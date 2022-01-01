  • Home
  • Burnaco's featuring Maiden City Brewing Co - LEXINGTON
Burnaco's featuring Maiden City Brewing Co - LEXINGTON

561 South Broadway

Lexington, KY 40508

Popular Items

Smothered Burrito
Loaded Nachos
Chips and Salsa

Food - Tex Mex

Burrito

$11.00Out of stock

Burrito

Smothered Burrito

Smothered Burrito

$13.00
Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$11.00

Nachos

Tacos

Tacos

$10.00

Tacos

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$11.00

Quesadilla

Salad

Salad

$11.00

Salad

Wrap

$11.00
Bowl

Bowl

$12.00

Bowl

Kids Meal

Kids Meal

Chips and Salsa

Desserts

Dollar Taco

$1.00

Burnaco's To Go

Family Take Home Meal

$49.99

Add On Sides

Street Taco Special

$7.00

Food - Bar

Beer Cheese Plate

$11.00

Wings 12

$15.00

Fried Cauliflower

$10.00

Wings 6

$7.90

Merchandise

MC Hat Blue

$25.00

MC Hat Gray

$25.00

Burnaco's Rolling Burrito Shirt - Navy

$20.00

Burnaco's Rolling Burrito - White

$20.00

MC Paddle Shirt - Blue

$17.50

MC Logo Shirt - Blue

$17.50

Burnaco's feat MC Glass - 16oz

$7.00

Burnaco's MC Glass - 20oz

$8.00

Burnaco's Veg MC Glass - 16oz.

$7.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
LET US ROLL YOU A FAT ONE & POUR YOU A COLD ONE!

561 South Broadway, Lexington, KY 40508

