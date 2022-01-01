- Home
- /
- Burlington
- /
- Brewpubs & Breweries
- /
- Burlington Beer Company - 180 Flynn Avenue
Burlington Beer Company 180 Flynn Avenue
No reviews yet
180 Flynn Avenue
Burlington, VT 05401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Thanksgiving Pre-Orders
Double Crusted Apple Pie ft. Mahongany & Tweed
Pick up starts 12pm on Wednesday November 23rd. Orders close 11/21 for pick up 11/23. Allergens - gluten, diary, eggs
Chocolate Cream Pie ft. Study Hall
Pick up starts 12pm on Wednesday November 23rd. Orders close 11/21 for pick up 11/23. Allergens - gluten, diary, eggs
Pumpkin Pie with Toasted Meringue
Pick up starts 12pm on Wednesday November 23rd. Orders close 11/21 for pick up 11/23. Allergens - gluten, diary, eggs
Pumpkin-Chocolate Chip Bread
Pick up starts 12pm on Wednesday November 23rd. Orders close 11/21 for pick up 11/23. Allergens - gluten, diary, eggs
Dinner Rolls - 6 pack
Pick up starts 12pm on Wednesday November 23rd. Orders close 11/21 for pick up 11/23. Allergens - gluten, dairy, eggs
Cranberry Walnut Levain
Pick up starts 12pm on Wednesday November 23rd. Orders close 11/21 for pick up 11/23. Allergens - gluten, walnuts
Bar Snacks
House Bread Board
Bakers Choice of Bread, Maple Salted Beer Butter (Vg) Allergens: Gluten (beer in butter)
Marinated Olives
Winter Citrus, Chilis, Rosemary, Thyme (V/GF) Allergens: Allium (garlic)
House Pretzel Bites
Honey Beer Mustard. V Allergens: Gluten (pretzels, beer in mustard)
Hand-Cut Fries
Rosemary Peppercorn Aioli (Vg) Allergens: Gluten (cross contamination in fryers)
Maple BBQ Roasted Bar Nuts
Sea Salt, Mixed Nuts (V/GF) Allergens: Almonds, hazelnut, walnut, cashew allium (garlic & onion powder)
Dressed Greens
Sweet Pepper Vinaigrette (V/GF)
Smoked Prosciutto
EVOO, Cracked Black Pepper (GF) Allergens: Pork
Appetizers
Smoked Trout Dip
Sprouted Rye Bread, Fennel, Pickled Mustard Seeds, Cornichons Allergens: Dairy, allium (cornichons, shallot in dip), egg, gluten (sprouted rye) bread contains pepita and sunflower seeds
Poutine
Hand cut fries, maplebrook curds, beef gravy, scallions Allergens: Dairy (cheese, gravy) Gluten (fried, gravy) allium (gravy)
Korean Beef Nachos
Vermont Tortilla Company Corn Tortilla Chips, Cabot Cheddar & Fontina Blend, LaPlatte River Angus Beef, Pickled Shredded Carrot & Daikon, Seasame Seeds, Cilantro Verdant Sauce, Scallions Allergens: allium, dairy, gluten (cross contamination), sesame seed
Loaded Birria Fries
8 hour Braised Beef, sweety drop peppers, scallions, garlic aioli, over Hand Cut Fries Allergens: allium (in the braise of the meat)
Maplebrook Burrata
Olive tapenade, fig vinegar, warm house sourdough Allergens: dairy, gluten, allium
Sandwiches
BBCO Smash Burger
6 oz. LaPlatte River Angus Patty, Cabot American Cheese, Lettuce, House Pickles, Red Onion, Wizard Sauce Allergens: Impossible burger- soy, coconut and sunflower oil SmashBurger- allium (pickles, onion, wizard sauce) egg/dairy (wizard sauce, bun) gluten (bun, wizard sauce)
Gose BBQ Smash Burger
Seasoned 6 oz. Patty, Bleu Cheese Crumble, Lettuce, Thick cut McKenzie Maple Bacon, Grilled Onions, gose bbq Allergens: allium (onions) egg/dairy (bun)
Mushroom Philly
Roasted Mushrooms, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Cabot American Cheese, Rosemary Peppercorn Aioli (Vg) Allergens: egg (bun, aioli) allium (onions)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Thigh, Lettuce, Green Goddess, House Pickles, Red Onion Allergens: egg (breaded chicken, bun, green goddess) dairy (green goddess, breaded chicken) allium (pickles, breader) gluten
Shaved Steak
Shaved Strip Steak. cabot cheddar and fontina blend, pickled red onion, horseradish aioli, house made roll Allergens: allium, dairy, gluten, egg
Entrees
Birria Bowl
Braised Beef and Pork Shoulder, Served with All Souls Corn Tortillas, Pickled Red Onions, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Verdant Sauce Allergens: allium (in the braise of the meat) dairy (queso fresco cheese)
Steak Frites
Grilled 10 oz hanger steak, green peppercorn demi, Handcut Fries - cooked medium-rare unless specified Allergens: gluten (sauce, fries cross contamination)
Fish and Chips
Fried haddock filet, hand cut fries, cajun tartar sauce, lemon Allergens: gluten (fries, and breading) egg (sauce)
PEI Mussels
Miso butter broth, charred scallion, fried garlic , house sourdough bread Allergens: dairy (broth) gluten (fried garlic, sourdough) allium (green onion)
Bangers & Mash
Grilled onions, gravy, potato purée, venison & Blueberry sausage Allergens: allium (onion and garlic powder ins sausages, carmies) dairy (puree)
Delicata Squash
Roasted delicata squash, broccoli rabe, greek yogurt , spiced pepita seeds, and herbed farro Allergens: gluten (farro tabbouleh) dairy(yogurt) allium
Sauces and Add On's
Beer Mustard
Wizard Sauce
Remoulade
Dry Hopped Vinagrette
House Hot Sauce
Ketchup
Bleu Cheese Dressing
Green Goddess
Gose BBQ Sauce
Rosemary Aioli
Side Tortilla
Side Burrata Bread
Maple Butter
Side Pickles
Add On Fried Chicken
Add On Grilled Chicken
Bacon
2 pieces Thick Cut Bacon
Basil Aioli
Side Trout Dip Bread
sprouted rye bread
Add on 5 oz. Steak
Dessert
Beer-a-misu
A twist on the classic tiramisu. Layers of Barista(Double Coffee Porter)-soaked vanilla sponge cake and mascarpone mousse. Topped with shaved dark chocolate and dark cocoa powder. Allergens: gluten, dairy, eggs *contains minor amount of uncooked beer*
Pumpkin Baked Burlington
Pumpkin Ice Cream. Cinnamon Toasted Meringue. Rum washed Brown Butter Tuile. Autumn Spiced Crème Anglaise. Allergen: gluten, egg, dairy
Chocolate Cream Pie
Rich Dark Chocolate Pudding, House Honey Graham Cracker Crumble, Vanilla Whipped Cream, Stout Fudge Allergens: gluten, egg, dairy
Kids Menu
Can Beer
4-Pack - Raspberry Whale Cake
Must be 21+ to order. ABV: 5.5% Cream Ale with Raspberries
4-Pack - Strawberry Whale Cake
Must be 21+ to order. ABV: 5% Cream Ale with Strawberries. Notes of Freshly Picked Strawberries.
4-Pack - YCGTFH: Key Lime & Kumquat
Must be 21+ to purchase. ABV: 4.5% This Fruited Gose features Key Lime & Kumquats for flavors and aromas of Margarita's, Candied Orange Peel, Lime-ade, and beach day's. This beer finishes with a gentle acidity for a lip smacking and refreshing finish.
4-Pack - Creatures of Magic
Must be 21+ to purchase. ABV: 6.5% New England style IPA brewed with Mosaic, Simcoe, and Ekaunot hops, to provide flavors and aromas of Honeydew Melon, Blueberry Sorbet, Citrus Zest, and Pine Sap. With more than 20% of the grist bill comprised of Oat Malt and Flaked Oats, this beer has an extra creamy body.
4-Pack - Elaborate Metaphor
Must be 21+ to purchase.ABV: 5.4% New England style Pale Ale, brewed with Citra and Amarillo hops. Brewed with Barley, Flaked Oats, Wheat, and Raw Wheat. Flavors and aromas of Fresh Citrus Zest, Passion Fruit, Honeydew Melon, and Floral Wildflowers.
4-Pack - Enchanted Runes
Must be 21+ to purchase. ABV: 6.4% New England IPA with Strata Hops tasting notes of strawberry, passion fruit, grapefruit, bubblegum, sage, dank weed
4-Pack - Future Glow
Must be 21+ to purchase. ABV: 4.5% New England style Session IPA, brewed with a multi-grain grist bill to provide a complex body to this easy drinking ale. Hopped with Citra, Mosaic, and Ahtanum to provide flavors and aromas of Tangerine Zest, Ripe Papaya, and Rose Blossoms
4-Pack - It's Complicated Being a Wizard
Must be 21+ to purchase.ABV: 8% Flagship Double IPA. It pours a radiant glowing orange, which we then add a massive quantity of hops for a bold hop flavor. Brewed with Barley, Wheat Malt, and Flaked Oats. Hopped with Simcoe, Idaho 7, and Chinook for flavors and aromas of Ripe Papaya, Nectarines, Orange Zest, and Dank Cannabis.
4-Pack - Queen's Mage
Must be 21+ to order. ABV: 6.5% New England style IPA with Cashmere Hops. Tasting Notes - Orange Marmalade, apricots
4-Pack - Radical Candor
Must be 21+ to purchase. ABV: 6.2% Radical Candor is our first step into the exploration of flavors and aromas utilizing Vermont grown hops. Featuring Crystal hops from Champlain Valley Hops in Starksboro, Vermont. We're picking up flavors and aromas of Tropical Fruit Salad, Pine, Rosewater, and Candied Kumquats.
4-Pack - Sea of Air
Must be 21+ to purchase. ABV: 8.1% Sea of Air is a Single Hop New England style Double IPA brewed to highlight the spectrum of flavors and aromas from Citra hops. Our select Citry hops create a huge citrus character of Grapefruit, Lime, Passionfruit, Candied Lemon Peel, Melon, and Lychee. Combined with a fluffy soft grain bill full of Oat Malt and Flaked Oats. This beer is named after a song by Portugal. The Man off their 2013 album Evil Friends.
4-Pack - Uncanny Valley
Must be 21+ to purchase. ABV: 7% New England style IPA, hopped with Citra and Mosaic hops. Flavors and aromas of Ripe Mango, Pine Needles, Tangerine Zest, Watermelon, and Stone Fruit. The hop flavors wash over a balanced malt bill of Barley, Flaked Oats, Wheat Malt, Vienna Malt, and Raw Wheat to hold up the bold hops.
4-Pack - Barista
Must be 21+ to purchase. ABV: 7.3% Barista is a Double Coffee Porter, aged on locally roasted coffee beans by our friends at Abracadabra Coffee Company in Woodstock, VT. We age this Robust Porter on more than Two Pounds of Coffee per Barrel for an intense character of freshly brewed Coffee, complimented by malt flavors and aromas of Dark Chocolate, Raisins, Caramel, and Vanilla.
4-Pack - Mortise & Tenon
Must be 21+ to purchase. ABV: 7% Maple Porter
4-Pack - Study Hall
Must be 21+ to purchase. ABV: 5.5%Coffee Maple Amber Ale
4- Pack - Alien Hymns & Stoner Fables 2022
4-Pack - Choir of the Dead 2022
4-Pack - Geodesic Snow Globe 2021
Must be 21+ to purchase.ABV: 10.4% We take Barleywines very seriously around here. This sometimes underappreciated style is the perfect place for a rich, warming malt character to shine. Geodesic Snow Globe is brewed with Dark Candy Syrup which further enhances the flavor of Raisin, Plum, and Caramelized Sugar. The malt character ties the beer together to create flavors and aromas of Bread Pudding, Graham Cracker Walnut Toffee, and Tawny Port. While the aging in Malbec Wine Barrels makes this Barleywine the perfect beer to share with friends in the cold winter months.
4-Pack - Mahogany & Tweed 2022
Must be 21+ to purchase. ABV: 11% - Oh, Mahogany & Tweed. Let me count the ways in which I love you. Rich malt character, check. Layers of Cognac Barrel flavors, check. Swirling ribbons of Maple goodness, check mate. This might be one of the most delicious beers that we brew once a year. There is something so spot on and just right about this beer that it's hard to describe and you just have to try it for yourself to truly understand how damn good it really is.
4-Pack - Strange Apparition 2022
4-Pack - Mixed Stout
4-Pack - Mixed Barleywine
4-Pack - Mixed Pack
4-Pack - Lighthouse
Must be 21+ to purchase. ABV: 5% Pilsner
4-Pack - Fair Acre
4-Pack - Stone Fence
12 - Pack - Lighthouse
Retail Food
Marble Rye
Allergens - Gluten Ingredients - Wheat flour, water, rye flour, caraway seeds, salt, yeast.
English Muffins
Allergens - Gluten, Dairy
YCGTFH Hot Sauce
Pitchfork Farm Collaboration: YCGTFH Key Lime & Kumquat Margarita style hot sauce
Bagel 4pack
Bagel 6 pack
Fritter
Oat Pie
Pumpkin Bread
Smores kit
Whoopie pie
Sugar cookie 4 pack
Hand pies
Apple pie
Online Store Shipping
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Where Fermentation Meets Imagination
180 Flynn Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401