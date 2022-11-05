Burgrizza 1001 North Euclid Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1001 North Euclid Street, Anaheim, CA 92801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
La Casa Mexican Grill - 907 W Orangethorpe Ave
No Reviews
907 W Orangethorpe Ave Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurant
Whealthy Fullerton - 1105 S Euclid st, Ste A
No Reviews
1105 S Euclid st, Ste A Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurant
YoYo Burgers and Chicken - 510 N Brookhurst St Unit 103
4.6 • 1,020
510 N Brookhurst St Unit 103 Anaheim, CA 92801
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Anaheim
Reunion Kitchen + Drink - Anaheim
4.3 • 3,725
5775 E Santa Ana Canyon Road Anaheim, CA 92807
View restaurant
JT Schmid's Restaurant & Brewery - Anaheim
4.0 • 3,044
2610 E Katella Ave Anaheim, CA 92806
View restaurant