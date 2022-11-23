Burl and Sprig Cocktail Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Rum Distillery - craft cocktails- amazing food
Location
333 W Western Ave, Muskegon, MI 49440
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Legends Bar and Grille - 446 W. Western Ave.
No Reviews
446 W. Western Ave. Muskegon, MI 49440
View restaurant