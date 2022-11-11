Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Salad

Burke's Waterfront

219 Reviews

$$

2403 Sunnyside Dr

Cadillac, MI 49601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Chef Salad
Fish & Chips
The Prime Stack

Fish & Chip Friday

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$14.99

2 premium cuts of Alaskan Cod, hand dipped in our own beer batter. They're deep-fried to perfection, and served with a large side of French fries and shredded coleslaw.

Appetizers

Loaded Potato Skins

Loaded Potato Skins

$12.49

Giant Idaho bakers filled with bacon, green peppers, sweet onions, chopped tomatoes, mushrooms and lots of cheddar cheese is all baked & complemented with sour cream (great for sharing).

White Cheddar Cheese Curds

White Cheddar Cheese Curds

$8.49

Lightly dusted white cheddar with a golden crispy coating. Served with ranch. A great start to any meal.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.49

Savory, tender, and juicy, boneless chicken wings. Choose from honey BBQ, spicy-sweet, sweet chili sauce, or extra hot buffalo. Extra Hot Heat Scale: 7.8/10 (Very Hot)

Mini Quesdillas

Mini Quesdillas

$10.49

Floured tortillas stuffed with seasoned beef or chicken, onions, tomatoes, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheeses. Served with sour cream & salsa.

Chips, Guacamole & Salsa

Chips, Guacamole & Salsa

$9.49

Heaps of our fresh homemade full-corn tortilla chips, along with our own zesty guacamole & appetizing salsa.

Fried Pickle Slices

Fried Pickle Slices

$8.49

Golden coated pickles deep fried to a crisp, served with your favorite dipping sauce.

Dynamite Shrimp

Dynamite Shrimp

$12.49

Boom goes the dynamite! This semi-spicy sauce is made up of mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce, sriracha and honey battered in popcorn shrimp. Choose your dipping sauce.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99

Made from whole-white onions, our thick cut onion rings will not only pack tender flavor, but a crispy, golden crunch.

Sour Cream

$0.75

Steaks & Shrimp

16 oz. King Cut Prime Rib

16 oz. King Cut Prime Rib

$32.49

Slowly roasted everyday to perfection. Hand-rubbed and seasoned just right.

10 oz. Queen Cut Prime Rib

10 oz. Queen Cut Prime Rib

$26.49

Slowly roasted everyday to perfection. Hand-rubbed and seasoned just right.

New York Strip

New York Strip

$27.49

This 12 oz. prime choice steak is cut from the loins of the best Angus beef. It’s smothered with mushrooms, and topped with garlic butter.

The Blackened Ribeye

The Blackened Ribeye

$29.49

A 14 oz. Black Angus ribeye steak marinated & seasoned with blackened spices. Also topped with garlic herb butter.

The Sirloin

The Sirloin

$19.49

This 8oz. top sirloin is a premium aged prime cut of beef. We sear this to order, and then top it with garlic herb butter.

Land & Sea

Land & Sea

$27.49

This aged 8oz. top sirloin is paired with four jumbo butterflied (deep fried) shrimp.

Pasta & Bowls

French Onion Chicken

French Onion Chicken

$19.49

A juicy, tender, marinated chicken breast, resting on a bed of wild rice. Seasoned with garlic and herb bread crumbs and topped with our homemade French Onion Soup, then broiled with buttery mozzarella. Served with a side of sautéed stir-fry veggies (not shown).

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.49

Tender, lean, and juicy marinated chicken breast resting on a bed of soft Fettuccine noodles with our homemade creamy Alfredo sauce. Served with a side of sautéed veggies (not shown).

Pasta Al Dente

Pasta Al Dente

$16.49

Classic Italian premium tomato sauce, served over warm ‘al dente’ spaghetti noodles with a touch of olive oil with a side of doughy sourdough garlic bread. Served with a side of sautéed stir-fry veggies.

Asian Shrimp Stir Fry

Asian Shrimp Stir Fry

$19.49

Sweet and sour Asian sauces, sautéed stir-fry vegetables, and deep fried popcorn shrimp, sitting on a bed of fresh wild rice

Fish

Butterflied Fantail Shrimp

Butterflied Fantail Shrimp

$20.49

Jumbo gulf shrimp lightly hand-breaded and fried until they're crispy golden. A seafood lover’s treat. It’s served with tangy cocktail sauce.

Herb Crusted Walleye

Herb Crusted Walleye

$23.49

A special blend of herbs and garlic, hand seasoned, and grilled to order. Served with tartar & optional lemon (not shown).

Maple Glazed Salmon

Maple Glazed Salmon

$24.49

8 oz. Alaskan fillet glazed with a special blend of sweet maple seasoning. Served with tartar & optional lemon (not shown).

The Whitefish

The Whitefish

$23.49

Traditional favorite fish caught in the Great Lake of Superior, pan-fried in Parmesan crusted seasoning. Served with tartar & optional lemon (not shown).

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$17.49

Two premium cuts of Alaskan Cod, hand dipped in our own beer batter. They're deep-fried to perfection, and served with a large side of French fries and shredded coleslaw.

Side of Cole Slaw

Side of Cole Slaw

$1.50

Mexican

Large Wet Burrito

Large Wet Burrito

$14.49

A flour tortilla filled with seasoned meat, steamy refried beans, crispy lettuce, and fresh diced tomatoes. It’s topped with our own homemade burrito sauce, and a generous amount of shredded cheese.

Small Wet Burrito

Small Wet Burrito

$13.49

Same as the Large Wet Burrito, just a bit smaller.

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$13.49

Homemade full-corn tortilla chips, with seasoned (chicken, beef, or shrimp), refried beans, crispy shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar & Monterey Jack cheeses, fresh diced tomatoes, diced green peppers & diced onions, and ripe olives.

Mini Nacho Supreme

Mini Nacho Supreme

$11.99
Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$13.49

A crispy deep-fried tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef or marinated chicken covered in our homemade burrito sauce, topped with sour cream with chives. Served with refried beans, fresh shredded lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes and Mexican cheeses.

Fajita Salad

Fajita Salad

$13.99

Steak or chicken sautéed with diced onions, green peppers & fresh tomatoes. Served in a flour shell & topped with shredded cheese, along with homemade fajita Mexican dressing. Meat choices in Mexican entrees are: seasoned ground beef, marinated chicken breast, or breaded shrimp. (Black olives NOT shown)

Jumbo Quesadilla

Jumbo Quesadilla

$13.49

Premium steak or chicken seared in our personal blend of seasonings, served on a sizzling platter. Vegetables & all the fixings included.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$13.49

A deep-fried flour tortilla shell is shaped into a bowl, then filled with crispy shredded lettuce, topped with seasoned ground beef or chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced green peppers & onions, ripe black olives, and your choice of dressing.

Tacos (3)

Tacos (3)

$11.49

Flour or corn shells garnished with crisp lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, and cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese (choice of hard or soft shells).

Taco single

$4.99
Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$12.49

Three corn tortillas rolled outside of your choice of meat, cheddar & Monterey Jack shredded cheese, diced onions, and then covered with Mexican sauce and even more cheeses.

Enchiladas single

$4.99

Burgers

Bleu Burger

Bleu Burger

$12.99

Melted aged bleu cheese and smoked bacon, rest on a juicy angus burger patty, are deluxe’d on a specialty bun.

Jalapeño Burger

Jalapeño Burger

$12.99

Sautéed jalapeno peppers with Frank’s RedhHot® sauce & pepper jack cheese, melted a juicy third pound angus burger patty. Closed up with a deluxe’d specialty bun. This is for you spicy enthusiasts.

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$15.49

A very low fat burger originating from bison. A very high quality meat grade that packs flavorful taste. This is served deluxe’d.

Burly Burger

Burly Burger

$14.49

Double quarter pounder (8 oz) perfectly seasoned ground chuck with hickory smoked bacon, sunny-side up egg, and American cheese deluxed on a grilled Ciabatta bun.

French Onion Burger

French Onion Burger

$12.99

Juicy third-pound angus beef, saturated with French onion soup, then steamed with mozzarella cheese. As most of our burgers are, this one is also deluxe’d.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$11.49

A 6oz. tender Angus cut with your choice of melted cheese, between a warm butter bun.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$10.99

Classic 6 oz. Angus beef cooked to your preference, along with the toppings of your choice- between a warm grilled butter bun.

Mushroom Burger

Mushroom Burger

$12.49

A juicy third pound Angus cut with freshly sautéed Portobello mushrooms and a warm blanket of Swiss cheese between a grilled butter bun.

Patty Melt Burger

Patty Melt Burger

$11.49

Third-pound angus patty smothered with Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, and our special sauce. Served on crispy thick light rye.

Olive Burger

Olive Burger

$11.49

Quality Angus beef to order with fresh green olives, mayonnaise and lettuce between a warm, airy butter bun.

Sandwiches

The Prime Stack

The Prime Stack

$16.49

Slow roasted prime rib, sliced & served on grilled sourdough bread. We melt mozzarella cheese, add fresh crispy lettuce, ripe tomatoes & our special sauce. A side of Au Jus will be included for dipping!

Philly Steak Ciabatta

Philly Steak Ciabatta

$15.49

Thinly cut Angus Sirloin mixed with diced onions and green peppers under a generous amount of melted Swiss cheese. Served on grilled Ciabatta bread. If you like Philly sandwiches, you’ll love this.

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$13.49

Grilled sugar cured ham & lean white meat turkey are topped with melted American & Swiss cheese. We then layer this delicious combination between egg dipped challah bread and lather our special sauce in between. Lastly, we grill it until golden brown outsides are achieved.

Reuben

Reuben

$11.99

Tender slices of lean corned beef along with sauerkraut, are paired with melted Swiss cheese, and our special sauce. This is all between our premium grilled rye bread.

Po Boy

Po Boy

$9.49

A batter-dipped Cod fillet is fried until it’s crispy golden brown, with fresh green lettuce & tartar sauce. If you love a great fish sandwich, this is for you.

Crispy Maple Glazed Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Maple Glazed Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

A crispy breaded chicken breast topped with our homemade maple glaze sauce. We grill a burger bun and add mayo, crispy lettuce, and juicy sliced tomatoes.

Grilled Chicken Fajita Wrap

Grilled Chicken Fajita Wrap

$11.49

Tender slices of seasoned marinated chicken breast, Monterey Jack & cheddar cheeses, chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, and our fajita dressing. All of that is wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla shell.

Asian Shrimp Wrap

Asian Shrimp Wrap

$13.49

We use a generous portion of deep fried shrimp and combine juicy diced tomatoes, fresh chopped lettuce, and our unique Asian sauce. That’s all stuffed in a tomato flavored flour shell. It’s crispy, yet juicy. It creates a very satiating taste!

Turkey Club Croissant

Turkey Club Croissant

$9.99

Lean white meat turkey paired with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and creamy mayo, are all on a bakery-fresh croissant.

Classic Club

Classic Club

$11.49

Sliced lean white meat turkey along with crispy bacon, fresh green lettuce, ripe tomato slices, and mayo. This is all distributed within three slices of white or wheat toast. A simple yet enticing sandwich.

The BLT

The BLT

$9.99

Hickory smoked bacon, with vine ripen sliced tomatoes, crisp green leaf lettuce, and mayo. White or wheat bread.

Soups & Salads

Rainbow Shrimp Salad

Rainbow Shrimp Salad

$16.29

Deep fried crispy shrimp on a bed of spinach, along with feta cheese, mandarin oranges, grape tomatoes, red onions, and walnuts. A summer favorite.

Gorgonzola Salad

Gorgonzola Salad

$16.29

Tender strips of sirloin on a fresh cool bed of Romaine with Gorgonzola cheese, sautéed red peppers, mushrooms, and onions straws.

The Chef Salad

The Chef Salad

$14.29

Fresh spring mix, home-sliced turkey & ham, shredded Colby Cheddar Jack cheeses, diced tomatoes and black olives.

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.29

A tender and juicy, at-home marinated chicken breast resting on a bed of fresh Romaine & sprinkled Parmesan. Caesar dressing served on the side.

Side Tossed Salad

Side Tossed Salad

$4.49

Bowl of French Onion

$8.49
Cup of French Onion

Cup of French Onion

$5.99

Daily homemade French onion recipe going back to 30+ years ago. Our secret sweet & savory flavors slowly simmered with tender onions, then baked with buttery mozzarella cheese and bread crumbs.

Bowl of Chicken Dumpling

$5.99
Cup of Chicken Dumping

Cup of Chicken Dumping

$4.99

40-year-old homemade chicken dumpling recipe from the Waterfront Team.

Lola's Favorites

Roast Beef Dinner

Roast Beef Dinner

$15.49

Shredded beef or lean turkey breast, served open faced on country bread with real red-skinned mashed potatoes & gravy. This is a great home-style option.

Roast Turkey Dinner

Roast Turkey Dinner

$15.49

Shredded beef or lean turkey breast, served open faced on country bread with real red-skinned mashed potatoes & gravy. This is a great home-style option.

Baby Beef Liver

Baby Beef Liver

$14.49

A generous portion of tender beef liver smothered with sauteed onions or hickory bacon. Served with real red-skinned mashed potatoes & gravy.

Chicken Strips & French Fries

Chicken Strips & French Fries

$12.49

Classic tender white meat chicken with a crispy outside, served with French fries.

Country Fried Steak

$14.49

Kid's Menu

Kid's Cheeseburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.49

A juicy Angus beef patty seasoned just right, Gordon Ramsey will be in awe...

Kid's Chicken Strips & Fries

Kid's Chicken Strips & Fries

$5.49

If you're a picky eater, that's okay. Some of us used to be, and we ate nothing but these!

Spaghetti & Garlic Toast

Spaghetti & Garlic Toast

$6.49

Cloudy with a chance of garlic toast? Here you are.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$5.49

Fun fact: In Italy, the weather changes year-round, just like it does here in Michigan!

Breaded Shrimp & Fries

Breaded Shrimp & Fries

$7.49

These are the shrimp that Bubba Gump caught. If you don't know who that is, ask your parents :)

Kid's Fish & Chips

Kid's Fish & Chips

$6.99

"Batten down the hatches we've got a big fish beneath us!"

Mac n' Cheese & Fries

Mac n' Cheese & Fries

$6.49

The name "elbow" macaroni exists because the noodle looks like your elbow. Close your fist and hold your hand by your chest while looking at your elbow!

Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Kid's Breakfast

Kid French Toast

Kid French Toast

$4.49
Kid Pancake

Kid Pancake

$4.49
1 Egg, Meat & Toast

1 Egg, Meat & Toast

$4.49
Kid Biscuits & Gravy

Kid Biscuits & Gravy

$4.49

Popular Breakfast Items (Ending at 11:30 AM Everyday)

Bleu Scramble

Bleu Scramble

$13.49

Fresh scrambled eggs, sautéed mushrooms, baby spinach, and chopped sweet red bell peppers, are all mixed together with aged bleu cheese- served with hash browns and toast.

Cajun Benedict

Cajun Benedict

$14.99

Breaded gulf shrimp topped with two poached eggs on an English muffin; all seasoned with Blackfish-Cajun style seasoning. We pour a Cajun Hollandaise sauce over top and lastly, sprinkle more seasoning on top to add extra flavor, and make it pop. Served with hash browns.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$14.49

Two poached eggs resting on a grilled open faced English muffin along with smoked ham, are topped with Hollandaise sauce, and sprinkled paprika seasoning. Hash browns are also included. Many love this!

8oz Sirloin & Eggs

8oz Sirloin & Eggs

$15.49

An 8 oz. Black Angus sirloin, prepared to your liking, teamed with two country-fresh eggs, hash browns, and your choice of toast w/jelly.

Country Fried Breakfast Steak

Country Fried Breakfast Steak

$11.49

Golden-battered beef steak smothered in country gravy. Served with 2 eggs* your way & crispy hash browns.

Bacon Cheddar Melt

Bacon Cheddar Melt

$10.99

One perfectly fried egg, hickory smoked bacon, and cheddar cheese between a grilled thick sourdough bread coming up! Served with hash browns.

Breakfast Burrito

$11.99

Country Skillet

$11.49

Breakfast Quesadillas

$10.99

Things with Syrup (Ending at 11:30 AM Everyday)

2 Pancakes

2 Pancakes

$7.49
3 Pancakes

3 Pancakes

$8.49
2 Blueberry Pancakes

2 Blueberry Pancakes

$7.99

2 fluffy and airy buttermilk pancakes with hand pressed fresh blueberries. Your choice of breakfast side meat, and of course, syrup and grass-fed butter.

3 Blueberry Pancakes

3 Blueberry Pancakes

$8.99

3 fluffy and airy buttermilk pancakes with hand pressed fresh blueberries. Your choice of breakfast side meat, and of course, syrup and grass-fed butter.

French Toast

French Toast

$8.49

Challah bread dipped in our very special batter. Served with warm syrup & butter. With ham, bacon, or sausage.

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$8.99

With warm maple syrup. In syrup glaze with strawberries. Add ham, bacon, or sausage.

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$9.49

Battered tenderloin strips of chicken served resting on an authentic Belgian pearl sugar waffle.

Omelettes & Biscuits & Gravy (Ending at 11:30 AM Everyday)

Farmer's Omelette

Farmer's Omelette

$14.49

A classic omlet filled with hash browns, ham chunks, green pepper, onions, cheddar cheese, and covered in our own country gravy, and even more cheese.

Florentine Omelette

Florentine Omelette

$11.99

Egg-whites, spinach, and mozzarella cheese. For those who want a low calorie option, this is the tasty way to go.

Italian Sausage Omelette

Italian Sausage Omelette

$12.49

Spicy sausage sautéed with diced onions & green peppers, and topped with cheddar cheese. This will attack your taste buds! (in a good way of course :)

Vegetarian Omelette

Vegetarian Omelette

$11.99

Sautéed mushrooms, diced onions & green peppers, and diced tomatoes are all held together by real egg. We then top this with melted cheddar cheese. This creates a very appetizing taste with all the healthy nutrients.

Irish & Swiss Omelette

Irish & Swiss Omelette

$12.49

The perfect blend of corned beef hash, diced green pepper & onions, then melted with Swiss cheese.

Mexican Omelette

Mexican Omelette

$12.99

Spice up your morning with seasoned ground beef, diced green peppers, onions, and a blanket of our homemade burrito sauce with cheddar cheese on top.

Western Omelette

Western Omelette

$12.49

Sauteed diced onion, green peppers, and ham, all combined with Monterrey Jack Cheddar cheese in a fresh egg omelette. Select 'no onions' or 'no peppers' to make a Ham & Cheese Omelette.

Denver Omelette

Denver Omelette

$12.49

This is for you bacon lovers. Sauteed and chopped bacon strips, onions, green peppers, and Monterrey Jack Cheddar cheese; all combined with fresh eggs to make you a tasty omelette. Select 'no onion' and 'no pepper' for a Bacon & Cheese Omelette.

Ham & Cheese Omelette

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$12.49

Monterrey Jack Cheese melted in fresh egg to give you a delicious cheese omelette.

Biscuits & Gravy

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.49

Three biscuits served with country gravy on top.

Eggs & Hash Browns (Ending at 11:30 AM Everyday)

2 Eggs with Meat & Hash Browns

2 Eggs with Meat & Hash Browns

$8.49

2 fresh eggs cooked your way, paired with always-crispy hashbrowns, breakfast meat, and toast.

3 Eggs With Meat & Hash Browns

3 Eggs With Meat & Hash Browns

$9.25

3 fresh eggs cooked your way, paired with always-crispy hashbrowns, breakfast meat, and toast.

Hash & Eggs with Toast

Hash & Eggs with Toast

$11.99

Fresh corned-beef hash grilled & topped with two eggs, cooked to order.

Sides & Extras

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$3.99
Wild Rice

Wild Rice

$3.99
Stir-Fry Vegetables

Stir-Fry Vegetables

$3.99
Garlic Green Beans

Garlic Green Beans

$3.99
Hash Browns

Hash Browns

$3.99
Sweet Potato Casserole

Sweet Potato Casserole

$4.49

Toast

White Buttermilk Toast

White Buttermilk Toast

$2.99
Whole Wheat Toast

Whole Wheat Toast

$2.99
Sourdough Toast

Sourdough Toast

$2.29
Cinnamon Raison Toast

Cinnamon Raison Toast

$2.79
Rye Toast

Rye Toast

$2.99
Two Biscuits

Two Biscuits

$2.29
Sourdough English Muffin

Sourdough English Muffin

$2.29

Breakfast Sides

Crispy Hash Browns

Crispy Hash Browns

$3.49
Applewood Bacon

Applewood Bacon

$4.49
Breakfast Sausage Links

Breakfast Sausage Links

$4.49
Breakfast Sausage Patties

Breakfast Sausage Patties

$4.49
Dearborn Breakfast Ham

Dearborn Breakfast Ham

$4.49

Desserts

Homemade French Fried Ice Cream

Homemade French Fried Ice Cream

$8.49

An enormous scoop of fluffy vanilla ice cream with a deep fried cinnamon whipped topping resting in a bowl of hot chocolate syrup with whipped cream and cherries

Cookie Dough Cheesecake

Cookie Dough Cheesecake

$8.99

Soft chocolate chip cookie base baked under creamy vanilla cheesecake. Topped with a crunchy cookie layer with rich chocolate icing and cookie dough bites on top. So delicious!

Belgian Waffle Sundae Ice Cream

Belgian Waffle Sundae Ice Cream

$7.99

A warm cane sugary Belgian waffle with sweet cinnamon ice cream on top. Caramel bourbon glaze over top and a heap of whip cream with a classic cherry.

Incredibly Moist Carrot Cake

Incredibly Moist Carrot Cake

$7.99

Deeply moist and filled with toasted pecans & layers of cream cheese frosting. Dense and flavor intensified with brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and carrots that make you want to order two ;)

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.49

Cookie crumb base joined by a creamy, refreshing, Key Lime mousse, then crowned with whipped topping and toasted coconut. Finally drizzled with raspberry sauce.

Peanut Butter High Pie

Peanut Butter High Pie

$8.49

Creamy peanut butter mousse topped with Reese's ® Peanut Butter Cups. We use our Dutch chocolate flavored syrup to garnish over the top— if you like peanut butter & chocolate, you'll fall in LOVE with this!

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We feature many items inlcuding slow roasted prime rib, all you can eat fish and chips, burgers and sandwiches, breakfast, a kid's menu, soup and salad (salad bar), craft and domestic beers, cocktails, fine wines, and much more.

Website

Location

2403 Sunnyside Dr, Cadillac, MI 49601

Directions

Gallery
Burke's Waterfront image
Banner pic
BG pic
Burke's Waterfront image

Similar restaurants in your area

Firehouse 115 - Lunch is not served until 11:00 AM which includes the Sandwiches, Burgers, Salads & Coney Islands.
orange star4.4 • 266
6080 M-115 Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurantnext
After 26 Depot Café
orange starNo Reviews
127 W Cass St Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurantnext
Coyote Crossing Resort
orange star4.2 • 46
8593 S 13 RD CADILLAC, MI 49601
View restaurantnext
Mr. Pibs Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3780 N Mackinaw Trail LeRoy, MI 49655
View restaurantnext
13th Street Market & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3075 W. 13th Street Cadillac, MI 49604
View restaurantnext
Sunny's Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.4 • 335
122 W Upton Ave Reed City, MI 49677
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cadillac

Hermann's Restaurant - Hermann's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 372
214 N Mitchell St Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurantnext
ROARING 20S SALOON
orange star4.1 • 319
210 S MITCHELL ST Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurantnext
Firehouse 115 - Lunch is not served until 11:00 AM which includes the Sandwiches, Burgers, Salads & Coney Islands.
orange star4.4 • 266
6080 M-115 Cadillac, MI 49601
View restaurantnext
Coyote Crossing Resort
orange star4.2 • 46
8593 S 13 RD CADILLAC, MI 49601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cadillac
Kalkaska
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Traverse City
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Ludington
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Northport
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston