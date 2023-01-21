Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buriram Bites

review star

No reviews yet

6481 West Skagit Avenue

Kennewick, WA 99336

Order Again

Popular Items

Stir Fried Vegetables
Beef Pho
Pork Pho

Appetizers

Buriram Meatball

Buriram Meatball

$9.99

Fried meatball served with fresh cucumber slices and sweet chili sauce.

Fresh Garden Roll

Fresh Garden Roll

$9.99

Green leaf lettuce, cucumber, rice noodle, carrot, Thai basil in a rice wrapper. Served with peanut sauce.

Butterflies

Butterflies

$9.99

Fried wonton stuffed with cream cheese and imitation crab. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Curry Veggie Puff

Curry Veggie Puff

$9.99

Fried wonton stuffed with potatoes, peas, carrots in yellow curry paste. Served with sweet chili sauce.

Pho

Beef Pho

Beef Pho

$14.99

Brisket and beef in beef broth, rice noodle, green onion, onion, bean sprout, cilantro, Thai basil, lime, jalapeno.

Pork Pho

Pork Pho

$13.99

Pork meat in chicken broth, rice noodle, green onion, onion, bean sprout, cilantro, Thai basil, lime, jalapeno.

Chicken Pho

Chicken Pho

$13.99

Chicken broth, rice noodle, green onion, onion, bean sprout, cilantro, Thai basil, lime, jalapeno.

Tofu Pho

Tofu Pho

$12.99

Tofu in chicken broth, rice noodle, green onion, onion, bean sprout, cilantro, Thai basil, lime, jalapeno.

Entrees

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$12.99

Jasmine rice, egg, carrot, broccoli, green onion, cilantro, onion, garlic.

Pad Kee Mao

Pad Kee Mao

$12.99

Flat rice noodle, egg, bamboo slice, bell pepper, broccoli, Thai basil, chili oil.

Pad See Ewe

Pad See Ewe

$12.99

Flat rice noodle, egg, cabbage, broccoli, carrot, in sweet soy sauce.

Pad Phet

Pad Phet

$12.99

Stir fried red chili paste with bamboo slices, bell pepper, onion, and Thai basil. Served with Jasmine rice.

Thai Basil Stir Fry

Thai Basil Stir Fry

$12.99

Thai basil, bell pepper, baby corn, onion, garlic. Served witch Jasmine rice.

Stir Fried Vegetables

Stir Fried Vegetables

$12.99

Baby corn, broccoli, carrot, cabbage. Served with Jasmine rice.

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$14.99

Chicken deep fried in tempura batter, stir fried with orange sauce, carrot. Served with Jasmine rice.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$12.99

Coconut milk, potato, carrot, sweet onion. Served with Jasmine rice.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$12.99

Coconut milk, potato, carrot, sweet onion, peanut. Served with Jasmine rice.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$12.99

Coconut milk, bell pepper, baby corn, bamboo slice and Thai basil. Served with Jasmine rice.

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$3.99

Peanut Sauce

$1.99

Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.49

Extra Siracha

$0.25

Extra Hoisin

$0.25

Chili Oil

$0.50

Drinks

Soda

$2.49

Thai Energy Drink

$2.99

Water

$1.99

Coconut Water

$3.29

Desserts

Mango Sticy Rice

Mango Sticy Rice

$8.99Out of stock

Fresh mango with coconut sticky rice and crispy mung bean.

Black Rice Taro Pudding

Black Rice Taro Pudding

$8.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thai street food at Summer's Hub!

6481 West Skagit Avenue, Kennewick, WA 99336

