Burnbox Pizza - Largo Burnbox Pizza - Largo

36 Watkins Park Drive

Upper Marlboro, MD 20774

Pizza

PLAIN JANE

$9.95

House-Made Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Dried Basil

LUCKY BBQ

$12.49

House-Made Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella , Smoked Gouda, Roasted Chicken, Bacon & Sliced Red Onion Finished With Cilantro & Bbq Sauce

PLANT LOVER

$12.49

Basil Pesto, Shredded Mozzarella, Artichoke, Black Olives, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Dried Basil

BURNBOX

$12.49

house-made red sauce, shredded Mozzarella, two types of pepperoni, pickled jalapenos, hot honey & grated parmesan

MEAT ME UP

$12.49

house-made red sauce, shredded mozzarella , pepperoni, italian sausage, bacon

CRAB CATCHER

$15.95

Seafood Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella , Lump Crab Meat, Roasted Red Bell Pepper & Cherry Tomato Finished With Fresh Parsley & Old Bay Seasoning

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$13.49

Salads

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

SPINACH ROCKS

$9.95

baby spinach, sliced red onion, bacon, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, candied walnuts & balsamic vinaigrette

HAIL CEASAR

$9.95

chopped romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, grated parmesan cheese & garlic croutons

ITALIAN STALLION

$9.95

chopped romaine lettuce, spring mix, italian salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, cherry tomato, sliced red onion, artichoke hearts & Italian vinaigrette

GREEN GARDEN

$9.95

spring mix, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, shredded carrots, sliced cucumber & balsamic vinaigrette

WHAT-THE-KALE

$9.95

Wings

NAKED BAKED WINGS - 8PC

$9.95

BUFFALO BAKED WINGS - 8PC

$9.95

BBQ BAKED WINGS - 8PC

$9.95

HONEY LEMON PEPPER BAKED WINGS - 8PC

$9.95

Drinks

Life Water - 20oz

$2.99

Crush Grape - 20oz

$2.99

Crush Orange - 20oz

$2.99

Pepsi 20oz

$2.99

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.99

Pure Green - Golden Girl

$7.50

Pure Green - Melon

$7.50

Pure Green - Pure Green

$7.50

Pure Green - Soul Kick

$7.50

Pure Green - Wake Up Call

$7.50

Pure Leaf Brewed Tea

$3.29

Smart Water - 20oz

$2.99

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

36 Watkins Park Drive, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774

Directions

