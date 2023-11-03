Burma Light
703 East Bidwell Street
Folsom, CA 95630
Food
Appetizers
- Samosas$12.00
Deep fried hand-made wheat flour wraps filled with potatoes, onion, and spices served with our special house sauce.
- Yellow Tofu$12.00
Made with yellow bean powder, wheat starch, salt and sugar fried in vegetable oil.
- Salt & Pepper$10.00
Deep-fried with your choice of protain topped with scallions, jalapenos, white pepper and five spice, served with house sauce.
- Palata$10.00
A flaky layered flatbread with choice of side curry.
- Lettuce Wrap (GFS)$12.00
Stir fried carrots, green bell peppers, mushroons, radish, ginger, garlic, water chestnut, sasame seeds and hoisin sauce served with lettuce
- Chicken Wing$14.00
Marinated chicken wing deep-fried with egg, sugar, salt and fish sauce
- Honey Chicken$14.00
Chicken stir-fried with sugar, salt, oyster sauce and sambal chili
Soup & Salad
- Samosa Soup (V)$12.00
Samosas and falafel with potatoes, chickpeas, cabbage, jalapenos, red onion, bay leaves, paprika, masala, tamarind, turmeric and dried chili.
- Ohn-No-Khao-Swe ( GFS) (Coconut Noodle Soup)$12.00
A rich and creamy bisque with flour noodle and fried wonton, served with coconut chicken.
- Tea Leaf Salad (V) (GF)$15.00
A mix of fermented tea leaves tossed with fried garlic, yellow beans, peanuts, Sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, tomatoes, jalapenos, lemon and your choice of green
- Ginger Salad(GF)$13.00
Pickled ginger, fried garlic, yellow bean, yellow bean powder, peanuts, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, jalapenos, onion oil and your choice of green.
- Mango Salad (V) (GF)$13.00
Pickled mango with fried garlic, cabbage, red and fried onion, cucumber, cilantro, yellow bean powder, onion oil, and your choice of green
- Samosa Salad (V)$14.00
Samosas with cabbage, red and fried onion, cilantro, cucumber, jalapenos, mint, sesame seeds, fried garlic, yellow bean powder, tamarind sauce and splash of samosas soup on your choice of green.
- Burmese Chicken Salad (GF)$15.00
Bite-sized fried chicken with red and fried onions, cucumber, yellow bean powder, cabbage, cilantro, fried wontons, sesame seeds, onion oil and chili sauce on your choice of green.
- Papaya Salad (GF)$13.00
Papaya tossed with cabbage, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, salt, pad thai sauce and cooking oil.
- Tea Leaf Dressing$5.00
- Topping ( Peanut, Garlic, Sesame Seed, Yellow beans, Sunflower seeds)$4.00
Rice & Noodle
- Jasmine Rice$2.50
- Coconut Rice$3.50
- Burmese Indian Rice$3.50
Basmati rice prepared with green cardamom,cinnamon, biryani masala raisins, bay leaves, cloves and light butter.
- Home Style Fried Rice (GF)$12.00
Choice of jasmine or brown rice with onions, yellow beans, turmeric and egg.
- Pineapple Fried Rice$12.00
- Shrimp Fried Rice (GF)$18.00
Jasmine rice with shrimp,fish roe, egg, garlic, salt and sugar.
- Lobster Fried Rice (GF)$28.00
wok fried jasmine rice with lobster tail, egg, garlic, salt and sugar
- Wok Fried Spicy Noodle$13.00
Egg-flour noodles tossed with fried garlic, scallions, cucumber, oyster sauce, served with a sweet chili sauce
- Burmese Pad Thai (GF)$15.00
Thin-flat rice noodles tossed in wok with red bell pepper,onions, scallions, beansprouts, egg,paprika, turmeric,fish sauce and topped with peanut and cabbage .
- Stir-Fried Butter Noodle$12.00
Egg-flour noodle stir-fried with butter, scallions, egg, garlic, soya sauce, oyster sauce and sugar
- Burmese Garlic Noodle$11.00
Egg-flour noodles tossed woth fried garlic, scallions, cucumbers, garlic oil and oyster sauce, served with sweet chili sauce and jalapeno.
- Nan-Gyi-Dok (GFS)$13.00
Thick rice udon noodles with coconut chicken curry, yellow bean powder,cilantro, red and fried onions, fried wonton,lemon, fish sauce and hardboiled egg.
Vegetable
- Dry Curry Veggie (GF)$15.00
Stir-fried string beans with garlic,ginger, soy sauce,vinegar,sugar and sambal chili sauce.
- Broccoli Garlice (GF)$15.00
Brocoli tossed in a wok with white wine, garlic,a little salt .
- Eggplant & Garlic (GFS)$15.00
Sauteed eggplant with garlic,ginger,basil,soy sauce, dried chillis,sambal chili, and vinegar.
- Tofu & veggie$15.00
Wok fried tofu with string beans, bell peppers, garlic, ginger,white wine, vinegar,sugar,sambal chili, basil with vegan hosin sauce.
- Mango Tofu (GFS)$15.00
Marinated tofu tossed in a wok with soy sauce,white pepper, basil, onions, sambal chili and mango puree.
- Lemongrass Tofu$15.00
- Stir Fried Sweet Corn (GF)$15.00
Corn,carrots,scallions,salt, sugar.
- Mix Veggie Kebat (GF)$15.00
A mix of vegetables and tofu stir fried with onions, tomatoes,opo,mint,cilantro,jalapenos, turmeric, tamarind,masala,lemon juice and paprika.
- Mix Veggie Curry (GF)$15.00
Onion based curry with eggplant,tomatos, string beans,cabbage,opo,tofu,ginger,garlic,paprika, turmeric, tamarind and masala.
- Burmese Eggplant Curry (GF)$15.00
Onion based curry with eggplant, ginger, garlic,paprika,turmeric. tamarind and masala.
- Pumpkin Vegetable Curry (GF)$15.00
Locally sourced pumpkin with tofu,coconut milk,curry powder, brocolli,carrots,onions, ginger and garlic.
- Black Pepper Tofu$15.00
Stir fried tofu with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper
Chicken
- Dry Curry Chicken (GF)$17.00
Chicken, coconut milk, string bean, okra, lemongrass, garlic, turmeric, paprika, curry powder and blue ginger.
- Black Pepper Chicken$17.00
Marinated chicken with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic, scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper.
- Lemongrass Chicken (GFS)$17.00
Stir fried chicken with sambal chili, dried chilies, garlic, soy sauce, fish sauce, snap peas, red bell peppers, lemongrass and fresh basil.
- Chicken & Tofu$17.00
Wok stir fried chicken with tofu, string beans, bell peppers, garlic, ginger,white wine, vinegar,sugar,sambal chili, basil with hosin and oyster sauce.
- Burmese Style Chicken Curry (GF)$17.00
Chicken thigh simmered in lemongrass, onions, potatoes, ginger, garlic, masala, paprika, bay leaves, and topped with fish sauce.
- Pumpkin Chicken (GF)$17.00
Locally sourced pumpkin with chicken, coconut milk, curry powder, broccoli, carrots, onions, ginger and garlic.
- Chicken Kebat (GF)$17.00
Marinated chicken stir fried with onions, tomato, mint, cilantro, jalapenos, turmeric, tamarind, masala and paprika.
- Mango Chicken (GFS)$17.00
Marinated chicken tossed in a wok with soy sauce, white pepper, basil, onions, sambal chili and mango puree.
- Sesame Chicken$17.00
Hand-cut strips of chicken lightly fried in soy sauce, vinegar, honey topped with sesame seeds.
- Basil Chili Chicken (GFS)$17.00
Marinated chicken tossed with dried red chili flakes, dried chili, jalapenos, onions, tamarind powder, white wine, vinegar and basil.
- Chicken Briyani (GF)$18.00
Chicken leg and thigh steweed in tomatoes ,onions, garlic and tumeric based sauce. Served with Burmese indian rice, topped with peas, cilantro, fried onions, raisin and cashew nuts.
- Minted Jalapenos Chicken$18.00
Minced chicken with sambal chili sauce, mint leaves, garlic, ginger, jalapenos, cilantro, soy sauce, fennel seed powder and mustard seed powder.
- Coconut Chicken Curry$18.00
Beef
- Beef Kebat (GF)$18.00
Marinated beef stir fried with onions, tomato, mint, cilantro, jalapenos, turmeric, tamarind, masala and paprika
- Black Pepper Beef$18.00
Marinated beef with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper
- Beef Tofu$18.00
Wok fried Lamb with tofu, string beans, bell peppers, garlic, ginger,white wine, vinegar,sugar,sambal chili, basil with hosin and oyster sauce.
- Sesame Beef$18.00
Hand-cut strips of beef lightly fried in soy sauce, vinegar, honey topped with sesame seeds .
Lamb
- Burmese Style Lamb Curry (GF)$20.00
Diced lamb simmered in lemongrass,potatoes,onions, ginger, masala.paprika, bay leaves.turmeric,curry powder, and fish sauce.
- Lamb Kebat (GF)$19.00
Marinated lamb stir fried with onions, tomato, mint, cilantro, jalapenos, turmeric, tamarind, masala and paprika
- Basil & Dried Chili Lamb (GFS)$19.00
Marinated Lamb tossed with dried red chili flakes, Thai chili, jalapenos, onions, tamarind powder, black pepper and basil
- Black Pepper Lamb$19.00
Marinated lamb with onions, red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots, ginger, garlic scallions, white wine, black bean sauce, soy sauce, black and white pepper
- Lamb Tofu$19.00
Wok fried Lamb with tofu, string beans, bell peppers, garlic, ginger,white wine, vinegar,sugar,sambal chili, basil with hosin and oyster sauce.
Seafood
- Basil & Dried Chili Swai (GFS)$19.00
Marinated chicken tossed with dried red chili flakes, Thai chili, jalapenos, onions, tamarind powder, black pepper and basil
- Burmese Shrimp (GFS)$21.00
Wok sauteed shrimp with onions, garlic, ginger, jalapenos, dried chili, soy sauce, sugar, white wine , vinegar with sambal chili, hoison and oyster sauce.
- Shrimp Kebat (GF)$21.00
Marinated shrimp stir fried with onions, tomato, mint, cilantro, jalapenos, turmeric, tamarind, masala and paprika.
- Mango Shrimp (GFS)$21.00
Marinated shrimp tossed in a wok with soy sauce, pepper, basil, onions, sambal chili and mango puree
- Garlic Shrimp Eggplant (GFS)$21.00
Sauteed shrimp and eggplant with garlic,ginger,basil,soy sauce, dried chillis,sambal chili, and vinegar.
- Shrimp Curry (GF)$21.00
Onion based, cilantro, jalapenos, garlic, ginger, paprika, masala, turmeric and fish sauce.
- Honey Shrimp (GFS)$21.00
Lightly fried shrimp tossed in a wok with mayonnaise, vinegar, lemon and lychee juice,
- Salmon Lemongrass Fusion (GFS)$22.00
Grilled salmon with sambal chili, dried chili,garlic, soy sauce, fish sauce, snap peas, red bell peppers, onions, scallions, lemongrass and fresh basil.
- Ginger Sea Bass$32.00
Steamed SEA BASS with cooking wine, soya sauce, garlic oil, rock sugar topped with ginger and cilantro
Dessert
- Fried Coconut Pudding$10.00
Deep fried coconut pudding made with yellow bean powder,flour,corn starch,sugar, topped with fresh strawberry and coconut cream, served with a scoop of ice cream.
- Fried Banana$10.00
Fresh banana dipped in (corn starch, flour,salt,sugar,water,cooking oil) deep fried and topped with fresh strawberry and condensed milk, served with a scoop of ice cream.
- Dessert Palata$11.00
Palata with fresh banana and strawberry and topped with condensed milk, served with a scoop of ice cream.
- Black Sticky Rice$10.00
Black sweet rice with brown sugar, coconut milk and condensed milk, served with a scoop of ice cream.
- Shwe-Gyi ( BURMESE SEMOLINA CAKE)$11.00
Semolina flour,egg,butter, sugar,water,coconut cream, evaporated milk and poppy seeds, served with a scoop of ice cream.
Beverages
Fresh Coconut Water
