Burma Bites
2,401 Reviews
$
4911 Telegraph Ave
Oakland, CA 94609
Popular Items
Salads
Tea Leaf Salad
Voted "Best of the West" by Sunset Magazine, our tea leaf (laphet) salad features a crispy mixture of nuts, beans, and garlic chips over chopped lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapenos. [Gluten Free] [Vegan Upon Request]
Rainbow Salad
This salad is anything but minimalistic with over 22 ingredients, like fried garlic, chickpea powder, fried onions, green papaya, etc. All mixed with a tamarind vinaigrette dressing. [Gluten Free Upon Request] [Vegan Upon Request]
Ginger Salad
Gluten-free. Mixed table-side, this refreshing salad is made with pickled ginger tossed with cabbage, lettuce, fried garlic chips, sesame seeds and split yellow peas. [Gluten Free] [Vegan]
Burmese Style Chicken Salad
This hearty salad of lettuce, cabbage, cilantro, garlic, yellow bean powder, fried onions, fried wontons, and jalapeño. Topped with lightly fried chicken breast and our house sweet chili sauce. [Gluten Free Upon Request]
Burmese Bites
Superstar Steak Fries
Steak fries with homemade balachaung aioli, a spicy, savory, addictive condiment popular in Southeast Asia made with shrimp paste
Fried Chicken Sando
Our very own crispy fried chicken sandwich with papaya-cucumber slaw and Mohinga mayo (lemongrass, ginger, turmeric) on a buttery, soft brioche bun.
Popcorn Chicken
Tender bites of fried chicken seasoned with Burmese spices served with Burmese pickles (calabash) and Balachaung aioli, a Burmese condiment made of shrimp paste. [Gluten free]
Salt and Pepper Wings
Deep-fried, tossed with salt & pepper, fried garlic, and jalapeños. Served with our house chili sauce. [Gluten free]
Sweet Chili Wings
Delicious, fried chicken wings served with Sweet Chili Glaze flavor. [Gluten free]
Platha & Dip
Known as "thousand layer crepe" for its crispy, chewy, buttery layers. Lovingly handmade and served with a coconut chicken curry sauce.
Burmese Samusas
Handmade pastries filled with curried potatoes, onions, and masala spices. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, served with our spicy & tangy house red sauce
Noodles | Rice
Garlic Noodles
Egg noodles with fried garlic, sprinkled with scallions, fresh onions served with our spicy & tangy house red sauce. [Gluten Free Upon Request] [Vegan Upon Request]
Fiery Noodles
Thin rice noodles wok-tossed in a sweet, spicy & tangy sauce with pea sprouts and eggs. Topped with crushed peanuts. [Gluten Free]
Coconut Chicken Noodles
Flour noodles with coconut chicken curry, roasted chickpea flour, hard-boiled egg, cabbage, wontons, turmeric, chili and fried onions. [Gluten Free Upon Request]
Burmese Fried Rice
Made with brown rice, tender snow pea leaves, chickpeas, garlic, and a touch of salt.Vegan, Gluten FreeAdd scrambled egg or chicken for $2 [Gluten Free] [Vegan]
Burma Bowl
Kebat Bowl
Wok-tossed with choice of protein, onions, tomatoes, green chilies, turmeric, mint, and cilantro. [Gluten Free] [Vegan Upon Request]
Ginger and Chili Pork Belly Bowl
Tender pork belly tossed with a garlic, ginger, Thai chilies, soy sauce, rice wine and green onion.
Chicken with Fresh Basil Bowl
Wok-tossed with lemongrass, bell peppers, basil, garlic, sweet peas, and basil leaves. [Gluten Free]
Wok-Tossed Chili Bowl
Choice of protein wok-tossed with Sichuan chilies, onions, rice wine, and Thai basil. [Gluten Free]
Mango Chili Bowl
Choice of protein wok-tossed cooked with mangoes, onions, oyster sauce, Thai basil and Sichuan chilies. [Gluten Free]
Fiery Tofu with Vegetables Bowl
Wok-tossed Hodo Foods organic tofu, red bell peppers, oyster sauce, Thai basil in our five spice "sweet heat" sauce. [Gluten Free]
Stir Fried String Beans Bowl
Sichuan-style string beans wok-tossed with a garlic & chili sauce [Gluten Free] [Vegan]
Sesame Chicken Bowl
Lightly battered strips of chicken tossed with sesame seeds in a sweet and tangy sauce and topped with scallions. [Gluten Free]
Superstar Shrimp Bowl
Shrimp and onions wok-tossed with a sweet soy & chili garlic glaze. [Gluten Free]
Coconut Chicken Curry Bowl
Our own Harvest Curry cooked with coconut milk, chicken, and onions [Gluten Free]
Coconut Vegan Curry Bowl
Our own Harvest Curry cooked with coconut milk, mushrooms, pumpkin, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, and tofu. [Gluten Free] [Vegan]
Eggplant with Garlic Sauce Bowl
Tender eggplant sauteed with a garlic & chili sauce, topped with scallions. [Gluten Free] [Vegan]
Chicken with Fresh Mint Bowl
Street food found at the border between Myanmar and Thailand. Minced chicken with diced jalapeños, chopped mint, cilantro, and whole garlic cloves.
Pork Belly With Mustard Greens Bowl
Tender pork belly tossed with pickled mustard greens, Thai chilies and ginger. A Burma Superstar family recipe - spicy, sour, sweet, and savory. Mild and extra spicy available upon request. Gluten Free Upon Request
A La Carte
Kebat
Wok-tossed with choice of protein, onions, tomatoes, green chilies, turmeric, mint, and cilantro. [Gluten Free] [Vegan Upon Request]
Ginger and Chili Pork Belly
Tender pork belly tossed with a garlic, ginger, Thai chilies, soy sauce, rice wine and green onion
Chicken with Fresh Basil
Wok-tossed with lemongrass, bell peppers, basil, garlic, sweet peas, and basil leaves. [Gluten Free]
Wok-Tossed Chili
Choice of protein wok-tossed with Sichuan chilies, onions, rice wine, and Thai basil. [Gluten Free] [Vegan Upon Request]
Mango Chili
Choice of protein wok-tossed cooked with mangoes, onions, oyster sauce, Thai basil and Sichuan chilies. [Gluten Free]
Fiery Tofu with Vegetables
Wok-tossed Hodo Foods organic tofu, red bell peppers, oyster sauce, Thai basil in our five spice "sweet heat" sauce. [Gluten Free]
Stir Fried String Beans
Sichuan-style string beans wok-tossed with a garlic & chili sauce. [Gluten Free] [Vegan]
Sesame Chicken
Lightly battered strips of chicken tossed with sesame seeds in a sweet and tangy sauce and topped with scallions. [Gluten Free]
Coconut Chicken Curry
Our own Harvest Curry cooked with coconut milk, chicken, and onions. [Gluten Free]
Coconut Vegan Curry
Our own Harvest Curry cooked with coconut milk, mushrooms, pumpkin, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, and tofu. [Gluten Free] [Vegan]
Chicken with Fresh Mint
Street food found at the border between Myanmar and Thailand. Minced chicken with diced jalapeños, chopped mint, cilantro, and whole garlic cloves.
Eggplant with Garlic Sauce
Tender eggplant sauteed with a garlic & chili sauce, topped with scallions. [Gluten Free] [Vegan]
Pork Belly With Mustard Greens
Tender pork belly tossed with pickled mustard greens, Thai chilies and ginger. A Burma Superstar family recipe - spicy, sour, sweet, and savory. Mild and extra spicy available upon request. Gluten Free Upon Request
Superstar Shrimp
Burma Feast
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Bundaberg Ginger Beer
Burmese Milk Tea
Our house Burmese Milk Tea served cold in a 12 oz glass bottle
Can Coke
Crystal Geyser
Natural Alpine Spring Water 16.9oz.
Mango Lassi
Our house Mango Lassi served cold in a 12 oz glass bottle
Tea Tonic
Burma Love invites you to try the world’s first fermented tea tonic, powered by recipes from Burma Superstar! This refreshing, probiotic-rich drink is a flavorful blend of fermented tea leaves, pineapple, wildflower honey and a hint of Thai chili.
Thai Tea
Our house Thai Tea served cold in a 12 oz glass bottle
Can Sprite
Can Coke Zero
Alcoholic Drinks (21+)
Products
Vegan Tea Leaf Kit
Only for the bold. It tastes just as good as our Vegan Fermented Tea Leaf Dressing but with a spicy kick. Pair with our Burmese Crunchy Mix to make your own Tea Leaf Salad.
Crunchy Mix
A blend of roasted peanuts, garlic chips, chickpeas, sunflower seeds and sesame seeds. Can be a simple snack or perfect topping for salads!
Cookbook
From the beloved San Francisco restaurant, a mouthwatering collection of recipes, including Fiery Tofu, Garlic Noodles, the legendary Tea Leaf Salad, and many more. Available autographed by founder Desmond Tan.
Traditional Tea Leaf Kit
The Burma Love Fermented Tea Leaf Salad Kit contains one tub of Traditional Fermented Tea Leaf dressing and one tub of Burmese Crunchy Mix to make up to four servings of our tea leaf salad recipe. Just add crisp fresh romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fresh jalapeños and lemon juice to enjoy the original 'Recipe of Burma Superstar'.
Golden Garlic Chips
Our Golden Crispy Garlic Chips are a savory addition to enhance the flavors of any salad, soup, pasta, or your favorite rice dish. This crunchy and flavorful garnish can also be eaten as a snack. Enjoy the flavor and texture our garlic chips have to offer.
Fish Sauce
Fish sauce is the key ingredient to Southeast Asian cooking. A tiny dash imparts depth and deepens flavors in any dish. Our fish sauce is 100% natural and made from wild-caught anchovies and natural sea salt from the Gulf of Thailand.
Fish Sauce + Cookbook Bundle
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4911 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609