Burke's Waterfront
219 Reviews
$$
2403 Sunnyside Dr
Cadillac, MI 49601
Popular Items
Fish & Chip Friday
Appetizers
Loaded Potato Skins
Giant Idaho bakers filled with bacon, green peppers, sweet onions, chopped tomatoes, mushrooms and lots of cheddar cheese is all baked & complemented with sour cream (great for sharing).
White Cheddar Cheese Curds
Lightly dusted white cheddar with a golden crispy coating. Served with ranch. A great start to any meal.
Boneless Wings
Savory, tender, and juicy, boneless chicken wings. Choose from honey BBQ, spicy-sweet, sweet chili sauce, or extra hot buffalo. Extra Hot Heat Scale: 7.8/10 (Very Hot)
Mini Quesdillas
Floured tortillas stuffed with seasoned beef or chicken, onions, tomatoes, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheeses. Served with sour cream & salsa.
Chips, Guacamole & Salsa
Heaps of our fresh homemade full-corn tortilla chips, along with our own zesty guacamole & appetizing salsa.
Fried Pickle Slices
Golden coated pickles deep fried to a crisp, served with your favorite dipping sauce.
Dynamite Shrimp
Boom goes the dynamite! This semi-spicy sauce is made up of mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce, sriracha and honey battered in popcorn shrimp. Choose your dipping sauce.
Onion Rings
Made from whole-white onions, our thick cut onion rings will not only pack tender flavor, but a crispy, golden crunch.
Sour Cream
Steaks & Shrimp
16 oz. King Cut Prime Rib
Slowly roasted everyday to perfection. Hand-rubbed and seasoned just right.
10 oz. Queen Cut Prime Rib
Slowly roasted everyday to perfection. Hand-rubbed and seasoned just right.
New York Strip
This 12 oz. prime choice steak is cut from the loins of the best Angus beef. It’s smothered with mushrooms, and topped with garlic butter.
The Blackened Ribeye
A 14 oz. Black Angus ribeye steak marinated & seasoned with blackened spices. Also topped with garlic herb butter.
The Sirloin
This 8oz. top sirloin is a premium aged prime cut of beef. We sear this to order, and then top it with garlic herb butter.
Land & Sea
This aged 8oz. top sirloin is paired with four jumbo butterflied (deep fried) shrimp.
Pasta & Bowls
French Onion Chicken
A juicy, tender, marinated chicken breast, resting on a bed of wild rice. Seasoned with garlic and herb bread crumbs and topped with our homemade French Onion Soup, then broiled with buttery mozzarella. Served with a side of sautéed stir-fry veggies (not shown).
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Tender, lean, and juicy marinated chicken breast resting on a bed of soft Fettuccine noodles with our homemade creamy Alfredo sauce. Served with a side of sautéed veggies (not shown).
Pasta Al Dente
Classic Italian premium tomato sauce, served over warm ‘al dente’ spaghetti noodles with a touch of olive oil with a side of doughy sourdough garlic bread. Served with a side of sautéed stir-fry veggies.
Asian Shrimp Stir Fry
Sweet and sour Asian sauces, sautéed stir-fry vegetables, and deep fried popcorn shrimp, sitting on a bed of fresh wild rice
Fish
Butterflied Fantail Shrimp
Jumbo gulf shrimp lightly hand-breaded and fried until they're crispy golden. A seafood lover’s treat. It’s served with tangy cocktail sauce.
Herb Crusted Walleye
A special blend of herbs and garlic, hand seasoned, and grilled to order. Served with tartar & optional lemon (not shown).
Maple Glazed Salmon
8 oz. Alaskan fillet glazed with a special blend of sweet maple seasoning. Served with tartar & optional lemon (not shown).
The Whitefish
Traditional favorite fish caught in the Great Lake of Superior, pan-fried in Parmesan crusted seasoning. Served with tartar & optional lemon (not shown).
Fish & Chips
Two premium cuts of Alaskan Cod, hand dipped in our own beer batter. They're deep-fried to perfection, and served with a large side of French fries and shredded coleslaw.
Side of Cole Slaw
Mexican
Large Wet Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with seasoned meat, steamy refried beans, crispy lettuce, and fresh diced tomatoes. It’s topped with our own homemade burrito sauce, and a generous amount of shredded cheese.
Small Wet Burrito
Same as the Large Wet Burrito, just a bit smaller.
Nachos Supreme
Homemade full-corn tortilla chips, with seasoned (chicken, beef, or shrimp), refried beans, crispy shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar & Monterey Jack cheeses, fresh diced tomatoes, diced green peppers & diced onions, and ripe olives.
Mini Nacho Supreme
Chimichanga
A crispy deep-fried tortilla filled with seasoned ground beef or marinated chicken covered in our homemade burrito sauce, topped with sour cream with chives. Served with refried beans, fresh shredded lettuce, vine ripened tomatoes and Mexican cheeses.
Fajita Salad
Steak or chicken sautéed with diced onions, green peppers & fresh tomatoes. Served in a flour shell & topped with shredded cheese, along with homemade fajita Mexican dressing. Meat choices in Mexican entrees are: seasoned ground beef, marinated chicken breast, or breaded shrimp. (Black olives NOT shown)
Jumbo Quesadilla
Premium steak or chicken seared in our personal blend of seasonings, served on a sizzling platter. Vegetables & all the fixings included.
Taco Salad
A deep-fried flour tortilla shell is shaped into a bowl, then filled with crispy shredded lettuce, topped with seasoned ground beef or chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced green peppers & onions, ripe black olives, and your choice of dressing.
Tacos (3)
Flour or corn shells garnished with crisp lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, and cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese (choice of hard or soft shells).
Taco single
Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas rolled outside of your choice of meat, cheddar & Monterey Jack shredded cheese, diced onions, and then covered with Mexican sauce and even more cheeses.
Enchiladas single
Burgers
Bleu Burger
Melted aged bleu cheese and smoked bacon, rest on a juicy angus burger patty, are deluxe’d on a specialty bun.
Jalapeño Burger
Sautéed jalapeno peppers with Frank’s RedhHot® sauce & pepper jack cheese, melted a juicy third pound angus burger patty. Closed up with a deluxe’d specialty bun. This is for you spicy enthusiasts.
Bison Burger
A very low fat burger originating from bison. A very high quality meat grade that packs flavorful taste. This is served deluxe’d.
Burly Burger
Double quarter pounder (8 oz) perfectly seasoned ground chuck with hickory smoked bacon, sunny-side up egg, and American cheese deluxed on a grilled Ciabatta bun.
French Onion Burger
Juicy third-pound angus beef, saturated with French onion soup, then steamed with mozzarella cheese. As most of our burgers are, this one is also deluxe’d.
Cheeseburger
A 6oz. tender Angus cut with your choice of melted cheese, between a warm butter bun.
Hamburger
Classic 6 oz. Angus beef cooked to your preference, along with the toppings of your choice- between a warm grilled butter bun.
Mushroom Burger
A juicy third pound Angus cut with freshly sautéed Portobello mushrooms and a warm blanket of Swiss cheese between a grilled butter bun.
Patty Melt Burger
Third-pound angus patty smothered with Swiss cheese, sautéed onions, and our special sauce. Served on crispy thick light rye.
Olive Burger
Quality Angus beef to order with fresh green olives, mayonnaise and lettuce between a warm, airy butter bun.
Sandwiches
The Prime Stack
Slow roasted prime rib, sliced & served on grilled sourdough bread. We melt mozzarella cheese, add fresh crispy lettuce, ripe tomatoes & our special sauce. A side of Au Jus will be included for dipping!
Philly Steak Ciabatta
Thinly cut Angus Sirloin mixed with diced onions and green peppers under a generous amount of melted Swiss cheese. Served on grilled Ciabatta bread. If you like Philly sandwiches, you’ll love this.
Monte Cristo
Grilled sugar cured ham & lean white meat turkey are topped with melted American & Swiss cheese. We then layer this delicious combination between egg dipped challah bread and lather our special sauce in between. Lastly, we grill it until golden brown outsides are achieved.
Reuben
Tender slices of lean corned beef along with sauerkraut, are paired with melted Swiss cheese, and our special sauce. This is all between our premium grilled rye bread.
Po Boy
A batter-dipped Cod fillet is fried until it’s crispy golden brown, with fresh green lettuce & tartar sauce. If you love a great fish sandwich, this is for you.
Crispy Maple Glazed Chicken Sandwich
A crispy breaded chicken breast topped with our homemade maple glaze sauce. We grill a burger bun and add mayo, crispy lettuce, and juicy sliced tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Fajita Wrap
Tender slices of seasoned marinated chicken breast, Monterey Jack & cheddar cheeses, chopped lettuce, diced tomatoes, and our fajita dressing. All of that is wrapped in a tomato basil tortilla shell.
Asian Shrimp Wrap
We use a generous portion of deep fried shrimp and combine juicy diced tomatoes, fresh chopped lettuce, and our unique Asian sauce. That’s all stuffed in a tomato flavored flour shell. It’s crispy, yet juicy. It creates a very satiating taste!
Turkey Club Croissant
Lean white meat turkey paired with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and creamy mayo, are all on a bakery-fresh croissant.
Classic Club
Sliced lean white meat turkey along with crispy bacon, fresh green lettuce, ripe tomato slices, and mayo. This is all distributed within three slices of white or wheat toast. A simple yet enticing sandwich.
The BLT
Hickory smoked bacon, with vine ripen sliced tomatoes, crisp green leaf lettuce, and mayo. White or wheat bread.
Soups & Salads
Rainbow Shrimp Salad
Deep fried crispy shrimp on a bed of spinach, along with feta cheese, mandarin oranges, grape tomatoes, red onions, and walnuts. A summer favorite.
Gorgonzola Salad
Tender strips of sirloin on a fresh cool bed of Romaine with Gorgonzola cheese, sautéed red peppers, mushrooms, and onions straws.
The Chef Salad
Fresh spring mix, home-sliced turkey & ham, shredded Colby Cheddar Jack cheeses, diced tomatoes and black olives.
Chicken Caesar Salad
A tender and juicy, at-home marinated chicken breast resting on a bed of fresh Romaine & sprinkled Parmesan. Caesar dressing served on the side.
Side Tossed Salad
Bowl of French Onion
Cup of French Onion
Daily homemade French onion recipe going back to 30+ years ago. Our secret sweet & savory flavors slowly simmered with tender onions, then baked with buttery mozzarella cheese and bread crumbs.
Bowl of Chicken Dumpling
Cup of Chicken Dumping
40-year-old homemade chicken dumpling recipe from the Waterfront Team.
Lola's Favorites
Roast Beef Dinner
Shredded beef or lean turkey breast, served open faced on country bread with real red-skinned mashed potatoes & gravy. This is a great home-style option.
Roast Turkey Dinner
Shredded beef or lean turkey breast, served open faced on country bread with real red-skinned mashed potatoes & gravy. This is a great home-style option.
Baby Beef Liver
A generous portion of tender beef liver smothered with sauteed onions or hickory bacon. Served with real red-skinned mashed potatoes & gravy.
Chicken Strips & French Fries
Classic tender white meat chicken with a crispy outside, served with French fries.
Country Fried Steak
Kid's Menu
Kid's Cheeseburger
A juicy Angus beef patty seasoned just right, Gordon Ramsey will be in awe...
Kid's Chicken Strips & Fries
If you're a picky eater, that's okay. Some of us used to be, and we ate nothing but these!
Spaghetti & Garlic Toast
Cloudy with a chance of garlic toast? Here you are.
Pepperoni Pizza
Fun fact: In Italy, the weather changes year-round, just like it does here in Michigan!
Breaded Shrimp & Fries
These are the shrimp that Bubba Gump caught. If you don't know who that is, ask your parents :)
Kid's Fish & Chips
"Batten down the hatches we've got a big fish beneath us!"
Mac n' Cheese & Fries
The name "elbow" macaroni exists because the noodle looks like your elbow. Close your fist and hold your hand by your chest while looking at your elbow!
Grilled Cheese
Kid's Breakfast
Popular Breakfast Items (Ending at 11:30 AM Everyday)
Bleu Scramble
Fresh scrambled eggs, sautéed mushrooms, baby spinach, and chopped sweet red bell peppers, are all mixed together with aged bleu cheese- served with hash browns and toast.
Cajun Benedict
Breaded gulf shrimp topped with two poached eggs on an English muffin; all seasoned with Blackfish-Cajun style seasoning. We pour a Cajun Hollandaise sauce over top and lastly, sprinkle more seasoning on top to add extra flavor, and make it pop. Served with hash browns.
Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs resting on a grilled open faced English muffin along with smoked ham, are topped with Hollandaise sauce, and sprinkled paprika seasoning. Hash browns are also included. Many love this!
8oz Sirloin & Eggs
An 8 oz. Black Angus sirloin, prepared to your liking, teamed with two country-fresh eggs, hash browns, and your choice of toast w/jelly.
Country Fried Breakfast Steak
Golden-battered beef steak smothered in country gravy. Served with 2 eggs* your way & crispy hash browns.
Bacon Cheddar Melt
One perfectly fried egg, hickory smoked bacon, and cheddar cheese between a grilled thick sourdough bread coming up! Served with hash browns.
Breakfast Burrito
Country Skillet
Breakfast Quesadillas
Things with Syrup (Ending at 11:30 AM Everyday)
2 Pancakes
3 Pancakes
2 Blueberry Pancakes
2 fluffy and airy buttermilk pancakes with hand pressed fresh blueberries. Your choice of breakfast side meat, and of course, syrup and grass-fed butter.
3 Blueberry Pancakes
3 fluffy and airy buttermilk pancakes with hand pressed fresh blueberries. Your choice of breakfast side meat, and of course, syrup and grass-fed butter.
French Toast
Challah bread dipped in our very special batter. Served with warm syrup & butter. With ham, bacon, or sausage.
Belgian Waffle
With warm maple syrup. In syrup glaze with strawberries. Add ham, bacon, or sausage.
Chicken & Waffle
Battered tenderloin strips of chicken served resting on an authentic Belgian pearl sugar waffle.
Omelettes & Biscuits & Gravy (Ending at 11:30 AM Everyday)
Farmer's Omelette
A classic omlet filled with hash browns, ham chunks, green pepper, onions, cheddar cheese, and covered in our own country gravy, and even more cheese.
Florentine Omelette
Egg-whites, spinach, and mozzarella cheese. For those who want a low calorie option, this is the tasty way to go.
Italian Sausage Omelette
Spicy sausage sautéed with diced onions & green peppers, and topped with cheddar cheese. This will attack your taste buds! (in a good way of course :)
Vegetarian Omelette
Sautéed mushrooms, diced onions & green peppers, and diced tomatoes are all held together by real egg. We then top this with melted cheddar cheese. This creates a very appetizing taste with all the healthy nutrients.
Irish & Swiss Omelette
The perfect blend of corned beef hash, diced green pepper & onions, then melted with Swiss cheese.
Mexican Omelette
Spice up your morning with seasoned ground beef, diced green peppers, onions, and a blanket of our homemade burrito sauce with cheddar cheese on top.
Western Omelette
Sauteed diced onion, green peppers, and ham, all combined with Monterrey Jack Cheddar cheese in a fresh egg omelette. Select 'no onions' or 'no peppers' to make a Ham & Cheese Omelette.
Denver Omelette
This is for you bacon lovers. Sauteed and chopped bacon strips, onions, green peppers, and Monterrey Jack Cheddar cheese; all combined with fresh eggs to make you a tasty omelette. Select 'no onion' and 'no pepper' for a Bacon & Cheese Omelette.
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Monterrey Jack Cheese melted in fresh egg to give you a delicious cheese omelette.
Biscuits & Gravy
Three biscuits served with country gravy on top.
Eggs & Hash Browns (Ending at 11:30 AM Everyday)
2 Eggs with Meat & Hash Browns
2 fresh eggs cooked your way, paired with always-crispy hashbrowns, breakfast meat, and toast.
3 Eggs With Meat & Hash Browns
3 fresh eggs cooked your way, paired with always-crispy hashbrowns, breakfast meat, and toast.
Hash & Eggs with Toast
Fresh corned-beef hash grilled & topped with two eggs, cooked to order.
Sides & Extras
Toast
Breakfast Sides
Desserts
Homemade French Fried Ice Cream
An enormous scoop of fluffy vanilla ice cream with a deep fried cinnamon whipped topping resting in a bowl of hot chocolate syrup with whipped cream and cherries
Cookie Dough Cheesecake
Soft chocolate chip cookie base baked under creamy vanilla cheesecake. Topped with a crunchy cookie layer with rich chocolate icing and cookie dough bites on top. So delicious!
Belgian Waffle Sundae Ice Cream
A warm cane sugary Belgian waffle with sweet cinnamon ice cream on top. Caramel bourbon glaze over top and a heap of whip cream with a classic cherry.
Incredibly Moist Carrot Cake
Deeply moist and filled with toasted pecans & layers of cream cheese frosting. Dense and flavor intensified with brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and carrots that make you want to order two ;)
Key Lime Pie
Cookie crumb base joined by a creamy, refreshing, Key Lime mousse, then crowned with whipped topping and toasted coconut. Finally drizzled with raspberry sauce.
Peanut Butter High Pie
Creamy peanut butter mousse topped with Reese's ® Peanut Butter Cups. We use our Dutch chocolate flavored syrup to garnish over the top— if you like peanut butter & chocolate, you'll fall in LOVE with this!
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
We feature many items inlcuding slow roasted prime rib, all you can eat fish and chips, burgers and sandwiches, breakfast, a kid's menu, soup and salad (salad bar), craft and domestic beers, cocktails, fine wines, and much more.
2403 Sunnyside Dr, Cadillac, MI 49601