Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Burgie's Coffee & Tea Co.

13 Reviews

110 Airport Road

Ames, IA 50010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
London Fog
Cinnamon Roll (Frosted)

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.25+

We rotate our brewed coffee options daily. Pick a roast profile and we'll let you know the origin or blend you're drinking!

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Windmill Coffee's Uganda Bugisu steeped for 16 hours - The perfect drink for a warm day!

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75+

Drip Coffee + Steamed Milk

Chai

Chai

$4.50+

Satawa Chai Concentrate + Milk

Cortado

Cortado

$3.75

Espresso + 2oz Steamed Milk

Latte

Latte

$4.25+

Espresso + Milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

Espresso + Milk (More air steamed into the milk)

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50

2oz (Double)

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.40+

Ghiradelli Chocolate + Steamed Milk

Red Eye

Red Eye

$3.75+

Drip Coffee + Espresso (2oz)

Americano

Americano

$3.75+

Espresso + Water

Breve

Breve

$5.00+

Espresso + Half n Half

Steamer

Steamer

$3.25+

Steamed milk of your choice. Try it with one of our homemade syrups!

Milk Alternatives

Puppy Latte

$0.75
Mocha

Mocha

$4.75+

Espresso + Ghiradelli Chocolate + Milk

Glass Of Milk

$2.75+

Needs Drink Carrier

Tea

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.00+
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Our go-to iced tea.

London Fog

London Fog

$4.25+

English Breakfast Tea + Steamed Milk + Homemade Vanilla Syrup

Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.50+

A variety of loose leaf tea's from Royale Tea for every tea lover. Available hot or iced!

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.35+

Matcha Powder + Steamed Milk. Try it with honey!

Hibiscus Berry Lemonade

Hibiscus Berry Lemonade

$4.00+

Juice

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00+

Simply Lemonade

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50+

Ice Water

Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$5.40+Out of stock

Apple Cider

$3.75+

Smoothie

Lean Green

Lean Green

$6.00

Peanut Butter + Banana + Spinach + Honey + Almond Milk + Orange Juice blended together for a refreshing, healthy go-to option.

Very Berry

Very Berry

$6.00

Blackberry + Raspberry + Blueberry + Banana + Spinach + Oat Milk + Strawberry Honey Yogurt blended together for the perfect berry smoothie.

Ice Cream

Affogato

Affogato

$4.25

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream + Espresso (2oz)

Chai Shake

Chai Shake

$6.00+

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream + Satawa Chai Concentrate

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$2.50+

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Jamocha Shake

Jamocha Shake

$6.00+

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream + We can't tell you the rest :) It's a staple, though.

Malt

Malt

$5.75+

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream + Malted Milk Powder + Picket Fence Creamery Milk

Milkshake

Milkshake

$5.25+

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream + Picket Fence Creamery Milk

Frozen Cold Brew

$6.00+

Cold Brew Float (20oz)

$6.00

Kismet Kombucha

Soursop Ginger Kombucha

$3.75

Soursop Ginger Lemon

Berry Hibiscus Kombucha

$3.75

Hibiscus Rosehip Blueberry Pomegranate Strawberry

Cherry Lime Kombucha 🍒

$3.75

Hibiscus Elderberry Rosehip Cherry Lime

Peach Vanilla Kombucha

$3.75

Peach Apricot Marigold Vanilla

Cranberry Apple 🍎

$3.75

Guava Pineapple🍍

$3.75

Bakery

Scone

Raspberry Cream Cheese Croissant

$3.50Out of stock

Baked fresh daily!

Cinnamon Roll (Caramel)

Cinnamon Roll (Caramel)

$4.00Out of stock

Homemade caramel rolls from The Filling Station. Baked fresh daily!

Cinnamon Roll (Frosted)

Cinnamon Roll (Frosted)

$4.00

Homemade frosted cinnamon roll from The Filling Station. Baked fresh daily!

Muffin

Muffin

A variety of muffins - our day one muffins that we started with (they're amazing) as well as some homemade muffins from The Filling Station. Whichever one you choose, it'll hit the spot.

Banana Bread

$3.00
Seasonal Bread

Seasonal Bread

$3.00Out of stock

Made from scratch at The Filling Station

Oatmeal Breakfast Bar

Oatmeal Breakfast Bar

$3.60

Flourless & Dairy Free! Made from scratch at The Filling Station! Ingredients: Oatmeal, Coconut, Peanut Butter, Sugar, Vanilla, GF Flour, Cinnamon, Baking Powder, Baking Soda, Salt, Chocolate Chips, Walnut, and Flax.

Cookie

Cookie

$3.00

Made from scratch at The Filling Station

Scotcharoo

Scotcharoo

$3.00

Made from scratch at The Filling Station! Ingredients: Karo Syrup, Sugar, Peanut Butter, Krispy Rice, Chocolate Chips, and Butterscotch Chips.

Carmelita

Carmelita

$3.00

Made from scratch at The Filling Station! Ingredients: Margarine, Brown Sugar, Flour, Oats, Baking Soda, and salt.

Brownie

$3.00

Homemade brownies from the Filling Station

Rice Crispy Treat

$3.00

Carrot Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Retail

Stickers

Stickers

$3.00
Burgie's Magnet

Burgie's Magnet

$5.00
Coffee Beans

Coffee Beans

Windmill Coffee Roasters - Ames, IA

Stickers (2)

$5.00

Keychain

$5.00
T-Shirts

T-Shirts

A variety of different designs created by our team at Buriges.

160 oz

$30.00

Windmill Tumbler

$27.50

Windmill Camp Cup

$27.50
Miir Mugs

Miir Mugs

$18.00

Vacuum insulated mug for hot or cold use.

Baratza Grinder

$169.00

Kalita Brewer

$42.00

Windmill Shirt

$25.00

Windmill Pourigami

$30.00
Zojirushi Mugs

Zojirushi Mugs

$30.00

Vacuum insulated mug for hot or cold use.

Toddy Cold Brew System

Toddy Cold Brew System

$46.00

Whether it's loose leaf tea or course ground coffee - This home brew system will produce a super-smooth cup that is less acidic and easier on your stomach while remaining just as flavorful

Kalita 185 Filters

Kalita 185 Filters

$15.00

These filters fit the Kalita 185 size brewer.

Book (Edit this w/ price on book)

$29.99

Hario V60 Insulated Carafe

$50.00

French Press

$35.00+
Chemex

Chemex

$40.00
Chemex Filters

Chemex Filters

$20.00

Grosche Frosted Glass

$36.00

Grosche Digital Scale

$35.00

Grosche Infuz

$23.00

Grosche Easy Steeper

$30.00
Loose Leaf Tea (Retail)

Loose Leaf Tea (Retail)

$15.00

Coaster Gombehr

$32.00

Half Gallon Maple Iced Latte Bogo

$20.00

Burgies Glass

$10.00

Burgies Glass (2)

$15.00

Half Gallon Cold Brew

$18.00

Davis Album

$25.00

Candle

$28.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Here at Burgie's, we want to create an environment that focuses on building relationships within the community. We offer a wide variety of breakfast & lunch options made-to-order, homemade bakery products, espresso bar + manual brew coffees from Windmill Coffee Roasters, and more. We strive to provide and we seek to do it well - Come give us a try!

Website

Location

110 Airport Road, Ames, IA 50010

Directions

Gallery
Burgie's Coffee & Tea Co image
Burgie's Coffee & Tea Co image
Burgie's Coffee & Tea Co image
Burgie's Coffee & Tea Co image

Similar restaurants in your area

Macubana
orange star4.3 • 228
116 Welch Ave Ames, IA 50014
View restaurantnext
Big Acai Ames
orange starNo Reviews
2702 Lincoln Way Ames, IA 50014
View restaurantnext
Bricktown Bakery - 1105 6th Street
orange star4.9 • 57
1105 6th Street Nevada, IA 50201
View restaurantnext
University Library Cafe
orange star4.6 • 884
3506 University Ave Des Moines, IA 50311
View restaurantnext
PerKup Cafe
orange star4.7 • 1,040
2700 University Ave West Des Moines, IA 50266
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ames

PepperJax Grill - 23 - Ames
orange star4.4 • 1,267
414 S Duff Ames, IA 50010
View restaurantnext
Macubana
orange star4.3 • 228
116 Welch Ave Ames, IA 50014
View restaurantnext
La Casa Maya
orange star4.1 • 110
631 Lincoln Way Ames, IA 50010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ames
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston