 2nd Joint Wings Deep fried and sauced
1/2lb Bonless Wings
Breaded White Chicken Meat
Spicy Cheese Curds
Fried Okra
Mac N Cheese Bites
Daily Specials
BBQ Plate
Bbq Roast Beef Sandwich
Beef Stroganoff
Bone In Hot Wing
Boneless Hot Wings
Burgie's Rueber
Carnita Tacos
Cheeseburger
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken Fried Chicken Steak
Chili Beans
Corn Beef and Hash
Country Fried Steak
Country Smothered Fries
Cowboy Brisket Burger
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Daily Soup
Daily Special - 12oz Beef Loin Steak
Daily Special - Meatloaf
Daily Special- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Enchilada Casserole
Fish Sandwich
Fried Chicken
Battered in Honey Breading Breast, Drum Stick, Thigh, and Wing
Goulash
Guacamole Burger
Gunnies Beef Stew
Hamburger
Meatball Hoagie
Nachos
Open Face Turkey Sandwich
Pancake
Pork Green Chili
Pot Roast
Prime Rib
Prime Rib Sandwhich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Quesadilla
Reuber
Salisbury Steak
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Sloppy Joe
Smothered Beef and Bean Burrito
Soup
Spaghetti
Taco Salad
Tacos
Toastada
Tuna Melt
Tamales
Mexican Smothered Fries
Beef Brisket Sandwhich
Soda
Pepsi
12oz
Diet Pepsi
12oz
Cherry Pepsi
12oz
Dr Pepper
12oz
Mt Dew
12oz
Sierra Mist
12oz
Pink Lemonade
12oz
Rootbeer
Bottled 12oz
Lemonade
Bottled 12oz
Aquafina Bottled Water
Bottled 12oz
Water
Ice Tea
Coffee
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
V-8 Juice
Milk
Hot Tea
Bottled Soda
Bang
Hot Drink
Milk Shake
Kenya Coffee
Breakfast
1 Egg
Served with your choice of Hash Browns or Home Fryss,Bacon or Sausage, and Pancake or Toast
2 Egg's
Served with your choice of Hash Browns or Home Fryss,Bacon or Sausage, and Pancake or Toast
3 Egg's
Served with your choice of Hash Browns or Home Fryss,Bacon or Sausage, and Pancake or Toast
Cheese Omelette
2 Scrambled Eggs, topped with Shredded Mozzerella Cheese and Cheddar
Ham & Cheese Omelette
2 Scrambled Eggs with Cooked Diced Ham and topped with Shredded Mazerella and Cheddar Cheese
Denver Omelette
2 Scrambled Eggs with Green Peppers, Onions, Ham and Shredded Mazerella and Cheddar cheese
Veggie Omelette
2 Scrambled Eggs with Green Peppers, Tomato, Onion, and Mushrooms
Everything Omelette
2 Scrambled Eggs with Bacon, Sausage, Green Pepper,Onion,Tomato and Mushrooms
French Toast
Two Pieces of Cinnamon Brioche bread, served with Eggs, Bacon, Sausage and topped with Maple syrup or Bacon brown sugar syrup
Short Stack
2 Pancakes served with Sausage or Bacon
Tall Stack
3 Pancakes served with Sausage or Bacon
Waffle
Belgain Waffle served with Bacon or Sausage
Biscut & Gravy
Two Buttermilk Biscuts smothered in Country Gravy and Served with 2 Egs, Hash Browns, and your choice of bacon
Chicken Fried Steak
Chicken Fried Steak smothered in Country Gravy and served with 2 eggs, Hash Browns, and your choice of Bacon or Sausage
Sandwich
Corn Beef and Hash
A la Carte
Daily Special
Pie’s and Pastry’s
Burgers
Fry Basket
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
A Family restaurant that serves daily specials, with a Reception room available for private events or parties. And a Bowling alley for entertainment.
