Burma Bites

2,401 Reviews

$

4911 Telegraph Ave

Oakland, CA 94609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Tea Leaf Salad
Coconut Rice
Garlic Noodles

Salads

Tea Leaf Salad

Tea Leaf Salad

$16.95

Voted "Best of the West" by Sunset Magazine, our tea leaf (laphet) salad features a crispy mixture of nuts, beans, and garlic chips over chopped lettuce, tomatoes, and jalapenos. [Gluten Free] [Vegan Upon Request]

Rainbow Salad

Rainbow Salad

$17.95

This salad is anything but minimalistic with over 22 ingredients, like fried garlic, chickpea powder, fried onions, green papaya, etc. All mixed with a tamarind vinaigrette dressing. [Gluten Free Upon Request] [Vegan Upon Request]

Ginger Salad

Ginger Salad

$15.95

Gluten-free. Mixed table-side, this refreshing salad is made with pickled ginger tossed with cabbage, lettuce, fried garlic chips, sesame seeds and split yellow peas. [Gluten Free] [Vegan]

Burmese Style Chicken Salad

Burmese Style Chicken Salad

$18.50

This hearty salad of lettuce, cabbage, cilantro, garlic, yellow bean powder, fried onions, fried wontons, and jalapeño. Topped with lightly fried chicken breast and our house sweet chili sauce. [Gluten Free Upon Request]

Burmese Bites

Superstar Steak Fries

Superstar Steak Fries

$6.50

Steak fries with homemade balachaung aioli, a spicy, savory, addictive condiment popular in Southeast Asia made with shrimp paste

Fried Chicken Sando

Fried Chicken Sando

$13.95

Our very own crispy fried chicken sandwich with papaya-cucumber slaw and Mohinga mayo (lemongrass, ginger, turmeric) on a buttery, soft brioche bun.

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$11.95

Tender bites of fried chicken seasoned with Burmese spices served with Burmese pickles (calabash) and Balachaung aioli, a Burmese condiment made of shrimp paste. [Gluten free]

Salt and Pepper Wings

Salt and Pepper Wings

$13.95

Deep-fried, tossed with salt & pepper, fried garlic, and jalapeños. Served with our house chili sauce. [Gluten free]

Sweet Chili Wings

Sweet Chili Wings

$13.95

Delicious, fried chicken wings served with Sweet Chili Glaze flavor. [Gluten free]

Platha & Dip

Platha & Dip

$15.00

Known as "thousand layer crepe" for its crispy, chewy, buttery layers. Lovingly handmade and served with a coconut chicken curry sauce.

Burmese Samusas

Burmese Samusas

$13.95Out of stock

Handmade pastries filled with curried potatoes, onions, and masala spices. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, served with our spicy & tangy house red sauce

Noodles | Rice

Garlic Noodles

Garlic Noodles

$16.95

Egg noodles with fried garlic, sprinkled with scallions, fresh onions served with our spicy & tangy house red sauce. [Gluten Free Upon Request] [Vegan Upon Request]

Fiery Noodles

Fiery Noodles

$17.95

Thin rice noodles wok-tossed in a sweet, spicy & tangy sauce with pea sprouts and eggs. Topped with crushed peanuts. [Gluten Free]

Coconut Chicken Noodles

Coconut Chicken Noodles

$17.95

Flour noodles with coconut chicken curry, roasted chickpea flour, hard-boiled egg, cabbage, wontons, turmeric, chili and fried onions. [Gluten Free Upon Request]

Burmese Fried Rice

Burmese Fried Rice

$15.95

Made with brown rice, tender snow pea leaves, chickpeas, garlic, and a touch of salt.Vegan, Gluten FreeAdd scrambled egg or chicken for $2 [Gluten Free] [Vegan]

Burma Bowl

Comes with your choice of small entree ad rice with a side of house salad.
Kebat Bowl

Kebat Bowl

$15.95

Wok-tossed with choice of protein, onions, tomatoes, green chilies, turmeric, mint, and cilantro. [Gluten Free] [Vegan Upon Request]

Ginger and Chili Pork Belly Bowl

Ginger and Chili Pork Belly Bowl

$16.95

Tender pork belly tossed with a garlic, ginger, Thai chilies, soy sauce, rice wine and green onion.

Chicken with Fresh Basil Bowl

Chicken with Fresh Basil Bowl

$15.95

Wok-tossed with lemongrass, bell peppers, basil, garlic, sweet peas, and basil leaves. [Gluten Free]

Wok-Tossed Chili Bowl

Wok-Tossed Chili Bowl

$15.95

Choice of protein wok-tossed with Sichuan chilies, onions, rice wine, and Thai basil. [Gluten Free]

Mango Chili Bowl

Mango Chili Bowl

$15.95

Choice of protein wok-tossed cooked with mangoes, onions, oyster sauce, Thai basil and Sichuan chilies. [Gluten Free]

Fiery Tofu with Vegetables Bowl

Fiery Tofu with Vegetables Bowl

$15.95

Wok-tossed Hodo Foods organic tofu, red bell peppers, oyster sauce, Thai basil in our five spice "sweet heat" sauce. [Gluten Free]

Stir Fried String Beans Bowl

Stir Fried String Beans Bowl

$15.95

Sichuan-style string beans wok-tossed with a garlic & chili sauce [Gluten Free] [Vegan]

Sesame Chicken Bowl

Sesame Chicken Bowl

$15.95

Lightly battered strips of chicken tossed with sesame seeds in a sweet and tangy sauce and topped with scallions. [Gluten Free]

Superstar Shrimp Bowl

Superstar Shrimp Bowl

$19.95

Shrimp and onions wok-tossed with a sweet soy & chili garlic glaze. [Gluten Free]

Coconut Chicken Curry Bowl

Coconut Chicken Curry Bowl

$15.95

Our own Harvest Curry cooked with coconut milk, chicken, and onions [Gluten Free]

Coconut Vegan Curry Bowl

Coconut Vegan Curry Bowl

$15.95

Our own Harvest Curry cooked with coconut milk, mushrooms, pumpkin, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, and tofu. [Gluten Free] [Vegan]

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce Bowl

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce Bowl

$15.95

Tender eggplant sauteed with a garlic & chili sauce, topped with scallions. [Gluten Free] [Vegan]

Chicken with Fresh Mint Bowl

Chicken with Fresh Mint Bowl

$15.95

Street food found at the border between Myanmar and Thailand. Minced chicken with diced jalapeños, chopped mint, cilantro, and whole garlic cloves.

Pork Belly With Mustard Greens Bowl

Pork Belly With Mustard Greens Bowl

$16.95

Tender pork belly tossed with pickled mustard greens, Thai chilies and ginger. A Burma Superstar family recipe - spicy, sour, sweet, and savory. Mild and extra spicy available upon request. Gluten Free Upon Request

A La Carte

Full size entree portion
Kebat

Kebat

$21.25

Wok-tossed with choice of protein, onions, tomatoes, green chilies, turmeric, mint, and cilantro. [Gluten Free] [Vegan Upon Request]

Ginger and Chili Pork Belly

Ginger and Chili Pork Belly

$23.25

Tender pork belly tossed with a garlic, ginger, Thai chilies, soy sauce, rice wine and green onion

Chicken with Fresh Basil

Chicken with Fresh Basil

$22.25

Wok-tossed with lemongrass, bell peppers, basil, garlic, sweet peas, and basil leaves. [Gluten Free]

Wok-Tossed Chili

Wok-Tossed Chili

$22.25

Choice of protein wok-tossed with Sichuan chilies, onions, rice wine, and Thai basil. [Gluten Free] [Vegan Upon Request]

Mango Chili

Mango Chili

$22.25

Choice of protein wok-tossed cooked with mangoes, onions, oyster sauce, Thai basil and Sichuan chilies. [Gluten Free]

Fiery Tofu with Vegetables

Fiery Tofu with Vegetables

$22.25

Wok-tossed Hodo Foods organic tofu, red bell peppers, oyster sauce, Thai basil in our five spice "sweet heat" sauce. [Gluten Free]

Stir Fried String Beans

Stir Fried String Beans

$17.25

Sichuan-style string beans wok-tossed with a garlic & chili sauce. [Gluten Free] [Vegan]

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$22.25

Lightly battered strips of chicken tossed with sesame seeds in a sweet and tangy sauce and topped with scallions. [Gluten Free]

Coconut Chicken Curry

Coconut Chicken Curry

$22.25

Our own Harvest Curry cooked with coconut milk, chicken, and onions. [Gluten Free]

Coconut Vegan Curry

Coconut Vegan Curry

$22.25

Our own Harvest Curry cooked with coconut milk, mushrooms, pumpkin, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, and tofu. [Gluten Free] [Vegan]

Chicken with Fresh Mint

Chicken with Fresh Mint

$21.25

Street food found at the border between Myanmar and Thailand. Minced chicken with diced jalapeños, chopped mint, cilantro, and whole garlic cloves.

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

Eggplant with Garlic Sauce

$17.00

Tender eggplant sauteed with a garlic & chili sauce, topped with scallions. [Gluten Free] [Vegan]

Pork Belly With Mustard Greens

Pork Belly With Mustard Greens

$23.25

Tender pork belly tossed with pickled mustard greens, Thai chilies and ginger. A Burma Superstar family recipe - spicy, sour, sweet, and savory. Mild and extra spicy available upon request. Gluten Free Upon Request

Superstar Shrimp

$25.25

Burma Feast

Small feast for 4-6 people Choice of 3 A La Carte entrees and 2 Noodles & Rice dishes
Burma Feast

Burma Feast

$80.00

Sides

Coconut Rice

Coconut Rice

$3.95
Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$2.95
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.25
Platha

Platha

$9.25
Sauteed Broccoli

Sauteed Broccoli

$6.95

Extras

Bag Fee

$0.50

***Call In Need Payment***

No Bag

***Rush***

Utensils

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$6.00
Burmese Milk Tea

Burmese Milk Tea

$6.00Out of stock

Our house Burmese Milk Tea served cold in a 12 oz glass bottle

Can Coke

Can Coke

$2.95
Crystal Geyser

Crystal Geyser

$2.50

Natural Alpine Spring Water 16.9oz.

Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Our house Mango Lassi served cold in a 12 oz glass bottle

Tea Tonic

Tea Tonic

$7.00

Burma Love invites you to try the world’s first fermented tea tonic, powered by recipes from Burma Superstar! This refreshing, probiotic-rich drink is a flavorful blend of fermented tea leaves, pineapple, wildflower honey and a hint of Thai chili.

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$6.00

Our house Thai Tea served cold in a 12 oz glass bottle

Can Sprite

Can Sprite

$2.95
Can Coke Zero

Can Coke Zero

$2.95

Alcoholic Drinks (21+)

Burma Ale

Burma Ale

$8.00
Burma Ale 4-Pack

Burma Ale 4-Pack

$30.00

Products

Vegan Tea Leaf Kit

Vegan Tea Leaf Kit

$14.99Out of stock

Only for the bold. It tastes just as good as our Vegan Fermented Tea Leaf Dressing but with a spicy kick. Pair with our Burmese Crunchy Mix to make your own Tea Leaf Salad.

Crunchy Mix

Crunchy Mix

$8.99

A blend of roasted peanuts, garlic chips, chickpeas, sunflower seeds and sesame seeds. Can be a simple snack or perfect topping for salads!

Cookbook

Cookbook

$27.00

From the beloved San Francisco restaurant, a mouthwatering collection of recipes, including Fiery Tofu, Garlic Noodles, the legendary Tea Leaf Salad, and many more. Available autographed by founder Desmond Tan.

Traditional Tea Leaf Kit

Traditional Tea Leaf Kit

$14.99

The Burma Love Fermented Tea Leaf Salad Kit contains one tub of Traditional Fermented Tea Leaf dressing and one tub of Burmese Crunchy Mix to make up to four servings of our tea leaf salad recipe. Just add crisp fresh romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fresh jalapeños and lemon juice to enjoy the original 'Recipe of Burma Superstar'.

Golden Garlic Chips

Golden Garlic Chips

$8.99

Our Golden Crispy Garlic Chips are a savory addition to enhance the flavors of any salad, soup, pasta, or your favorite rice dish. This crunchy and flavorful garnish can also be eaten as a snack. Enjoy the flavor and texture our garlic chips have to offer.

Fish Sauce

Fish Sauce

$6.95

Fish sauce is the key ingredient to Southeast Asian cooking. A tiny dash imparts depth and deepens flavors in any dish. Our fish sauce is 100% natural and made from wild-caught anchovies and natural sea salt from the Gulf of Thailand.

Fish Sauce + Cookbook Bundle

$29.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4911 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609

Directions

