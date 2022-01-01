Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Burgie's Bowling, LLC.

review star

No reviews yet

145 Vincent Ave

Chappell, NE 69129

Popular Items

1/2lb Wings Bone - In
Cheese Curds
Cheeseburger

Burgers

Hamburger

$9.00

6 oz. Fresh All Beef Burger Patty Served on a Toasted Bun

Cheeseburger

$10.00

6 .oz Fresh all Beef Burger Patty Served with your Choice of Cheese on a Toasted Bun

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

Fresh all Beef Burger Patty Served with a piece of Bacon, Your Choice of Cheese and Side

Grilled Onion & Mushroom Burger

$11.00

Fresh all Beef Burger Patty Served with Grilled Onion and Mushrooms with your choice of side

Patty Melt

$11.00

Fresh all Beef Patty served with American and Provolon Cheese, Grilled onion on Toasted Rye Bread

Cowboy Burger

$12.00

Fresh All Beef Patty topped with Bacon, Grilled Onion, Jalapenos, Ranch and BBq suace

Deluxe Sides

Onion Rings

$3.50

Batter Onion Rings Deep Fried

Cheesy Fries

$3.50

Fresh Cut French Fries Covered in Melted Chedder and Mozzerella Cheese

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

2% Low Curd Cottage Cheese

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.25

Steak Cut Sweat Potato Fries Deep Fried

Baked Potato

$3.50

Russet Potato Baked

Side Salad

$3.50

Ice Berge Lettuce with Carrots,Red Cabbage,Mixed shredded Cheddar and Mozzerlla Cheese, Sliced Tomato

Dessert

Pie

1 Slice of Pie

Brownie Ala mode

$3.00

1 slice of Brownie, 2 Scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream, topped with Choclate Syrup

Deep Fried Oreos

$5.00

5 Oreo's Deep Fried in batter topped with Powdered Sugar

Blue Berry Muffin

$1.50

Cinnamon Rill

$2.50

Ice Cream Cone

$2.00

Fryer Baskets

Chicken Strips

$10.50+

Four Chicken Strips served with your choice of Side

Rocky Mountain Oyster

$12.00

Breaded Rocky Mountain Oysters Served with Cocktail Sauce and HorseRadish

Fish and Chips

$9.00

Three ( 3 ) Beer Breaded Cod filets Fried and served with lemon, Tarter Sauce, and Malt Vinegar

Coconut Shrimp Basket

$11.00

Breaded Shrimp Fried and served with your choice of Side

Popcorn Shrimp

$10.00

Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

4 Piece Chicken Nuggets served with a side of your choice

Kids Burger

$5.00

Fresh All Beef Burger Patty Served on a Toasted Bun

Personal Pizza

$5.00

5" Personal Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza and a choice of side

Chicken Strips

$5.00

3 Pieces of Chicken tenders served with choice of sauce and side

Salad

Garden Salad

$4.50

Ice Berge Lettuce with Carrots,Red Cabbage,Mixed shredded Cheddar and Mozzerlla Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Sliced Dill Pickle and Hard Boild Egg

Steak Salad

$9.00

Grilled Steak and Onion on top of a Garden Salad and Choice of Dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Breast or Two Breaded Chicken Strips on top of Garden Salad and your Choice of Dressing

Club Salad

$9.00

Sliced Turkey, Ham, and Bacon on top of a Garden Salad and Choice of Dressing

Grilled/Garlic Shrimp Salad

$10.00

Grilled or Garlic Seasoned Shrimp on top of a Garden Salad and Choice of Dressing

Side Salad

$3.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.00

Sandwich

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Melted Provolon and American Cheese between buttery Texas Toast

Philly Steak Hoagie

$9.00

Philly Steak meat served with Swiss Cheese and Grilled Onions and Green Peppers

Club Melt

$9.00

Grilled Cheese with Turkey, Ham meat and Bacon

Classic BLT

$9.00

Crispy Bacon, Green Leaf Lettuce and Sliced Tomato served on Toasted bread and Mayo

Turkey Bacon Melt

$9.00

Melted American, Provlone Cheese topped with Hot Turkey meat and Crispy Bacon

Chicken Sandwhich

$9.00

Grilled/Crispy Chicken served with leafy Green Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Burgies Rueben

$9.50

Corned Beef, Pepper Jack, Provlone Cheese with Grilled Sauerkraut, Thousand Island and Bistro sauce on Rye Bread

Burgies Red Ruebene

$12.00

Corned Beef, Pepper Jack, Provlone Cheese with Grilled Sauerkraut, Rasberry Chipolte sauce on Rye Bread

Ranch House Hoagie

$11.00

Grilled Philly Style Chicken meat, topped with Crispy Bacon, Melted Mozzerella Cheese on a toasted Hoagie bun and Ranch Dressing

Classic Club Sandwich

$10.00

Handmade Sandwhich

$3.50

Side

Fresh Cut French Fries

$3.00

Russet Potato Cut Fresh per order

Potato Chip

$2.50

Bag of Lays Potato Chips

Potato Thins

$3.00

Potato Thin Sliced and Deep Fried

Tator Tots

$3.00

Smothered Fries

Philly Steak Frys

$10.00

Philly Steak meat served with Swiss Cheese and Grilled Onions and Green Peppers on top of Fresh Cut Fries

Cowboy French Frys

$10.00

Fresh Cut Fries drizzled with Ranch and BBq Dressing, topped with Fresh Ground Beef, Grilled Onions, Crispy Bacon and Mozzerella Cheese

Ranch House Frys

$10.00

Fresh Cut Fries Drizzled with Ranch dressing and topped with Philly Style Chicken, Crispy Bacon and Mozzerella Cheese

Cajun Chicken Fries

$10.00

Cajun Shrimp Fries

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Frys

$9.00

Starters

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.50

Breaded Murshrooms Deep Fried

Cheddar Jalepeno Spudz

$6.50

Tator Tot infused with Cheddar Cheese and Jalepeno

Breaded Cauliflower

$6.50

Cauliflower breaded and golden fried

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Made-to-order fried corn tortilla chips and fresh home-made salsa

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.50

Whole Jalapeno stuffed with cheese, battered, and deep fried

Fried Pickles

$4.00

Kosher Dill Pickle Chips breaded in four and seasonings and deep fried

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Mozzarella Cheese sticks fried and battered. Served with ranch or marinara sauce

Cheese Curds

$4.00

Wisconsin cheese bits breaded and deep fried

1/2lb Wings Bone - In

$9.00

1st and 2nd Joint Wings Deep fried and sauced

1/2lb Bonless Wings

$9.00

Breaded White Chicken Meat

Spicy Cheese Curds

$4.00

Fried Okra

$6.50

Mac N Cheese Bites

$6.50

Daily Specials

BBQ Plate

$18.00

Bbq Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.00

Beef Stroganoff

$10.50Out of stock

Bone In Hot Wing

$7.00+

Boneless Hot Wings

$7.00+

Burgie's Rueber

$12.00

Carnita Tacos

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$8.37

Chicken Alfredo

$11.00

Chicken Fried Chicken Steak

$13.00Out of stock

Chili Beans

$6.00+

Corn Beef and Hash

$15.00

Country Fried Steak

$13.00

Country Smothered Fries

$8.00

Cowboy Brisket Burger

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Daily Soup

$5.00+

Daily Special - 12oz Beef Loin Steak

$20.00Out of stock

Daily Special - Meatloaf

$12.00

Daily Special- Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Enchilada Casserole

$9.00

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

Battered in Honey Breading Breast, Drum Stick, Thigh, and Wing

Goulash

$8.00

Guacamole Burger

$10.00

Gunnies Beef Stew

$9.00

Hamburger

$7.44

Meatball Hoagie

$10.00

Nachos

$9.00

Open Face Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Pancake

$1.00

Pork Green Chili

$9.00Out of stock

Pot Roast

$12.00

Prime Rib

$20.00

Prime Rib Sandwhich

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.00

Reuber

$12.00

Salisbury Steak

$9.00

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$12.00

Sloppy Joe

$9.00

Smothered Beef and Bean Burrito

$8.00

Soup

$6.00+
Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$9.00

Taco Salad

$10.00

Tacos

$9.00

Toastada

$8.00

Tuna Melt

$9.00

Tamales

$8.00

Mexican Smothered Fries

$9.00

Beef Brisket Sandwhich

$12.00

Pizza

Small Pizza

$8.00

Large Pizza

$12.00

Soda

Pepsi

$2.50+

12oz

Diet Pepsi

$2.50+

12oz

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50+

12oz

Dr Pepper

$2.50+

12oz

Mt Dew

$2.50+

12oz

Sierra Mist

$2.50+

12oz

Pink Lemonade

$2.50+

12oz

Rootbeer

$2.25

Bottled 12oz

Lemonade

$2.25

Bottled 12oz

Aquafina Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottled 12oz

Water

Ice Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$1.50

Apple Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

V-8 Juice

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Hot Tea

$1.50

Bottled Soda

$2.25

Bang

$2.00

Hot Drink

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Chocolate Mix

Cappacinno

$2.50

Hot Chocolate with French Vanilla Flavoring

Chi Tea

$2.50

Black Tea mixed with Cinnamon,Clove, and other spices

Black Tea

$1.50

Milk Shake

MilkShake

$2.00+

Blended Soft Serve Vanilla Ice Cream with your choice of flavor

St Patrick’s Milkshake

$3.00+

Kenya Coffee

Dark Roast

$15.00

Medium Roast

$15.00

Slushy

Cherry Bomb

$2.50

Strawberry

$2.50

Pinacalada

$3.50

Breakfast

1 Egg

$9.00

Served with your choice of Hash Browns or Home Fryss,Bacon or Sausage, and Pancake or Toast

2 Egg's

$10.00

Served with your choice of Hash Browns or Home Fryss,Bacon or Sausage, and Pancake or Toast

3 Egg's

$11.00

Served with your choice of Hash Browns or Home Fryss,Bacon or Sausage, and Pancake or Toast

Cheese Omelette

$8.00

2 Scrambled Eggs, topped with Shredded Mozzerella Cheese and Cheddar

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$9.00

2 Scrambled Eggs with Cooked Diced Ham and topped with Shredded Mazerella and Cheddar Cheese

Denver Omelette

$10.00

2 Scrambled Eggs with Green Peppers, Onions, Ham and Shredded Mazerella and Cheddar cheese

Veggie Omelette

$9.00

2 Scrambled Eggs with Green Peppers, Tomato, Onion, and Mushrooms

Everything Omelette

$11.00

2 Scrambled Eggs with Bacon, Sausage, Green Pepper,Onion,Tomato and Mushrooms

French Toast

$9.00

Two Pieces of Cinnamon Brioche bread, served with Eggs, Bacon, Sausage and topped with Maple syrup or Bacon brown sugar syrup

Short Stack

$5.25

2 Pancakes served with Sausage or Bacon

Tall Stack

$6.25

3 Pancakes served with Sausage or Bacon

Waffle

$6.25

Belgain Waffle served with Bacon or Sausage

Biscut & Gravy

$7.50+

Two Buttermilk Biscuts smothered in Country Gravy and Served with 2 Egs, Hash Browns, and your choice of bacon

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.00

Chicken Fried Steak smothered in Country Gravy and served with 2 eggs, Hash Browns, and your choice of Bacon or Sausage

Sandwich

$5.75

Corn Beef and Hash

$12.00

A la Carte

1 Egg

$2.00

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Side of Sausage

$3.00

Side of Toast

$2.25

Side of Pancake

$2.75

Waffle

$3.25

Side of Hashbrowns

$2.75

Side of Home Fries

$2.75

Side of French Toast

$3.25

Biscuit and Gravy

$3.75

Breakfast Buritto

$5.00

Daily Special

Steak and Eggs

$13.00

Huevos Rancheros

$11.00

Omelette Plate

$8.00

Ham and Eggs

$11.00

Mexican Omelette

$9.00

Breakfast Burrito

$3.00

Pie’s and Pastry’s

Cinnamon roll

$2.50

Sour Cream Raisin

$2.75

Jar

Medium

$5.00

Mild

$5.00

Hot

$5.00

Minutes

5 min

$3.50

10 min

$7.00

15 min

$10.50

20 min

$14.00

Salad

Cob Salads

$8.37

Southwest Salad

$8.37

Burgers

Guacamole Burger

$8.37

Fry Basket

Chicken Strips

$8.37

BBQ

Pulled Pork

$8.37

Ice

Ice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

A Family restaurant that serves daily specials, with a Reception room available for private events or parties. And a Bowling alley for entertainment.

Location

145 Vincent Ave, Chappell, NE 69129

Directions

