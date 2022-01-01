Burlington Beer Company 180 Flynn Avenue

4-Pack - Sea of Air

$15.00

Must be 21+ to purchase. ABV: 8.1% Sea of Air is a Single Hop New England style Double IPA brewed to highlight the spectrum of flavors and aromas from Citra hops. Our select Citry hops create a huge citrus character of Grapefruit, Lime, Passionfruit, Candied Lemon Peel, Melon, and Lychee. Combined with a fluffy soft grain bill full of Oat Malt and Flaked Oats. This beer is named after a song by Portugal. The Man off their 2013 album Evil Friends.