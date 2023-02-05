Restaurant header imageView gallery

Burma Love - Valencia

211 Valencia Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

Appetizer

Platha & Dip

Platha & Dip

$15.95

Handmade buttery multi-layered bread. Served with a side of coconut chicken or vegetarian curry sauce.

Burmese Samusas

Burmese Samusas

$14.95

Triangular pastries, wrapped and filled with curried potatoes and lamb, chicken or peas (vegetarian). Deep fried and served with our house tangy spicy sauce.

Salt & Pepper Calamari

Salt & Pepper Calamari

$18.95

Deep-fried, tossed with salt & pepper, and jalapeños. Topped with fried garlic.

Skillet Shrimp

Skillet Shrimp

$17.95

Sizzling shrimp with garlic, ginger, turmeric, lime and chilies served on a hot skillet. (Gluten Free)

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.95

Delicious, fried chicken wings served with Garlic and Pepper or Honey Glazed. (Gluten Free)

Homemade Yellow Bean Tofu

Homemade Yellow Bean Tofu

$14.95

Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Served with a soy-chili dressing.

Salad

Tea Leaf Salad

Tea Leaf Salad

$18.95

Featured in Sunset Magazine as the “Best Salad in the West”! Tea leaf salad is enjoyed by Burmese people throughout Myanmar. Our version combines the fermented tea leaf (laphet) with fresh romaine lettuce, cabbage, tomato, jalapeño, crunchy peanuts and seeds, ground sun-dried shrimp, fresh lemon juice and fish sauce. (Gluten Free, Upon Request: Vegan)

Rainbow Salad

Rainbow Salad

$18.95

This salad has 22 ingredients! Here are some of the ingredients: tofu, fried garlic, fried onions, chickpeas, green papaya, and much more. All mixed with a tamarind vinaigrette dressing. (Upon Request: Gluten Free, Vegan)

Ginger Salad

Ginger Salad

$16.95

An invigorating salad of organic pickled ginger, cabbage, lettuce, fried garlic, sesame seeds, crunchy split yellow peas, and peanuts. (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Burmese Chicken Salad

Burmese Chicken Salad

$19.95

Salad of cabbage, chopped chicken breast, fried onions, cilantro, lettuce, fried garlic, roasted chickpea flour and tamarind dressing. (Gluten Free)

Samusa Salad

Samusa Salad

$19.95

This hearty salad combines chopped vegetarian samusas, falafel, potato, cabbage, cucumber, mint, roasted chickpea flour, onion and cilantro. A staff favorite. (Vegan)

Inle Tomato Salad

Inle Tomato Salad

$17.95

A refreshing traditional Burmese salad. A mixture of tomato, cabbage, fried garlic chips, caramelized and fresh onions, cucumber, yellow bean powder, and chili flakes topped with dried shrimp powder. Contains Burma Love Fish Sauce. (Gluten Free, Upon Request: Vegan)

Soup

Samusa Soup

Samusa Soup

$20.95

Drawing influence from Indian cuisine, Samusa Soup is a hearty Burmese soup in a tangy tamarind broth that combines vegetarian samusas, falafels, lentils, cabbage, onions and garlic. (Vegan)

Mohinga

Mohinga

$20.95

(Catfish Chowder Noodle Soup) “The national dish of Burma,” Mohinga is a thick, slow-cooked soup of ground catfish, onion, garlic, ginger, turmeric, lemongrass, and fish sauce. Garnished with cilantro, fresh onions, hard-boiled egg, fried split pea fritter and lemon. Not for timid taste buds! (Gluten Free)

Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup

Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup

$20.95

This Burmese classic is one of the most popular comfort foods in Myanmar, found in restaurants and foods stalls throughout the country. Chicken slow-cooked with coconut milk, turmeric, onions and garlic. Garnished with flour noodles, cilantro, fresh onions, hard-boiled egg, chili and lemon. (Upon Request: Gluten Free)

Sour Leaf Soup

Sour Leaf Soup

$18.95Out of stock

(Seasonal) This sour, tangy soup is a favorite among the Burmese. Sour leaf slowly cooked with dried shrimp, tamarind, turmeric, cayenne, onion, and garlic. (Gluten Free, Contains shellfish)

Chicken

Chicken Kebat

Chicken Kebat

$23.25

This earthy, aromatic dish wok-tossed with sliced onion, jalapeño, mint leaves, tamarind, and turmeric. (Gluten Free)

Burmese Style Chicken Curry

Burmese Style Chicken Curry

$23.25

Burmese style red curry with garlic, ginger, onion, turmeric, chickpeas and potatoes. (Gluten Free)

Fiery Chicken with Hodo Tofu

Fiery Chicken with Hodo Tofu

$23.95

Wok-tossed chicken with Hodo Foods organic tofu, string beans, red bell peppers, oyster sauce and Thai basil in our five spice “sweet heat” sauce. (Gluten Free)

Spicy and Crispy Chicken

Spicy and Crispy Chicken

$23.25

Lightly battered deep-fried chicken breast tossed in a spicy and sweet chili sauce with garlic.

Chicken with Fresh Basil

Chicken with Fresh Basil

$23.25

Wok-tossed chicken breast cooked with lemongrass, bell peppers, garlic, sweet peas, and basil leaves. (Gluten Free)

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$23.25

Sliced chicken breast fried with a sweet and tangy sauce. Topped with sesame seeds. (Gluten Free)

Mango Chicken

Mango Chicken

$23.25

Wok-tossed chicken breast cooked with mango, onions, and chili. Served with fresh mango on the side. (Gluten Free)

Chicken with Fresh Mint

Chicken with Fresh Mint

$23.25

Street food found near the border between Myanmar and Thailand. Minced chicken prepared with sliced jalapeño, mint leaves, cloves of garlic, and cilantro. (Upon Request: Gluten Free)

Wok Tossed Chili Chicken

Wok Tossed Chili Chicken

$23.25

Wok-tossed chicken with onions, dried chilies, and basil. (Gluten Free)

Pork

Ginger Chili Pork

Ginger Chili Pork

$25.25

Tender pork wok-tossed with garlic, ginger, Thai chili, soy sauce, and green onions. (Upon Request: Gluten Free)

Pumpkin Pork Stew

Pumpkin Pork Stew

$23.95

Tender pork shoulder cooked with Kabocha squash, onion and garlic. (Gluten Free)

Pork Belly With Mustard Greens

Pork Belly With Mustard Greens

$25.25

Tender pork belly served with chili sauce and ginger. (Upon Request: Gluten Free)

Beef | Lamb

Burmese Style Curry

Burmese Style Curry

$24.95

Our signature red curry in your choice of Angus beef or grass-fed lamb. (Gluten Free. Lamb Curry contains Dairy)

Wok-Tossed Chili

Wok-Tossed Chili

$24.95

Wok-tossed beef or lamb with onions, dried chilies, and basil. (Gluten Free)

Kebat

Kebat

$24.95

Traditional Burmese stir-fry of beef or lamb with onions, tomatoes, green chilies, turmeric, mint, and cilantro. (Gluten Free)

Fiery Hodo Tofu

Fiery Hodo Tofu

$24.95

Five spiced tofu wok-tossed with basil, string beans, red bell pepper, and your choice of protein. (Gluten Free)

Seafood

Shrimp and Eggplant With Garlic Sauce

Shrimp and Eggplant With Garlic Sauce

$26.50

Shrimp and tender eggplant sautéed with a garlic and chili sauce. (Gluten Free)

Catfish Curry

Catfish Curry

$23.95

Our specialty red curry cooked with onion, garlic, and ginger served with jalapeños and bone-in catfish.

Shrimp Curry

Shrimp Curry

$26.50

Our specialty red curry cooked with onion, garlic, and ginger served with jalapeños and shrimp

Superstar Shrimp

Superstar Shrimp

$26.50

Shrimp and onions wok-tossed with a sweet soy & chili garlic glaze. (Gluten Free)

Fried Chili Catfish

Fried Chili Catfish

$23.95

Traditional, bone-in chunks of crispy catfish, tossed in fried garlic, fried onions and chili flakes. (Gluten Free)

Garlic Chili Shrimp

Garlic Chili Shrimp

$26.50

Wok tossed with garlic-infused oil with jalapeños, onions and topped with fried garlic chips. Perfect for our garlic lovers. (Gluten Free)

Shrimp with Myanmar Chutney

Shrimp with Myanmar Chutney

$26.50

SPICY! Popular Burmese street food. Wok-tossed, with vegetables cooked in a traditional fresh tomato chutney. Loaded with flavors of onions, chilies, shrimp paste, and fish sauce. Authentic Burmese, not for the timid. Only for the adventurous palate. (Gluten Free)

Sour Leaf Shrimp

Sour Leaf Shrimp

$27.95Out of stock

Shrimp with Burmese Sour Leaves Traditional. Slowly cooked with sour leaf, spicy, and salty shrimp paste, onion, garlic, and spices. Very flavorful, not for everyone! (Gluten Free)

Whole Fried Fish

Whole Fried Fish

$34.95

Marinated deep-fried black snapper topped with our house-made sweet chili sauce. Please allow up to 15-20 minutes for your order to be prepared.

Lemongrass Salmon

Lemongrass Salmon

$29.95

Served with a side of chili, lemongrass, red bell pepper, and tangy sauce.

Vegetables | Tofu

Wok-Tossed Broccoli

Wok-Tossed Broccoli

$15.95

Crown cut broccoli tossed in a wok with wine, garlic, and topped with fried onions. Very simple, very good. (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Dried-Fried String Beans

Dried-Fried String Beans

$18.95

Stir-fried string beans cooked with garlic, soy, and chili sauce. (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Egg and Okra Curry

Egg and Okra Curry

$20.95

Burmese style red curry served with hard boiled eggs, okra, tomato, and jalapeño. (Gluten Free, Vegetarian)

Eggplant Curry

Eggplant Curry

$20.95

Burmese-style red curry with tender eggplant and jalapeños. (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

$20.95

Tender eggplant sautéed with a garlic & chili sauce, topped with scallions. (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Fiery Hodo Tofu

Fiery Hodo Tofu

$22.95

Organic Hodo tofu wok-tossed with basil, string beans, and red bell pepper. (Gluten Free, Contains Oyster Sauce)

Hodo Organic Tofu with Fresh Mint

Hodo Organic Tofu with Fresh Mint

$22.95

Hodo organic medium-firm tofu prepared with jalapeños, mint leaves, cloves of garlic, and cilantro. Slightly spicy but very delicious. (Vegan, Upon Request: Gluten Free)

Noodles | Rice

Nan Pia Dok

Nan Pia Dok

$18.95

Flat rice noodles with coconut chicken curry sauce, string beans, yellow bean powder, cabbage, and chilies. (Gluten Free)

Shan Noodles

Shan Noodles

$18.95

This noodle dish originated in Shan State, which borders Thailand and China, simple and satisfying. Rice noodles in Burmese tomato sauce with pickled mustard green, cilantro, peanuts, and choice of your protein. (Gluten Free)

Spicy Noodles

Spicy Noodles

$19.95

Thai influenced thin rice noodles wok-tossed in a sweet, spicy, and tangy sauce with pea sprouts and eggs. Topped with crushed peanuts. (Gluten Free)

Superstar Chicken Fried Rice

Superstar Chicken Fried Rice

$18.95

Made with brown rice, chicken, tender snow pea leaves, chick peas, turmeric, ginger, garlic, and a touch of salt. (Gluten Free, Upon Request: Vegetarian)

Superstar Vegetarian Noodles

Superstar Vegetarian Noodles

$17.95

Traditional Burmese noodle salad mixed with potato, tofu, cucumber, chili sauce, and cabbage. Served chilled. (Vegetarian, Upon Request: Gluten Free)

Garlic Noodles

Garlic Noodles

$18.95

A Chinese influenced dish sold from wooden pushcarts throughout Burma. Egg noodles with fried garlic sprinkled with scallions, fresh onions served with house sweet and spicy sauce. (Upon Request: Gluten Free)

Sides

Coconut Rice

Coconut Rice

$3.95

Jasmine rice cooked in coconut milk (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.25

Steamed brown rice (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$2.95

Steamed jasmine rice (Gluten Free, Vegan)

Platha

Platha

$9.95

Buttery, mulit-layered, pan-fried bread cut into individual pieces.

Products

Traditional Tea Leaf Kit

Traditional Tea Leaf Kit

$14.99

The Burma Love Fermented Tea Leaf Salad Kit contains one tub of Fermented Tea Leaf dressing and one tub of Burmese Crunchy Mix to make up to four servings of our tea leaf salad recipe. Just add crisp fresh romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fresh jalapeños and lemon juice to enjoy the original 'Recipe of Burma Superstar'.

Vegan Tea Leaf Kit

Vegan Tea Leaf Kit

$14.99

The Burma Love Fermented Tea Leaf Salad Kit contains one tub of Fermented Tea Leaf dressing and one tub of Burmese Crunchy Mix to make up to four servings of our tea leaf salad recipe. Just add crisp fresh romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fresh jalapeños and lemon juice to enjoy the original 'Recipe of Burma Superstar'.

Spicy Tea Leaf Kit

Spicy Tea Leaf Kit

$14.99

The Burma Love Fermented Tea Leaf Salad Kit contains one tub of Fermented Tea Leaf dressing and one tub of Burmese Crunchy Mix to make up to four servings of our tea leaf salad recipe. Just add crisp fresh romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fresh jalapeños and lemon juice to enjoy the original 'Recipe of Burma Superstar'.

Burma Superstar Cookbook

Burma Superstar Cookbook

$27.00

From the beloved San Francisco restaurant, a mouthwatering collection of recipes, including Fiery Tofu, Garlic Noodles, the legendary Tea Leaf Salad, and many more.

Golden Crispy Garlic Chips

Golden Crispy Garlic Chips

$8.99

Our Golden Crispy Garlic Chips are a savory addition to enhance the flavors of any salad, soup, pasta, or your favorite rice dish. This crunchy and flavorful garnish can also be eaten as a snack. Enjoy the flavor and texture our garlic chips have to offer.

Burmese Crunchy Mix

Burmese Crunchy Mix

$8.99

Our Burmese Crunchy Mix is a medley of roasted peanuts, garlic chips, chickpeas, sunflower seeds and sesame seeds that can be used to top salads made with our range of Fermented Tea Leaf Dressings, or any dish requiring a nutty, rich garnish.

Fish Sauce

Fish Sauce

$6.95

Fish sauce is the key ingredient to Southeast Asian cooking. A tiny dash imparts depth and deepens flavors in any dish. Our fish sauce is 100% natural and made from wild-caught anchovies and natural sea salt from the Gulf of Thailand.

Fish Sauce + Cookbook Bundle

Fish Sauce + Cookbook Bundle

$29.99

How do you make a new cookbook into an even more thoughtful gift? Pair it with an essential—and specific—ingredient, our very own Burma Love Fish Sauce! This umami-rich condiment is a staple ingredient in our recipes and can be used as a low-sodium alternative for salt. Just a tiny dash can impart depth and deepen the savory flavors in any dish. Best part? Our fish sauce is 100% natural, contains no added MSG, preservatives, artificial coloring, or added sugar. Our Burma Superstar Cookbook & Fish Sauce Bundle is the perfect starter pack for you or your loved ones to start cooking your favorite recipes right away. Give the gift of flavor for a great deal!

Beer

Burma Ale Can

Burma Ale Can

$8.00
4-Pack Burma Ale

4-Pack Burma Ale

$30.00

Wine

Yalumba Sauvignon Blanc

Yalumba Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Zesty, crisp and grassy notes. South Australia, 2019. 750ml

NA Beverage

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$5.00
Fresh Young Coconut

Fresh Young Coconut

$8.00

Ginger Wellness Shot (2oz)

$5.00

Housemade ginger juice with lemon and honey

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$7.00

Contains dairy

Sparkling Water

$5.00
Sprite

Sprite

$5.00

Teas

Tea Tonic

Tea Tonic

$6.00Out of stock

Burma Love invites you to try the world’s first fermented tea tonic, powered by recipes from Burma Superstar! This refreshing, probiotic-rich drink is a flavorful blend of fermented tea leaves, pineapple, wildflower honey and a hint of Thai chili.

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Proud member of the Burma Superstar family of restaurants. Bringing the bold flavors of Burma to the Bay Area and beyond, Burma Love was founded in 2015. Come enjoy our award winning tea leaf (laphet) salad and stay for drinks!

211 Valencia Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

