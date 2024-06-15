MAIZ SALAD

A refreshing twist on a traditional Mexican street food favourite. Our Esquites Salad combines the sweet and smoky flavours of grilled corn kernels with a zesty lime-infused dressing. Tossed with diced red onions and fresh cilantro, this salad is a burst of vibrant colours and flavours. Topped with a sprinkle of crumbled Cotija cheese for added tanginess and a touch of heat from a sprinkle of Tajín , every bite is a true fiesta for your taste buds. Served chilled, our Esquites Salad is the perfect appetizer or side dish to complement any meal. Don't miss out on this delightful fusion of Mexican street food and salad goodness!