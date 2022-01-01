Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Burlington Beer Company 180 Flynn Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

180 Flynn Avenue

Burlington, VT 05401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hand-Cut Fries
BBCO Smash Burger
Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Thanksgiving Pre-Orders

Double Crusted Apple Pie ft. Mahongany & Tweed

Double Crusted Apple Pie ft. Mahongany & Tweed

$30.00

Pick up starts 12pm on Wednesday November 23rd. Orders close 11/21 for pick up 11/23. Allergens - gluten, diary, eggs

Chocolate Cream Pie ft. Study Hall

Chocolate Cream Pie ft. Study Hall

$28.00

Pick up starts 12pm on Wednesday November 23rd. Orders close 11/21 for pick up 11/23. Allergens - gluten, diary, eggs

Pumpkin Pie with Toasted Meringue

Pumpkin Pie with Toasted Meringue

$26.00

Pick up starts 12pm on Wednesday November 23rd. Orders close 11/21 for pick up 11/23. Allergens - gluten, diary, eggs

Pumpkin-Chocolate Chip Bread

Pumpkin-Chocolate Chip Bread

$10.00

Pick up starts 12pm on Wednesday November 23rd. Orders close 11/21 for pick up 11/23. Allergens - gluten, diary, eggs

Dinner Rolls - 6 pack

Dinner Rolls - 6 pack

$6.00

Pick up starts 12pm on Wednesday November 23rd. Orders close 11/21 for pick up 11/23. Allergens - gluten, dairy, eggs

Cranberry Walnut Levain

Cranberry Walnut Levain

$6.00

Pick up starts 12pm on Wednesday November 23rd. Orders close 11/21 for pick up 11/23. Allergens - gluten, walnuts

Bar Snacks

House Bread Board

$5.00

Bakers Choice of Bread, Maple Salted Beer Butter (Vg) Allergens: Gluten (beer in butter)

Marinated Olives

$6.00

Winter Citrus, Chilis, Rosemary, Thyme (V/GF) Allergens: Allium (garlic)

House Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Honey Beer Mustard. V Allergens: Gluten (pretzels, beer in mustard)

Hand-Cut Fries

$4.00+

Rosemary Peppercorn Aioli (Vg) Allergens: Gluten (cross contamination in fryers)

Maple BBQ Roasted Bar Nuts

$5.00

Sea Salt, Mixed Nuts (V/GF) Allergens: Almonds, hazelnut, walnut, cashew allium (garlic & onion powder)

Dressed Greens

$4.00

Sweet Pepper Vinaigrette (V/GF)

Smoked Prosciutto

$11.00

EVOO, Cracked Black Pepper (GF) Allergens: Pork

Appetizers

Smoked Trout Dip

$11.00

Sprouted Rye Bread, Fennel, Pickled Mustard Seeds, Cornichons Allergens: Dairy, allium (cornichons, shallot in dip), egg, gluten (sprouted rye) bread contains pepita and sunflower seeds

Poutine

$13.00

Hand cut fries, maplebrook curds, beef gravy, scallions Allergens: Dairy (cheese, gravy) Gluten (fried, gravy) allium (gravy)

Korean Beef Nachos

$16.00

Vermont Tortilla Company Corn Tortilla Chips, Cabot Cheddar & Fontina Blend, LaPlatte River Angus Beef, Pickled Shredded Carrot & Daikon, Seasame Seeds, Cilantro Verdant Sauce, Scallions Allergens: allium, dairy, gluten (cross contamination), sesame seed

Loaded Birria Fries

$15.00

8 hour Braised Beef, sweety drop peppers, scallions, garlic aioli, over Hand Cut Fries Allergens: allium (in the braise of the meat)

Maplebrook Burrata

$16.00

Olive tapenade, fig vinegar, warm house sourdough Allergens: dairy, gluten, allium

Sandwiches

BBCO Smash Burger

$14.00

6 oz. LaPlatte River Angus Patty, Cabot American Cheese, Lettuce, House Pickles, Red Onion, Wizard Sauce Allergens: Impossible burger- soy, coconut and sunflower oil SmashBurger- allium (pickles, onion, wizard sauce) egg/dairy (wizard sauce, bun) gluten (bun, wizard sauce)

Gose BBQ Smash Burger

$16.00

Seasoned 6 oz. Patty, Bleu Cheese Crumble, Lettuce, Thick cut McKenzie Maple Bacon, Grilled Onions, gose bbq Allergens: allium (onions) egg/dairy (bun)

Mushroom Philly

$14.00

Roasted Mushrooms, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Cabot American Cheese, Rosemary Peppercorn Aioli (Vg) Allergens: egg (bun, aioli) allium (onions)

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Chicken Thigh, Lettuce, Green Goddess, House Pickles, Red Onion Allergens: egg (breaded chicken, bun, green goddess) dairy (green goddess, breaded chicken) allium (pickles, breader) gluten

Shaved Steak

$16.00

Shaved Strip Steak. cabot cheddar and fontina blend, pickled red onion, horseradish aioli, house made roll Allergens: allium, dairy, gluten, egg

Entrees

Birria Bowl

$20.00

Braised Beef and Pork Shoulder, Served with All Souls Corn Tortillas, Pickled Red Onions, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Verdant Sauce Allergens: allium (in the braise of the meat) dairy (queso fresco cheese)

Steak Frites

$24.00

Grilled 10 oz hanger steak, green peppercorn demi, Handcut Fries - cooked medium-rare unless specified Allergens: gluten (sauce, fries cross contamination)

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Fried haddock filet, hand cut fries, cajun tartar sauce, lemon Allergens: gluten (fries, and breading) egg (sauce)

PEI Mussels

$22.00

Miso butter broth, charred scallion, fried garlic , house sourdough bread Allergens: dairy (broth) gluten (fried garlic, sourdough) allium (green onion)

Bangers & Mash

$19.00

Grilled onions, gravy, potato purée, venison & Blueberry sausage Allergens: allium (onion and garlic powder ins sausages, carmies) dairy (puree)

Delicata Squash

$16.00

Roasted delicata squash, broccoli rabe, greek yogurt , spiced pepita seeds, and herbed farro Allergens: gluten (farro tabbouleh) dairy(yogurt) allium

Sauces and Add On's

Beer Mustard

$0.50

Wizard Sauce

$0.50

Remoulade

$0.50

Dry Hopped Vinagrette

$0.50

House Hot Sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Green Goddess

$0.50

Gose BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Rosemary Aioli

$0.50

Side Tortilla

$0.50

Side Burrata Bread

$1.50

Maple Butter

$0.50

Side Pickles

$0.50

Add On Fried Chicken

$6.00

Add On Grilled Chicken

$6.00Out of stock

Bacon

$3.00

2 pieces Thick Cut Bacon

Basil Aioli

$0.50

Side Trout Dip Bread

$1.50

sprouted rye bread

Add on 5 oz. Steak

$9.00

Dessert

Beer-a-misu

$12.00

A twist on the classic tiramisu. Layers of Barista(Double Coffee Porter)-soaked vanilla sponge cake and mascarpone mousse. Topped with shaved dark chocolate and dark cocoa powder. Allergens: gluten, dairy, eggs *contains minor amount of uncooked beer*

Pumpkin Baked Burlington

$12.00

Pumpkin Ice Cream. Cinnamon Toasted Meringue. Rum washed Brown Butter Tuile. Autumn Spiced Crème Anglaise. Allergen: gluten, egg, dairy

Chocolate Cream Pie

$12.00

Rich Dark Chocolate Pudding, House Honey Graham Cracker Crumble, Vanilla Whipped Cream, Stout Fudge Allergens: gluten, egg, dairy

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Dog

$11.00

Housemade Split Top Bun with Fries, Ketchup

Kids Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Fried Chicken Tenders with Fries, Ketchup

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.00

Served with Hand Cut Fries and Ketchup.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$11.00

House made Brioche, Cabot American Cheese, served with Handcut fries and Ketchup

Can Beer

4-Pack - Raspberry Whale Cake

$10.00

Must be 21+ to order. ABV: 5.5% Cream Ale with Raspberries

4-Pack - Strawberry Whale Cake

$10.00

Must be 21+ to order. ABV: 5% Cream Ale with Strawberries. Notes of Freshly Picked Strawberries.

4-Pack - YCGTFH: Key Lime & Kumquat

$10.00

Must be 21+ to purchase. ABV: 4.5% This Fruited Gose features Key Lime & Kumquats for flavors and aromas of Margarita's, Candied Orange Peel, Lime-ade, and beach day's. This beer finishes with a gentle acidity for a lip smacking and refreshing finish.

4-Pack - Creatures of Magic

4-Pack - Creatures of Magic

$14.00

Must be 21+ to purchase. ABV: 6.5% New England style IPA brewed with Mosaic, Simcoe, and Ekaunot hops, to provide flavors and aromas of Honeydew Melon, Blueberry Sorbet, Citrus Zest, and Pine Sap. With more than 20% of the grist bill comprised of Oat Malt and Flaked Oats, this beer has an extra creamy body.

4-Pack - Elaborate Metaphor

$13.00

Must be 21+ to purchase.ABV: 5.4% New England style Pale Ale, brewed with Citra and Amarillo hops. Brewed with Barley, Flaked Oats, Wheat, and Raw Wheat. Flavors and aromas of Fresh Citrus Zest, Passion Fruit, Honeydew Melon, and Floral Wildflowers.

4-Pack - Enchanted Runes

$14.00

Must be 21+ to purchase. ABV: 6.4% New England IPA with Strata Hops tasting notes of strawberry, passion fruit, grapefruit, bubblegum, sage, dank weed

4-Pack - Future Glow

4-Pack - Future Glow

$13.00

Must be 21+ to purchase. ABV: 4.5% New England style Session IPA, brewed with a multi-grain grist bill to provide a complex body to this easy drinking ale. Hopped with Citra, Mosaic, and Ahtanum to provide flavors and aromas of Tangerine Zest, Ripe Papaya, and Rose Blossoms

4-Pack - It's Complicated Being a Wizard

4-Pack - It's Complicated Being a Wizard

$15.00

Must be 21+ to purchase.ABV: 8% Flagship Double IPA. It pours a radiant glowing orange, which we then add a massive quantity of hops for a bold hop flavor. Brewed with Barley, Wheat Malt, and Flaked Oats. Hopped with Simcoe, Idaho 7, and Chinook for flavors and aromas of Ripe Papaya, Nectarines, Orange Zest, and Dank Cannabis.

4-Pack - Queen's Mage

$14.00

Must be 21+ to order. ABV: 6.5% New England style IPA with Cashmere Hops. Tasting Notes - Orange Marmalade, apricots

4-Pack - Radical Candor

4-Pack - Radical Candor

$14.00

Must be 21+ to purchase. ABV: 6.2% Radical Candor is our first step into the exploration of flavors and aromas utilizing Vermont grown hops. Featuring Crystal hops from Champlain Valley Hops in Starksboro, Vermont. We're picking up flavors and aromas of Tropical Fruit Salad, Pine, Rosewater, and Candied Kumquats.

4-Pack - Sea of Air

$15.00

Must be 21+ to purchase. ABV: 8.1% Sea of Air is a Single Hop New England style Double IPA brewed to highlight the spectrum of flavors and aromas from Citra hops. Our select Citry hops create a huge citrus character of Grapefruit, Lime, Passionfruit, Candied Lemon Peel, Melon, and Lychee. Combined with a fluffy soft grain bill full of Oat Malt and Flaked Oats. This beer is named after a song by Portugal. The Man off their 2013 album Evil Friends.

4-Pack - Uncanny Valley

4-Pack - Uncanny Valley

$14.00

Must be 21+ to purchase. ABV: 7% New England style IPA, hopped with Citra and Mosaic hops. Flavors and aromas of Ripe Mango, Pine Needles, Tangerine Zest, Watermelon, and Stone Fruit. The hop flavors wash over a balanced malt bill of Barley, Flaked Oats, Wheat Malt, Vienna Malt, and Raw Wheat to hold up the bold hops.

4-Pack - Barista

$15.00

Must be 21+ to purchase. ABV: 7.3% Barista is a Double Coffee Porter, aged on locally roasted coffee beans by our friends at Abracadabra Coffee Company in Woodstock, VT. We age this Robust Porter on more than Two Pounds of Coffee per Barrel for an intense character of freshly brewed Coffee, complimented by malt flavors and aromas of Dark Chocolate, Raisins, Caramel, and Vanilla.

4-Pack - Mortise & Tenon

$13.00

Must be 21+ to purchase. ABV: 7% Maple Porter

4-Pack - Study Hall

4-Pack - Study Hall

$13.00Out of stock

Must be 21+ to purchase. ABV: 5.5%Coffee Maple Amber Ale

4- Pack - Alien Hymns & Stoner Fables 2022

$16.00

4-Pack - Choir of the Dead 2022

$32.00
4-Pack - Geodesic Snow Globe 2021

4-Pack - Geodesic Snow Globe 2021

$32.00

Must be 21+ to purchase.ABV: 10.4% We take Barleywines very seriously around here. This sometimes underappreciated style is the perfect place for a rich, warming malt character to shine. Geodesic Snow Globe is brewed with Dark Candy Syrup which further enhances the flavor of Raisin, Plum, and Caramelized Sugar. The malt character ties the beer together to create flavors and aromas of Bread Pudding, Graham Cracker Walnut Toffee, and Tawny Port. While the aging in Malbec Wine Barrels makes this Barleywine the perfect beer to share with friends in the cold winter months.

4-Pack - Mahogany & Tweed 2022

4-Pack - Mahogany & Tweed 2022

$32.00

Must be 21+ to purchase. ABV: 11% - Oh, Mahogany & Tweed. Let me count the ways in which I love you. Rich malt character, check. Layers of Cognac Barrel flavors, check. Swirling ribbons of Maple goodness, check mate. This might be one of the most delicious beers that we brew once a year. There is something so spot on and just right about this beer that it's hard to describe and you just have to try it for yourself to truly understand how damn good it really is.

4-Pack - Strange Apparition 2022

$32.00

4-Pack - Mixed Stout

$32.00

4-Pack - Mixed Barleywine

$32.00

4-Pack - Mixed Pack

$32.00

4-Pack - Lighthouse

$9.00

Must be 21+ to purchase. ABV: 5% Pilsner

4-Pack - Fair Acre

$9.00

4-Pack - Stone Fence

$9.00

12 - Pack - Lighthouse

$16.00

Retail Food

Marble Rye

$8.00Out of stock

Allergens - Gluten Ingredients - Wheat flour, water, rye flour, caraway seeds, salt, yeast.

English Muffins

English Muffins

$6.00

Allergens - Gluten, Dairy

YCGTFH Hot Sauce

YCGTFH Hot Sauce

$8.00

Pitchfork Farm Collaboration: YCGTFH Key Lime & Kumquat Margarita style hot sauce

Bagel 4pack

$6.00Out of stock

Bagel 6 pack

$8.00Out of stock

Fritter

$6.00

Oat Pie

$7.00

Pumpkin Bread

$10.00

Smores kit

$8.00

Whoopie pie

$6.00

Sugar cookie 4 pack

$8.00

Hand pies

$6.00Out of stock

Apple pie

$30.00

Online Store Shipping

Shipping Charge

$9.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where Fermentation Meets Imagination

Website

Location

180 Flynn Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401

Directions

Gallery
Burlington Beer Company image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Zero Gravity Beer
orange starNo Reviews
716 Pine Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Vermont Pub & Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
144 College St Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
American Flatbread Burlington Hearth
orange star4.5 • 1,395
115 St. Paul Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Stone Corral Brewery - 83 Huntington Rd
orange starNo Reviews
83 Huntington Rd Richmond, VT 05477
View restaurantnext
Otter Creek Brewing Co
orange starNo Reviews
793 Exchange Street Middlebury, VT 05753
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Burlington

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill
orange star4.3 • 4,401
160 Bank Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Pascolo Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 2,261
83 Church Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Istanbul Kebab House
orange star4.6 • 2,142
175 Church Street Burlington, NY 05401
View restaurantnext
A Single Pebble
orange star4.3 • 1,905
133 Bank Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
American Flatbread Burlington Hearth
orange star4.5 • 1,395
115 St. Paul Street Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Juniper at Hotel Vermont
orange star4.5 • 1,240
41 Cherry St Burlington, VT 05401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Burlington
Winooski
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
South Burlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Colchester
review star
No reviews yet
Essex Junction
review star
No reviews yet
Williston
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Saint Albans
review star
No reviews yet
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Waitsfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston