Burnaco's -- Paris 202 Commerce Drive

No reviews yet

202 Commerce Drive

Paris, KY 40361

Popular Items

Bowl
Smothered Burrito
Loaded Nachos

Food

Burrito

Burrito

$11.00

Your choice of protein plus rice, beans, veggies and salsas wrapped up in a large flour tortilla.

Smothered Burrito

Smothered Burrito

$12.00

Your choice of protein plus rice, beans, veggies and salsas wrapped up in a large flour tortilla and smothered in queso.

Bowl

Bowl

$12.00

Your choice of protein plus beans, veggies and salsas on a bed of warm rice.

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$11.00

Your choice of protein plus beans, veggies and salsas loaded high on a pile of fresh-made tortilla chips, covered in queso.

Tacos

Tacos

$10.00

Two taco shells (either crunchy corn or soft flour tortillas) filled with your choice of protein plus beans, veggies and salsas.

Pork Carnitas Street Tacos

Pork Carnitas Street Tacos

$10.00

Two corn tortillas filled with our signature slow-braised pork shoulder and garnished with diced red onion, green onion, cilantro and your choice of salsa. Served with chips and salsa.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

Your choice of protein plus beans and veggies grilled in a flour tortilla and topped with salsa, sour cream and guac.

Salad

Salad

$11.00

Your choice of protein plus beans, veggies and salsas on a bed of either spring mix or iceburg lettuce with an optional fried taco salad shell.

Wrap

Wrap

$11.00

Your choice of protein plus spring mix or lettuce, beans, veggies and salsas with one of our scratch-made dressings wrapped up in a large flour tortilla.

Kids Meals

Kids Meals

$6.50

Your choice of protein in a taco, quesadilla, or burrito bowl and a side of either chips, rice, beans, or side salad, and a kids drink.

Family Take Home Meal

$49.99

Taco night for four! Includes your choice of 2 proteins, 8 soft flour tortillas, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomatoes, your choice of 2 salsas, chips, rice, black beans, and mini churros.

Add Ons

Add Ons

Desserts

Desserts

$3.99+

Seasonal Soup

$4.50+

Drinks

Water

$0.50
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch

$2.50
Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$2.50
Fanta Orange

Fanta Orange

$2.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.50

Iced Tea (Sweet)

$2.50
Jarritos - Strawbery

Jarritos - Strawbery

$2.50Out of stock
Jarritos - Pineapple

Jarritos - Pineapple

$2.50
Jarritos - Mandarin

Jarritos - Mandarin

$2.50
Jarritos - Lime

Jarritos - Lime

$2.50
Boylan - Black Cherry

Boylan - Black Cherry

$2.50Out of stock
Boylan - Grape

Boylan - Grape

$2.50Out of stock
Boylan - Creme Soda

Boylan - Creme Soda

$2.50Out of stock

Iced Tea (Unsweet)

$2.50

Coffee Drinks

Espresso Double Shot

$2.00

Affogato

$5.25

Cubano

$2.50

Espresso Macchiato

$3.75

Espresso Con Panna

$3.50

Americano

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Latte

$4.00+

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Red Eye

$3.50+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Tea

$2.50+

Tea Latte

$3.00+

Espresso Single Shot

$1.00

Decaf!!

Extra Pump Flavor

$0.50

Berries And Cream Drink

$5.95

Add Cold Foam

$0.50

Double Shot

$2.75

Frappe Latte

$5.00+

Specialty Frap

$5.50+

The Frownie

$9.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Taco

$4.00

Breakfast Sammie

$6.00

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bur.na.co's -Burritos-Nachos-Tacos- and more! Tasteful Tex-Mex with a modern vibe. Choose an entrée, your choice of savory meat(s), our fresh, cold, toppings, house made salsas, and a side and enjoy!

Location

202 Commerce Drive, Paris, KY 40361

Directions

