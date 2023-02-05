- Home
Burma Love - Valencia
No reviews yet
211 Valencia Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
Appetizer
Platha & Dip
Handmade buttery multi-layered bread. Served with a side of coconut chicken or vegetarian curry sauce.
Burmese Samusas
Triangular pastries, wrapped and filled with curried potatoes and lamb, chicken or peas (vegetarian). Deep fried and served with our house tangy spicy sauce.
Salt & Pepper Calamari
Deep-fried, tossed with salt & pepper, and jalapeños. Topped with fried garlic.
Skillet Shrimp
Sizzling shrimp with garlic, ginger, turmeric, lime and chilies served on a hot skillet. (Gluten Free)
Chicken Wings
Delicious, fried chicken wings served with Garlic and Pepper or Honey Glazed. (Gluten Free)
Homemade Yellow Bean Tofu
Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Served with a soy-chili dressing.
Salad
Tea Leaf Salad
Featured in Sunset Magazine as the “Best Salad in the West”! Tea leaf salad is enjoyed by Burmese people throughout Myanmar. Our version combines the fermented tea leaf (laphet) with fresh romaine lettuce, cabbage, tomato, jalapeño, crunchy peanuts and seeds, ground sun-dried shrimp, fresh lemon juice and fish sauce. (Gluten Free, Upon Request: Vegan)
Rainbow Salad
This salad has 22 ingredients! Here are some of the ingredients: tofu, fried garlic, fried onions, chickpeas, green papaya, and much more. All mixed with a tamarind vinaigrette dressing. (Upon Request: Gluten Free, Vegan)
Ginger Salad
An invigorating salad of organic pickled ginger, cabbage, lettuce, fried garlic, sesame seeds, crunchy split yellow peas, and peanuts. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Burmese Chicken Salad
Salad of cabbage, chopped chicken breast, fried onions, cilantro, lettuce, fried garlic, roasted chickpea flour and tamarind dressing. (Gluten Free)
Samusa Salad
This hearty salad combines chopped vegetarian samusas, falafel, potato, cabbage, cucumber, mint, roasted chickpea flour, onion and cilantro. A staff favorite. (Vegan)
Inle Tomato Salad
A refreshing traditional Burmese salad. A mixture of tomato, cabbage, fried garlic chips, caramelized and fresh onions, cucumber, yellow bean powder, and chili flakes topped with dried shrimp powder. Contains Burma Love Fish Sauce. (Gluten Free, Upon Request: Vegan)
Soup
Samusa Soup
Drawing influence from Indian cuisine, Samusa Soup is a hearty Burmese soup in a tangy tamarind broth that combines vegetarian samusas, falafels, lentils, cabbage, onions and garlic. (Vegan)
Mohinga
(Catfish Chowder Noodle Soup) “The national dish of Burma,” Mohinga is a thick, slow-cooked soup of ground catfish, onion, garlic, ginger, turmeric, lemongrass, and fish sauce. Garnished with cilantro, fresh onions, hard-boiled egg, fried split pea fritter and lemon. Not for timid taste buds! (Gluten Free)
Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup
This Burmese classic is one of the most popular comfort foods in Myanmar, found in restaurants and foods stalls throughout the country. Chicken slow-cooked with coconut milk, turmeric, onions and garlic. Garnished with flour noodles, cilantro, fresh onions, hard-boiled egg, chili and lemon. (Upon Request: Gluten Free)
Sour Leaf Soup
(Seasonal) This sour, tangy soup is a favorite among the Burmese. Sour leaf slowly cooked with dried shrimp, tamarind, turmeric, cayenne, onion, and garlic. (Gluten Free, Contains shellfish)
Chicken
Chicken Kebat
This earthy, aromatic dish wok-tossed with sliced onion, jalapeño, mint leaves, tamarind, and turmeric. (Gluten Free)
Burmese Style Chicken Curry
Burmese style red curry with garlic, ginger, onion, turmeric, chickpeas and potatoes. (Gluten Free)
Fiery Chicken with Hodo Tofu
Wok-tossed chicken with Hodo Foods organic tofu, string beans, red bell peppers, oyster sauce and Thai basil in our five spice “sweet heat” sauce. (Gluten Free)
Spicy and Crispy Chicken
Lightly battered deep-fried chicken breast tossed in a spicy and sweet chili sauce with garlic.
Chicken with Fresh Basil
Wok-tossed chicken breast cooked with lemongrass, bell peppers, garlic, sweet peas, and basil leaves. (Gluten Free)
Sesame Chicken
Sliced chicken breast fried with a sweet and tangy sauce. Topped with sesame seeds. (Gluten Free)
Mango Chicken
Wok-tossed chicken breast cooked with mango, onions, and chili. Served with fresh mango on the side. (Gluten Free)
Chicken with Fresh Mint
Street food found near the border between Myanmar and Thailand. Minced chicken prepared with sliced jalapeño, mint leaves, cloves of garlic, and cilantro. (Upon Request: Gluten Free)
Wok Tossed Chili Chicken
Wok-tossed chicken with onions, dried chilies, and basil. (Gluten Free)
Pork
Ginger Chili Pork
Tender pork wok-tossed with garlic, ginger, Thai chili, soy sauce, and green onions. (Upon Request: Gluten Free)
Pumpkin Pork Stew
Tender pork shoulder cooked with Kabocha squash, onion and garlic. (Gluten Free)
Pork Belly With Mustard Greens
Tender pork belly served with chili sauce and ginger. (Upon Request: Gluten Free)
Beef | Lamb
Burmese Style Curry
Our signature red curry in your choice of Angus beef or grass-fed lamb. (Gluten Free. Lamb Curry contains Dairy)
Wok-Tossed Chili
Wok-tossed beef or lamb with onions, dried chilies, and basil. (Gluten Free)
Kebat
Traditional Burmese stir-fry of beef or lamb with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, turmeric, mint, and cilantro. (Gluten Free)
Fiery Hodo Tofu
Five spiced tofu wok-tossed with basil, string beans, red bell pepper, and your choice of protein. (Gluten Free)
Seafood
Shrimp and Eggplant With Garlic Sauce
Shrimp and tender eggplant sautéed with a garlic and chili sauce. (Gluten Free)
Catfish Curry
Our specialty red curry cooked with onion, garlic, and ginger served with jalapeños and bone-in catfish.
Shrimp Curry
Our specialty red curry cooked with onion, garlic, and ginger served with jalapeños and shrimp
Superstar Shrimp
Shrimp and onions wok-tossed with a sweet soy & chili garlic glaze. (Gluten Free)
Fried Chili Catfish
Traditional, bone-in chunks of crispy catfish, tossed in fried garlic, fried onions and chili flakes. (Gluten Free)
Garlic Chili Shrimp
Wok tossed with garlic-infused oil with jalapeños, onions and topped with fried garlic chips. Perfect for our garlic lovers. (Gluten Free)
Shrimp with Myanmar Chutney
SPICY! Popular Burmese street food. Wok-tossed, with vegetables cooked in a traditional fresh tomato chutney. Loaded with flavors of onions, chilies, shrimp paste, and fish sauce. Authentic Burmese, not for the timid. Only for the adventurous palate. (Gluten Free)
Sour Leaf Shrimp
Shrimp with Burmese Sour Leaves Traditional. Slowly cooked with sour leaf, spicy, and salty shrimp paste, onion, garlic, and spices. Very flavorful, not for everyone! (Gluten Free)
Whole Fried Fish
Marinated deep-fried black snapper topped with our house-made sweet chili sauce. Please allow up to 15-20 minutes for your order to be prepared.
Lemongrass Salmon
Served with a side of chili, lemongrass, red bell pepper, and tangy sauce.
Vegetables | Tofu
Wok-Tossed Broccoli
Crown cut broccoli tossed in a wok with wine, garlic, and topped with fried onions. Very simple, very good. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Dried-Fried String Beans
Stir-fried string beans cooked with garlic, soy, and chili sauce. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Egg and Okra Curry
Burmese style red curry served with hard boiled eggs, okra, tomato, and jalapeño. (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)
Eggplant Curry
Burmese-style red curry with tender eggplant and jalapeños. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Eggplant with Garlic Sauce
Tender eggplant sautéed with a garlic & chili sauce, topped with scallions. (Gluten Free, Vegan)
Fiery Hodo Tofu
Organic Hodo tofu wok-tossed with basil, string beans, and red bell pepper. (Gluten Free, Contains Oyster Sauce)
Hodo Organic Tofu with Fresh Mint
Hodo organic medium-firm tofu prepared with jalapeños, mint leaves, cloves of garlic, and cilantro. Slightly spicy but very delicious. (Vegan, Upon Request: Gluten Free)
Noodles | Rice
Nan Pia Dok
Flat rice noodles with coconut chicken curry sauce, string beans, yellow bean powder, cabbage, and chilies. (Gluten Free)
Shan Noodles
This noodle dish originated in Shan State, which borders Thailand and China, simple and satisfying. Rice noodles in Burmese tomato sauce with pickled mustard green, cilantro, peanuts, and choice of your protein. (Gluten Free)
Spicy Noodles
Thai influenced thin rice noodles wok-tossed in a sweet, spicy, and tangy sauce with pea sprouts and eggs. Topped with crushed peanuts. (Gluten Free)
Superstar Chicken Fried Rice
Made with brown rice, chicken, tender snow pea leaves, chick peas, turmeric, ginger, garlic, and a touch of salt. (Gluten Free, Upon Request: Vegetarian)
Superstar Vegetarian Noodles
Traditional Burmese noodle salad mixed with potato, tofu, cucumber, chili sauce, and cabbage. Served chilled. (Vegetarian, Upon Request: Gluten Free)
Garlic Noodles
A Chinese influenced dish sold from wooden pushcarts throughout Burma. Egg noodles with fried garlic sprinkled with scallions, fresh onions served with house sweet and spicy sauce. (Upon Request: Gluten Free)
Sides
Products
Traditional Tea Leaf Kit
The Burma Love Fermented Tea Leaf Salad Kit contains one tub of Fermented Tea Leaf dressing and one tub of Burmese Crunchy Mix to make up to four servings of our tea leaf salad recipe. Just add crisp fresh romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fresh jalapeños and lemon juice to enjoy the original 'Recipe of Burma Superstar'.
Vegan Tea Leaf Kit
The Burma Love Fermented Tea Leaf Salad Kit contains one tub of Fermented Tea Leaf dressing and one tub of Burmese Crunchy Mix to make up to four servings of our tea leaf salad recipe. Just add crisp fresh romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fresh jalapeños and lemon juice to enjoy the original 'Recipe of Burma Superstar'.
Spicy Tea Leaf Kit
The Burma Love Fermented Tea Leaf Salad Kit contains one tub of Fermented Tea Leaf dressing and one tub of Burmese Crunchy Mix to make up to four servings of our tea leaf salad recipe. Just add crisp fresh romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fresh jalapeños and lemon juice to enjoy the original 'Recipe of Burma Superstar'.
Burma Superstar Cookbook
From the beloved San Francisco restaurant, a mouthwatering collection of recipes, including Fiery Tofu, Garlic Noodles, the legendary Tea Leaf Salad, and many more.
Golden Crispy Garlic Chips
Our Golden Crispy Garlic Chips are a savory addition to enhance the flavors of any salad, soup, pasta, or your favorite rice dish. This crunchy and flavorful garnish can also be eaten as a snack. Enjoy the flavor and texture our garlic chips have to offer.
Burmese Crunchy Mix
Our Burmese Crunchy Mix is a medley of roasted peanuts, garlic chips, chickpeas, sunflower seeds and sesame seeds that can be used to top salads made with our range of Fermented Tea Leaf Dressings, or any dish requiring a nutty, rich garnish.
Fish Sauce
Fish sauce is the key ingredient to Southeast Asian cooking. A tiny dash imparts depth and deepens flavors in any dish. Our fish sauce is 100% natural and made from wild-caught anchovies and natural sea salt from the Gulf of Thailand.
Fish Sauce + Cookbook Bundle
How do you make a new cookbook into an even more thoughtful gift? Pair it with an essential—and specific—ingredient, our very own Burma Love Fish Sauce! This umami-rich condiment is a staple ingredient in our recipes and can be used as a low-sodium alternative for salt. Just a tiny dash can impart depth and deepen the savory flavors in any dish. Best part? Our fish sauce is 100% natural, contains no added MSG, preservatives, artificial coloring, or added sugar. Our Burma Superstar Cookbook & Fish Sauce Bundle is the perfect starter pack for you or your loved ones to start cooking your favorite recipes right away. Give the gift of flavor for a great deal!
NA Beverage
Proud member of the Burma Superstar family of restaurants. Bringing the bold flavors of Burma to the Bay Area and beyond, Burma Love was founded in 2015. Come enjoy our award winning tea leaf (laphet) salad and stay for drinks!
211 Valencia Street, San Francisco, CA 94103