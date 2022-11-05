Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burgrizza 1001 North Euclid Street

review star

No reviews yet

1001 North Euclid Street

Anaheim, CA 92801

Order Again

Beverage

500ml Glass Bottles

500ml Glass Bottles

$3.95
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.00

Bottle Soda

$2.25

Can Soda

$1.00

Glass Bottle

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.25

2 Liter Bottle

$4.00

Dessert Pizza

All American Dessert Pizza

$12.00+

Vanilla Cream Cheese Whip, topped with raspberries, blueberries and brown sugar drizzled with jack cheese

New York Cheese Cake Pizza

$12.00+

Graham crackers, chocolate chips, brown sugar, on a bed of vanilla cream cheese whip drizzled with jack cheese

S'mores Pizza

$12.00+

Chocolate chips, crushed graham crackers, on a bed of marshmallow cream topped off with marshmallows and drizzled with jack cheese

Gourmet Pizza

American Burgerizza

$15.00+

Thousand island dressing, sautéed ground beef, red onions, jack and cheddar cheese, and lettuce, tomatoes and pickles after baking

Baja California Pizza

$15.00+

Our Homemade Alfredo Sauce base with Shrimp, Mushrooms, Mixed Bell Peppers, Black Olives topped with Mozzarella Cheese

Butter Chicken Pizza

$15.00+

Spicy curry, butter chicken, pineapple, red onions, Serrano chili, mozzarella cheese and finished with a touch of curry on top

California Sunrise Pizza

$15.00+

Scrambled eggs mixed with sausage, bacon, Serrano chili, bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms,, seasoned to perfection, topped off with jack and cheddar cheese on a bed of marinara sauce

Chili Magic Pizza

$15.00+

Seasoned ground beef mixed with onions, sliced jalapeños, fresh tomatoes, and bell peppers on a bed of our homemade chili drizzled with mozzarella cheese

Fried Chicken Pizza

$15.00+

Hot buffalo sauce, seasoned chicken tender bites, red bell peppers, red onions, pickles, mozzarella cheese

Mac N Cheese Express Pizza

$15.00+

Creamy Mac n cheese, with marinated chicken topped off with jack and cheddar cheese with a touch of sliced jalapeños

Pastarizza

$15.00+

Garlic Alfredo sauce, seasoned grilled chicken, angel hair pasta with mozzarella cheese

Philly Cheese Steak Pizza

$15.00+

Seasoned Philly Meat, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, with Garlic Alfredo sauce

Rib Rage Pizza

$15.00+

Grilled to perfection, fall off the bone rib meat, sautéed with onions, bell peppers and drizzled with mozzarella cheese on a bed of our spicy bbq sauce

Tex Mex Pizza

$15.00+

Our spicy fajita mix of beef and chicken, jalapeño, bell peppers, onions, cilantro and mozzarella cheese with spicy salsa

Traditional Pizza

Anaheim Pizza

$12.00+

Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Olives, Garlic and Mozzarella Cheese

Chapli Kabob Pizza

$12.00+

Chicken Chapli Kabob, Onions, Cilantro, on a bed of our special green chutney

Chicken Tikka Pizza

$12.00+

Marinara sauce, chicken tikka, cilantro, red onion, yellow, green, red bell peppers, mozzerella cheese

Double Trouble Pizza

$12.00+

Double Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Fresh Tomatoes

Greek Pizza

$12.00+

Hawaiian Pizza

$12.00+

Mamma Mia Pizza

$12.00+

Meat Lovers Pizza

$12.00+

Meatball Pizza

$12.00+

Roma Pizza

$12.00+

Spicy BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.00+

Teriyaki Chicken Pizza

$12.00+

Three Cheese Pizza

$12.00+

Appetizer

Breadsticks

$4.99

Buffalo Chicken Tender Bites

$7.99

Carne Asada Fries

$7.99

Cheese Bread

$5.99

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Chicken Nuggets

$7.99

Chicken Tender Bites

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Chicken Tikka Fries

$7.99

Chilli Cheese Fries

$5.99

Coconut Shrimp

$7.99

Crispy Shrimp

$7.99

French Fries

$3.99

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Jalapeno Cheese Poppers

$8.99

Macaroni & Cheese

$7.99

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

BYO Pizza

Small Pizza

$10.00

Medium Pizza

$12.50

Large Pizza

$14.00

Extra Large Pizza

$16.00

Double Extra Large Pizza

$18.00

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$4.00

New York Cheese Cake

$4.00

Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake

$4.00

Gourmet Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

Our burger patty topped cheese, bacon and lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles with special sauce on a toasted bun

Chapli Kabob Burger

$8.99

Our Chicken Chapli Kabob burger patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and mayonnaise on a toasted bun

Chili Cheese Burger

$8.99

Our burger patty with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, and onions topped with cheese and our homemade chili

Classic Cheese Burger

$7.99

our burger patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles with special sauce on a toasted bun

Crispy Chicken Burger

$8.99

our seasoned crispy chicken patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickle on a toasted bun with mayonnaise

Double Cheese Burger

$10.99

2 of our burger patties each topped with cheese and lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles with special sauce on a toasted bun

Philly Cheese Burger

$12.99

Our burger patty topped with with our Philly meat, Bell Peppers and Onions with Cheese on a toasted bun

Spicy Chicken Tikka Burger

$10.99

Our burger patty topped with Spicy Chicken Tikka on a toasted bun

Spicy Zinger Burger

$8.99

spicy chicken tenders topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickle on a toasted bun with mayonnaise and drizzled with nacho Cheese.

Hot Sandwiches

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$9.99

Seasoned Beef slow cooked in BBQ sauce topped with red onions on a toasted roll

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Seasoned Chicken slow cooked in BBQ sauce topped with red onions on a toasted roll

Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

Slow Cooked Brisket with BBQ Sauce and Red Onions on a Toasted Bun

Chapli Kabob Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken chapli kebab, onions, lettuce, tomatoes on a toasted roll

Hot Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions

MeatBall Sandwich

$9.99

handmade meatballs, marinara sauce, with mozzerella cheese on a toasted roll

Phiily Cheese Steak Sandwich

$9.99

seasoned philly beef, grilled onions, mixed peppers, mushrooms, topped with provolone cheese on a toasted roll with mayonnaise

Spicy Chicken Tandoori Sandwich

$9.99

spicy chicken breast, mixed bell peppers, Onions, with provolone Cheese and mayonnaise on a toasted roll

Pasta

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.99

fettuccine pasta cooked in our homemade creamy Alfredo sauce

Lasagna

$12.99

large lasagna noodles, ground beef, ricotta cheese, Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese baked to perfection

Spagetti

$12.99

generous portion of spaghetti with marinara and Parmesan cheese

Ribs

Classic Barbeque Ribs

$17.99

hearty fall off the bone short ribs, on a bed of grilled onions and mixed bell peppers

Korean Style BBQ Ribs

$14.00+

Korean style ribs served on a bed of grilled mixed bell peppers and onions

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$8.99

lettuce, olives, salami, pepperoni, pepperoncini, mozzarella cheese and Italian dressing

Chef Salad

$8.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, bell pepper, pepperoni, turkey ham and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

Seasoned chicken, lettuce, croutons, creamy Caesar dressing, light Parmesan cheese

Chicken Raspberry Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, olives,feta cheese, season grilled chicken topped with sweet raspberry vinaigrette

Chicken Tikka Salad

$8.99

Garden Salad

$6.99

Greek Salad

$7.99

Steak

Steak with Shrimp Skerwers

$15.99

8oz Steak with Shrimp Skewers

Steak with Crispy Shrimp

$15.99

8oz Steak with Panko Breaded Crispy Shrimp

Teriyaki Steak with Coconut Shrimp

$15.99

8oz Steak smothered in Teriyaki Sauce with Coconut Shrimp

Wings

Fried Chicken Wings

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Wings

$14.99
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
